Family and friends

(Light music)
(Panting)
(Feet pounding)
- Back and forth and touch the line.
Move your servos double time.
- (Panting)
(Machinery whirring)
(Wheels squealing)
(Brakes screech)
(Crash)
We just started.
Don't tell me you're tired already.
Does this have something to do with
that all the feels woo-woo thing you got
going on with Mo and Robbie?
Ah, first day jitters.
The kids start their new school today.
Look, I know you're worried about Mo and Robby
making new friends at school
and not having as much time for you, I get it.
(Gasps)
And that hadn't even occurred to you
until I opened my mouth, did it?
- (Gasps)
- (Sighs) - It's okay, honey.
Everybody gets a little anxious on their first day.
(Sniffing)
Thrash?
Thrash, are you okay?
(Groaning)
Thrash! Amp down!
Take cover!
- First day lunches with my homemade...
(Engine roaring)
Snicker doodles.
(Electricity Buzzing)
(Electricity crackling)
(Tires squealing)
Ahh...!
(Screeching)
(Intense music)
- (Groaning)
- Bumblebee, what kind of training
do you have my kids doing?
That wasn't on the lesson plan.
It's you I'm concerned about.
You and Thrash are a secret. Remember?
The kind that's too hard to fit in a classroom.
- (Laughs)
(Indistinct chatter)
(Upbeat music)
(Bell ringing)
Hmm, Miss Malto, Mo.
Mo Malto.
That's a good name for a TV character.
Ordinarily you'd be in Miss Landers' class, but she's out.
So we'll just let you stay with your brother
for your first day.
We are an ensemble here, so we sit in alphabetical order.
Mr. Lowe, scooch two seats left-wise, please.
- But Mr. Smelt, Bruno and I have been
sitting next to each other since kindergarten.
- Change is good for you.
Think of it as a new scene in the big movie of your life.
- Hey, you wanna trade seats?
That way I can still be next to Bruno.
Mr. Smelt won't mind.
(Rustling)
- Miss Malto, that is not the seat
I just assigned you, is it?
I do hope you're not always this disruptive.
Remember, life isn't a rehearsal, it's an audition!
Shush, shush, shush, shush, shush, shush.
What did you call me?
Try to focus.
Now, when scouting new ground,
it's a good idea to leave trail markers as you go...
to find your way back or to help others find you.
You can use...
Ugh, forget scouting.
We'll try recon.
(Both groaning)
I think you'll like this mission.
(Bell ringing)
(Groaning)
- (Squealing)
- Everyone, two minutes intermission, class.
- Where'd you guys move from?
- Isn't Witwicky the worst?
What are your friends names?
Maybe we know them too.
Let me guess, they're imaginary.
(Both laugh)
- (Laughs awkwardly)
(Laughter)
Wow. Don't they have jokes in Philly?
(Car door closes)
(Playing pitch pipe)
- (Gasps) Oh, seniors.
Well, the principal will hear about this.
- And that's how a scout knows a mission is over.
Time to go.
There! Get the rogue's license plate number.
- Just make sure nobody sees you.
I'll meet you back at home.
- Get him, Principal Dan!
- (Groaning)
(Grunting)
(Transforming)
Come to the front of the room, please.
Mr. Malto, sing this note.
(Plays pitch pipe)
(Both laugh)
(Plays pitch pipe)
- (Sings note)
- Angelic tones!
Your pipes will be a welcome addition to the school choir.
Miss Malto.
(Plays pitch pipe)
- (Sings note)
(Laughter)
- What are they doing?
- How embarrassing.
(Laughter)
I will not be upstaged in my own classroom.
Miss Malto, be seated.
Is that a dance move from Philly?
- You guys really freaked Smelt out.
Maybe you're not so bad after all.
- (Chuckles)
I'm having a pool party after school at my house.
If you wanna come, I guess that'd be okay.
All right, class, a little outside meditation time
may be in order.
- Translation, he wants to check his dating app.
- Hmm.
(Beeping)
Ah, ah. Hmm, hmm.
- (Groaning)
(Grunting)
(Light music)
Putting targets in the yard.
Wow, this rhyming sure gets hard.
Hey, you survived.
How'd it go?
It's great that you made new friends.
Just don't forget about your old ones.
The Terrans seriously missed you today.
Where are Twitch and Thrash, anyway?
I thought they'd be with you.
Might not be a bad idea to tell them that
when you get the chance.
(Tires screeching)
(Engine roaring)
(Transforming)
Still can't feel Twitch or Thrash?
The sooner we find them, the sooner we'll know.
So let's use those scouting skills.
When tracking something, you have to be aware of everything
around you, no matter how small.
I saw those. Just waiting to see if you did.
(Upbeat music)
(Mysterious music)
Just when I thought they weren't listening to my lessons.
Are those famous scouts?
Well, I bet your Hansel and Gretel couldn't do this.
(Laughs)
- (Hisses)
- Ah, ah, Ow!
You little... little... no, no. No, no, buddy. Come here.
(Clang)
Ow. You little...
Ah! Ah!
Ah! Ah, ah! Ahh!
(Crashing)
(Chittering)
Uh!
Like I always say, when you're lost, ask the locals.
Our furry friend found a shortcut.
Okay, hold on.
(Shimmering tone)
That sounds like when a Bot is almost out of Energon.
It's like our fuel, our blood.
Although, one time, when Soundwave was low on it,
he tried to eject and instead exploded
a cassette inside his...
Oh, maybe that's not the best story to share with you.
(Clears throat) My point is, Twitch might need Energon.
When's the last time the Terrans had some?
But that's not possible.
They would...
Nothing. Let's just find them as soon as we can.
(Chittering)
(Hisses)
- Buddy McSnarleyface hasn't steered us wrong yet.
(Upbeat music)
- (Gasps)
We think it's Energon starvation.
Hold still.
(Whirring)
Whoa. I've never seen an Energon level this low.
How were you even able to transform this morning?
(Beeping)
A quick infusion will do the trick.
It'll give you a boost till we get home.
- (Groans)
(Explosion booms)
(Horn blaring)
Wow! On your feet already.
Feel better?
Thrash?
Huh.
(Mysterious music)
I don't know.
Low Energon levels don't do that.
Thrash, Twitch.
Why don't we all just stop attacking the ground?
What do you say?
- (Gasps)
(Intense music)
Get back where it's safe.
(Blaster whirring)
(Explosion booms)
- (Groaning)
- (Gasps)
(Beeping)
I don't understand.
His Energon level's hardly changed.
And Twitch hardly has any.
(Somber music)
Stay here.
I'll find us a way out.
(Sniffling)
(Whirring)
(Whooshing)
(Electricity crackling)
- (Laughing)
You're not gonna believe what I...
(Laughter)
How did...? but you...
(Laughter and cheering)
I mean, I'm glad you're feeling better.
(Beeping)
Hold still!
And that is even weirder than before.
Energon levels are still almost nonexistent,
but you're on overdrive.
How can that be?
First, let me show you what I found.
Ancient Cybertronian writing.
There's something special about this place.
Hmm, so you were hungry, just not for Energon like I thought.
Humans need it.
I guess Terrans do, too.
Wish I knew.
All right, let's head back.
(Grunting)
Careful climbing out. It's kinda...
Cave water is life fuel.
Show off.
That reminds me, sorry you guys
had to miss your pool party.
Mo and Robby ditched their new friends to search for you.
(Laughter)
Don't mind me.
I'll make it back on my own.
It's okay.
(Raccoon chittering)
Well, guess I'm not on my own after all.
Huh, okay, but no teeth. Ow!
Transformers: La Chispa de la Tierra en inglés
Los hermanos Robby y Mo Malto provocan accidentalmente la creación de nuevos Transformers terrícolas llamados Terran. La familia Malto jura mantener a salvo a los nuevos robots, mientras los Terrans descubren sus raíces cibertronianas.
Los hermanos Robby y Mo Malto provocan accidentalmente la creación de nuevos Transformers terrícolas llamados Terran. La familia Malto jura mantener a salvo a los nuevos robots, mientras los Terrans descubren sus raíces cibertronianas.
