#Big Swirl Island is the place to be.

#Clear blue skies and the ocean breeze.

#Adventure calls, gonna pass that test.

#Working as a team is the best.

#We're gonna touch the sky.

#Yet together we will learn to fly.

#We can do anything we dream.

#We're the rescue birds of Top Wing.

#Top Wing.

#Time to earn of wings.

#Top Wing.

#It's time to earn of wings##

WATERFALL JUMP

The turbo-jets on Swift's vehicles really need a good cleaning.

-That's what happens when you vroom around Big Swirl all day!

-Yep.

Brody and Penny will need a tune-up too, after they finish

practicing for their extreme water skills badge.

Watch this move!

Yay!

Now watch me!

Yay!

Woah! With moves like that, you two will earn your extreme

water Skills Badge, no problem!

Maybe, but I want to practice a little more before I take

the test.

Brody You're the best extreme water rider on Big Swirl!

Show us a trick!

Brody, Brody, Brody!

-What’s with all the noise We’re tying to nap!

We're practising for our extreme water skilla badge.

Brody's just about to do a trick on the fall

Wow! A full spin! You're the best!

You're just as good, Penny! Show 'em a Penguin Flip!

Here we go!

Go Penny!

I think you’re the best Penny! Listen to 'em!

The best?!

Everyone knows that you’re the best on the falls Rocco!

-I dunno, Chomps. Penny and Brody are pretty good!

-That's cause they haven't see extreme water tricks

Croc style!

Wait until they see... this!

-WHOA!

Woahhhhhh!

-What a move, Rocco! Yay!

-Huh? What?

No Chomps just... uh ooooh!

Yeah, that was pretty cool, huh?

-If you liked that move, wait to see what Rocco pulls off during

the Great Extreme water Challenge!

Extreme water? Challenge?

-Yep...

It's only for the very best Extreme water trick riders...

-Brody and Penny are nut-tastic trick riders.

-Ok. Done.

Brody, Penny, and my man Rocco here.

Winner will be crowned the Big Swirl Extreme Water

Champion of the Universe!

And gets served first at the Lemon Shack all week.

What do you say?

Well we were going to practice our Extreme water Skills anyway...

Sure, sounds like fun!

Wait, I'm going to take on Brody and Penny??

-He accepts!

The challenge starts at Rocky Rapids!

-So exciting! I gotta tell everybody!!

-Okay, riders!

This is the gobba-gobba Great Extreme Water Challenge!

One of you does a trick, and the other two have

to do the same trick, or better!

Ready? Set?

Ready!

Set!

Uh... I guess so...

-Gobba-gobba GO!

-Yay! You first Brody!

Show us a trick!

Okay, here's a good one! Hover-mode!

Runner-mode!

Uhhhh... I don’t have no modes...

Wow, Rocco that was a great trick!

You did a Tail Drag Pogo bounce! On land!

Yay! -Yes!

That's what i'm chompin' about! Keep it up, Rocco!

I mean champion of the universe! Way to go, Rocco!

Great trick! Thanks, cadets!

-Alright!

-This... is...

too... much...

it's Macadamia-nuts!!

Go for it, Penny!

Okay Brody... How about this?

Runner-mode! Woohoo! Yay!

Nice move, Penny! I can do that!

Hover mode... AKAW!

I'll give that a try!

-Waahhhhhaahahhhhh!

-They all did it!

The Challenge continues!

Your turn to go first, Rocco!

Huh? Oh yeah!

Uhh... What am I going to do...?

Whoa!

WHAAAAAAAAAA... OOF!

-Yay! You did it!

Turtle-ly awesome!

-I did it! Wait... What did I do?

Nice trick Rocco! I'll give it a try, Puffin-Style!

Yeah! Akaw! Fun trick!

Easy freezy!

Yay!

-They all did it! The challenge continues!

-Alright!

-What will they do next?! Wow!

Great trick, Rocco! -Thanks, Shirley.

-Come on Rocco! You gotta wow them!

Faster! Bigger!

Better!

Remember, when you win, we get to be first in line

at the lemon shack for a whole week!

-I can do it, Chomps! I hope.

-And Now Rocco is going to show you guys an outrageous trick!

Follow me! -Ok, Chomps.

Rocco, wait! You're heading to Double Falls!

Those falls are way too dangerous

Wait until you see his next trick!

Rocco's going to jump Double Falls!

-That’s not good, oh no! -Yeah, wait until you see, wait!

I'm going to jump Double Falls?!

I think that's enough challenges for one day, Chomps.

I can't even jump double falls!

Yeah, jumping Double Falls is too dangerous!

Well, Rocco's going to jump Double Falls!

If you don't want to, you’ll be at the back of the line

for the lemon shack!

-B-b-but Chomps!

-You can do this, Rocco!

You can be champion of the universe!

Go for it, Rocco! You're going to be champion!

Toodleloo!

-I'm gonna be cha-a-a-mpion!

-I'm champiooooooooooon! But I'm going backwards!!!

HEEEEEEELP!

The falls are pulling Rocco back he could go over!

Hi Swift. What's up?

Rocco is on the edge of the falls. I need to boomerang my jet.

Sorry Swift, neither of the jets are ready to fly,

-One of the other cadets will have to step up.

Ok Speedy. Cadets What can we do?

Guess I'll have to match Rocco's trick.

Jump Double Falls? It's the only way to reach Rocco.

HEEEEEELP!

If Rocco can do it, the Splash-Diver can too!

Cadets!

I've got Rocco but I’m going to need help pulling him to shore.

Help...!!

Brody needs back-up!

It's too far to jump with the Road-Wing!

I can do it!

And I could still win the challenge!

Ready for a double rescue Brody?

Akaw!

Mech mode!

Great idea! Pull, Penny!

Runner mode!

Yeah Penny!

-That's the gobba-gobba-greatest Extreme water rescue

I've ever seen!

-We did it Rocco!

We did the double waterfall jump...

-I did that on my own, Chomps, and I'm lucky Penny and Brody were

there to rescue me.

Thanks, Cadets. Sorry I caused so much trouble.

I'm never, ever, EVER, trying a double waterfall jump again!

-Well now.

What can I get for you waterfall jumping champs?

-You can get us two swamp juice specials, with extra Stink!

We get served first because we won the challenge!

-Chomps... we didn’t win!

I would’ve been washed over the falls if Team top Wing hadn’t

rescued me!

-Two Sawmp juice specials. Ugh... extra stinky...

-You won the challenge fair and square, you should get these!

Uhh, that’s ok Rocco! Yeah, you go ahead and enjoy them.

Thanks Cadets! See Told you they were the best!

-Hahahaha...

TOP WING TOUR GUIDES

-Are they here yet?

Are they? Are they?

OOF!

-Whoa, you ok, Shirley?

-Ok? I'm more than Ok.

I'm extra-excited to see my city cousins.

They live in an apartment in the middle of lots

of buildings and cars and buses.

Big Swirl is so different from what they're used to.

I want to make sure their visit is super special!

We'll do whatever we can to help.

Yeah! We're earning our Top Wing Tour Guide badges,

so we'll show them whatever they want to see.

Sounds like them now. -Rod, do your thing!

-Sherman, Hazel. Look down there, That's Big Swirl Island.

-Wow!...

Doesn't look much like the City, Hazel.

It's very... green.

-Yes it is. Lots of trees.

-Not so many buildings... Yay!

They're here! They're here!

Hi, Hazel! Hi, Sherman!

-Hi, Shirl! Hey, Cuz!

Hi. I'm Swift.

Welcome to Big Swirl Island. Thanks, Swift.

You can leave these in the hotel room.

Hazel, these nice bellboys will take the bags.

Hotel room?

Hello. I'm Speedy.

This is Bea.

Once you're settled in, the Cadets here would love to take

you and your brother on a tour of Big Swirl Island.

-Great idea! I love tours.

-We'll be at the hotel. Taxi!

Where do you get a taxi around here?

I got this!

You have such interesting taxis on the island, Shirley.

-Oh yeah We have lots of interesting things

on Big Swirl. You're going to love it!

I promise. Whew!

Thanks, Rod.

I'll meet you at Shirley's in a bit, then we can start

the tour!

Oh, look, they're wing-flying! Haven't seen that in years!

How do birds get around where you live?

In the city? Call a taxi, of course.

There you go.

I’ll go get swift and then we can start the tour.

We can't wait! Bye!

So, Shirley... where is the hotel?

-I wouldn't dream of putting you in a hotel...

Because Big Swirl doesn't really have a hotel.

You're staying with me in my tree house.

-Oh look Sherman it's charming, and in a tree!

-Where's the elevator button?

-Oh, you just wait right here...

-Well, it sure is very... outdoorsy!

-It sure is. Hold on, it's just a little...

bit... stuck.

-Whoahhh!! OMPf!!

-Awww macadamianuts!

Let me get those bags...

Ooh! That must be your tour guides!

Rod and I will show you Big Swirl by land, then Penny and Brody

can take you out on the water. This will be such fun.

Shermie, make sure we get loads of pictures!

Do you like flowers? Flowers?

I love them!

I have a beautiful plastic roses all around my apartment.

Well, you'll see real wild flowers in the jungle.

The jungle! -Oh! Sounds wild!

Ooh! Look at those lovely flowers...

Growing right here in the jungle! Sherman!

Get a picture. Careful Hazel.

Don't get too close... those are...!

ACHOOO! ACHOOOOO!

Stinky Sneezie Flowers.

ACHHHOOOOOOO!!!!

-Hang on, I need to back up just a bit.

Just a bit more... Sherman, watch out for the...!

Whoa! These flowers are hungry!

Sorry, Sherman. You just have to tickle it.

Tickle, tickle, tickle. Hold that pose, Sherman.

They'll never believe this back home!

-Your wild flowers are a little too wild!

I don't think Shirley's cousins are having much fun.

Yeah...

We're not doing a very good job earning our tour guide badges.

I know, the Squirrelys would love Treegoat Village!

The homes up here have the best views.

Ah, so Treegoat Village is where you have your sky scrapers.

-Those goat are in trees! How do they get up there?

Elevator or escalator? They climb.

Do you want to? Oh...

I haven't climbed a tree since I was a kid.

-City Squirrels aren't much for climbing.

Nice view. Should we go?

-Oh, look at that cute handmade cart!!

Shermie, snap a quick pic of me on it!

Do you mind?

-Nope, hop on!

How's this Sherman?

Oh!

-Hang on, Sis! I got ya!

Whaaaaaaaaaaa!

-Uh-oh!

I wonder if they know how to drive my cart?

Well catch them with the road wing!

Whaaaaaa!

Treegoat Village is very picturesque...

-Ahhhhhhh!!!!

Wahooooo...

This is quite the ride.

They're headed for the river!

I'll call HQ.

Hi, Swift. How are you doing on your Tour Guide badges?

The tour is a little... um... out of control!

Shirley's cousins are in a goat-cart.

Headed for the river below Treegoat Town!

Ahhhhhhh!!!!

Looks like the Squirrely's tour needs a Team Top Wing rescue!

-Penny, Brody, looks like the water part of the tour came

a little early. You better get out there.

Swift, boomerang your Zip-Flash. Okay, Speedy.

Let's Jet! Boomerang!

Time to earn our wings!

Ahhhh...

Oh look, there's those pretty flowers again?

Remember, don't get too close...

Water Taxi!! Are you free?!-Huh?Wah?!

AHHH!!

-Hey, where'd our taxi driver go?

-Maybe Taxi's work differently here...

Hi, Wally. Have you seen the Squirrelys?

They went thataway, in my boat! Don't worry, Wally...

Team Top Wing will get it for you!

Don't worry Squirrleys, help is on the way!

Hey! Out of the way!!!

Whoa! Oof...

-Look this must be our water tour gide!

-You want a water tour? Haha stick with me!

Woo-hoo!

Cadets! Penny and I are on their tail!

Big Swirl is very pretty from the water.

-It is. Are we almost back to the hotel?

I could use a nap.

-Hotel? Huh?

Oh no!

Chomps is pulling them towards Shipwreck Cove!

Chomps! Rocco!

You need to stop towing that boat!

Okay.

I'm outta here! -Hey!

Where’s our tour guide going? -Oh my...

What is this? -Some sort of water theme park.

-Look at the shipwrecks!

Got to admit, it looks very real.

-Feels real, too!

-I don't think this is a theme park!

Heeeeellllppppp!

They're caught for the whirlpool! Heeeeellllppppp!

On our way! Time to splash and dive!

Grab on and I'll pull you out! Whoaaa!

I'm slipping!

-Gotcha!! Thanks, Sis.

-Oh, no! That poor boat!

Got it!

Akaw! -Yeah

-And then I was just about to fall into the whirlpool when, Ba-zing!

Hazel grabs my hand!

-And then Brody pulled us to safety.

And Penny pops out of nowhere with

the boat! It's was so wild!

-We're um...

sorry you had such a bad time here, cousins.

-Bad time?! We rode a goat-cart...

-I got great snaps of a Squirrel-eating plant!

-The shipwrecks were fascinating. This was a lovely visit!

-Really?! You liked it?!

-Yeah! That was a five-nut tour Cadets.

We'll recommend it to all our friends!

-And Cadets, you have earned your Tour Guide badges!

-Slick! Cool!

Yeah! Primo

-Alright!

Now what fun Big Swirl thing should we do next?!

-Let’s go get Acorn Snacks!

-Acorns! Sounds delicous!

Where do you get them? -I pick them right off the tree!

-Acorns right off the tree? This island is wild!

-Hahahaha...!