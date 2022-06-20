180 grados   FKA Twigs, Drake, MØ y Måneskin 20/06/2022 01:01:07

BEABADOOBEE – 10:36

VEINTIUNO – Caramelo

LORI MEYERS – Hacerte Volar

LOS ESTANQUES y ANNI B SWEET – Llévame al Cielo

FKA TWIGS – Killer

MØ - True Romance

SPORTS TEAM – Cool It Kid

BALLENA – MApH

GRASIAS - Rezar a Dios

GINEBRAS – Alex Turner

VENTURI - Fantasma de la Fiesta

SMILE – Brisa

MADONNA - Ray Of Light (Sasha Ultra Violet Remix)

NOVA TWINS - Choose Your Fighter

DRAKE – Falling Back

MÅNESKIN - If I Can Dream

CAMP TRASH - Lake Erie Boys

