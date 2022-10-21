180 grados Taylor Swift y Arctic Monkeys 21/10/2022 58:58
Repasamos las novedades de la última semana y nos detenemos en dos de los discos que hoy se publican: 'The Car', de Arctic Monkeys y 'Midnights', de Taylor Swift.
ARCTIC MONKEYS – Hello You
ARCTIC MONKEYS – I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am
KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD - Hate Dancin'
TAYLOR SWIFT- Vigilante Shit
49th & MAIN - Believe In Love
CIRCA WAVES - Do You Wanna Talk
KARAVANA – Qué Bien Los Dos
SEXY ZEBRAS - Charly García
ALICE WONDER ft DAPS & PMP - Boo
CARLANGAS – Se Acabó La Broma
THE 1975 – Looking For Somebody To Love
PJ HARVEY & TIM PHILLIPS - Run On
NEIL YOUNG & CRAZY HORSE – Break the Chain
RIVAL SONS - Nobody Wants to Die
FIDLAR - Sand on the Beach
BEASTIE BOYS – Sabotage
RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS - Roulette
JANICE - My Kind Of Woman