Age of evolution. Part 1

(Triumphant music)

(Laughter)

(Radio chatter)

(Robotic whir)

(All gasp)

(Indistinct murmuring)

(Metal detector whistles)

- (Screaming) - (Sighs)

I work with a bunch of idiots.

Optimus, Megatron,

glad to see you. Join us for a quick word

before the ceremony, please.

- Happy to, Agent Croft.

Snazzy shades, Agent Schloder.

- Cameras are set up inside.

I'll say a few words. President phones in her message

about world peace, and then she'll introduce you two.

- The teleprompter has approved statements

for both of you to read.

I penned them myself. No ad-libs.

- (Groans) Will it direct us to sit, stay,

and transform as well?

- (Laughs nervously)

Just a few public speaking jitters.

We are here to celebrate the human-Autobot alliance,

not destroy it.

- How can you tolerate GHOST treating us

like Cybertronian poodles?

- We're their partners, and it's been 30 years.

Well, 15 for you.

But still, get a new grudge.

- (Grunts) Hi, Mr. Optimus!

(Metal detector beeping)

- (Giggles nervously)

- (Giggles)

(Jet soaring)

(All cheering)

Awesome.

(Dramatic synth pop music)

- Everyone, get down!

- Seekers! - (Screams)

(Panicked screaming)

- Come on.

- Skywarp. - And Nova Storm.

(Robotic whirring)

- Sorry to crash the peace party.

- We propose a new partnership.

(Both) Your parts in pieces.

(Digitized whirring)

(Electricity crackling)

- Give us your left arm, Prime, or we'll take it by force.

(Explosions)

- How disappointing to see my former Seekers

become lowly scavengers!

- Better than living on GHOST's leash.

- Alex, we need to get the kids to the hangar!

Down, get down!

(Missile fire)

Now!

(Grunts)

(All screaming)

I'm getting really bad feels from Mo and Robby.

Don't worry. Those Decepticons

barely qualify as mosquitos.

Let's go clip their wings.

- (Grunts)

Whoa, whoa, whoa. Hold your horsepower, guys.

That place is crawling with GHOST, which is why

we didn't go in the first place.

- (Grunts)

The only family we have needs help, Bumblebee.

- I wanna go, too,

but Optimus and Megatron will keep them safe.

Trust me.

(Explosion)

(Explosions)

- Run!

- They want my left arm like their lives depend on it.

(Jets soaring)

- They can have my fists!

- (Grunts)

Surrender, and I promise mercy.

(Electricity crackling)

(Thunder rumbling)

- You surrender that special arm of yours, Prime.

- (Screaming)

- Optimus!

(Cannon zaps)

(Dramatic music)

(Tires screeching)

- (Grunts)

- Cease fire!

You are part of the reason humans fear our kind.

- Humanity doesn't fear us.

While we are guests on this planet,

protecting Earth and its people is our priority.

(Jet soaring)

The Seekers attacked us, Megatron.

Everyone saw us defend our human allies.

- Allies? A naive dream.

The war has clearly not ended for all Cybertronians,

and every human watching has new reason to be afraid

of our kind.

- Cut the feed! Now!

(Static)

- Mistreat my staff again,

and it'll cost you more than a slice of wing.

Of course, failure also voids our agreement,

landing you under my knife.

(Arachnamechs screeching)

(Both grunting)

- Sorry, Dr. Meridian! We tried our best!

- You embarrassed yourselves.

But at least made Prime and Megatron appear

as the monsters they are.

Cybertronians force their brutal war on Earth.

They are an existential threat to humanity.

But I can't wipe out the invasive creatures

while their powers are greater than my own.

- If you see a Decepticon, myself or another Autobot

will gladly come to your defense.

All you need to do is call our anonymous tip line.

- 555-REPORT-A-CON, and remember,

prank calls are a felony in this state.

I dare you to try me.

(Sustained tone)

(Elevator music)

- I have a new job for you...

...bait.

Our family could've been hurt!

And we should've been there to help!

But no, Thrash and I have to stay here

and live secret lives.

Hello, me too.

What's Bumblebee training us for

if we can't do anything when stuff gets real?

You still have much to learn, young Terrans.

For now, my priority is keeping you hidden and safe.

- From Decepticons?

- (Sighs) No.

I fear GHOST would claim the Terrans as assets

for their own use and not give us time to understand

the significance of what they are.

We don't even understand what we are.

And if we're such a big deal,

then why haven't you been trying to figure that out?

Yeah, how were we born inside a crusty cave puddle?

Why are there only two of us?

And how'd that glowy rock thing

bring Thrash and I to life?

A luminous stone generated your spark?

Why are these the first details I've heard of their origin?

- We're still figuring things out?

- (Sighs)

Terrans, more now than ever,

I believe you play a critical role

in rebuilding our kind.

- No pressure, right?

The thing is, for all we know,

the 'Bots and 'Cons on this planet are the last of us.

- Until you were born.

It's time we discover how your sparks came to be.

Finding this glowy rock is our new priority.

Pinky promise, no take backs?

- Uh, okay. Witness!

Pinky swears are legal contracts in this family.

(Laughs) Yes!

(Buttons whirring)

You're interrupting a very wholesome family moment.

- Can the chitchat, big red.

Our 'Con hotline got an anonymous tip.

Today's trouble twins were caught and need a lift to jail.

I'm sending you the Cons' coordinates

and a link to a new mission playlist.

Prepare to get hype.

- (Laughing)

Whoo! - (Screams)

- (Laughing) Yes!

- (Laughing)

- Sorry to interrupt, Ranger Malto.

Skywarp and Nova Storm were captured.

I hate to ask, but can you and Megatron handle that transport?

- And make sure those 'Cons never scare my kids again?

Oh, yeah.

- Wonderful. I'll send you the location pin.

And you have my word.

I'll watch over your loved ones.

- Everyone, Mom has some official ranger work to do.

So you're with Optimus today. Be good.

Mr. Optimus, we're ready to help however we can.

So who's driving?

(Electronic rock music)

(Engine revs)

Best mission ever!

- Special Agent Schloder.

Looks like your Decepticon hotline works.

- So why are we here?

- Easy, bad boy. You're on a need-to-know basis.

- (Screams)

- (Clears throat) And all you need to know

is I know you need to move

these Decepticons into that truck.

Capisce? - (Grunts)

- (Grunts) Let us go!

- I do not wish to see our kind rust away in cells,

but your freedom puts my cause at risk.

March.

(Electricity crackling)

(Arachnamech screeches)

- Agent Schloder!

It's an ambush!

(Arachnamech screeches)

(Gun zapping)

- Flee, Dorothy!

(Gun zapping)

- Stand down, arachnamechs.

This is a veteran worthy of respect.

- (Grunts) Mandroid,

I should've known a cockroach like you would return.

- Strong words from a fool who walked straight into my trap.

Pity you aren't the Prime, but I'll still enjoy taking

that fusion cannon off your hands...

literally, of course.

- (Grunts)

- You ordered today's attack?

- (Laughs)

Unfortunately, it was a necessary...

(Big punch)

- My family was at that ceremony,

and I haven't forgotten

that you abducted my Terran babies either!

- And for that, I owe you an apology.

Please join me in my office.

- Where Megatron goes, I go.

Hey, I remember this rock.

I skinned my elbow on it.

Hope you enjoyed your time

with Mo and Robby Adventures Incorporated.

'Cause we've reached our destination.

What if there's more Terrans like us waiting inside?

Thrash Jr. has a nice ring to it.

Stay together! Just wait for me.

- Uh, we're not gonna fit, are we?

- Not even going to try.

(Arachnamech screeches)

- Partner to Megatron, guardian of the Terrans,

Optimus Prime clearly trusts you.

- That doesn't sound like an apology,

which explains the bachelor vibes

you got going on here.

- Let me begin again.

Conversation was difficult after my time in the war.

- You served too?

- My contribution was scientific.

I was drafted by GHOST to toil in their robotics laboratory.

After a year of laboring on projects I detested,

Decepticons attacked San Francisco.

- Yeah, I remember. I led an infantry platoon

at the Battle of the Bay. - Then perhaps you recall

the Autobots' friendly fire destroying buildings.

My arachnamechs dragged me to safety,

saving me the only way they knew how.

(Arachnamechs screech)

I came away with...

...souvenirs.

- Me too.

I judge a person by their actions,

not their prosthetics.

- So wise.

Indeed, my encounter revealed my true calling:

to become humanity's guardian,

the hero this planet needs.

With my enhanced form,

I shall rid Earth of all violent beings,

starting with all Cybertronians.

Lights.

- Dorothy, If this madman harmed you,

I will introduce him to new...

(Electricity crackles)

(Grunting)

(Arachnamechs screech)

- Megatron, relax.

This will only hurt as much as I want it to.

(Dramatic music)

We can help each other.

You summon Optimus Prime, requesting his immediate

surrender to me, and I...

Malto?

(Suspenseful action music)

- (Grunts)

- (Laughs)

Did the fisherman lose his catch? Ha!

- Silence! Or I'll dismantle the ranger for sport.

After all, I don't need her.

(Dramatic electronic music)

Skywarp, Nova Storm.

(Both) At your service, Dr. Meridian.

- Take to the skies. Locate Optimus Prime

and deliver Ranger Malto's badge as proof of her capture.

Return with the Autobot leader.

He should come willingly in exchange for his human ally,

who happens to be a mother of Terrans.

Tell Prime to bring the young ones.

- (Grunts)

Is this it?

That's the glowy rock.

It lit up when me and Mo touched it.

And gave us our sleeves.

Then, Twitch and Thrash came out of that water.

Is this what made us?

Then let's make it make more usses.

Go ahead, kids.

You got the touch.

(Inspiring music)

Hm? Uh?

(Camera shutter clicking)

Mm, huh.

Well.

I don't get it. It worked last time.

Okay, we still have nine combinations for interacting

with the Emberstone in pairs... four as individuals.

Let's... I don't know, Twitch.

I think it's telling us

we really are the only Terrans in the universe.

When in doubt, ask a Prime.

(Jet soaring)

- Why are we still working for Mandroid?

- We either find Autobots for him

or Autobots find us for GHOST.

- Is it too late to be Autobots?

- Quiet! I'm picking up a signal.

(Radio static)

- So, Bumblebee,

you are doing well with the Terrans?

- Great. Yeah, we're doing great.

Why, did you hear something?

Mr. Optimus, we found it.

We found them.

- The Emberstone.

- You mean the gift of Quintus Prime?

Who's that, Dad?

He's one of the original 13

who helped create Cybertronian culture.

History says he created life on worlds across the universe,

using an artifact called the Emberstone.

- This proves my suspicions true.

I cannot say how the Emberstone came to be in Witwicky,

but Terrans, you are, indeed,

the first in a natural evolution of our species,

a welcome symbol of...

huh?

(Electric crackles)

Ranger Malto?

- Dottie?

(Electric crackles)

- Mandroid sends his regards. He requests Optimus,

but we extend his summons to the infamous Terrans.

- And Zom-blebee, who's back from the dead

with a midlife crisis alt mode.

- Come willingly, and Megatron and the ranger may survive

in one piece.

- Bring me to Dottie...

Now!

- (Chuckles)

- Evolution of hope.

Did you hear...? Just like last time.

Get to the cave, now!

- We haven't formally introduced...

- Take shelter, and guard the Emberstone.

- Ugh, keep the stupid mood rock.

- It's you we're here to collect.

(Arachnamechs screech)

(Blaster fire)

Whoa, whoa!

Whoa.

(Both scream)

(Arachnamechs screeching)

You protect the Emberstone.

And we'll protect you.

- (Grunts)

(Grunting)

Help, Quintus, please.

Mom needs us.

- I feel your call.

- Uh, kids?

It's okay, Dad. The same thing happened when...

(Magical music)

(Crash)

- (Screams)

- (Grunting)

- Stand down. This is over.

- Maybe for your friend.

(Missiles firing)

(Explosions)

(Rocks crashing)

- No, no, no, no! Noooooo!!

(Explosions)

(Tense music)