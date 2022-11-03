Escuchamos 'Arms', una nueva y preciosa canción de Shipho, a Shego con 'Lucky', una recaída que invita a bailar, a Spoon con la reinterpretación dub de su útlimo disco hasta la fecha, 'Lucifer on the sofa', y a Lucius con una joya escondida, que se titula 'Muse'.
SAMIA ft PAPA MBYE - Mad At Me
LAST DINOSAURS – Collect Call
LEAH KATE - Alive and Unwell
LUCIUS – Muse
VENBEE, GODDARD. - Messy In Heaven
FUTURE ISLANDS - Last Christmas
BLEACH LAB - I Could Be Your Safe Place
SPOON - The Devil & Mister Jones (Adrian Sherwood Reconstruction)
SPOON - Wild
THE BLACK CROWES - Hard to Handle
SIPHO – Arms
NOEL GALLAGHER'S HIGH FLYING BIRDS - Pretty Boy
DAVID BOWIE - Modern Love (Moonage Daydream Mix)
SPECIAL INTEREST - Cherry Blue Intention
DE'WAYNE - She's My (Sexi Boy)
SHEGO - Lucky
YVES TUMOR - God Is a Circle
HANDSOME GHOST - Figure 8