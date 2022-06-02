Swing, jazz, rag, instrumental, rhythm and blues, country blues, rumba, corrido, country, scat, calypso, vocal, novelty.
1.- "The Lady In Red”. Louis Prima and his New Orleans Gang
2.- “Riverboat Shuffle”. Frankie Trumbauer & His Orchestra
3.- “Temptation Rag”. Harry Roy And His Orchestra
4.- “Southern Star”. The Three Suns
5.- “Let Me Know Tonight”. The Nitecaps
6.- “Wild Cow Blues”. Joe Williams' Washboard Blues Singers
7.- “Rita, The Rhumba Queen”. Harry Roy And His Orchestra
8.- “La Inflación”. Estela y el Gitanillo
9.- “Karl & Harty”. When the Atom Bomb Fell
10.- “When a Lady Meets a Gentleman Down South”. Sophie Tucker
11.- “Cotton Picker's Scat”. Mckinney's Cotton Pickers
12.- “Manchester United Calypso”. Edric Connor with Ken Jones
13.- “There Must Be a Way”. Dolores Martel
14.- "The Saga of Susie Brown”. Happy Jim Parsons and the Boys of Company "B"
15.- "Wah-Hoo!”. Mound City Blue Blowers