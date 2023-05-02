Swing, boogie, wahboard, vocal, rhythm and blues, western swing, suby mambo, son rumba, dixieland, folk, vocal, country blues, instrumental, yodel polka, sweet music.
1.- “Tempo And Swing”. Lionel Hampton and Orchestra
2.- “Skip's Boogie”. Kid King's Combo
3.- “Alexander's Ragtime Band”. The Georgia Washboard Stompers
4.- “Someday Sweetheart”. Mildred Bailey And Her Orchestra
5.- “Stranded In The Jungle”. The Cadets6.- "Just Sitting On Top Of The World". Milton Brown and His Brownies
7.- “Chiquita Pimienta”. Pérez Prado and his Orchestra
8.- “Calientico”. Cuarteto Caney
9.- “South”. Haggart Jazz Band
10.- “The Hammer Song”. The Weavers
11.- "Stars Are The Windows Of Heaven". Ames Brothers
12.- "Back Door Blues". Casey Bill Weldon
13.- “Tuxedo Junction”. Ray Anthony and His Orchestra
14.- “Polka Cha Cha”. Trio Shmeed
15.- “Low Down Rhythm”. Phil Spitalny Orchestra