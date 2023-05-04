Jazz, swing, rhythm and blues, old time, country swing, country blues, calypso mambo, son cubano, jazz manouche, hot jazz, early country, hawaiian, son rumba, fox trot, vocal.
1.- “Caravana”. Shep Fields and his Rippling Rhythm Orchestra
2.- “Frankie's Jump”. Frank Newton and His Cafe Society Orchestra -
3.- “Swanee River Hop”. Fats Domino
4.- “Eyed Rabbits”. The Hill Billies
5.- "Gonna Have A Feast Here Tonight”. Prairie Ramblers
6.- “Stingy Mama”. Blind Boy Fuller
7.- "Cose Cose Cose". Pérez Prado and his Orchestra
8.- “Acuérdate bien, Chaleco”. Sexteto Munamar
9.- “Stompin' At Decca”. The Quintet Of The Hot Club Of France
10.- "Georgia Grind". State Street Ramblers
11.- “Cowboy Night Herd Song”. Roy Rogers
12.- "California Blues". Georgia Jumpers
13.- "Muévete y verás". Pedro Vía y su Orquesta
14.- “Juke Box Annie”. Eddie Cantor
15.- “Ain't Misbehavin'”. The Charleston Chasers