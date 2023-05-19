180 grados

58:47

Recordamos la fiesta de ayer, de Radio 3, para celebrar el Día Internacional de los Museos -todos los conciertos están en la web y la App de la emisora- y repasamos algunas de las novedades de esta semana como ' The Narcissist', de Blur, 'Under You', de Foo Fighters, el remix que ha hecho la dj y productora, TOKiMONSTA, de Golden Years, de David Bowie y 'Stumbling Still', de Nation Of Language, entre otras.

ARDE BOGOTÁ – Los Perros

ROYAL BLOOD – Figure It Out´

LA ÉLITE - Transpotting

LOS ESTAQUES Y ANNI B SWEET – Llévame al Cielo

DAVID BOWIE – Golden Years (TOKiMONSTA Remix)

RIGOBERTA BANDINI – Miami Beach

MISS CAFFEINA – Y De Repente

VEINTIUNO ft LOVE OF LESBIAN – La Vida Moderna

BLUR - The Narcissist

CARIÑO – Aún Me Acuerdo de Todo

LA LA LOVE YOU – Willy, El Tuerto

CALA VENTO – Ferrari

WEEZER - (If You're Wondering If I Want You To) I Want You To

JOAN QUERALT & THE SEASICKS - Vending Machine

NATION OF LANGUAGE - Stumbling Still

FOO FIGHTERS - Under You

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE - Emotion Sickness



