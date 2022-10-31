59:00

Noel Gallagher avanza su nuevo disco con 'Prettry Boy', según él, entre The Cure, David Bowie y The Rolling Stones. Escuchamos una inédita de Razorlight, que formará parte de un próximo disco recopilatorio, a Iggy Pop con la incendiaria 'Frenzy' y a Anderson.Paak junto a Knxwledge en Nxworries y un nuevo pasaje, 'Where I Go', con la colaboración de H.E.R.

RAZORLIGHT – You Are Entering The Human Heart

LEAH KATE - Alive and Unwell

MELIFLUO – Historias de Hace Tiempo

NXWORRIES (ANDERSON .PAAK & KNXWLEDGE) ft. H.E.R.

- Where I Go

TAKEN BY TREES - Say You Don't Mind

SUNNY WAR - No Reason

KING GIZZARD AND THE LIZARD WIZARD – Gondii

DAN MILLSON – Choke

IGGY POP - Frenzy

DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE – Pepper

L.A. – Crystal Clear

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN - Don't Play That Song

ALABAMA SHAKES - Always Alright (Live At KCRW)

PATTI SMITH – Rock’Roll Nigger

RUFUS T. FIREFLY & CLUB DEL RÍO - El Filo

NOEL GALLAGHER'S HIGH FLYING BIRDS - Pretty Boy

COLECTIVO DA SILVA - Quién pudiera

ZUARAZ – Frijol