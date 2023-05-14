Classified

(Foreboding music)

Twitch!

Thrash!

(Voice echoing)

Robby!

Robby!

- (Panting)

Oh, oh, oh, oh! (Grunts)

Robby, help us.

No, I won't let them take you away!

You can't trust happiness, Robby.

Nothing is forever.

What? No, no!

(Whimpering)

Aaah!

(Panting)

(Rattling)

Another nightmare?

Yep. Want to talk about it?

Nope.

Want to go look at baby foxes?

Absolutely.

(Animals chittering)

(Mellow music)

Aw. No babies?

The mama fox must have moved them since we kept showing up.

They can't have gone too far on those tiny legs.

Let's split up and keep looking.

On it.

Slug sandwich!

ID yourself, small citizen.

- (Gasps) Robby!

Gotcha.

Decepticon, 12 o'clock!

Ah!

Sir, that was a Decepticon at large.

- That just kidnapped a civilian child.

You could have blasted him halfway past Harrisburg,

and yourself out of a job.

Stand down, cadets.

Until I can trust you in the field,

I want the best agent pursuing this Con...

Me.

(Electricity warbling)

(Electric crackles)

(Birds chirping)

(Mellow music)

Whoa! Wow.

This is your office?

Mm-hmm. Welcome to my happy place.

(Stapler clicking)

- (Gasps)

(Stapler clicking)

I did all the staples.

Can have more? Now, please?

Thrash, how about you check out

the nature displays instead, 'kay?

So many animal facts.

Did you know squirrels can't burp?

Robby is definitely not a squirrel.

- (Burps)

But I definitely am taking a nap.

You mean hibernation!

- (Grunts)

(Gasps) Robby, look.

A monster catcher. Remember?

Pinch and disappear.

That's baby stuff, Mo.

Get me when it's time to go home.

(Yawns)

Careful with that, Mozie.

I need it to walk Mr. Slithers.

Ooh, which reminds me, if anyone finds Mrs. Slithers,

let me know.

(Foreboding music)

(Elevator dings)

Hmm?

- Stand back, citizen. - (Yelps)

- No barricade on Earth or its moon can stymie GHOST's best.

Oh, this is putting up a fight, though.

Mom, there's somebody in there.

Mrs. Slithers!

Kids, outside. Now.

Hold it, sir.

How'd you get inside my ranger station?

And who are you?

- Special Agent Jon "no H" Schloder,

Global Hazard and Ordinance Strike Team.

"GHOST" to civvies.

- And I suppose the reason I suddenly have

an elevator is GHOST, too?

- That's classified, Ranger Malto.

But since you're what passes for Witwicky law enforcement,

you'll be working with me on my new mission.

- Which is?

- On a need-to-know basis.

- Well, I need to know, or I'm not helping.

- Okay, fine. This round to you.

There's a rogue Decepticon in the area

capturing young civilians.

- Can you give me a minute?

Twitch, that creepy guy from the forest is inside.

He's a GHOST agent!

Do you think he knows we're here?

(Phone chimes)

Robby, Mom says we should go home right now with no emojis.

For her, that's like yelling.

Mom never yells.

Oh.

Getting the seriousness of the situation.

(Soft suspenseful music)

(Engine turns over)

Better go this way.

You'll receive your mission briefing

after official GHOST training.

First, I need you to assist me in the next step

of my investigation.

- Let me guess. It's classified.

- Au contraire.

You'll be driving me to your residence.

Your file states you have two children.

I need to question them. - Uh-uh.

(Tires screech)

Agent Schloder, I may work for GHOST,

but my kids don't.

- With a Decepticon targeting youngsters,

they may have heard something from their peers.

Playground chatter saved my squad

in the Knee Slapper Valley incident.

(Bird chirping)

- (Groans)

Huh?

Now Mom says don't go home.

Why are you so nervous, Robby?

Oh, I know this one. It's because...

Because my little sister won't stop bugging me.

Okay. Then why are you so grouchy?

Wait.

Something's wrong.

The nuthatches stopped chirping.

What's a nuthatch?

Was I the only one who looked at the nature display...

(All screaming)

A hologram pit trap?

Mom said Cons used these in the Transformers war.

Yeah. In fact, the top was...

(Electricity crackles)

Ow! Like that.

You just got to get more momentum.

(Tires screech)

(Electricity crackles)

(Yelps)

Gotta take a moment on the ground.

Maybe we'll never get out.

Maybe we're stuck here.

Maybe those people that attacked us last night

set this up to catch us.

Someone attacked you?

And you didn't invite us?

It was no big deal.

Spill.

I couldn't sleep, okay?

Twitch and I went for a walk and ran

into some GHOST creeps.

That's it.

Why did you keep it a secret?

Because I knew you'd overreact.

Don't feel bad.

We've only gone on night walks four times this week.

This week?

Why didn't you tell me?

I don't have to tell you every little thing in my life.

(Tense music)

Uh, too many feels.

I'm getting dizzy.

Angry, hurt, sad, pensive, scared.

Scared... yeah, getting that one, loud and clear.

(Dramatic music)

Not who I was expecting.

- (Sighs) We could say the same thing.

GHOST is sweeping the area for a dangerous Decepticon.

You are not our intended quarry.

Like accidentally catching chum

when you're fishing for bass.

Nature displays?

Nobody?

Mr. Optimus? Whoa!

I'm glad I was the first to check this trap.

If GHOST had gotten to you Terrans before I did...

They'd take you away forever.

Fortunately, I always prepare for the worst.

Uh, not that you're the worst.

I'll park you somewhere

GHOST will never think to look for you.

Good, 'cause we can't go home right now anyway.

- (Grunts)

("Jingle Bells" doorbell chime)

- Heh...

- Is that "Jingle Bells"?

- Oh, my favorite song all year!

Whoo... Heh...

("Jingle Bells" doorbell chime)

- # Hide the bots, hide the bots ##

(Gasps) Hide the bots!

Shh, shh. Bumblebee, get in the barn.

- Sweetheart, we have company.

(Softly) The kids?

- (Whispers) With Optimus.

- What? - Ah, yes.

Early 20th century craftsman aesthetic.

Big on charm, not defensibility.

You are?

- My husband, Doctor Alex Malto.

This is GHOST Agent Schloder.

- Oh, good... good to meet you.

Nobody home but me,

and we definitely shouldn't go into the backyard or barn.

- Hah. That's oddly specific.

(Whirring noises)

Ah, yes.

The music of my quarry.

Well, I say let's dance!

(Suspenseful music)

- Bee's in there. - So stop him.

- How?

Wait, don't go in there.

It's my man cave.

- (Grunts)

(Electricity crackles)

- Oh.

- (Whistles)

- Ahh...

- The X-12 limited edition,

custom paint, turbo ejection,

seats that shift to cradle your buttocks.

Yeah... err...I'm going to have to commandeer

your vehicle for my mission.

- Oh, this car is... is sensitive.

I'm the only one that can drive him... it!

- Not a problem.

That frees Ranger Malto up for her GHOST training.

- Yippee.

- This will give you access to the elevator

at the Ranger station.

Orientation is on level five.

Better study hard.

There's a test, a tough test.

It's called life.

(Dramatic musical sting)

Let's roll.

Ah, cushy on my tushy.

(Engine revs)

(Car honks)

- Don't worry.

We'll use your cup holders for drinks

and we won't eat anything with crumbs.

(Engine revs)

We won't eat anything. Got it.

- (Sighs) We haven't moved in a long time.

Mr. Optimus said he'd let us know

when it's okay to come out.

It's never going to be okay.

GHOST already tried to capture us twice.

Then maybe you shouldn't have been out with Twitch

in the middle of the night.

At least she doesn't act like a whiny baby

when things go wrong.

I am not a whiny baby!

Are you two, like, forever mad,

or you need a snack mad?

(Grunts)

(Yelps)

Okay.

(Gasps) Giving us superpowers mad!

You have to be kidding me.

We couldn't be GHOST without your spirit.

Mm, mm, mm.

- Ranger Malto, welcome to GHOST orientation.

- Should have known you'd be part of this.

Where are my kids?

- The safest place I could think of.

Uh, help yourself to some brochures.

- "How to con a Con,"

"Steel Handshake: The Tale of Friendship."

"So you know how to transform.

Now how do you rebuild?"

Optimus, are you serious with these?

- Mm, after decades of fighting,

humans have reason to fear my kind.

We found that visual aids and cheerful slogans

make us less scary.

Welcome, new recruit.

GHOST's main focus is human-Autobot relations,

creating a safer planet for all,

and finding ways that Cybertronians

can help Earth's communities.

Laugh, then cool pose.

Oh.

(Laughs)

Enjoy this informative film.

(Bright music plays)

(Birds chirping)

- I can't believe you're making me be Schloder's errand boy.

- Whatever it takes to keep this creep

away from Dot and the kids.

- Oh, powdered sugar is not happening.

Picked up intel and snacks.

Multitasking at its best.

(Car honks)

- Oh, sorry.

Just a short in the wiring.

- Ah. Not a problem.

I'll just give it the old Poughkeepsie tickle.

Hmpphh! Ugghhh...

- (Chuckles) Tickle that.

(Computers whirring)

Whoa. Whoa.

What is this place?

My new favorite hang! (Gasps)

Ah... ooh.

(Device beeping)

(Whimpers)

(Computer beeping)

Whoa!

Bot sized, GHOST logos everywhere?

I think we're in their HQ.

Robby, Mr. Optimus said stay put.

This is why I hang out with Twitch.

Aww.

Did I miss Bring Your Kid To Work Day again?

Whoa! Thrash.

Huh. Sorry.

Never seen those bots before.

- Hey, hey, down there.

Show us your badges.

- Call back-up. Run!

Get me Agent Schloder.

We have eyes on the rogue Decepticon,

and now there's two of them.

Close the door, close the door, close the door!

- (Grunts)

(Sighs) That was close.

Okay, who's making the ground move?

(Robotic voice) Welcome back, Megatron.

(Robotic voice) Training level set to Unicron 14.

- Help. Help me.

I need help!

I'm not so sure he's the one that's in trouble.

(Devices whirring)

(Mellow music)

(Phone rings)

Oh, pull over here.

(Tires screech)

(Both) Ugh!

- Easy on the brakes... Alex!

(Laughs) That's me.

- Classified call, civilian.

Out.

This is Schloder. Report.

- Sir, we have two Cons in custody at HQ.

One matches the description of the perpetrator...

Small stature, Cybertronian drone alt mode.

- Hold them there. I'll be...

(Screaming) Ugh!

Charles Dickens, this car has issues.

Yeah, all right. I'm on my way.

(Beeping)

You're off the hook. I need a more dependable ride.

My quarry awaits.

(Synth music)

(Tires screech)

Drive like it's the salmon shortage of 1779.

(Tires screech)

- Help. Help me.

I need help!

It's not working.

Do buttons take days off?

- Help. Help me.

I need help.

And then will you let us out?

(Whirring)

Whoa. Oh.

Take cover! Oh.

No reception.

I told you we should have stayed in the trailer.

And get caught by GHOST out there?

Look around.

We have to protect ourselves, Mo.

There's no promises for safety, no guaranteed happy ending.

Grow up!

I hate it when they're mad at each other.

We can use this to fight.

(Laser blasts)

- (Shouts)

Oh, yeah!

Feel the steel of my third wheel!

I don't want to be mad at you, Robby.

- (Shouts)

(Both sigh)

Aww, I liked you guys angry.

Then you'll love us as a team.

Truce?

(Victorious music)

Highlight of orientation, right?

- Cheesy footage of Autobots helping humans build a bridge?

Hmm. Not very subtle.

And what exactly does GHOST do with the Decepticons you catch?

- That's classified. I'm sorry.

- So am I.

Bots and humans working together is wonderful,

but why the secrecy and the hard sell?

You sure you're on the right team, OP?

- I wasn't always a warrior, you know.

You humans have a saying.

When life gives you lemonade, make lemons.

- Hmm.

- Point is, after the war, GHOST was our best option...

The only humans who gave us the space

and the resources we needed to keep this planet safe,

for us and you.

- Huh, it's like taking a job with people you don't trust

to protect your family.

Maybe we have more in common than I thought.

- Then let's go downstairs and get your kids.

- Uh-uh. You brought them here?

(Laser blasts)

(Both gasp)

Uh, guys?

Whoa! Gotcha!

Thanks.

Something tells me this game doesn't come with respawns.

And it won't stop until we win.

Win how? Help.

Help me. I need help.

I think Help Me Kid might know.

Then let's go say hi.

(Devices chirping)

Hey, look at me.

Game on.

(Laser blasts)

(Engine revs)

(Both grunt)

- Victory complete.

Would you like to play again?

(Both) No!

(Devices whirring)

Yeah! All right, we did it!

That's how you do it.

Whoo! (All cheering)

All right!

Freeze, Cons!

- Nice job, cadets.

Stand down. I'll take it from here.

- But Special Agent Schloder's orders were...

- Are to leave Con arrests to Bots.

You've done well. Head to the mess hall.

Tell them lemons are on me.

- Hm. - Mm.

- Lemonade.

Right now, I want all the hugs.

You can give me the full story at home.

- Sorry, Bee. I was in orientation.

It seems I missed your 28 calls.

- Optimus, it sounds like GHOST has Twitch.

They think she's a Decepticon.

Schloder will be at HQ any second.

- Oh.

Just like my sixth birthday.

- Secret exit.

I'm trusting you with something not on the tour.

- Are we still inside GHOST?

- We make compromises to protect those we care about.

I am not proud of this,

but I know no better option to keep your planet safe.

I promise you I will never stop seeking one.

(Owl hoots)

(Tapping on window)

Huh? Who is...

(Mellow music)

Hey, Mo, want to go monster hunting?

I can tell something's bothering you.

- (Sighs) It's bad dreams.

Why I can't sleep.

I didn't tell you 'cause I shouldn't be scared.

Who says?

I'm the big brother.

It's my job to be brave for you,

like when I used to catch monsters under your bed.

I stopped being scared of monsters when I was three.

But I never told you 'cause it was our special thing.

You don't have to be brave alone.

You have me, and we have Mom and Dad,

and all of us have the Terrans.

What if we lose them?

That's the scary part of love.

But it's still worth it, right?

Want to take Twitch and Thrash monster hunting?

With all of us together,