First Aid Kit, The 1975, Smut y Juan Azul

59:03

Johanna y Klara Söderberg, es decir, First Aid Kit, publican nuevo disco para el 11 de noviembre. Se titula 'Palomino' e incluye canciones preciosas como 'A Feeling That Never Came'. Escuchamos otro de los bonitos pasajes de The 1975, 'Oh Caroline', a Smut con 'Unbroken Thought' y a Juan Azul con 'Me Dijo Ser Tuyo', tercer y último adelanto del que será su primer álbum.

THE 1975 – Oh Caroline

WHITMER THOMAS – Rigamarole

TOKIO HOTEL - Happy People

FIRST AID KIT - A Feeling That Never Came

JANICE - My Kind Of Woman

ARCTIC MONKEYS – I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am

ALICE WONDER – La Locura

TAYLOR SWIFT- Vigilante Shit

CARLANGAS – Se Acabó La Broma

KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD - Hate Dancin'

MASTER PEACE - Country life

YOU ME AT SIX - Mixed Emotions

LOCAL NATIVES - Just Before The Morning

JUAN AZUL - Me Dijo Ser Tuyo

SMUT - Unbroken Thought

WILL SPECTOR Y LOS FATUS – Eternidad

POND - America's Cup