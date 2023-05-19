180 grados   Blur, Foo Fighters, David Bowie y Nation Of Language 19/05/2023 58:47

Recordamos la fiesta de ayer, de Radio 3, para celebrar el Día Internacional de los Museos -todos los conciertos están en la web y la App de la emisora- y repasamos algunas de las novedades de esta semana como ' The Narcissist', de Blur, 'Under You', de Foo Fighters, el remix que ha hecho la dj y productora, TOKiMONSTA, de Golden Years, de David Bowie y 'Stumbling Still', de Nation Of Language, entre otras. 

 

ARDE BOGOTÁ – Los Perros  

ROYAL BLOOD – Figure It Out´ 

LA ÉLITE - Transpotting 

LOS ESTAQUES Y ANNI B SWEET – Llévame al Cielo  

DAVID BOWIE – Golden Years (TOKiMONSTA Remix) 

RIGOBERTA BANDINI – Miami Beach 

MISS CAFFEINA – Y De Repente  

VEINTIUNO ft LOVE OF LESBIAN – La Vida Moderna 

BLUR - The Narcissist 

CARIÑO – Aún Me Acuerdo de Todo 

LA LA LOVE YOU – Willy, El Tuerto 

CALA VENTO – Ferrari

WEEZER - (If You're Wondering If I Want You To) I Want You To 

JOAN QUERALT & THE SEASICKS - Vending Machine 

NATION OF LANGUAGE - Stumbling Still 

FOO FIGHTERS - Under You 

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE - Emotion Sickness 

 


