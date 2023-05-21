  1. TV Clan
No recomendado para menores de 7 años Outtakes
Transcripción completa

(Synth music)

Whoa, cool.

(Ominous music)

(Roaring)

Oh no, a giant monster has destroyed my home.

If only a hero of truth and justice

would appear to protect Witwicky.

Hi!

I'm so happy I found you guys.

You gotta help me.

I've read all these comics, and I still have no idea

how to choose an alt mode.

What makes a sports car better than a trolley?

Or a taco truck?

Or a Zamboni?

Psst, Mo!

(Roaring)

Oh, no, another kaiju!

What's a kaiju?

It's that an alt mode I should think about?

Keep rolling.

I don't remember reading about that one.

How many wheels does it have?

- (Grunts) Kaboom!

Oh, sorry, Thrash.

You need a hug?

Mom says love heals all wounds.

The day is saved.

And at what cost?

This new kaiju has a mighty hug attack.

Dun-dun-dun!

Hug attack?

Well, if you say so.

(Giggling)

No!

(Laughs)

(Electricity buzzing)

(Electricity crackling)

- Um-hmm.

Okay, just a little bit...

- Hey, Mom?

- Ow!

Mm.

- Mom, are you okay?

- (Groans) I'll get there, Jawbreaker.

What's going on?

- Well, Thrash was acting weird this morning.

Mo said it was because they were making a movie,

but I don't get why he had to wrestle me.

- Your brother tried to wrestle you?

- Uh-huh, and he was really loud.

Like... (Roaring)

- (Chuckles) Sounds like Thrash was just

showing off for the camera.

- What does that mean?

- Well, it's like when people act differently

because they have an audience.

With a camera around, people might do stunts

like trying to wrestle, or even talk about personal stuff

they usually wouldn't bring up.

- You mean, having a camera

will help everyone tell me stuff?

Like about alt modes?

Can I use it next?

- (Giggles) Of course.

Just be careful, okay?

Your dad loves that thing.

- (Laughs) Yes!

Thanks, Mom.

I'd hug you, but I don't want to break the wall again.

- (Laughs)

- Bumblebee!

- Jawbreaker?

What are you...

- It's a camera.

Mom says it's supposed to make you talk.

- Oh, you mean like an interview?

I'll allow it.

Um, you've never seen an interview, have you?

- No.

- Okay, you ask questions,

and I dazzle you with mind-blowing answers.

- Oh, great!

Okay, how do you choose the perfect alt mode?

Because you changed your alt mode, right?

You went from an itty bitty round buggy to a super car.

- Um, yeah.

But I don't see how that really applies.

- I just want to get it right the first time,

not make the wrong choice, like you did.

(Sighs)

- Don't you understand?

I can't marry you.

- But the war is over.

You promised you'd leave it all behind.

- The true battle rages on in my heart.

- Does it hurt?

- Huh?

Oh! Hey, Jawbreaker!

Want to binge my show with me?

- Sorry, Hashtag, I can't right now.

I'm trying to find the Talk button on this camera.

- Whoa, is that a movie camera?

- Yeah, but I don't think I had it on right

because Bumblebee wouldn't do my interview

about his alt mode.

- Oh, I get it.

You're making a documentary using the power of cinema.

- Um, what's that exactly?

- With that camera, you can create moving images

and electric shadows capable of reaching

across time, immortalizing stories

for future generations!

Or at least secure a three-picture deal,

pending toy sales.

- All that can happen from this little thing?

But how?

- Well, you just...

let me look up an owner's manual.

(Modem connecting)

Okay, I got it!

Here, try interviewing me.

- Um, how did you choose your alt...

- Wait, you gotta start recording.

- For sure.

Uh...

- The red button.

No, not that one!

It's on the other side. Yeah.

- You just press it, and... you know what?

I don't think you're ready to wield the power of cinema.

But I can!

I mean, if you want.

- Oh, I'd love your help.

- (Squeals) You won't regret this, JB.

In my short existence, I have devoured hundreds of hours

of movies and television.

I am 100 percent overqualified

to become a director.

This documentary will be my debut feature,

and you will be my star.

- Me?

Me, no.

Thank you.

- Thank me later.

Right now, the future of cinema awaits.

Follow me!

But I don't have an alt mode!

That's the whole point.

- I know Twitch's story,

but how'd you pick your alt mode, Thrash?

- Oh, we don't have time for questions, Jawbreaker.

We are shooting our action-packed opener!

- But how am I supposed to learn anything without asking?

- Oh, don't worry. This is all act one setup.

We'll pay it off later!

- What does that even mean?

- Twitch, Thrash!

We need to inspire Jawbreaker to find an alt mode.

Nothing's choreographed, so you gotta

improvise some magic for me.

Bet I can be more inspiring than you.

(Grunts)

- (Blows raspberry) Look up inspiring in the dictionary.

It says, Thrash was here first.

Okay, save the witty banter for when we're rolling,

you two.

- Twitch, you're gonna do this.

And Thrash, you're gonna...

(Grunts) You got this, okay?

It's gonna be awesome.

- Let me just hit record.

And action!

Cut!

Whoa, I didn't even know you could do that!

You were all, whoosh, boom, ka-pow!

- (Laughs) Lightning in a bottle.

Oh, uh, we may have missed some of that.

Oh, well, we'll fix it in post.

How did that epic performance make you feel, JB?

- It was really cool.

I just--I don't know if I'll ever be able

to switch modes like that.

- Okay, great.

Location change, people!

- (Cries out) Can we please go slower?

- Sorry, JB!

We can't keep our A-list guest stars waiting.

- Aaahhhh!!

- Open on exterior naval yard,

a grim scene, Arachnamechs

scattered in the ruins of battle.

Ho-ho!

This B-roll is really gonna up our production value.

- Can we get privacy shields like this for our rooms

at home?

- (Sighs) Is there a street sweeper

I can scan around here?

- Why didn't you tell me we were gonna see

Megatron and Elita-1?

They look busy. We should go.

- Psh, come on.

Everyone loves talking to you!

Remember how Twitch and Thrash opened up?

Come on, come on!

Just go for it.

- (Groans) There's so much to do.

- So, when can we expect Optimus to join us?

- (Scoffs) Why is cleaning duty

so much harder than destroying duty?

(Squealing)

- Excuse me, respected elders?

- What is it, young one?

- Well, sir, I'm interviewing bots

so I can learn how to pick my alt mode.

How'd you choose yours?

- No one has ever asked me that before.

Do you mind? - All right.

Pretty cool, right?

- So cool.

- I found my current alt mode just before we ended the war,

when I stopped fighting against Optimus,

joined his faction.

- You used to be a bad guy?

- Well, my priorities have changed.

They had to, for the survival of all Cybertronians.

- If you and Optimus were enemies,

how'd you get him to trust you?

- By scanning an Earth vehicle.

- But wouldn't that mean giving up

your Cybertron alt mode?

That doesn't seem fair.

- That is exactly what I thought.

So I refused,

until Lieutenant Malto and her squadron

was under attack.

- Oh, you mean this battle?

(Screaming)

(Bombs exploding)

- Go, go, go!

(Gunshots firing)

(Screaming)

(Metal clanking)

- Hashtag, cut it out.

It looks like a rough fight.

- It was.

The seekers attacked us from the air.

I knew I had to scan an aircraft

and take the fight to them myself.

And so I scanned the last remaining one on base,

a tilt-rotor military aircraft.

- You saved everyone.

- I defended my new friends

and proved my loyalty to Optimus.

- Jawbreaker, Megatron's harrowing story of redemption

is the most beautiful thing you've ever heard.

Now one, two, three, cry!

- What are you doing?

- Uh, giving you direction?

- Well, it's not the time.

- Hmm, clearly.

Let's take five!

Okay, hold still.

And voila!

A mobile Steadicam rig.

Thanks for letting us interview you

during your workout, Elita-1.

- Does Optimus ever do these workouts with you?

- No, my routines are a little too intense for him.

- Why aren't you directing this part?

- (Chuckles) I gotta stay back and prep the climactic scene.

- Autobots, work out!

(Energetic music)

- Uh, so how do you choose the perfect alt mode?

- Hang on.

(Grunting)

- Aaahhhhh...

(Gasps) Wow.

- Give me your hand.

- (Grunting)

- Listen, kid, I know you want an easy answer.

But you'll know what alt mode to scan

when the time is right.

- But could I get some instructions

on when the right time is?

- Just worry about keeping up for now.

(Tires squealing)

(Grunting)

- (Groans)

(Grunting)

(Panting)

(Whimpering)

(Grunting)

(Upbeat music)

Whoa.

It's so pretty.

- This whole planet is.

I like to end my workouts by reminding myself

what I'm trying to protect.

- I want to keep it safe, too.

But how can I do that without an alt mode?

- Kid, you don't need an alt mode to do that.

- But I'm a Transformer.

I'm supposed to transform.

- (Sighs) Jawbreaker, let me let you in

on a little secret, hmm?

Scanning your alt mode isn't some sort of magic.

There's a special component inside of you,

inside every bot.

It's called the T-cog.

It's what lets us change shape.

- The T-cog, wow.

Oh, but I'm not Cybertronian.

How do you know I have one?

- Some of your Terran siblings have changed form, right?

- But what if I'm different?

- You know, it took me forever to find

an Earth alt mode, too.

Nothing I saw ever felt right.

So I waited.

I waited and waited and waited.

- And then?

- My spark told me what was right.

- But what if I'm broken or something?

When I look at cars, I feel nothing.

- Then maybe you weren't meant to be a vehicle.

- You can scan other things?

- Almost anything you want.

It's up to you.

- Thanks, Elita.

- Uh, by the way, who are you planning

on showing this movie to?

The T-cog isn't intel we want getting around.

- Oh, don't worry.

This movie's just for me.

- Okay, hold your position!

- Why are all these vehicles here?

- It's the climax, JB.

Time to choose your alt mode!

- But Hashtag, wait a second.

- And here, we view our hero's puzzled expression.

- Hashtag...

- As he weighs...

- No, wait. - ...the choice.

- No! Hashtag, forget the movie. - Of a life-time.

Can you just listen to me?

- Pick boat, pick boat, pick boat!

- Hashtag, stop it!

- (Sighs) You're upset.

- I am!

- Good, use it!

(Grunting)

(Beeping)

(Chittering)

What'd you do that for?

Thought this is what you wanted.

To get your alt mode.

- No, I just want to go home, okay?

Where's Dad's camera?

It's got important Cybertronian stuff on it.

(Beeping)

Hey!

No, wait!

(Metal clanking)

Can't let it get away.

- Don't worry! I'm not letting a speed bump

stop our production.

- Hashtag, forget the movie!

(Chittering)

(Tires squealing)

(Metal clanking)

(Tires squealing)

(Tense music)

This is really bad.

- So... no red carpet premiere?

- Elita told me private things on camera.

People could use it against Cybertronians.

- We can cut that part out.

What matters is capturing the cinematic moment

you pick your alt mode.

- No.

I'm not picking a vehicle for your movie.

My spark says it's not time.

That should be enough for you.

- What... (Groans)

(Squealing)

(Metal clanking)

- If that makes it past the shield,

people could see us.

- Cue the high octane car chase!

- Oh, almost.

(Grunts)

(Tires squealing)

(Metal clanking)

(Tires squealing)

(Chittering)

Get as close as you can!

- We're not gonna make it!

(Tires squealing)

- Yes, we are.

Jawbreaker, roll out!

(Squealing)

(Thudding)

(Sighs) Did... did I do it?

- Uh, yeah.

And you did it without an alt mode.

(Sighs) On that note, sorry we didn't find you one.

- Where's the camera?

I'm so sorry, Jawbreaker...

for... (Sighs) for everything.

I just wanted to help.

I thought with the power of cinema...

- Next time, let's just use the power of siblings, okay?

- (Sighs) I'd like that.

Well, I guess we'd better head home and tell

Dad what happened, huh?

- Go on without me.

I'll catch up.

- I hope this isn't a prank!

- (All) Surprise!

- (Sighs) (Squeals)

We're gonna watch a movie?

- Our movie.

I salvaged it.

And Mo and Thrash helped me edit.

I just thought you'd like to see

your vision on the big screen.

And that's not all!

I got you a wrap gift.

Dad says, sometimes directors wear their lenses

so they can plan their scenes.

Maybe it'll help you in your next movie.

- Jawbreaker... (Squeals) I love it.

Go, Hashtag!

Can't wait to see your movie! It'll be great.

That's my girl, making movies.

Oh, I'm so proud.

(Tender music)

- Oh, my gosh.

I am feeling my emotions in 4K.

(Sighs) I'm still sorry we didn't find your alt mode.

- It's okay.

Before, I thought there was something wrong with me.

I didn't know why I couldn't just pick an alt mode

like everybody else.

Well, it's because I'm not like everybody else.

You showed me that.

- Really?

- I'm not gonna be a car or a truck or anything like that.

I don't know what I'll be.

But... when I feel it... in my spark,

you'll be the first one to know.

And now, our feature presentation.

(Tender music)

Transformers: La Chispa de la Tierra en inglés - Outtakes

Infantil

Edad Recomendada:

Dentro de una misma calificación moral, “Todos los Públicos” por ejemplo, puede haber contenidos diseñados para niños de 4 años y otros para niños de 8. De la misma manera que todos los niños van a un mismo colegio, pero no tienen que entender las mismas asignaturas.

Con esta calificación buscamos agrupar contenidos de audiencias afines.

Según estos criterios, los contenidos de las plataformas digitales del canal Clan se clasifican en:

  • Preescolar: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños de 0 a 3 años
  • Infantil: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños de 4 a 6 años
  • Junior: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños mayores de 7 años

  • Calificación Moral:

    Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.

    Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:

    • ERI: Programas especialmente recomendados para la infancia
    • TP: Programas para todos los públicos
    • +7 Programas no recomendados para menores de 7 años (NR7)

Episodios

No te lo pierdas

Sobre Transformers: La Chispa de la Tierra en inglés

Transformers: La Chispa de la Tierra en inglés

Transformers: La Chispa de la Tierra en inglés

Los hermanos Robby y Mo Malto provocan accidentalmente la creación de nuevos Transformers terrícolas llamados Terran. La familia Malto jura mantener a salvo a los nuevos robots, mientras los Terrans descubren sus raíces cibertronianas.

Los hermanos Robby y Mo Malto provocan accidentalmente la creación de nuevos Transformers terrícolas llamados Terran. La familia Malto jura mantener a salvo a los nuevos robots, mientras los Terrans descubren sus raíces cibertronianas.
 

En Clan TV Sábados y domingos a partir de las 20:21 horas.

