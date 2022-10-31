Noel Gallagher avanza su nuevo disco con 'Prettry Boy', según él, entre The Cure, David Bowie y The Rolling Stones. Escuchamos una inédita de Razorlight, que formará parte de un próximo disco recopilatorio, a Iggy Pop con la incendiaria 'Frenzy' y a Anderson.Paak junto a Knxwledge en Nxworries y un nuevo pasaje, 'Where I Go', con la colaboración de H.E.R.
RAZORLIGHT – You Are Entering The Human Heart
LEAH KATE - Alive and Unwell
MELIFLUO – Historias de Hace Tiempo
NXWORRIES (ANDERSON .PAAK & KNXWLEDGE) ft. H.E.R.
- Where I Go
TAKEN BY TREES - Say You Don't Mind
SUNNY WAR - No Reason
KING GIZZARD AND THE LIZARD WIZARD – Gondii
DAN MILLSON – Choke
IGGY POP - Frenzy
DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE – Pepper
L.A. – Crystal Clear
BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN - Don't Play That Song
ALABAMA SHAKES - Always Alright (Live At KCRW)
PATTI SMITH – Rock’Roll Nigger
RUFUS T. FIREFLY & CLUB DEL RÍO - El Filo
NOEL GALLAGHER'S HIGH FLYING BIRDS - Pretty Boy
COLECTIVO DA SILVA - Quién pudiera
ZUARAZ – Frijol