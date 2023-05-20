(Snarls)

(Snarls)

(Horn honks)

- Hand over the badge, Ravage.

(Axe whooshes)

(Blaster fire)

- (Screeches)

- Plan on helping, Megatron?

- I have my own burden.

- (Screeches)

(Energy blast)

- Too loud for you? Frenzy likes it loud.

- That one's on you.

- (Laughs)

- Stop pulling your punches.

These Decepticons are criminals.

- These Decepticons simply wish to live in peace.

- Which is why they ambushed GHOST cadets

and stole their badges? - A childish prank.

These Cassette Bots wouldn't hurt a fly.

- You were saying?

- Cassette Bots, Tri-Tone activate!

(Pulsating tone blares)

- Ugh!

(Pulsating tone blaring)

(Electricity buzzing)

(Electricity crackling)

(Cow moos)

Field report,

Twitch still hasn't fallen for my amazing decoy.

Fluffy Ears remains cute.

And a horrible source of cover.

Thrash!

Robbie needs you to test his new bike ramp!

Who has three wheels and zero fear?

(Transforms)

(Engine rumbles)

This guy! No, remember the lesson!

It's a... Decoy!

(Electricity crackles)

- (Grunts)

Easy peasy!

Huwahhhh! Ah!

Ha! I totally decoyed you!

Ah, hey!

I decoyed you first. Nuh-uh!

Yeah-huh! You saw me decoy you!

Nuh-uh, ugh, please. I hit you with my wheel!

- (Sighs) I miss adults.

(Pulsating tone blaring)

- (Screeches)

- (Snarls)

- Megatron, use your cannon!

It is not for swatting flies.

(Screeches)

- (Snarls)

- (Hisses)

- Final warning, stand down.

(Pulsating tone blaring)

- Remember, the key to decoys

is to draw the enemy's eye away, then...

boom, bang, ruin their day.

(Laughter)

Nice rhymes.

I think you just invented a mission theme song.

Draw the enemy's eye away.

(Together) Then boom, bang.

Ruin their day.

(Together) Draw the enemy's eye away.

Then boom, bang, ruin their day.

- Uh, I don't care how you learn this,

so long as you learn it.

(Phone rings)

Optimus Prime has your number?

Hi, Mr. Optimus.

Are you calling to wish me a happy half-birthday?

Uh-huh. Uh-huh.

Okay, got it. I'll let Bee know.

So you're on Team Optimus now?

He's in the middle of a fight,

and his comm doesn't work, so he asked me

to tell you to send him backup.

Finally, a chance to use our training on a real mission.

- (Laughs)

I was born to back up the big guy!

- (Laughs)

Oh, you're not joking.

Okay, look, in a real fight, there's no do-overs.

You're not ready yet.

If Optimus needs help,

I want to make sure I send him the best there is.

Elita-1? Wheeljack is a solid choice.

No, me! I'm talking about me!

(Engine rumbling)

Arcee? - (Gasps)

It really is her!

Arcee, what are you... (Gasps)

Arcee, great to see...

...no, no, no, no!

(Grunts)

Wait, she's a good guy?

- (Laughs) Miss me?

- Yeah, but you didn't miss me. Ow...

- Just thought I'd check in on my favorite Autobot.

Twitch Malto, huge fan of your work,

especially the humiliating stuff

you just did to our teacher.

Meet Mo, Robby, and the Terrans.

Arcee is, uh, gonna be your substitute teacher for the day.

- Wait, what? Sure, I could teach 'em plenty.

What are we gonna learn first?

Hand-to-hand combat? Trick shots?

Or teach us your awesome berserker battle rage?

Oh, you're gonna love this.

(Engine humming)

- (Humming melody)

- (Laughs) Well, you excited yet?

Yeah!

We're learning how to fight the ground?

Better! You're digging trenches!

(Grunts)

(Both gasp)

(Pulsating tone blares)

(Both grunt)

- Get back here, you deranged pigeon!

(Grunts)

(Pulsating tone blares)

- (Laughs)

(Weapon pulses)

(Metal creaks)

- (Snarls)

- Bumblebee?

Why aren't you with the Terrans?

- You wanted help, I wanted time with adults.

Win-win. Where's the fight?

- Ugh, get off my face!

Ugh! - (Laughs)

- You need me for Cassette Bots?

- I expected you to send someone else.

If GHOST learns you're alive,

they'll have big questions for me.

- Later losers!

- I brought restraining bolts.

(Bolt whirring)

- What is happening?

(Bolt whirrs)

- (Sighs) You can stay for now.

- I will never touch those...things.

- A means to an end, Megatron,

safely transporting our quarry to GHOST.

- Optimus, does it not concern you

that our human allies control where Decepticons live

and what form they take

even in times of so-called peace?

This is not freedom.

- GHOST made a bargain with us. That stands.

You do remember what it means to give your word?

- (Laughs)

You think GHOST has been keeping their bargain?

Get away from him!

- He's just doing his job.

- These do not deserve a lifetime of imprisonment!

- You forget your oath, Megatron.

- I gave you my fealty to save our people,

not to be GHOST's lackey.

- Lackey?

- Well, it's getting pretty late.

We should probably hit the road.

(Thrusters whooshing)

- Ha-Oh!

Uh, requesting trench inspection, ma'am!

- Yep, you're done,

but you know what they say about trenches.

The only thing better than digging 'em

is fillin' 'em!

I'll just get right up.

What's the point of making us undo what we just did?

You'll thank me later.

Time to patrol the perimeter!

(Cow moos)

Time to stack the hay!

Now clean and polish that tractor.

(Raccoon hisses)

No. - I'm sorry.

What did you say?

No, we're not doing any more of your pointless chores.

If you won't train us as warriors, we quit.

And you all feel this way?

You seem different in the comics.

You're not teaching us anything.

Bumblebee might not be perfect,

but he's a better leader than you are!

Okay, might've gone too far.

- (Laughs) Congratulations!

You pass! Took you long enough.

Hold up, you're happy we complained?

This world will take advantage of you

any way it can.

If things don't feel right, you gotta speak up.

So this was a lesson? You actually were teaching us?

- (Chuckles) More than you know.

There's still time to show us your battle moves

before Bee gets back from his mission.

His what now?

You know, the thing Optimus called him for.

It's why you're our sub.

We wanted to go with him, but he said we weren't ready.

Enough training.

Who's up for a real Autobot mission?

- Nothing like the open road

after a hard day at work, huh, guys?

- (Sighs)

- (Chuckles)

Like the other day after training,

Thrash wanted to try drag racing against me.

I mean, obviously I won with my energon boost...

(Energy whirring)

...but he called that cheating!

I mean, can you believe that? (Chuckles)

Guess you had to be there.

(Humming melody)

Draw the enemy's eye away.

Then boom, bang, ruin their day.

- (Sighs)

- We should part ways soon, Bumblebee.

There's a GHOST checkpoint a few miles ahead.

- (Chuckles)

- Something funny to you, Megatron?

- Just that you cannot trust GHOST

with the knowledge of your own scout,

yet you're content to deliver every Decepticon

you encounter into their hands.

- Doesn't sound like he actually thinks that's funny.

- Unlike you, Megatron, I don't have the luxury

to throw a tantrum every time things don't go my way.

- At least I do not follow orders blindly

like a coward.

(High-pitched pulsing)

(Electricity crackles)

- We're outta here!

- Target acquired.

(Metal feet clanking)

- Soundwave, destroy!

- (Humming melody)

Curse that annoyingly catchy tune.

(High-pitched humming)

(Both grunt)

(Metal feet clanking)

- Soundwave?

- Attack Megatron.

(Beams whooshing)

- Do not make this personal, Soundwave!

- It already is.

(Palms humming)

(Blade rings)

- Autobot sympathizer.

- (Grunts)

(Weapon hums)

(Energy weapon blasts)

(Palms pulsate)

(Deep pulse)

- Still want to give up teaching?

- Is part-time an option?

- Yoo-hoo!

(All) Hi, Bumblebee!

- No, no, no, no, no, no!

- (Grunts) - Ugh.

- My arm.

(Energy weapon blasts)

(Electricity crackles)

- (Grunts) - Thanks.

Wait, you left the kids alone up there?

- With Optimus and Megatron.

- No, no, no, no, no!

- Megatron.

- Soundwave, surrender,

and I will see you are well treated.

(Radio crackling)

- (As Megatron) This is not freedom.

- You dare use my own words against me?

(Palm hums)

Try us, beak breath!

(Pulsating tone blaring)

I didn't know sound could hurt!

We need to block it out!

(Pulsating tone blaring)

Draw the enemy's eye away.

Then boom, bang, ruin their day.

(Together) Draw the enemy's eye away.

Then boom, bang, ruin their day.

Draw the enemy's eye away.

Then boom, bang.

- Ruin their day.

- Okay, that's catchy.

(Beams whooshing)

I'm gonna enjoy this.

I just want to warn you,

I've watched hours of pro wrestling.

(Energy weapon blasting)

(Palm hums)

- Ha, ha, ha, ha, ha! Woahhh!

(Palms whooshing)

(Cannon hums)

- Traitor.

Autobot scum.

- Megatron is a better protector

of our kind than you will ever be.

- We are more than Autobots, Soundwave.

Would you like to see how well I work with my new team?

(Electricity crackles)

(Metal clanging)

- Yep! You're done. Huhhgghh!!

(Metal smash)

What even is a cassette anyway?

That was too easy.

I think you're losing your touch, analog boy.

- (Growls)

That was easy?

Will be... Once I finish schooling you.

We'll do drills, sparring...

- Uh, Arcee, you were just a substitute.

I'm their teacher.

- Yeah, I think they like me better.

- These are my students, my responsibility, my mission.

I'm the one that belongs at their side.

- Congratulations, you passed.

(Laughter)

- It was good to work together again, Bee.

- (Sighs) Thanks, Optimus.

I guess I'd better be getting back to my real assignment.

Those catchy battle songs won't write themselves.

- Of course, but since you abandoned your post,

no matter how well-intentioned, I'll need you

to update Teletraan I with a full report

of today's encounter.

- Ooh, not even I give homework.

Hey, race you on the rollout?

- (Laughs) Whoo!

Bye, Megatron! Bye, Mr. Optimus!

Thank you for having my back with Soundwave.

I said some things you might not have appreciated today.

- I needed to hear them.

If you choose to vouch for these cons,

I will... look the other way.

(Electricity crackles)

- Please let us go.

- You will only get one second chance.

Do not throw it away.

- Perhaps your leadership style

is not so different from my own.

- Or maybe you're growing to appreciate mine.

- We're free now.

You don't have to follow him anymore.

- (Growls)

- Decoy successful.

(Palms hum)

Recon Ravage

- (Growls softly)

- (Laughs)