(Snarls)
(Snarls)
(Horn honks)
- Hand over the badge, Ravage.
(Axe whooshes)
(Blaster fire)
- (Screeches)
- Plan on helping, Megatron?
- I have my own burden.
- (Screeches)
(Energy blast)
- Too loud for you? Frenzy likes it loud.
- That one's on you.
- (Laughs)
- Stop pulling your punches.
These Decepticons are criminals.
- These Decepticons simply wish to live in peace.
- Which is why they ambushed GHOST cadets
and stole their badges? - A childish prank.
These Cassette Bots wouldn't hurt a fly.
- You were saying?
- Cassette Bots, Tri-Tone activate!
(Pulsating tone blares)
- Ugh!
(Pulsating tone blaring)
(Electricity buzzing)
(Electricity crackling)
(Cow moos)
And a horrible source of cover.
(Transforms)
(Engine rumbles)
It's a...
(Electricity crackles)
- (Grunts)
- (Sighs) I miss adults.
(Pulsating tone blaring)
- (Screeches)
- (Snarls)
- Megatron, use your cannon!
It is not for swatting flies.
(Screeches)
- (Snarls)
- (Hisses)
- Final warning, stand down.
(Pulsating tone blaring)
- Remember, the key to decoys
is to draw the enemy's eye away, then...
boom, bang, ruin their day.
(Laughter)
(Together) Then boom, bang.
Ruin their day.
(Together) Draw the enemy's eye away.
Then boom, bang, ruin their day.
- Uh, I don't care how you learn this,
so long as you learn it.
(Phone rings)
So you're on Team Optimus now?
- (Laughs)
- (Laughs)
Oh, you're not joking.
Okay, look, in a real fight, there's no do-overs.
You're not ready yet.
If Optimus needs help,
I want to make sure I send him the best there is.
No, me! I'm talking about me!
(Engine rumbling)
Arcee, what are you... (Gasps)
Arcee, great to see...
...no, no, no, no!
(Grunts)
- (Laughs) Miss me?
- Yeah, but you didn't miss me. Ow...
- Just thought I'd check in on my favorite Autobot.
Meet Mo, Robby, and the Terrans.
Arcee is, uh, gonna be your substitute teacher for the day.
- Wait, what? Sure, I could teach 'em plenty.
Oh, you're gonna love this.
(Engine humming)
- (Humming melody)
- (Laughs) Well, you excited yet?
Better! You're digging trenches!
(Grunts)
(Both gasp)
(Pulsating tone blares)
(Both grunt)
- Get back here, you deranged pigeon!
(Grunts)
(Pulsating tone blares)
- (Laughs)
(Weapon pulses)
(Metal creaks)
- (Snarls)
- Bumblebee?
Why aren't you with the Terrans?
- You wanted help, I wanted time with adults.
Win-win. Where's the fight?
- Ugh, get off my face!
Ugh! - (Laughs)
- You need me for Cassette Bots?
- I expected you to send someone else.
If GHOST learns you're alive,
they'll have big questions for me.
- Later losers!
- I brought restraining bolts.
(Bolt whirring)
- What is happening?
(Bolt whirrs)
- (Sighs) You can stay for now.
- I will never touch those...things.
- A means to an end, Megatron,
safely transporting our quarry to GHOST.
- Optimus, does it not concern you
that our human allies control where Decepticons live
and what form they take
even in times of so-called peace?
This is not freedom.
- GHOST made a bargain with us. That stands.
You do remember what it means to give your word?
- (Laughs)
You think GHOST has been keeping their bargain?
Get away from him!
- He's just doing his job.
- These do not deserve a lifetime of imprisonment!
- You forget your oath, Megatron.
- I gave you my fealty to save our people,
not to be GHOST's lackey.
- Lackey?
- Well, it's getting pretty late.
We should probably hit the road.
(Thrusters whooshing)
- Ha-Oh!
- Yep, you're done,
but you know what they say about trenches.
The only thing better than digging 'em
is fillin' 'em!
You'll thank me later.
Time to patrol the perimeter!
(Cow moos)
Time to stack the hay!
Now clean and polish that tractor.
(Raccoon hisses)
What did you say?
And you all feel this way?
- (Laughs) Congratulations!
You pass! Took you long enough.
This world will take advantage of you
any way it can.
If things don't feel right, you gotta speak up.
- (Chuckles) More than you know.
His what now?
Enough training.
Who's up for a real Autobot mission?
- Nothing like the open road
after a hard day at work, huh, guys?
- (Sighs)
- (Chuckles)
Like the other day after training,
Thrash wanted to try drag racing against me.
I mean, obviously I won with my energon boost...
(Energy whirring)
...but he called that cheating!
I mean, can you believe that? (Chuckles)
Guess you had to be there.
(Humming melody)
Draw the enemy's eye away.
Then boom, bang, ruin their day.
- (Sighs)
- We should part ways soon, Bumblebee.
There's a GHOST checkpoint a few miles ahead.
- (Chuckles)
- Something funny to you, Megatron?
- Just that you cannot trust GHOST
with the knowledge of your own scout,
yet you're content to deliver every Decepticon
you encounter into their hands.
- Doesn't sound like he actually thinks that's funny.
- Unlike you, Megatron, I don't have the luxury
to throw a tantrum every time things don't go my way.
- At least I do not follow orders blindly
like a coward.
(High-pitched pulsing)
(Electricity crackles)
- We're outta here!
- Target acquired.
(Metal feet clanking)
- Soundwave, destroy!
- (Humming melody)
Curse that annoyingly catchy tune.
(High-pitched humming)
(Both grunt)
(Metal feet clanking)
- Soundwave?
- Attack Megatron.
(Beams whooshing)
- Do not make this personal, Soundwave!
- It already is.
(Palms humming)
(Blade rings)
- Autobot sympathizer.
- (Grunts)
(Weapon hums)
(Energy weapon blasts)
(Palms pulsate)
(Deep pulse)
- Still want to give up teaching?
- Is part-time an option?
- Yoo-hoo!
(All) Hi, Bumblebee!
- No, no, no, no, no, no!
- (Grunts) - Ugh.
- My arm.
(Energy weapon blasts)
(Electricity crackles)
- (Grunts) - Thanks.
Wait, you left the kids alone up there?
- With Optimus and Megatron.
- No, no, no, no, no!
- Megatron.
- Soundwave, surrender,
and I will see you are well treated.
(Radio crackling)
- (As Megatron) This is not freedom.
- You dare use my own words against me?
(Palm hums)
(Pulsating tone blaring)
(Pulsating tone blaring)
(Together) Draw the enemy's eye away.
Then boom, bang, ruin their day.
Draw the enemy's eye away.
Then boom, bang.
- Ruin their day.
- Okay, that's catchy.
(Beams whooshing)
I'm gonna enjoy this.
(Energy weapon blasting)
(Palm hums)
- Ha, ha, ha, ha, ha! Woahhh!
(Palms whooshing)
(Cannon hums)
- Traitor.
Autobot scum.
- Megatron is a better protector
of our kind than you will ever be.
- We are more than Autobots, Soundwave.
Would you like to see how well I work with my new team?
(Electricity crackles)
(Metal clanging)
- Yep! You're done. Huhhgghh!!
(Metal smash)
That was too easy.
I think you're losing your touch, analog boy.
- (Growls)
Will be... Once I finish schooling you.
We'll do drills, sparring...
- Uh, Arcee, you were just a substitute.
I'm their teacher.
- Yeah, I think they like me better.
- These are my students, my responsibility, my mission.
I'm the one that belongs at their side.
- Congratulations, you passed.
(Laughter)
- It was good to work together again, Bee.
- (Sighs) Thanks, Optimus.
I guess I'd better be getting back to my real assignment.
Those catchy battle songs won't write themselves.
- Of course, but since you abandoned your post,
no matter how well-intentioned, I'll need you
to update Teletraan I with a full report
of today's encounter.
- Ooh, not even I give homework.
Hey, race you on the rollout?
- (Laughs)
Thank you for having my back with Soundwave.
I said some things you might not have appreciated today.
- I needed to hear them.
If you choose to vouch for these cons,
I will... look the other way.
(Electricity crackles)
- Please let us go.
- You will only get one second chance.
Do not throw it away.
- Perhaps your leadership style
is not so different from my own.
- Or maybe you're growing to appreciate mine.
- We're free now.
You don't have to follow him anymore.
- (Growls)
- Decoy successful.
(Palms hum)
Recon Ravage
- (Growls softly)
- (Laughs)
