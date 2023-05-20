Age of evolution. Part 2

(Explosions)

- (Gasps) The cave's collapsing.

Let's go! The exit's this way.

(Rocks crashing)

(Cave cracking)

(All gasp)

(Electricity buzzing)

(Electricity crackling)

(Both grunting)

- Family?

- Agent Schloder, we've subdued the Seekers.

I need a retrieval.

(Blasts firing)

- (Grunting)

Huh?

Oh, thank Primus you're all right.

Mr. Optimus, we lost the Emberstone.

- (Sighs)

- (Gasps)

- But look at all you've gained.

- More Terrans.

- Welcome, young ones.

I am Optimus Prime.

It warms my spark to meet you.

What are your names?

(Dramatic synth pop music)

She's Hashtag.

- (Gasps) You're right.

I didn't have a word for my name... just a feeling.

- Well, what am I called?

- (Gasps) His name is Jawbreaker,

my favorite candy.

- (Squeals) Really?

- And I am Nightshade.

It is a delight and a surprise to meet you all.

- Not all of us.

(Melancholic music)

Mandroid still has Dottie.

- Uh, how do we make the bad feelings go away?

We have to save Mom and Megatron.

Mandroid is no joke.

We barely escaped the last time we met him,

and only because Mom saved us.

We don't know this "Mom," but we feel your love for her

burning through our hearts.

- We wanna help.

- If you'll let us.

Thank you.

Mandroid is formidable.

We will need all the help we can get.

But GHOST will be here soon to take the Seekers.

We must go somewhere secure, and I have just the place.

This is Mandroid's lair,

and these pieces represent all of us.

- Oh, may I be the bobblehead?

- Of course. Morgan, can you switch... uh...

Nightshade's pronouns are they-them.

He or she just doesn't fit who I am.

- My apologies.

Please switch their piece.

Now, the plan.

Our new Terrans will pretend to be Decepticons.

You three will deliver me, Twitch, and Thrash as prisoners

to Mandroid in exchange for his protection from GHOST

and the Autobots.

Then the trap is sprung!

We will drop our bonds,

and Mandroid will be surrounded.

Meanwhile, Bumblebee and the Malto family,

who have been laying in wait outside,

will usher Lieutenant Malto and Megatron to safety.

I call it "Operation Terran Horse."

Any questions?

Maltos, Terrans, let's rescue our comrades!

- So many parts I could use.

Which would best serve my role as Earth's protector?

The leader of the Decepticons' helm or your cannon?

(Suspenseful music)

- (Prolonged screaming)

(Phone beeping)

- Ranger Malto, I know you can hear me.

I'll release your pet monster if you like.

All you have to do is surrender immediately.

- Ignore him, Dorothy.

This pathetic excuse for a doctor

couldn't hurt me if he tried.

- Don't mind if I do.

- (Screaming)

(Electricity crackles)

- Malto...

Useless mechs.

Bring her to me!

Now!

Now there's no one left to save you.

(Synth pop music)

- Any chance your GPS accidentally

brought us to the wrong evil cyborg's headquarters?

- Wait, wait, wait. What?

The jerk moved?

- It doesn't matter. You're a scout.

You can still find Dottie. Right, Bumblebee?

- Team Malto, report.

No sign of Mandroid from up here.

Bee team? Nothing.

It's like he vanished into thin air.

- (Sighs) Well, report in if you find anything.

- We have to get Dottie back, Bee.

She's my reason for everything.

When she was hurt in the war, I thought I'd lost her.

I can't face that again.

- Alex, we got this.

Nobody's harming Dot on our watch.

Here, maybe this will help you focus.

(Romantic synth pop)

- This is our song. How did you know?

- Well, Lieutenant Malto may have mentioned

that it was special to you guys.

- Oh, it is.

Purple is the color of our relationship.

Our first dance was in the rain to this song,

"Purple Storm Clouds." I sang it when I proposed.

Most lucky she wasn't named Violet.

I'm not an action hero like you, Bee.

But I will do whatever it takes to save my family.

- We both will.

(Suspenseful music)

- The naval yard? I gotta tell Alex.

(Phone beeps)

(Phone chiming)

(Arachnamechs screech)

(Tense music)

(Screams)

(Explosion)

- There just aren't any clues to follow.

I can't scout without a trail.

Alex, do you see anything?

- The color purple.

That's where Dottie is.

Drive!

We found them. They're at the naval yard.

(Action music)

- We're on our way.

- (Grunts)

(Suspenseful music)

- Your barbarous treatment of my people will not stand.

We are not a threat to Earth.

Dregs like you are.

- Any more snide commentary?

You're such a cutup.

- (Screaming) - (Laughs)

You will be.

- (Screaming)

- Major Malto.

It seems you insist on siding with Earth's enemies.

Too bad you won't live to regret that.

(Clanking)

Ah, finally.

My prizes have arrived,

but not with the escorts I expected.

- Oy! Name's Sparkleplug,

baddest 'Con in the known star systems.

My mates and me captured these 'Bots from GHOST.

You can have 'em for a price.

Right, team?

- Yeah!

- You are crueler than I imagined.

- What?

- (Laughs) They mean we will give you

these prisoners in exchange for your protection from GHOST

and the Autobots.

- Terrans?

- Guard her.

Ah, Optimus.

Ha, late to the party, but always the star.

(Coughs) But why are you three here

instead of Skywarp and Nova Storm?

- Oh, revenge!

Uh, uh. Yeah, ol' Skywarp and I

were real mates in bad guy school.

- It's a long story. Is our bargain agreed upon?

- One more question.

How did you manage to capture a Prime?

- (Scoffs)

We asked him to come with us.

- Ah.

Now, why didn't I think of that?

Oh, what's this?

- (Grunts)

- Ah, imposters.

(Action music)

- (Screams)

- (Grunting)

- Arachnamechs, seize them!

Huh?

Enough games.

If you Maltos side with my Cybertronian enemies,

then I'll destroy you like my enemies.

- Earthquake!

- No, no. Something much worse.

(Explosion)

(Ground cracking)

- You Cybertronians have stood in my way

for the last time.

(Suspenseful music)

If I can't have you alive,

I'll pull your parts from the rubble!

(Machine whirring)

- Whoa!

- Kids!

- Dottie?

(Romantic synth pop music)

- (Laughs) - Dottie!

(Mechanical whirring)

- Oh, get to cover!

(Machine zaps)

- New plan.

A ground team lays down covering fire with me.

But we need volunteers to take out Mandroid's cameras.

He can't blast us if he can't see us.

- On it.

- Roll out!

(Tires screech)

- There you are,

Alex.

Alex?

Mo, you and Jawbreaker take out the cameras on this side.

Dad and I will get the other side.

On it.

This isn't working.

I've got an idea. Cover me.

Jawbreaker, one thing you gotta learn about this family...

we do things together.

(Grunting)

(Static)

- Hmm?

(Alarm beeping)

(Laser blasts)

(Heroic music)

Arachnamechs, take care of the stowaways.

- Twitch, I need backup in the sky.

Yes, sir.

Bumblebee, hang on to this.

- Oh!

- Whew, just one more to go.

(Laser blasts)

Whoo-hoo!

Eat our teamwork!

(Laser blasts)

Yeah! - Careful, little bird.

Too much confidence often ends in rubble.

- (Grunting)

Aaahhh! (Grunts)

Malto brats, let's see how you like this!

(Machine whirs)

What?

(All scream)

Whoo!

Fine, I'll destroy you all blind.

There's enough pests out there.

If I swat, I'm bound to hit something.

(Computer blares)

(Alarms beeping)

(Cannon zapping)

- Everyone, get to cover!

- (Laughs evilly)

- Ha, that made him mad.

- I know how to make him madder.

Someone needs to take out that cannon.

- You can count on me.

(Groans)

(Dramatic music)

- Megatron, you can't. - There's no time, Optimus.

I have to do this.

Twitch?

Twitch!

Oh, no.

(Cannon zapping)

(Explosion)

One thing you gotta learn about this family is...

We do things together!

- No dingo snot of a mech is gonna smoke my sibling!

(Screams)

(Laser blasts)

- (Yells)

(Cannon zaps)

(Explosions)

(Alarm buzzing)

- No...

No! No!

- Now, Dorothy.

- Roger. This is for my family.

(Rock music)

(Cannon fires)

- Nooooooo!!!

(Water splashes)

(Explosion)

(Dramatic music)

- (Sighs)

- Holy smokes. Is every day like this for you?

Only every other day.

Mom! Meet your three new kids,

Nightshade, Jawbreaker, and Hashtag.

- (Sighs) I know this wasn't easy

to have to fight and feel for people you don't even know

in a world you just arrived in,

but I can't thank you enough

for helping us escape.

Come on over, kiddos. Bring it in.

(All gasp)

- Awesome.

See? I told you she was cool.

(Giggles) Welcome to the family, kiddos.

- Mm...

We could've used GHOST backup today.

For all our purported partnership,

somehow, we always bear the scars.

- Look closer, old friend.

This is the human-Cybertronian alliance.

(Laughter)

GHOST has growing to do, yes.

But this is what we can achieve together

for the future of both of our species.