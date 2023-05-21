(Synth music)

Whoa, cool.

(Ominous music)

(Roaring)

Oh no, a giant monster has destroyed my home.

If only a hero of truth and justice

would appear to protect Witwicky.

Hi!

I'm so happy I found you guys.

You gotta help me.

I've read all these comics, and I still have no idea

how to choose an alt mode.

What makes a sports car better than a trolley?

Or a taco truck?

Or a Zamboni?

Psst, Mo!

(Roaring)

Oh, no, another kaiju!

What's a kaiju?

It's that an alt mode I should think about?

Keep rolling.

I don't remember reading about that one.

How many wheels does it have?

- (Grunts) Kaboom!

Oh, sorry, Thrash.

You need a hug?

Mom says love heals all wounds.

The day is saved.

And at what cost?

This new kaiju has a mighty hug attack.

Dun-dun-dun!

Hug attack?

Well, if you say so.

(Giggling)

No!

(Laughs)

(Electricity buzzing)

(Electricity crackling)

- Um-hmm.

Okay, just a little bit...

- Hey, Mom?

- Ow!

Mm.

- Mom, are you okay?

- (Groans) I'll get there, Jawbreaker.

What's going on?

- Well, Thrash was acting weird this morning.

Mo said it was because they were making a movie,

but I don't get why he had to wrestle me.

- Your brother tried to wrestle you?

- Uh-huh, and he was really loud.

Like... (Roaring)

- (Chuckles) Sounds like Thrash was just

showing off for the camera.

- What does that mean?

- Well, it's like when people act differently

because they have an audience.

With a camera around, people might do stunts

like trying to wrestle, or even talk about personal stuff

they usually wouldn't bring up.

- You mean, having a camera

will help everyone tell me stuff?

Like about alt modes?

Can I use it next?

- (Giggles) Of course.

Just be careful, okay?

Your dad loves that thing.

- (Laughs) Yes!

Thanks, Mom.

I'd hug you, but I don't want to break the wall again.

- (Laughs)

- Bumblebee!

- Jawbreaker?

What are you...

- It's a camera.

Mom says it's supposed to make you talk.

- Oh, you mean like an interview?

I'll allow it.

Um, you've never seen an interview, have you?

- No.

- Okay, you ask questions,

and I dazzle you with mind-blowing answers.

- Oh, great!

Okay, how do you choose the perfect alt mode?

Because you changed your alt mode, right?

You went from an itty bitty round buggy to a super car.

- Um, yeah.

But I don't see how that really applies.

- I just want to get it right the first time,

not make the wrong choice, like you did.

(Sighs)

- Don't you understand?

I can't marry you.

- But the war is over.

You promised you'd leave it all behind.

- The true battle rages on in my heart.

- Does it hurt?

- Huh?

Oh! Hey, Jawbreaker!

Want to binge my show with me?

- Sorry, Hashtag, I can't right now.

I'm trying to find the Talk button on this camera.

- Whoa, is that a movie camera?

- Yeah, but I don't think I had it on right

because Bumblebee wouldn't do my interview

about his alt mode.

- Oh, I get it.

You're making a documentary using the power of cinema.

- Um, what's that exactly?

- With that camera, you can create moving images

and electric shadows capable of reaching

across time, immortalizing stories

for future generations!

Or at least secure a three-picture deal,

pending toy sales.

- All that can happen from this little thing?

But how?

- Well, you just...

let me look up an owner's manual.

(Modem connecting)

Okay, I got it!

Here, try interviewing me.

- Um, how did you choose your alt...

- Wait, you gotta start recording.

- For sure.

Uh...

- The red button.

No, not that one!

It's on the other side. Yeah.

- You just press it, and... you know what?

I don't think you're ready to wield the power of cinema.

But I can!

I mean, if you want.

- Oh, I'd love your help.

- (Squeals) You won't regret this, JB.

In my short existence, I have devoured hundreds of hours

of movies and television.

I am 100 percent overqualified

to become a director.

This documentary will be my debut feature,

and you will be my star.

- Me?

Me, no.

Thank you.

- Thank me later.

Right now, the future of cinema awaits.

Follow me!

But I don't have an alt mode!

That's the whole point.

- I know Twitch's story,

but how'd you pick your alt mode, Thrash?

- Oh, we don't have time for questions, Jawbreaker.

We are shooting our action-packed opener!

- But how am I supposed to learn anything without asking?

- Oh, don't worry. This is all act one setup.

We'll pay it off later!

- What does that even mean?

- Twitch, Thrash!

We need to inspire Jawbreaker to find an alt mode.

Nothing's choreographed, so you gotta

improvise some magic for me.

Bet I can be more inspiring than you.

(Grunts)

- (Blows raspberry) Look up inspiring in the dictionary.

It says, Thrash was here first.

Okay, save the witty banter for when we're rolling,

you two.

- Twitch, you're gonna do this.

And Thrash, you're gonna...

(Grunts) You got this, okay?

It's gonna be awesome.

- Let me just hit record.

And action!

Cut!

Whoa, I didn't even know you could do that!

You were all, whoosh, boom, ka-pow!

- (Laughs) Lightning in a bottle.

Oh, uh, we may have missed some of that.

Oh, well, we'll fix it in post.

How did that epic performance make you feel, JB?

- It was really cool.

I just--I don't know if I'll ever be able

to switch modes like that.

- Okay, great.

Location change, people!

- (Cries out) Can we please go slower?

- Sorry, JB!

We can't keep our A-list guest stars waiting.

- Aaahhhh!!

- Open on exterior naval yard,

a grim scene, Arachnamechs

scattered in the ruins of battle.

Ho-ho!

This B-roll is really gonna up our production value.

- Can we get privacy shields like this for our rooms

at home?

- (Sighs) Is there a street sweeper

I can scan around here?

- Why didn't you tell me we were gonna see

Megatron and Elita-1?

They look busy. We should go.

- Psh, come on.

Everyone loves talking to you!

Remember how Twitch and Thrash opened up?

Come on, come on!

Just go for it.

- (Groans) There's so much to do.

- So, when can we expect Optimus to join us?

- (Scoffs) Why is cleaning duty

so much harder than destroying duty?

(Squealing)

- Excuse me, respected elders?

- What is it, young one?

- Well, sir, I'm interviewing bots

so I can learn how to pick my alt mode.

How'd you choose yours?

- No one has ever asked me that before.

Do you mind? - All right.

Pretty cool, right?

- So cool.

- I found my current alt mode just before we ended the war,

when I stopped fighting against Optimus,

joined his faction.

- You used to be a bad guy?

- Well, my priorities have changed.

They had to, for the survival of all Cybertronians.

- If you and Optimus were enemies,

how'd you get him to trust you?

- By scanning an Earth vehicle.

- But wouldn't that mean giving up

your Cybertron alt mode?

That doesn't seem fair.

- That is exactly what I thought.

So I refused,

until Lieutenant Malto and her squadron

was under attack.

- Oh, you mean this battle?

(Screaming)

(Bombs exploding)

- Go, go, go!

(Gunshots firing)

(Screaming)

(Metal clanking)

- Hashtag, cut it out.

It looks like a rough fight.

- It was.

The seekers attacked us from the air.

I knew I had to scan an aircraft

and take the fight to them myself.

And so I scanned the last remaining one on base,

a tilt-rotor military aircraft.

- You saved everyone.

- I defended my new friends

and proved my loyalty to Optimus.

- Jawbreaker, Megatron's harrowing story of redemption

is the most beautiful thing you've ever heard.

Now one, two, three, cry!

- What are you doing?

- Uh, giving you direction?

- Well, it's not the time.

- Hmm, clearly.

Let's take five!

Okay, hold still.

And voila!

A mobile Steadicam rig.

Thanks for letting us interview you

during your workout, Elita-1.

- Does Optimus ever do these workouts with you?

- No, my routines are a little too intense for him.

- Why aren't you directing this part?

- (Chuckles) I gotta stay back and prep the climactic scene.

- Autobots, work out!

(Energetic music)

- Uh, so how do you choose the perfect alt mode?

- Hang on.

(Grunting)

- Aaahhhhh...

(Gasps) Wow.

- Give me your hand.

- (Grunting)

- Listen, kid, I know you want an easy answer.

But you'll know what alt mode to scan

when the time is right.

- But could I get some instructions

on when the right time is?

- Just worry about keeping up for now.

(Tires squealing)

(Grunting)

- (Groans)

(Grunting)

(Panting)

(Whimpering)

(Grunting)

(Upbeat music)

Whoa.

It's so pretty.

- This whole planet is.

I like to end my workouts by reminding myself

what I'm trying to protect.

- I want to keep it safe, too.

But how can I do that without an alt mode?

- Kid, you don't need an alt mode to do that.

- But I'm a Transformer.

I'm supposed to transform.

- (Sighs) Jawbreaker, let me let you in

on a little secret, hmm?

Scanning your alt mode isn't some sort of magic.

There's a special component inside of you,

inside every bot.

It's called the T-cog.

It's what lets us change shape.

- The T-cog, wow.

Oh, but I'm not Cybertronian.

How do you know I have one?

- Some of your Terran siblings have changed form, right?

- But what if I'm different?

- You know, it took me forever to find

an Earth alt mode, too.

Nothing I saw ever felt right.

So I waited.

I waited and waited and waited.

- And then?

- My spark told me what was right.

- But what if I'm broken or something?

When I look at cars, I feel nothing.

- Then maybe you weren't meant to be a vehicle.

- You can scan other things?

- Almost anything you want.

It's up to you.

- Thanks, Elita.

- Uh, by the way, who are you planning

on showing this movie to?

The T-cog isn't intel we want getting around.

- Oh, don't worry.

This movie's just for me.

- Okay, hold your position!

- Why are all these vehicles here?

- It's the climax, JB.

Time to choose your alt mode!

- But Hashtag, wait a second.

- And here, we view our hero's puzzled expression.

- Hashtag...

- As he weighs...

- No, wait. - ...the choice.

- No! Hashtag, forget the movie. - Of a life-time.

Can you just listen to me?

- Pick boat, pick boat, pick boat!

- Hashtag, stop it!

- (Sighs) You're upset.

- I am!

- Good, use it!

(Grunting)

(Beeping)

(Chittering)

What'd you do that for?

Thought this is what you wanted.

To get your alt mode.

- No, I just want to go home, okay?

Where's Dad's camera?

It's got important Cybertronian stuff on it.

(Beeping)

Hey!

No, wait!

(Metal clanking)

Can't let it get away.

- Don't worry! I'm not letting a speed bump

stop our production.

- Hashtag, forget the movie!

(Chittering)

(Tires squealing)

(Metal clanking)

(Tires squealing)

(Tense music)

This is really bad.

- So... no red carpet premiere?

- Elita told me private things on camera.

People could use it against Cybertronians.

- We can cut that part out.

What matters is capturing the cinematic moment

you pick your alt mode.

- No.

I'm not picking a vehicle for your movie.

My spark says it's not time.

That should be enough for you.

- What... (Groans)

(Squealing)

(Metal clanking)

- If that makes it past the shield,

people could see us.

- Cue the high octane car chase!

- Oh, almost.

(Grunts)

(Tires squealing)

(Metal clanking)

(Tires squealing)

(Chittering)

Get as close as you can!

- We're not gonna make it!

(Tires squealing)

- Yes, we are.

Jawbreaker, roll out!

(Squealing)

(Thudding)

(Sighs) Did... did I do it?

- Uh, yeah.

And you did it without an alt mode.

(Sighs) On that note, sorry we didn't find you one.

- Where's the camera?

I'm so sorry, Jawbreaker...

for... (Sighs) for everything.

I just wanted to help.

I thought with the power of cinema...

- Next time, let's just use the power of siblings, okay?

- (Sighs) I'd like that.

Well, I guess we'd better head home and tell

Dad what happened, huh?

- Go on without me.

I'll catch up.

- I hope this isn't a prank!

- (All) Surprise!

- (Sighs) (Squeals)

We're gonna watch a movie?

- Our movie.

I salvaged it.

And Mo and Thrash helped me edit.

I just thought you'd like to see

your vision on the big screen.

And that's not all!

I got you a wrap gift.

Dad says, sometimes directors wear their lenses

so they can plan their scenes.

Maybe it'll help you in your next movie.

- Jawbreaker... (Squeals) I love it.

Go, Hashtag!

Can't wait to see your movie! It'll be great.

That's my girl, making movies.

Oh, I'm so proud.

(Tender music)

- Oh, my gosh.

I am feeling my emotions in 4K.

(Sighs) I'm still sorry we didn't find your alt mode.

- It's okay.

Before, I thought there was something wrong with me.

I didn't know why I couldn't just pick an alt mode

like everybody else.

Well, it's because I'm not like everybody else.

You showed me that.

- Really?

- I'm not gonna be a car or a truck or anything like that.

I don't know what I'll be.

But... when I feel it... in my spark,

you'll be the first one to know.

And now, our feature presentation.

(Tender music)