58:55

Escuchamos 'Arms', una nueva y preciosa canción de Shipho, a Shego con 'Lucky', una recaída que invita a bailar, a Spoon con la reinterpretación dub de su útlimo disco hasta la fecha, 'Lucifer on the sofa', y a Lucius con una joya escondida, que se titula 'Muse'.



SAMIA ft PAPA MBYE - Mad At Me

LAST DINOSAURS – Collect Call

LEAH KATE - Alive and Unwell

LUCIUS – Muse

VENBEE, GODDARD. - Messy In Heaven

FUTURE ISLANDS - Last Christmas

BLEACH LAB - I Could Be Your Safe Place

SPOON - The Devil & Mister Jones (Adrian Sherwood Reconstruction)

SPOON - Wild

THE BLACK CROWES - Hard to Handle

SIPHO – Arms

NOEL GALLAGHER'S HIGH FLYING BIRDS - Pretty Boy

DAVID BOWIE - Modern Love (Moonage Daydream Mix)

SPECIAL INTEREST - Cherry Blue Intention

DE'WAYNE - She's My (Sexi Boy)

SHEGO - Lucky

YVES TUMOR - God Is a Circle

HANDSOME GHOST - Figure 8