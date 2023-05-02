58:11

Swing, boogie, wahboard, vocal, rhythm and blues, western swing, suby mambo, son rumba, dixieland, folk, vocal, country blues, instrumental, yodel polka, sweet music.

1.- “Tempo And Swing”. Lionel Hampton and Orchestra

2.- “Skip's Boogie”. Kid King's Combo

3.- “Alexander's Ragtime Band”. The Georgia Washboard Stompers

4.- “Someday Sweetheart”. Mildred Bailey And Her Orchestra

5.- “Stranded In The Jungle”. The Cadets

6.- "Just Sitting On Top Of The World". Milton Brown and His Brownies

7.- “Chiquita Pimienta”. Pérez Prado and his Orchestra

8.- “Calientico”. Cuarteto Caney

9.- “South”. Haggart Jazz Band

10.- “The Hammer Song”. The Weavers

11.- "Stars Are The Windows Of Heaven". Ames Brothers

12.- "Back Door Blues". Casey Bill Weldon

13.- “Tuxedo Junction”. Ray Anthony and His Orchestra

14.- “Polka Cha Cha”. Trio Shmeed

15.- “Low Down Rhythm”. Phil Spitalny Orchestra



