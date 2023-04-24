Vas a cerrar tu sesión de usuario. ¿Seguro que deseas continuar?Para entrar en la cuenta de Administrador, deberás iniciar sesión desde la Home.
#Big Swirl Island is the place to be.
#Clear blue skies and the ocean breeze.
#Adventure calls, gonna pass that test.
#Working as a team is the best.
#We're gonna touch the sky.
#Yet together we will learn to fly.
#We can do anything we dream.
#We're the rescue birds of Top Wing.
#Top Wing.
#Time to earn of wings.
#Top Wing.
#It's time to earn of wings##
WATERFALL JUMP
The turbo-jets on Swift's vehicles really need a good cleaning.
-That's what happens when you vroom around Big Swirl all day!
-Yep.
Brody and Penny will need a tune-up too, after they finish
practicing for their extreme water skills badge.
Yay!
Yay!
Brody, Brody, Brody!
-What’s with all the noise We’re tying to nap!
Go Penny!
The best?!
Everyone knows that you’re the best on the falls Rocco!
-I dunno, Chomps. Penny and Brody are pretty good!
-That's cause they haven't see extreme water tricks
Croc style!
Wait until they see... this!
-WHOA!
Woahhhhhh!
-What a move, Rocco! Yay!
-Huh? What?
No Chomps just... uh ooooh!
Yeah, that was pretty cool, huh?
-If you liked that move, wait to see what Rocco pulls off during
the Great Extreme water Challenge!
-Yep...
It's only for the very best Extreme water trick riders...
-Brody and Penny are nut-tastic trick riders.
-Ok. Done.
Brody, Penny, and my man Rocco here.
Winner will be crowned the Big Swirl Extreme Water
Champion of the Universe!
And gets served first at the Lemon Shack all week.
What do you say?
Wait, I'm going to take on Brody and Penny??
-He accepts!
The challenge starts at Rocky Rapids!
-So exciting! I gotta tell everybody!!
-Okay, riders!
This is the gobba-gobba Great Extreme Water Challenge!
One of you does a trick, and the other two have
to do the same trick, or better!
Ready? Set?
Uh... I guess so...
-Gobba-gobba GO!
-Yay!
Uhhhh... I don’t have no modes...
Yay! -Yes!
That's what i'm chompin' about! Keep it up, Rocco!
I mean champion of the universe!
-Alright!
-This... is...
too... much...
it's Macadamia-nuts!!
I'll give that a try!
-Waahhhhhaahahhhhh!
-They all did it!
The Challenge continues!
Huh? Oh yeah!
Uhh... What am I going to do...?
Whoa!
WHAAAAAAAAAA... OOF!
-Yay! You did it!
Turtle-ly awesome!
-I did it! Wait... What did I do?
Yay!
-They all did it! The challenge continues!
-Alright!
-What will they do next?! Wow!
Great trick, Rocco! -Thanks, Shirley.
-Come on Rocco! You gotta wow them!
Faster! Bigger!
Better!
Remember, when you win, we get to be first in line
at the lemon shack for a whole week!
-I can do it, Chomps! I hope.
-And Now Rocco is going to show you guys an outrageous trick!
Follow me! -Ok, Chomps.
Wait until you see his next trick!
Rocco's going to jump Double Falls!
-That’s not good, oh no! -Yeah, wait until you see, wait!
I'm going to jump Double Falls?!
Well, Rocco's going to jump Double Falls!
If you don't want to, you’ll be at the back of the line
for the lemon shack!
-B-b-but Chomps!
-You can do this, Rocco!
You can be champion of the universe!
Go for it, Rocco! You're going to be champion!
Toodleloo!
-I'm gonna be cha-a-a-mpion!
-I'm champiooooooooooon! But I'm going backwards!!!
HEEEEEEELP!
Hi Swift. What's up?
Sorry Swift, neither of the jets are ready to fly,
-One of the other cadets will have to step up.
HEEEEEELP!
Help...!!
Yeah Penny!
-That's the gobba-gobba-greatest Extreme water rescue
I've ever seen!
-We did it Rocco!
We did the double waterfall jump...
-I did that on my own, Chomps, and I'm lucky Penny and Brody were
there to rescue me.
Thanks, Cadets. Sorry I caused so much trouble.
I'm never, ever, EVER, trying a double waterfall jump again!
-Well now.
What can I get for you waterfall jumping champs?
-You can get us two swamp juice specials, with extra Stink!
We get served first because we won the challenge!
-Chomps... we didn’t win!
I would’ve been washed over the falls if Team top Wing hadn’t
rescued me!
-Two Sawmp juice specials. Ugh... extra stinky...
-You won the challenge fair and square, you should get these!
Thanks Cadets! See Told you they were the best!
-Hahahaha...
TOP WING TOUR GUIDES
-Are they here yet?
Are they? Are they?
OOF!
-Whoa, you ok, Shirley?
-Ok? I'm more than Ok.
I'm extra-excited to see my city cousins.
They live in an apartment in the middle of lots
of buildings and cars and buses.
Big Swirl is so different from what they're used to.
I want to make sure their visit is super special!
Sounds like them now. -Rod, do your thing!
-Sherman, Hazel. Look down there, That's Big Swirl Island.
-Wow!...
Doesn't look much like the City, Hazel.
It's very... green.
-Yes it is. Lots of trees.
-Not so many buildings... Yay!
They're here! They're here!
Hi, Hazel! Hi, Sherman!
-Hi, Shirl! Hey, Cuz!
You can leave these in the hotel room.
Hazel, these nice bellboys will take the bags.
Hello. I'm Speedy.
This is Bea.
Once you're settled in, the Cadets here would love to take
you and your brother on a tour of Big Swirl Island.
-Great idea! I love tours.
-We'll be at the hotel. Taxi!
Where do you get a taxi around here?
You have such interesting taxis on the island, Shirley.
-Oh yeah We have lots of interesting things
on Big Swirl. You're going to love it!
I promise.
Oh, look, they're wing-flying! Haven't seen that in years!
In the city? Call a taxi, of course.
We can't wait!
So, Shirley... where is the hotel?
-I wouldn't dream of putting you in a hotel...
Because Big Swirl doesn't really have a hotel.
You're staying with me in my tree house.
-Oh look Sherman it's charming, and in a tree!
-Where's the elevator button?
-Oh, you just wait right here...
-Well, it sure is very... outdoorsy!
-It sure is. Hold on, it's just a little...
bit... stuck.
-Whoahhh!! OMPf!!
-Awww macadamianuts!
Let me get those bags...
Ooh! That must be your tour guides!
Shermie, make sure we get loads of pictures!
I love them!
I have a beautiful plastic roses all around my apartment.
The jungle! -Oh! Sounds wild!
Ooh! Look at those lovely flowers...
Growing right here in the jungle! Sherman!
Get a picture.
ACHOOO! ACHOOOOO!
ACHHHOOOOOOO!!!!
-Hang on, I need to back up just a bit.
Just a bit more...
Whoa! These flowers are hungry!
They'll never believe this back home!
-Your wild flowers are a little too wild!
Ah, so Treegoat Village is where you have your sky scrapers.
-Those goat are in trees! How do they get up there?
Elevator or escalator?
I haven't climbed a tree since I was a kid.
-City Squirrels aren't much for climbing.
Nice view. Should we go?
-Oh, look at that cute handmade cart!!
Shermie, snap a quick pic of me on it!
Do you mind?
-Nope, hop on!
How's this Sherman?
Oh!
-Hang on, Sis! I got ya!
Whaaaaaaaaaaa!
-Uh-oh!
I wonder if they know how to drive my cart?
Whaaaaaa!
Treegoat Village is very picturesque...
-Ahhhhhhh!!!!
Wahooooo...
This is quite the ride.
Hi, Swift. How are you doing on your Tour Guide badges?
Ahhhhhhh!!!!
Looks like the Squirrely's tour needs a Team Top Wing rescue!
-Penny, Brody, looks like the water part of the tour came
a little early. You better get out there.
Swift, boomerang your Zip-Flash.
Ahhhh...
Oh look, there's those pretty flowers again?
Remember, don't get too close...
Water Taxi!! Are you free?!-Huh?Wah?!
AHHH!!
-Hey, where'd our taxi driver go?
-Maybe Taxi's work differently here...
They went thataway, in my boat!
Hey! Out of the way!!!
Whoa! Oof...
-Look this must be our water tour gide!
-You want a water tour? Haha stick with me!
Woo-hoo!
Big Swirl is very pretty from the water.
-It is. Are we almost back to the hotel?
I could use a nap.
-Hotel? Huh?
Okay.
I'm outta here! -Hey!
Where’s our tour guide going? -Oh my...
What is this? -Some sort of water theme park.
-Look at the shipwrecks!
Got to admit, it looks very real.
-Feels real, too!
-I don't think this is a theme park!
Heeeeellllppppp!
I'm slipping!
-Gotcha!! Thanks, Sis.
-Oh, no! That poor boat!
Akaw! -Yeah
-And then I was just about to fall into the whirlpool when, Ba-zing!
Hazel grabs my hand!
-And then Brody pulled us to safety.
And Penny pops out of nowhere with
the boat! It's was so wild!
-We're um...
sorry you had such a bad time here, cousins.
-Bad time?! We rode a goat-cart...
-I got great snaps of a Squirrel-eating plant!
-The shipwrecks were fascinating. This was a lovely visit!
-Really?! You liked it?!
-Yeah! That was a five-nut tour Cadets.
We'll recommend it to all our friends!
-And Cadets, you have earned your Tour Guide badges!
-Slick! Cool!
Yeah! Primo
-Alright!
Now what fun Big Swirl thing should we do next?!
-Let’s go get Acorn Snacks!
-Acorns! Sounds delicous!
Where do you get them? -I pick them right off the tree!
-Acorns right off the tree? This island is wild!
-Hahahaha...!
Top Wing en inglés
9 Episodios
Pirate playzone
Top Wing en inglés10 min, 46 sec
King of the dodos
Top Wing en inglés10 min, 18 sec
Brody's purple pear rescue
Top Wing en inglés10 min, 18 sec
Brody's flying lesson
Top Wing en inglés10 min, 47 sec
Top wing rescues Ker-Splash canyon
Top Wing en inglés21 min, 6 sec
Kelp is on the way
Top Wing en inglés10 min, 18 sec
The big swirl balloon race
Top Wing en inglés10 min, 48 sec
A top wing christmas
Top Wing en inglés21 min, 7 sec
Waterfall jump
Top Wing en inglés10 min, 47 sec
Dentro de una misma calificación moral, “Todos los Públicos” por ejemplo, puede haber contenidos diseñados para niños de 4 años y otros para niños de 8. De la misma manera que todos los niños van a un mismo colegio, pero no tienen que entender las mismas asignaturas.
Con esta calificación buscamos agrupar contenidos de audiencias afines.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos de las plataformas digitales del canal Clan se clasifican en:
Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:
Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:
Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:
Top Wing en inglés
Penny, Rod, Swift, y Brody son cuatro jóvenes pájaros que se convierten en cadetes de la academia Top Wing para ayudar a su comunidad.
Penny, Rod, Swift, y Brody son cuatro jóvenes pájaros que se convierten en cadetes de la academia Top Wing para ayudar a su comunidad.
En Clan TV De lunes a viernes a las 10.00 H..