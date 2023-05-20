Family and friends

(Light music)

(Panting)

(Feet pounding)

- Back and forth and touch the line.

Move your servos double time.

- (Panting)

(Machinery whirring)

(Wheels squealing)

Ahh! Ahh!

(Brakes screech)

(Crash)

Oh.

When you make a big mistake.

Then it's time to take a break.

We just started.

Don't tell me you're tired already.

- Not tired, exactly.

More like I'm--whoa!

Going to do that.

Does this have something to do with

that all the feels woo-woo thing you got

going on with Mo and Robbie?

That's gotta be it.

I've been wanting to scream,

cry, dance, and puke today.

And I don't even know what that is.

Ah, first day jitters.

The kids start their new school today.

They didn't tell us it would be such a...

...big deal.

What's a mean girl?

I'm suddenly really worried about meeting one.

Look, I know you're worried about Mo and Robby

making new friends at school

and not having as much time for you, I get it.

(Gasps) New friends?

Who aren't us?

And that hadn't even occurred to you

until I opened my mouth, did it?

- (Gasps)

- (Sighs) - It's okay, honey.

Everybody gets a little anxious on their first day.

I'm fine, Mama.

I'm--I'm excited.

I'm not worried at all.

Uh-huh.

That's why you repacked your backpack 15 times.

Pssh, says the person who actually

put on deodorant this morning.

(Sniffing)

Thrash?

Thrash, are you okay?

(Groaning)

Oh!

Thrash! Amp down!

I would if I could!

Oh, no, slow down!

Take cover!

- First day lunches with my homemade...

(Engine roaring)

Snicker doodles.

(Electricity Buzzing)

(Electricity crackling)

(Tires squealing)

Ahh...!

(Screeching)

(Intense music)

- (Groaning)

- Bumblebee, what kind of training

do you have my kids doing?

That wasn't on the lesson plan.

I don't know what happened.

It was like I had no control.

I just changed form and kept going.

Sorry to scare you, Dad.

It's you I'm concerned about. Me too.

Robby and I have been feeling weird stuff from you and Twitch

since yesterday. Not me.

What would I have to worry about? (Chuckles)

That you're going to leave us behind while you go off

to make new friends and won't need us anymore

and will probably forget our names?

That's kind of impossible, Twitch.

You're always with us.

So you won't mind if we come to school too?

Well, I don't... I mean...

You and Thrash are a secret. Remember?

The kind that's too hard to fit in a classroom.

A new school is just one of those things

we have to do by ourselves.

We'll give you the whole download

when we get home this afternoon.

Promise.

- (Laughs)

(Indistinct chatter)

(Upbeat music)

Remember, don't try too hard to make friends.

Cool kids can smell desperation from a mile away.

We're cool, too.

Stop worrying so much, Robby.

(Bell ringing)

Hmm, Miss Malto, Mo.

Mo Malto.

That's a good name for a TV character.

Ordinarily you'd be in Miss Landers' class, but she's out.

So we'll just let you stay with your brother

for your first day.

Thanks!

We are an ensemble here, so we sit in alphabetical order.

Mr. Lowe, scooch two seats left-wise, please.

- But Mr. Smelt, Bruno and I have been

sitting next to each other since kindergarten.

- Change is good for you.

Think of it as a new scene in the big movie of your life.

- Hey, you wanna trade seats?

That way I can still be next to Bruno.

Mr. Smelt won't mind.

(Rustling)

- Miss Malto, that is not the seat

I just assigned you, is it?

I do hope you're not always this disruptive.

Remember, life isn't a rehearsal, it's an audition!

Just lay low. It'll be okay.

Shush, shush, shush, shush, shush, shush.

Wow, our teacher is a huge jerk.

What did you call me?

Oh, no. Not you, Bee.

It feels from Mo and Robby.

School is a lot.

Try to focus.

Now, when scouting new ground,

it's a good idea to leave trail markers as you go...

to find your way back or to help others find you.

You can use...

Whoa!

This is so embarrassing, but kind of exciting too.

How does that work?

Ugh, forget scouting.

We'll try recon.

(Both groaning)

I think you'll like this mission.

(Bell ringing)

(Groaning)

- (Squealing)

- Everyone, two minutes intermission, class.

- Where'd you guys move from?

- Isn't Witwicky the worst?

It's not Philly...

that's what we call Philadelphia...

but it's okay. Yeah.

We've already made some great new friends here.

Did you hear that? She means us.

What are your friends names?

Maybe we know them too.

Uh, they, uh...

they're not from around here.

I mean, yes, they are, but...

Let me guess, they're imaginary.

(Both laugh)

I'd like to show her...

Who's imaginary? - Whoa.

- (Laughs awkwardly) Robby.

(Laughter)

Wow. Don't they have jokes in Philly?

(Car door closes)

(Playing pitch pipe)

- (Gasps) Oh, seniors.

Well, the principal will hear about this.

- And that's how a scout knows a mission is over.

Time to go.

Well, can't we just stay a little longer?

Yeah. Our cover didn't get blown.

There! Get the rogue's license plate number.

- Just make sure nobody sees you.

I'll meet you back at home.

- Get him, Principal Dan!

- (Groaning)

Uh, are you trying to make that sound?

No. I wanna go drone, but I can't seem to...

(Grunting)

(Transforming)

Come to the front of the room, please.

Mr. Malto, sing this note.

(Plays pitch pipe)

(Both laugh)

Oh, you're serious.

(Plays pitch pipe)

- (Sings note)

- Angelic tones!

Your pipes will be a welcome addition to the school choir.

Miss Malto.

(Plays pitch pipe)

- (Sings note)

Ow! Ow!

What's--uh!

Uh, uh! Ah.

Ah!

Ahh! Oh!

Ahh!

(Laughter)

- What are they doing?

- How embarrassing.

Ahh! Ahh!

(Laughter)

Ahh! Ahh!

I will not be upstaged in my own classroom.

Miss Malto, be seated.

It's okay, Mo.

I felt it, too.

I think it came from Twitch, but...

Nothing like this has ever happened before.

But our link to Mo and Robbie isn't

supposed to work that way.

Is that a dance move from Philly?

- You guys really freaked Smelt out.

Maybe you're not so bad after all.

- (Chuckles) Cool.

We totally meant to do that.

I'm having a pool party after school at my house.

If you wanna come, I guess that'd be okay.

We'd love to.

All right, class, a little outside meditation time

may be in order.

- Translation, he wants to check his dating app.

- Hmm.

(Beeping)

Ah, ah. Hmm, hmm.

Twitch, Thrash, we know you're here.

Ro-Robby, is school over?

No, but our social lives almost were.

What did you do to Mo?

I think Twitch is going through the same craziness

I went through this morning.

Did you feel all weird inside,

like you couldn't stop yourself?

Yeah, only I was in front of the whole class.

It was horrible.

This is why we asked you guys to let us

go to school on our own.

So get some rest or train with Bee,

but, please, just go home before you ruin everything!

What Robby means is this is really important to us.

You'll just have to get used to us being at school.

Some things are only for humans.

They really don't want us around.

- (Groaning)

Uh, Twitch, home... home is this way.

Twitch?

(Grunting)

Wait up!

(Light music)

Putting targets in the yard.

Wow, this rhyming sure gets hard.

Hey, you survived.

How'd it go?

Not the worst day of my life.

But pretty close.

At least we got invited to go swimming.

At a guy named Bruno's house.

It's great that you made new friends.

Just don't forget about your old ones.

The Terrans seriously missed you today.

Where are Twitch and Thrash, anyway?

I thought they'd be with you.

We kinda asked them to leave.

We weren't very nice to them.

They can't be too upset.

I don't feel anything.

We can make friends anytime.

Twitch and Thrash are family.

Might not be a bad idea to tell them that

when you get the chance.

Last time we saw them, they were at...

(Tires screeching)

(Engine roaring)

Twitch, wait up!

Okay, you're faster. I get it.

You win. (Panting)

Twitch!

Hold up!

Come on, you're gonna get us both lost.

(Transforming)

This is where we left them.

Still can't feel Twitch or Thrash?

No. You think something's wrong?

The sooner we find them, the sooner we'll know.

So let's use those scouting skills.

When tracking something, you have to be aware of everything

around you, no matter how small.

You mean like this Terran footprints you're kneeling on?

I saw those. Just waiting to see if you did.

Uh-huh.

(Upbeat music)

Come on.

(Mysterious music)

Do you think Thrash and Twitch are super mad at us?

Does that look mad to you?

Just when I thought they weren't listening to my lessons.

They're breadcrumbs to show his trail,

like in the fairy tale with Hansel and Gretel.

Are those famous scouts?

If you're a gingerbread witch.

Well, I bet your Hansel and Gretel couldn't do this.

(Laughs)

- (Hisses)

- Ah, ah, Ow!

You little... little... no, no. No, no, buddy. Come here.

(Clang)

Ow. You little...

Ah! Ah! Bumblebee!

Look out!

Ah! Ah, ah! Ahh!

Bee!

(Crashing)

(Chittering)

Uh!

Like I always say, when you're lost, ask the locals.

Our furry friend found a shortcut.

Okay, hold on.

(Shimmering tone)

We must be close to Thrash and Twitch.

But something feels wrong.

I'm not getting any emotions, just a need to move forward.

Like sleepwalking zombies. Hmm.

That sounds like when a Bot is almost out of Energon.

It's like our fuel, our blood.

Although, one time, when Soundwave was low on it,

he tried to eject and instead exploded

a cassette inside his...

Oh, maybe that's not the best story to share with you.

(Clears throat) My point is, Twitch might need Energon.

When's the last time the Terrans had some?

Never, that we know of.

But that's not possible.

They would... They would what?

Nothing. Let's just find them as soon as we can.

(Chittering)

(Hisses)

- Buddy McSnarleyface hasn't steered us wrong yet.

(Upbeat music)

- (Gasps) Thrash!

Where's Twitch?

You don't look so good.

Oh, I...

I couldn't even keep up with her.

And she's acting really weird.

And I don't feel too hot myself.

We think it's Energon starvation.

Hold still.

(Whirring)

Whoa. I've never seen an Energon level this low.

How were you even able to transform this morning?

(Beeping)

A quick infusion will do the trick.

It'll give you a boost till we get home.

- (Groans)

Thrash!

(Explosion booms)

(Horn blaring)

That's her blaster. She must be...

Wow! On your feet already.

Feel better?

Thrash?

Huh.

Thrash?

(Mysterious music)

There's Twitch.

But what's she doing?

I don't know.

Low Energon levels don't do that.

Thrash, Twitch.

Why don't we all just stop attacking the ground?

What do you say?

Thrash, I know you can hear me.

It's us, your brother and sister.

We're sorry if we hurt your feelings.

We just want you to come back home with us.

Please.

Twitch?

- (Gasps)

(Intense music)

Get back where it's safe.

(Blaster whirring)

(Explosion booms)

- (Groaning)

Thrash? Twitch?

Over there.

- (Gasps) Oh, no.

Wake up. Please.

(Beeping)

I don't understand.

His Energon level's hardly changed.

But you just gave him some.

And Twitch hardly has any.

Are they gonna be okay?

(Somber music)

Stay here.

I'll find us a way out.

Robby, I can't feel them anymore... at all.

This is all our fault.

Come on!

Come on.

I'm not letting you go, Thrash,

because it's not time to go.

We still have so much to show you,

like, you've never seen my favorite movie.

You've never even had a birthday.

(Sniffling)

We'll be lost without you.

Can't you feel that?

(Whirring)

(Whooshing)

Thrash?

Robby, look.

(Electricity crackling)

Whoo-hoo! I feel amazing!

Better than amazing! Is there a word for that?

It should be called me.

Twitch!

- (Laughing)

I am ready to shred!

Hey, when did you guys remodel the barn?

I knew you couldn't leave us.

You're not gonna believe what I...

(Laughter)

How did...? but you...

(Laughter and cheering)

I mean, I'm glad you're feeling better.

Whoo-hoo! (Laughter)

(Beeping)

Hold still!

And that is even weirder than before.

Energon levels are still almost nonexistent,

but you're on overdrive.

How can that be?

Maybe Terrans just use less?

We can ask dad what he thinks when we get home.

First, let me show you what I found.

Cave paintings?

Ancient Cybertronian writing.

There's something special about this place.

Huh. It kinda reminds me of our cave.

You know, where we met you.

Maybe that's why you came here.

I don't really remember anything after recess.

You and Thrash were attacking the ground above us,

like when Robby's hangry and attacks the fridge.

Hmm, so you were hungry, just not for Energon like I thought.

They aren't from Cybertron.

Makes sense they need to recharge

with something from Earth. Water!

Humans need it.

I guess Terrans do, too.

But there's plenty of water at home.

Why didn't we just go there?

Wish I knew.

All right, let's head back.

(Grunting)

Careful climbing out. It's kinda...

Whoo!

Transformers style! Whoo-hoo!

Hoo-hoo! Bet I can jump higher than you.

Whoo-hoo-hoo-hoo!

Cave water is life fuel.

Show off. Whoo-hoo!

Next time you two need re-charging,

we know where to send you.

Haha! Sort of like your own private spa party.

That reminds me, sorry you guys

had to miss your pool party. Whoa, party?

What are you talking about?

Mo and Robby ditched their new friends to search for you.

You did? Duh.

You're family.

Sorry if it didn't feel that way today.

We could drop you off at your party, if it's not too late.

That's okay. We don't wanna go

anywhere you're not invited.

No, you were right.

We need to get used to doing human stuff on your own.

Just like you'll have to get used to us

doing Bot things without you, like, um...

Climbing mountains in search of secret energy springs.

You better not leave us out of that.

(Laughter)

I've never been to a pool party.

Will there be lots of pools there?

Don't mind me.

I'll make it back on my own.

It's okay.

(Raccoon chittering)

Well, guess I'm not on my own after all.

Huh, okay, but no teeth. Ow!