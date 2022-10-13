58:51

Sexy Zebras vienen con un imperativo categórico: 'tienes que escuchar más a Charly García', eso es lo que gritan en el estribillo de 'Charly García', otro acierto del trío madrileño, que se publica al margen de 'Calle Liberación', uno de los mejores discos de 2022. Compartimos más novedades, como lo 'Just Before The Morning', de Local Natives, 'Keep On Dreami' ' de The Arcs y 'Idol; RE-Run', de Westerman.

LOCAL NATIVES - Just Before The Morning

SAM AUSTINS – Matador

BAD SOUNDS - Nu Me Nu Yu

SECOND – Quiero Volver a esa Paz

THE ARCS - Keep On Dreamin

THE BLACK KEYS – Wild Child

GOTTS STREET PARK ft ROSIE LOWE - Summer Breeze

MEIJA – No More Excuses

TOVE LO – Grapefruit

WUNDERHORSE – Leader Of The Pack

SEXY ZEBRAS - Charly García

HERMANA FURIA – Estoy Aquí

WESTERMAN - Idol; RE- run

LIELA MOSS - Vanishing Shadows (ft Gary Numan)

DAYGLOW – Deep End

THE WOMBATS - I Think My Mind Has Made its Mind Up

BJELLE & KRAPKA - Not A Pop Song