(Foreboding music)
(Voice echoing)
- (Panting)
You can't trust happiness, Robby.
Nothing is forever.
(Whimpering)
(Panting)
(Rattling)
(Animals chittering)
(Mellow music)
ID yourself, small citizen.
- (Gasps)
Decepticon, 12 o'clock!
Sir, that was a Decepticon at large.
- That just kidnapped a civilian child.
You could have blasted him halfway past Harrisburg,
and yourself out of a job.
Stand down, cadets.
Until I can trust you in the field,
I want the best agent pursuing this Con...
Me.
(Electricity warbling)
(Electric crackles)
(Birds chirping)
(Mellow music)
Mm-hmm. Welcome to my happy place.
(Stapler clicking)
- (Gasps)
(Stapler clicking)
Thrash, how about you check out
the nature displays instead, 'kay?
- (Burps)
- (Grunts)
(Gasps)
(Yawns)
Careful with that, Mozie.
I need it to walk Mr. Slithers.
Ooh, which reminds me, if anyone finds Mrs. Slithers,
let me know.
(Foreboding music)
(Elevator dings)
- Stand back, citizen. - (Yelps)
- No barricade on Earth or its moon can stymie GHOST's best.
Oh, this is putting up a fight, though.
Kids, outside. Now.
Hold it, sir.
How'd you get inside my ranger station?
And who are you?
- Special Agent Jon "no H" Schloder,
Global Hazard and Ordinance Strike Team.
"GHOST" to civvies.
- And I suppose the reason I suddenly have
an elevator is GHOST, too?
- That's classified, Ranger Malto.
But since you're what passes for Witwicky law enforcement,
you'll be working with me on my new mission.
- Which is?
- On a need-to-know basis.
- Well, I need to know, or I'm not helping.
- Okay, fine. This round to you.
There's a rogue Decepticon in the area
capturing young civilians.
- Can you give me a minute?
(Phone chimes)
(Soft suspenseful music)
(Engine turns over)
You'll receive your mission briefing
after official GHOST training.
First, I need you to assist me in the next step
of my investigation.
- Let me guess. It's classified.
- Au contraire.
You'll be driving me to your residence.
Your file states you have two children.
I need to question them. - Uh-uh.
(Tires screech)
Agent Schloder, I may work for GHOST,
but my kids don't.
- With a Decepticon targeting youngsters,
they may have heard something from their peers.
Playground chatter saved my squad
in the Knee Slapper Valley incident.
(Bird chirping)
- (Groans)
(All screaming)
(Electricity crackles)
(Tires screech)
(Electricity crackles)
(Yelps)
(Tense music)
(Dramatic music)
Not who I was expecting.
- (Sighs)
GHOST is sweeping the area for a dangerous Decepticon.
You are not our intended quarry.
I'm glad I was the first to check this trap.
If GHOST had gotten to you Terrans before I did...
Fortunately, I always prepare for the worst.
Uh, not that you're the worst.
I'll park you somewhere
GHOST will never think to look for you.
- (Grunts)
("Jingle Bells" doorbell chime)
- Heh...
- Is that "Jingle Bells"?
- Oh, my favorite song all year!
Whoo... Heh...
("Jingle Bells" doorbell chime)
- # Hide the bots, hide the bots ##
(Gasps) Hide the bots!
Shh, shh. Bumblebee, get in the barn.
- Sweetheart, we have company.
(Softly) The kids?
- (Whispers) With Optimus.
- What? - Ah, yes.
Early 20th century craftsman aesthetic.
Big on charm, not defensibility.
You are?
- My husband, Doctor Alex Malto.
This is GHOST Agent Schloder.
- Oh, good... good to meet you.
Nobody home but me,
and we definitely shouldn't go into the backyard or barn.
- Hah. That's oddly specific.
(Whirring noises)
Ah, yes.
The music of my quarry.
Well, I say let's dance!
(Suspenseful music)
- Bee's in there. - So stop him.
- How?
Wait, don't go in there.
It's my man cave.
- (Grunts)
(Electricity crackles)
- Oh.
- (Whistles)
- Ahh...
- The X-12 limited edition,
custom paint, turbo ejection,
seats that shift to cradle your buttocks.
Yeah... err...I'm going to have to commandeer
your vehicle for my mission.
- Oh, this car is... is sensitive.
I'm the only one that can drive him... it!
- Not a problem.
That frees Ranger Malto up for her GHOST training.
- Yippee.
- This will give you access to the elevator
at the Ranger station.
Orientation is on level five.
Better study hard.
There's a test, a tough test.
It's called life.
(Dramatic musical sting)
Let's roll.
Ah, cushy on my tushy.
(Engine revs)
(Car honks)
- Don't worry.
We'll use your cup holders for drinks
and we won't eat anything with crumbs.
(Engine revs)
We won't eat anything. Got it.
- (Sighs)
(Grunts)
(Yelps)
(Gasps)
You have to be kidding me.
We couldn't be GHOST without your spirit.
Mm, mm, mm.
- Ranger Malto, welcome to GHOST orientation.
- Should have known you'd be part of this.
Where are my kids?
- The safest place I could think of.
Uh, help yourself to some brochures.
- "How to con a Con,"
"Steel Handshake: The Tale of Friendship."
"So you know how to transform.
Now how do you rebuild?"
Optimus, are you serious with these?
- Mm, after decades of fighting,
humans have reason to fear my kind.
We found that visual aids and cheerful slogans
make us less scary.
Welcome, new recruit.
GHOST's main focus is human-Autobot relations,
creating a safer planet for all,
and finding ways that Cybertronians
can help Earth's communities.
Laugh, then cool pose.
Oh.
(Laughs)
Enjoy this informative film.
(Bright music plays)
(Birds chirping)
- I can't believe you're making me be Schloder's errand boy.
- Whatever it takes to keep this creep
away from Dot and the kids.
- Oh, powdered sugar is not happening.
Picked up intel and snacks.
Multitasking at its best.
(Car honks)
- Oh, sorry.
Just a short in the wiring.
- Ah. Not a problem.
I'll just give it the old Poughkeepsie tickle.
Hmpphh! Ugghhh...
- (Chuckles) Tickle that.
(Computers whirring)
(Device beeping)
(Whimpers)
(Computer beeping)
Aww.
Did I miss Bring Your Kid To Work Day again?
Huh.
Never seen those bots before.
- Hey, hey, down there.
Show us your badges.
- Call back-up.
Get me Agent Schloder.
We have eyes on the rogue Decepticon,
and now there's two of them.
- (Grunts)
(Sighs)
(Robotic voice) Welcome back, Megatron.
(Robotic voice) Training level set to Unicron 14.
- Help. Help me.
I need help!
(Devices whirring)
(Mellow music)
(Phone rings)
Oh, pull over here.
(Tires screech)
(Both) Ugh!
- Easy on the brakes... Alex!
(Laughs) That's me.
- Classified call, civilian.
Out.
This is Schloder. Report.
- Sir, we have two Cons in custody at HQ.
One matches the description of the perpetrator...
Small stature, Cybertronian drone alt mode.
- Hold them there. I'll be...
(Screaming) Ugh!
Charles Dickens, this car has issues.
Yeah, all right. I'm on my way.
(Beeping)
You're off the hook. I need a more dependable ride.
My quarry awaits.
(Synth music)
(Tires screech)
Drive like it's the salmon shortage of 1779.
(Tires screech)
- Help. Help me.
I need help!
- Help. Help me.
I need help.
(Whirring)
(Laser blasts)
- (Shouts)
- (Shouts)
(Both sigh)
(Victorious music)
Highlight of orientation, right?
- Cheesy footage of Autobots helping humans build a bridge?
Hmm. Not very subtle.
And what exactly does GHOST do with the Decepticons you catch?
- That's classified. I'm sorry.
- So am I.
Bots and humans working together is wonderful,
but why the secrecy and the hard sell?
You sure you're on the right team, OP?
- I wasn't always a warrior, you know.
You humans have a saying.
When life gives you lemonade, make lemons.
- Hmm.
- Point is, after the war, GHOST was our best option...
The only humans who gave us the space
and the resources we needed to keep this planet safe,
for us and you.
- Huh, it's like taking a job with people you don't trust
to protect your family.
Maybe we have more in common than I thought.
- Then let's go downstairs and get your kids.
- Uh-uh. You brought them here?
(Laser blasts)
(Both gasp)
Help me. I need help.
(Devices chirping)
(Laser blasts)
(Engine revs)
(Both grunt)
- Victory complete.
Would you like to play again?
(Both) No!
(Devices whirring)
Freeze, Cons!
- Nice job, cadets.
Stand down. I'll take it from here.
- But Special Agent Schloder's orders were...
- Are to leave Con arrests to Bots.
You've done well. Head to the mess hall.
Tell them lemons are on me.
- Hm. - Mm.
- Lemonade.
Right now, I want all the hugs.
You can give me the full story at home.
- Sorry, Bee. I was in orientation.
It seems I missed your 28 calls.
- Optimus, it sounds like GHOST has Twitch.
They think she's a Decepticon.
Schloder will be at HQ any second.
- Oh.
Just like my sixth birthday.
- Secret exit.
I'm trusting you with something not on the tour.
- Are we still inside GHOST?
- We make compromises to protect those we care about.
I am not proud of this,
but I know no better option to keep your planet safe.
I promise you I will never stop seeking one.
(Owl hoots)
(Tapping on window)
(Mellow music)
- (Sighs)
Transformers: La Chispa de la Tierra en inglés
Los hermanos Robby y Mo Malto provocan accidentalmente la creación de nuevos Transformers terrícolas llamados Terran. La familia Malto jura mantener a salvo a los nuevos robots, mientras los Terrans descubren sus raíces cibertronianas.
Los hermanos Robby y Mo Malto provocan accidentalmente la creación de nuevos Transformers terrícolas llamados Terran. La familia Malto jura mantener a salvo a los nuevos robots, mientras los Terrans descubren sus raíces cibertronianas.
En Clan TV Sábados y domingos a partir de las 20:21 horas.