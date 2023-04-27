Vas a cerrar tu sesión de usuario. ¿Seguro que deseas continuar?Para entrar en la cuenta de Administrador, deberás iniciar sesión desde la Home.
TRINI’S TRIN-TASTIC BIG SWIRL TOUR
Anyone we know?
Hey Swift! -Trini?!
Hahaha...
-Yeah I'm sure she'll be excited to see you again.
-Yay!
-Top Wing?! What are you doing here?
Uh-huh.
I invited her to come discover some BAT-tacular Big Swirl
Travel Tips.
So, guess who's going to be on the cover of Trini's
new book, this time?! Yours truly... Baddy McBat!
Step aside. I can do that, 'Bat Style'.
-Whooooaaa...
-Wah!
-Is it true? Is she really back?
-Hi Shirley...
-Are we going on an adventure, together, just you and me, Trini?!
-Trini's here for a Bat-venturous tour of Big Swirl,
featuring the bravest, most thrill-seeking, danger-defying,
fast-flying pilot on the whole island and surrounding seas: Me!
So, see ya...
-Don't worry Shirley, we'll catch up after!
-Ok... Sounds... sounds good...
You see, the thing about a Baddy McBat tour,
is I get the best view of everything because
I'm not afraid to fly low, close and fast!
Don't get scared, but watch this!
-Whaaa!
Cannonball!
-Whoa... impressive!
-It was, right?
-Yeah, what a big jump, and splash!!
-Huh? That's just Puffin Peaks.
They cannonball all the time... -I have to make a note of that.
Note to self: Make sure to talk to Brody, and get a tour
of Puffin Peaks.
-Humpf.
-Big Swirl sure looks amazing from up here.
-Oh, yeah? How about this view?!
-Hmm, now that's some slick flying!
Gee, thanks!
-Swift's the best! Swift?
The best?! Are you kidding?
I'm the best! I'm waaaay better than best.
-Wow!
I didn't think there was much another pilot could do that Swift
can't do. -Of course there is...
Swift can't... well you know He can't...
He can't fly through Danger Canyon!
But I can!
-Danger Canyon? Wow...
Is that Dangerous?
-It's a no fly zone for pilot's like Swift.
But I can fly through it no problem.
Oh... You might want to take notes of this!
-Where is Baddy's headed? Danger Canyon?!
-Swift, Baddy is headed for Danger Canyon.
Try to stop him.
-Very impressive from up here.
Baddy McBat is flying into Danger Canyon, a no fly zone
for regular pilot, but for a pilot like Baddy...
-Wait till you see it up close!
If you want to stop me, you'll have to catch me first!
Ha! Told ya!
Nobody can fly Danger Canyon like I can, Woohoo!
Uh-oh.
WHOOOAAAA!
-Wow! That was really exciting!
Is that what you call 'Bat Style'?!
-No, that was an accident. Can we do it again?!
-We need to go get my jet fixed up before we go anywhere.
There you go, Baddy. Good as new.
Try to not to hit anything else... -I won't...
Now we can continue my 'Bat Style' Big Swirl Tour.
So how do you like our cool cave? -It's pretty cool, all right...
Almost as cool Top Wing Headquarters!
Note to self: Remember to visit Top Wing HQ again this tour.
It's Trin-tastic!
-Haha!
I'll show you someplace where those Top Wing Cadets won't
take you! Cave-in Cavern!
-Is Baddy's headed for Cave-In Cavern?!
I hope not, it's completely unstable.
The VROOM of Baddy's engines could easily cause another cave-in.
-Team, try to keep Baddy out of that cavern.
Be ready for the most bat-erific tour ever!
-Here's a Trini-Tip: Cave-in cavern is Trin-tastic!
Um, is this safe?
-Oh not a chance. Of course!
Hang on tight and get ready for the best ride ever!
-Woohoo!
Only one way to go now... And we'd better hurry!
Is everything okay, Cadets?
There's a water entrance on the far side.
Brody, vroom around to the water-side of the cavern
and go in from there.
Whoa! Wha!
Bet you've never done this before!
-Never...
But are your sure it's safe? -Oh, yeah, sure it's...
The reverse jets broke. We can't stop!
Eject! Eject!
AHHHHHHH!
Oh No! I can't fly with wet wings!
Uh... Baddy?
I can't fly!!!
But what about me?!
About time. I was getting cold.
Trini-Tip: If you're ever in a caved-in cavern and about
to hit a rock wall make sure Top Wing is racing to rescue you!
Another tip: When Rod says Jump! do it!
My jet! You let it hit the wall!
-Trini Travel Trip: On Big Swirl Island.
Stick with Team Top Wing, they're the best tour around!
-I’m way better than best.
Thanks for the rescue, team Top Wing!
Hey, can we stop at Rhonda's Lemon Shack
to celebrate you rescuing me... again!
-Please Betty. Just come tow the jet...
-What did you run into now, Baddy?
-I didn't run it into anything... Swift did.
-Sure.
-I titled this one: Trini's Trin-tastic Big Swirl Rescue Tour!
-Slick! Cool!
Akawesome! Cockadoodledoo!
-Hey, Hey! is that my book?!
-Oh, you're in the book.
After all, you had to be rescued by Team Top Wing, too...
See?
-Hmpf!
You could have at least got my good side.
-Hahaha... -Oh Baddy!
Top Wing en inglés
10 Episodios
Trini's trin-tastic Big Swirl
Top Wing en inglés10 min, 18 sec
Dodo egg scramble
Top Wing en inglés10 min, 47 sec
Waterfall jump
Top Wing en inglés10 min, 47 sec
Top Wing tour guides
Top Wing en inglés10 min, 19 sec
Pirate playzone
Top Wing en inglés10 min, 46 sec
King of the dodos
Top Wing en inglés10 min, 18 sec
Big swirl break-up
Top Wing en inglés10 min, 19 sec
Earl's nutty invention
Top Wing en inglés10 min, 47 sec
La gran carrera Ker-Splash (en inglés)
Top Wing en inglés10 min, 19 sec
Survivor bear and the secret of ker-splash canyon
Top Wing en inglés10 min, 47 sec
Dentro de una misma calificación moral, “Todos los Públicos” por ejemplo, puede haber contenidos diseñados para niños de 4 años y otros para niños de 8. De la misma manera que todos los niños van a un mismo colegio, pero no tienen que entender las mismas asignaturas.
Con esta calificación buscamos agrupar contenidos de audiencias afines.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos de las plataformas digitales del canal Clan se clasifican en:
Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:
Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:
Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:
Top Wing en inglés
Penny, Rod, Swift, y Brody son cuatro jóvenes pájaros que se convierten en cadetes de la academia Top Wing para ayudar a su comunidad.
Penny, Rod, Swift, y Brody son cuatro jóvenes pájaros que se convierten en cadetes de la academia Top Wing para ayudar a su comunidad.
En Clan TV De lunes a viernes a las 10.00 H..