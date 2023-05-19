180 grados

Recordamos la fiesta de ayer, de Radio 3, para celebrar el Día Internacional de los Museos -todos los conciertos están en la web y la App de la emisora- y repasamos algunas de las novedades de esta semana como ' The Narcissist', de Blur, 'Under You', de Foo Fighters, el remix que ha hecho la dj y productora, TOKiMONSTA, de Golden Years, de David Bowie y 'Stumbling Still', de Nation Of Language, entre otras.
ARDE BOGOTÁ – Los Perros
ROYAL BLOOD – Figure It Out´
LA ÉLITE - Transpotting
LOS ESTAQUES Y ANNI B SWEET – Llévame al Cielo
DAVID BOWIE – Golden Years (TOKiMONSTA Remix)
RIGOBERTA BANDINI – Miami Beach
MISS CAFFEINA – Y De Repente
VEINTIUNO ft LOVE OF LESBIAN – La Vida Moderna
BLUR - The Narcissist
CARIÑO – Aún Me Acuerdo de Todo
LA LA LOVE YOU – Willy, El Tuerto
CALA VENTO – Ferrari
WEEZER - (If You're Wondering If I Want You To) I Want You To
JOAN QUERALT & THE SEASICKS - Vending Machine
NATION OF LANGUAGE - Stumbling Still
FOO FIGHTERS - Under You
QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE - Emotion Sickness