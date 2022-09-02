180 grados

58:53

Eva Ryjlen, Arctic Monkeys The 1975 y Maryland

Hoy repasamos algunas de las mejores canciones de las últimas semanas, deteniéndonos en las novedades más recientes como 'There’d Better Be A Mirrorball', de Arctic Monkeys, 'I'm In Love With You', de The 1975, 'Ser Motivo',d e Maryland o 'Verbenas', la carta de presentación de la próxima etapa de Eva Ryjlen.



ARCTIC MONKEYS - There’d Better Be A Mirrorball

THE NATIONAL ft BON IVER - Weird Goodbyes

THE 1975 - I’m In Love With You

RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS - Tippa My Tongue

MARYLAND - Ser Motivo

YUNGBLUD - The emperor

MUSE - Kill or Be Killed

HIGHLY SUSPECT - Natural Born Killer

BEYONCÉ - I'm That Girl

EVA RYJLEN – Verbenas

HOT CHIP - Freakout/Release

GORILLAZ ft. TAME IMPALA and BOOTIE BROWN - New Gold

YEAH YEAH YEAHS – Burning

SECRET MONKEY WEEKEND - Do The Secret Monkey

FIDLAR – Fsu

VETUSTA MORLA – Te Lo Digo a Ti