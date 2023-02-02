58:09

Swing, jazz, western swing, blues, dixieland, hillbilly, armónica, rumba, calypso, hot español, old time, country pop, balada, blue yodel, sweet music.

1.– “Swingin' And Jumpin'”. Horace Henderson and His Orchestra

2.– “Dolimite”. Erskine Hawkins and His Orchestra

3.- “Tobacco State Swing”. Hank Penny and His Radio Cowboys

4.- “Sophisticated Mama”. Washboard Sam

5.- “Riverboat Shuffle”. Bob Mielke's Jazz Band

6.- “Dixie Red”. Red Mountain Trio

7.- “Spellbound Concerto”. Jerry Murad Of The Harmonicats

8.- “Ruñidera”. Don Barreto et son Orchestre Cubain

9.- “General Election”. Lord Beginner with Cyril Blake's Calypso Serenaders

10.- “Mimi Mimosa”. Rina Celi

11.- “Coon From Tennessee”. Charlie Poole and The Carolina Ramblers

12.- “Buffalo Billy”. Evelyn Knight

13.- “Poinciana”. Caterina Valente

14.- “She's A Low Down Mama”. Gene Autry

15.- “My Pretty Girl”. Jean Goldkette Orchestra