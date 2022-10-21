58:58

Repasamos las novedades de la última semana y nos detenemos en dos de los discos que hoy se publican: 'The Car', de Arctic Monkeys y 'Midnights', de Taylor Swift.

ARCTIC MONKEYS – Hello You

ARCTIC MONKEYS – I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am

KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD - Hate Dancin'

TAYLOR SWIFT- Vigilante Shit

49th & MAIN - Believe In Love

CIRCA WAVES - Do You Wanna Talk

KARAVANA – Qué Bien Los Dos

SEXY ZEBRAS - Charly García

ALICE WONDER ft DAPS & PMP - Boo

CARLANGAS – Se Acabó La Broma

THE 1975 – Looking For Somebody To Love

PJ HARVEY & TIM PHILLIPS - Run On

NEIL YOUNG & CRAZY HORSE – Break the Chain

RIVAL SONS - Nobody Wants to Die

FIDLAR - Sand on the Beach

BEASTIE BOYS – Sabotage

RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS - Roulette

JANICE - My Kind Of Woman