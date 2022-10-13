Sexy Zebras vienen con un imperativo categórico: 'tienes que escuchar más a Charly García', eso es lo que gritan en el estribillo de 'Charly García', otro acierto del trío madrileño, que se publica al margen de 'Calle Liberación', uno de los mejores discos de 2022. Compartimos más novedades, como lo 'Just Before The Morning', de Local Natives, 'Keep On Dreami' ' de The Arcs y 'Idol; RE-Run', de Westerman.
LOCAL NATIVES - Just Before The Morning
SAM AUSTINS – Matador
BAD SOUNDS - Nu Me Nu Yu
SECOND – Quiero Volver a esa Paz
THE ARCS - Keep On Dreamin
THE BLACK KEYS – Wild Child
GOTTS STREET PARK ft ROSIE LOWE - Summer Breeze
MEIJA – No More Excuses
TOVE LO – Grapefruit
WUNDERHORSE – Leader Of The Pack
SEXY ZEBRAS - Charly García
HERMANA FURIA – Estoy Aquí
WESTERMAN - Idol; RE- run
LIELA MOSS - Vanishing Shadows (ft Gary Numan)
DAYGLOW – Deep End
THE WOMBATS - I Think My Mind Has Made its Mind Up
BJELLE & KRAPKA - Not A Pop Song