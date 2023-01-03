58:10

Swing, jazz, bluegrass, western swing, dixieland, hawaiian, mambo, boogie, villancico puertorriqueño, country christmas, rhythm and blues, fox trot, charleston, fox hawaiian.

1.- “Rocky Comfort”. Coleman Hawkins and his Orchestra

2.- "Bye and Bye". Louis Armstrong

3.- "Earl's Breakdown". Flatt And Scruggs and The Foggy Mountain Boys

4.- “Whoa Babe”. Bob Wills and His Texas Playboys

5.- “When the Saints Go marching In”. The Weavers

6.- “Beulah”. Andy Iona And His Islanders

7.- “La Rumbantela”. Machito and His Afro Cubans

8.- “Peanut Vendor Boogie”. John Kirby

9.- “En la Navidad”. Conjunto Tipico Ladi

10.- “White Christmas”. Ernest Tubb

11.- "Its a Groovy Affair". Eddie "Mr. Cleanhead" Vinson

12.- “Cross Patch”. W. Lee O’Daniel and his Hillbilly Boys

13.- “Streamlined Greta Green”. The Little Ramblers

14.- “Black Bottom”. Johnny Hamp’s Kentucky Serenaders

15.- “Two Hawaiian Foxtrots”. Moana Orchestra