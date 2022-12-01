58:08

Swing, jazz, instrumental, blues, western swing, hawaiian, mambo, danzón, country blues, biguine, calypso, fox trot, old time music, early country.

1.- “The Great Lie”. Charlie Barnet and his Orchestra

2.- "Rhythm, Rhythm". Lionel Hampton and His Orchestra

3.- "Rendezvous”. Camarata

4.- "Whiskey And Gin Blues”. Memphis Slim And His House Rockers

5.- “Better Quit It Now”. Adolph Hofner

6.- “Indiana March”. Roy Smeck's Tropical Serenaders

7.- “Sha-wan-ga Mambo”. Noro Morales and his Orchestra

8.- “La Mora”. Antonio María Romeu y su Orquesta Gigante

9.- “Don't You Lie to Me”. Tampa Red

10.-“Ti Femme Ta La”. Leona Gabriel acc par l'orchestre de la Boule Blanche

11.- “Stay Away From The Horses”. Griffin Brothers

12.- “The Dream of Olwen”. Victor Young And His Singing Strings

13.- “The Blue Room”. Benny Goodman and his Orchestra

14.- "Girl That Worries My Mind”. J H Howells Carolina Hillbillies

15.- “Gosh! I Miss You All The Time”. Gene Autry