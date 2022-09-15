58:52

Second estrenan en este podcast 'Muévete y siente', la canción más enérgica de 'Flores Imposibles', su nuevo disco, que llega el 30 de septiembre. Un momento de guitarras, baterías e inconformismo que crea adicción. Y otra exclusiva, 'Todo se mantiene en su lugar', de la venezolana Irepelusa con Delaporte.

CAROLINA DURANTE ft. ORSLOK - Casa Kira

GINEBRAS – Ansiedad

YOU ME AT SIX ft. ROU REYNOLDS - No Future? Yeah Right

FAUNESS - Hours

NEON NEET – Urge

CITIZEN – I Don’t Love You

ST WOODS - Flowers on your bed

IREPELUSA ft. DELAPORTE – Todo Se Mantiene en Su Lugar

YEARS & YEARS – Crave

MAXIMO PARK ft DU BLONDE - Merging Into You

SECOND – Muévete y Siente

THE AMAZONS – Wait For Me

DIVINO NIÑO – Papelito

MARLON WILLIAMS - Thinking Of Nina

SHEGO – Vicente Amor

THE BLACK ANGELS – Empires Falling

MICHELLE BRANCH - I'm a Man

PORIJ – Automatic