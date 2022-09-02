180 grados

Eva Ryjlen, Arctic Monkeys The 1975 y Maryland
Hoy repasamos algunas de las mejores canciones de las últimas semanas, deteniéndonos en las novedades más recientes como 'There’d Better Be A Mirrorball', de Arctic Monkeys, 'I'm In Love With You', de The 1975, 'Ser Motivo',d e Maryland o 'Verbenas', la carta de presentación de la próxima etapa de Eva Ryjlen.
ARCTIC MONKEYS - There’d Better Be A Mirrorball
THE NATIONAL ft BON IVER - Weird Goodbyes
THE 1975 - I’m In Love With You
RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS - Tippa My Tongue
MARYLAND - Ser Motivo
YUNGBLUD - The emperor
MUSE - Kill or Be Killed
HIGHLY SUSPECT - Natural Born Killer
BEYONCÉ - I'm That Girl
EVA RYJLEN – Verbenas
HOT CHIP - Freakout/Release
GORILLAZ ft. TAME IMPALA and BOOTIE BROWN - New Gold
YEAH YEAH YEAHS – Burning
SECRET MONKEY WEEKEND - Do The Secret Monkey
FIDLAR – Fsu
VETUSTA MORLA – Te Lo Digo a Ti