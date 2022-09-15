Second estrenan en este podcast 'Muévete y siente', la canción más enérgica de 'Flores Imposibles', su nuevo disco, que llega el 30 de septiembre. Un momento de guitarras, baterías e inconformismo que crea adicción. Y otra exclusiva, 'Todo se mantiene en su lugar', de la venezolana Irepelusa con Delaporte.
CAROLINA DURANTE ft. ORSLOK - Casa Kira
GINEBRAS – Ansiedad
YOU ME AT SIX ft. ROU REYNOLDS - No Future? Yeah Right
FAUNESS - Hours
NEON NEET – Urge
CITIZEN – I Don’t Love You
ST WOODS - Flowers on your bed
IREPELUSA ft. DELAPORTE – Todo Se Mantiene en Su Lugar
YEARS & YEARS – Crave
MAXIMO PARK ft DU BLONDE - Merging Into You
SECOND – Muévete y Siente
THE AMAZONS – Wait For Me
DIVINO NIÑO – Papelito
MARLON WILLIAMS - Thinking Of Nina
SHEGO – Vicente Amor
THE BLACK ANGELS – Empires Falling
MICHELLE BRANCH - I'm a Man
PORIJ – Automatic