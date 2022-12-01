Swing, jazz, instrumental, blues, western swing, hawaiian, mambo, danzón, country blues, biguine, calypso, fox trot, old time music, early country.
1.- “The Great Lie”. Charlie Barnet and his Orchestra
2.- "Rhythm, Rhythm". Lionel Hampton and His Orchestra
3.- "Rendezvous”. Camarata
4.- "Whiskey And Gin Blues”. Memphis Slim And His House Rockers
5.- “Better Quit It Now”. Adolph Hofner
6.- “Indiana March”. Roy Smeck's Tropical Serenaders
7.- “Sha-wan-ga Mambo”. Noro Morales and his Orchestra
8.- “La Mora”. Antonio María Romeu y su Orquesta Gigante
9.- “Don't You Lie to Me”. Tampa Red
10.-“Ti Femme Ta La”. Leona Gabriel acc par l'orchestre de la Boule Blanche
11.- “Stay Away From The Horses”. Griffin Brothers
12.- “The Dream of Olwen”. Victor Young And His Singing Strings
13.- “The Blue Room”. Benny Goodman and his Orchestra
14.- "Girl That Worries My Mind”. J H Howells Carolina Hillbillies
15.- “Gosh! I Miss You All The Time”. Gene Autry