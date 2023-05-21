Hashtag: Oops

Vas a cerrar tu sesión de usuario. ¿Seguro que deseas continuar?Para entrar en la cuenta de Administrador, deberás iniciar sesión desde la Home.
(Gasps)
(Device beeps)
Executive Agent Croft, what are you doing here?
- Quality control.
Why are you not out in the field, Agent Schloder?
- We haven't received any Decepticon alarms.
- Why wait for alarms?
Decepticons are all around us,
disguised in plain sight.
- Well, yes,
and GHOST gets involved when they start trouble.
- They are trouble, inherently.
Let's not wait for it to start before acting.
- But we have state of the art surveillance and analytics
to assess threat levels and keep us ahead...
- Global Hazard and Ordinance Strike Team.
Which part of the GHOST acronym makes us sound
like a reactionary agency?
Your team's Deception arrest record is light this month.
Go do your job, little brother.
- Can do, sis.
I mean, yes, Executive Agent Croft.
All recovery agents deploy.
We have a mission.
(Electricity buzzing)
(Electricity crackling)
(All bickering)
- Can you move your... - Agh.
- Okay, focus up.
I know it's a little tight in here
with all the new members of our t...
family, but while Robby and Mo are in human school,
I thought we could talk about the most important part
of being a Transformer.
- Having an adequate space in which to learn and live?
- Choosing your alt mode.
An alt mode isn't just another way to get around.
It's a form of protection,
protection for you and this whole family.
GHOST is out there arresting any Cybertronian they find,
so staying safe and staying hidden
is all the more important.
- (Chuckling)
- How is that funny, Hashtag?
- Okay, so it sounded like
you were gonna talk for a really long time,
so I looked up Bumblebee alt mode, and...
- And this was a disguise?
- (Laughing) Is this you?
(Laughing)
- So why'd you switch vehicles?
- My old alt mode was revealed.
So I needed a new disguise...
so I could disappear.
- How do I--I mean, us--we...
(Laughs) How do--how do we choose
our alt modes?
- I'm gonna let Twitch and Thrash take the lead on that.
They know what it's like to be a Terran finding a new form.
So today, they're in charge.
(Engine revving)
No, thank you.
I like who I am, as I am.
Besides, I'm working on something
that requires my attention.
Well, I'm ready to learn, Twitch.
But... I don't want my alt mode to be an accident.
I want it to be perfect,
like... Bumblebee's.
- Boundaries, Jawbreaker.
We'll find you something less... me.
- Aah!
- You got this?
- (Laughs)
I think I just found a life hack
for DIY breakfast pastries.
- (Chortling)
Wha...
Twitch, come back, this is the only spot
in the barn that gets a good Wi-Fi signal!
(Gasps)
What's going on? I can't get a signal.
I will, I promise.
Soon... ish.
And then you can watch videos of sneezy puppies with me.
Plus the singing cantaloupe.
Hmmm?
Ohh!
Whoo! Sneezy puppy time.
(Explosion)
- (Gasps)
You said pick whatever I wanted.
Mission frosty complete.
You're welcome. Let's get back to HQ.
- Uh, who got the Berry Mash-Manilow?
- Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh! That's me.
You licked this, didn't you?
(Cow moos)
- Aw.
There is no more perfect name
in the human language.
Is she also a part of our family?
I am so glad you told me.
This changes everything!
Thank you, Thrash.
(Cow mooing)
- Uh-huh. And what can my big brother
teach me about load-bearing timbers?
Which one of you changed my settings?
- Nobody. You drove us here.
(Device beeps)
- Ew, ice cream fingers.
Ew. Ew, ew, ew, ew, eww.
- Eh, Kwan, you want me to drive?
- I'm not doing this. It's the van.
(Grunting)
- Oops.
Twitch. Uh, Twitch!
(Hologram warbles)
(Alarm blaring)
Do you know what would make this go a lot easier?
A forklift alt mode.
- Do I want to know?
- Hey, Bee.
I'm helping Nightshade, like you said.
I--I'm not totally sure what we're doing,
but we're definitely bonding!
(Device beeps)
- Go ahead.
Give me the details. I'm on my way.
(Engine revs)
(Tires screeching)
(All groan)
- That thing is cursed.
- I am gonna have some serious words
with the vehicle maintenance team.
- Okay, I gotta get out of here.
But if the agents see me in bot mode,
they'll capture me, and if I drive by myself,
they'll know I'm not a van.
Ugh! I thought having an alt mode was supposed to be fun!
- Now connected to GHOST intranet.
- Wha--where am I?
Hello?
Twitch?
Mom? (Whimpering)
Dad?
(Electric buzzing)
(Buttons beeping)
Okay.
- Ow! - Ow.
- My leg!
- Huh. Well, that doesn't do anything.
(Buttons beeping)
- Is everything on the fritz?
- All right. Fine.
(Buttons beeping)
- What's happening? Where are my cameras?
Bagheri, if this is your idea of a joke,
you know you're not funny.
- Agent Schloder, the whole system's malfunctioning.
It's a cyberattack.
- Impossible. Our security is tighter
than toe shoes on Bigfoot.
- But sir, there was an intruder alert at the entrance.
- Warning, security breach detected.
- All agents to the detention levels.
You don't have to be a dentist to know
this is not a drill!
(Alarm blaring)
Somebody tell me what's going on.
- Anti-Energon fields are down.
It's a Decepticon jailbreak!
- This jail's broken all right.
I just walked out of my cell.
(Bots purring)
- Oh, no!
(Bots warbling)
Target Bombshell and Shrapnel.
The rest are mindless copies.
There's too many of them!
(Engine revving)
Whoa, whoa, whoa. Cool your core and re...
Leaders always have a plan B,
like calling for help when they need it.
You did the right thing, Twitch.
(Hologram warbles)
Not anymore. Looks like security's down.
Cameras aren't responding either.
Saving Hashtag's gonna be a breeze.
(Keyboard clacking)
- Sir, I think I found the source of the cyberattack.
It started when this van connected to our intranet.
It's using its GHOST credentials
to brick the whole system.
- Decepticon infiltrator, eh?
Not on my watch.
Bagheri, take control of that van
and take it down to the detention center.
- Whatever this place is,
it has to be a part of my alt mode.
So...
Why can't I make anything work?
(Engine turns over)
Okay.
I'm a van again.
What's going on?
No, you don't.
(Tires screech)
(Engine rumbles)
(Tires screech)
Ugh.
(Tires screech)
(Tires whine)
Back online, whoo-hoo!
- There it is, the Decepticon.
- Great...
We are gonna need cover.
- It's a Decepticon trick.
Fan out. Search each one.
Find the infiltrator.
- We gotta get out of here.
Ah! You came back for me!
Are you hurt?
- I'm okay.
Except I, like, left my body I think.
Yeah, at first I was scared,
but then I saw these buttons, like, on a tablet
and was like, whoa.
But they didn't do anything.
- You were outside of your body?
- And you saw buttons?
- Yes. I pressed all of them, and nothing happened.
(Lasers blasting)
(Bots purring)
(Bot purrs)
This plan B is gonna need a plan B.
(Bot purring aggressively)
(Bots purring)
Roll out, Malto-bots!
Keep going. Don't let any GHOST agents see you.
(Lasers blasting)
Hashtag, I think your vehicle mode gave you
control of GHOST intranet.
- Ah, yay me?
- Okay. We gotta find an exit
without any GHOST agents seeing us.
Hashtag, I need you to access the building's schematics.
- Oh-ho-ho, I can do that too?
(Whirring)
(Deep humming)
I'm in.
- Sir, the cyberattacker, they're back in our system.
(Keyboard clacking)
They're looking through files.
I can't keep 'em out!
(Buttons beeping)
(Puppy sneezing)
- Croft is gonna have my hide for this.
- Whoo! I can connect to the Internet from anywhere!
- How's the schematic coming, Hashtag?
- Exit's that way,
but the map didn't show this much traffic.
(Device humming)
(Electricity crackles)
- Bug boy's our distraction.
Move!
Soundwave too?
Run!
- Whoa.
- Still on the Wi-Fi.
And I think...
(Button beeps)
I'm getting the hang of this.
- Then find the way out--fast!
- "All your base are belong to us."
- (Growls)
Uh-oh.
Easy does it.
Good boy, Skullcruncher.
- (Growls)
(Growls)
- Roll out, Malto-bots!
- Stand down!
- (Snarling)
(Engines revving)
(Stone cracking)
- Whoo-hoo! Now that's what I call...
- (Snarling)
(Atmospheric music)
(Sighs) There you are.
We were worried sick.
Got me a new vehicle mode!
It's so cool.
A GHOST van! (Laughs)
Looks like we're coworkers now.
Is that all that happened?
- There was some trouble,
but we handled it,
together.
- Hey, where's Nightshade?
I wanna show them my new alt mode.
- They've been acting kind of strange all day.
- It's the best way to keep a secret!
Why explain...
when I can show?
I've been creating a bigger, better,
safer space for the whole family.
And I couldn't have done it without my big brother's help.
With the three of us arriving,
the Malto family has grown larger.
And while I do not convert forms,
I thought our shared space should.
I tried to make the perfect spot for each of you.
Room to fly, a bike ramp,
computers, a lab,
and of course, space for Fluffy Ears.
You're going to love her.
(Cow moos)
- Good to meet moo... haha.
Nightshade, when did you have time to build all this?
- Oh, I've been chipping away at this for a while.
When you care about someone, that part goes both ways.
- Now, this isn't finished.
Each of you has to add your own touches.
- I brought the Wi-Fi!
- (Gasps)
- So sneezy puppy time?
