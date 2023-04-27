TRINI’S TRIN-TASTIC BIG SWIRL TOUR

Hey, is that Sandy? Speedy, Bea.

Sandy's bringing someone to Big Swirl.

Anyone we know? I’ll go in for a closer look.

It's Trini Treegoat! Hello!

Hey Swift! -Trini?!

Cool!

Is she here to write another Trini's Travel Tips?!

Like Trini Travels the Roads of Big Swirl with

Rod and his Rooster-Booster! VROOM!!

Hahaha...

Can we go say hi? Sure.

-Yeah I'm sure she'll be excited to see you again.

-Yay!

-Top Wing?! What are you doing here?

We came to see Trini Treegoat. Well, she's here to see me.

She is?

Uh-huh.

I invited her to come discover some BAT-tacular Big Swirl

Travel Tips.

So, guess who's going to be on the cover of Trini's

new book, this time?! Yours truly... Baddy McBat!

Wow Baddy! That's so cool!

Here comes Sandy. I'm going to chicken-dance her in!

Step aside. I can do that, 'Bat Style'.

-Whooooaaa...

-Wah!

-Is it true? Is she really back?

-Hi Shirley...

-Are we going on an adventure, together, just you and me, Trini?!

-Trini's here for a Bat-venturous tour of Big Swirl,

featuring the bravest, most thrill-seeking, danger-defying,

fast-flying pilot on the whole island and surrounding seas: Me!

So, see ya...

-Don't worry Shirley, we'll catch up after!

-Ok... Sounds... sounds good...

I don't know what a 'Bat-venturer tour' is,

but danger-defying doesn't sound very safe.

We'd better keep an eye on Baddy, just to be sure.

You see, the thing about a Baddy McBat tour,

is I get the best view of everything because

I'm not afraid to fly low, close and fast!

Don't get scared, but watch this!

-Whaaa!

Cannonball!

-Whoa... impressive!

-It was, right?

-Yeah, what a big jump, and splash!!

-Huh? That's just Puffin Peaks.

They cannonball all the time... -I have to make a note of that.

Note to self: Make sure to talk to Brody, and get a tour

of Puffin Peaks.

-Humpf.

-Big Swirl sure looks amazing from up here.

-Oh, yeah? How about this view?!

-Hmm, now that's some slick flying!

Gee, thanks!

-Swift's the best! Swift?

The best?! Are you kidding?

I'm the best! I'm waaaay better than best.

-Wow!

I didn't think there was much another pilot could do that Swift

can't do. -Of course there is...

Swift can't... well you know He can't...

He can't fly through Danger Canyon!

But I can!

-Danger Canyon? Wow...

Is that Dangerous?

-It's a no fly zone for pilot's like Swift.

But I can fly through it no problem.

Oh... You might want to take notes of this!

-Where is Baddy's headed? Danger Canyon?!

-Swift, Baddy is headed for Danger Canyon.

Try to stop him. I'm on it Speedy.

Time to earn my wings! Pretty exciting, huh?

-Very impressive from up here.

Baddy McBat is flying into Danger Canyon, a no fly zone

for regular pilot, but for a pilot like Baddy...

-Wait till you see it up close!

Baddy! This is a No-Fly Zone!

It's too dangerous.

If you want to stop me, you'll have to catch me first!

Ha! Told ya!

Nobody can fly Danger Canyon like I can, Woohoo!

Uh-oh.

WHOOOAAAA!

-Wow! That was really exciting!

Is that what you call 'Bat Style'?!

-No, that was an accident. Can we do it again?!

-We need to go get my jet fixed up before we go anywhere.

Baddy made it out of the canyon, but his jet's banged up.

Looks like he's headed home.

I'll follow him, just to make sure.

There you go, Baddy. Good as new.

Try to not to hit anything else... -I won't...

Now we can continue my 'Bat Style' Big Swirl Tour.

So how do you like our cool cave? -It's pretty cool, all right...

Almost as cool Top Wing Headquarters!

Note to self: Remember to visit Top Wing HQ again this tour.

It's Trin-tastic!

-Haha!

I'll show you someplace where those Top Wing Cadets won't

take you! Cave-in Cavern!

No sign of Baddy.

Maybe he called off his tour since his jet's damaged.

Oh no, there he goes!! Stay with him, Swift!

-Is Baddy's headed for Cave-In Cavern?!

He's not going to try to fly there?

I hope not, it's completely unstable.

The VROOM of Baddy's engines could easily cause another cave-in.

-Team, try to keep Baddy out of that cavern.

Time to earn our wings!

Be ready for the most bat-erific tour ever!

-Here's a Trini-Tip: Cave-in cavern is Trin-tastic!

Um, is this safe?

-Oh not a chance. Of course!

Hang on tight and get ready for the best ride ever!

-Woohoo!

Oh-no!

That doesn't sound good. We have to get Trini and Baddy!

Let's go, Swift! I'm a rooster not a chicken!

Come on, Penny!

AHH!

Only one way to go now... And we'd better hurry!

Let's Cockadoodle-do this!

Is everything okay, Cadets? We're blocked out.

Rod and Swift are trapped inside!

I'll use my Mech Arms to try to clear the entrance.

There's a water entrance on the far side.

Brody, vroom around to the water-side of the cavern

and go in from there. On it!

Dive Mode!

This is tight flying. I'll have to go, Zip Mode!

Whoa! Wha!

Bet you've never done this before!

-Never...

But are your sure it's safe? -Oh, yeah, sure it's...

The reverse jets broke. We can't stop!

Eject! Eject!

AHHHHHHH!

Oh No! I can't fly with wet wings!

Baddy's in the water, Swift. Then who's in the jet?!

Uh... Baddy?

I can't fly!!! Oh no!

Trini!

But what about me?!

I've got you, Baddy!

About time. I was getting cold.

Rod, stay below the upside-down jet, and be ready for a passenger!

Trini-Tip: If you're ever in a caved-in cavern and about

to hit a rock wall make sure Top Wing is racing to rescue you!

I've got this!

Reverse Turbo!

Jump, Trini! Jump!

Another tip: When Rod says Jump! do it!

Whew!

My jet! You let it hit the wall!

-Trini Travel Trip: On Big Swirl Island.

Stick with Team Top Wing, they're the best tour around!

-I’m way better than best.

The entrance is clear, is everyone okay in there?

Sure are!

Thanks for the rescue, team Top Wing!

Hey, can we stop at Rhonda's Lemon Shack

to celebrate you rescuing me... again!

I’m in!

So... where's Baddy? Oh, he's waiting for a tow...

-Please Betty. Just come tow the jet...

-What did you run into now, Baddy?

-I didn't run it into anything... Swift did.

-Sure.

-I titled this one: Trini's Trin-tastic Big Swirl Rescue Tour!

-Slick! Cool!

Akawesome! Cockadoodledoo!

-Hey, Hey! is that my book?!

-Oh, you're in the book.

After all, you had to be rescued by Team Top Wing, too...

See?

-Hmpf!

You could have at least got my good side.

-Hahaha... -Oh Baddy!