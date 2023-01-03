Swing, jazz, bluegrass, western swing, dixieland, hawaiian, mambo, boogie, villancico puertorriqueño, country christmas, rhythm and blues, fox trot, charleston, fox hawaiian.
1.- “Rocky Comfort”. Coleman Hawkins and his Orchestra
2.- "Bye and Bye". Louis Armstrong
3.- "Earl's Breakdown". Flatt And Scruggs and The Foggy Mountain Boys
4.- “Whoa Babe”. Bob Wills and His Texas Playboys
5.- “When the Saints Go marching In”. The Weavers
6.- “Beulah”. Andy Iona And His Islanders
7.- “La Rumbantela”. Machito and His Afro Cubans
8.- “Peanut Vendor Boogie”. John Kirby
9.- “En la Navidad”. Conjunto Tipico Ladi
10.- “White Christmas”. Ernest Tubb
11.- "Its a Groovy Affair". Eddie "Mr. Cleanhead" Vinson
12.- “Cross Patch”. W. Lee O’Daniel and his Hillbilly Boys
13.- “Streamlined Greta Green”. The Little Ramblers
14.- “Black Bottom”. Johnny Hamp’s Kentucky Serenaders
15.- “Two Hawaiian Foxtrots”. Moana Orchestra