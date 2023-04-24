TOP WING TOUR GUIDES

-Are they here yet?

Are they? Are they?

OOF!

-Whoa, you ok, Shirley?

-Ok? I'm more than Ok.

I'm extra-excited to see my city cousins.

They live in an apartment in the middle of lots

of buildings and cars and buses.

Big Swirl is so different from what they're used to.

I want to make sure their visit is super special!

We'll do whatever we can to help.

Yeah! We're earning our Top Wing Tour Guide badges,

so we'll show them whatever they want to see.

Sounds like them now. -Rod, do your thing!

-Sherman, Hazel. Look down there, That's Big Swirl Island.

-Wow!...

Doesn't look much like the City, Hazel.

It's very... green.

-Yes it is. Lots of trees.

-Not so many buildings... Yay!

They're here! They're here!

Hi, Hazel! Hi, Sherman!

-Hi, Shirl! Hey, Cuz!

Hi. I'm Swift.

Welcome to Big Swirl Island. Thanks, Swift.

You can leave these in the hotel room.

Hazel, these nice bellboys will take the bags.

Hotel room?

Hello. I'm Speedy.

This is Bea.

Once you're settled in, the Cadets here would love to take

you and your brother on a tour of Big Swirl Island.

-Great idea! I love tours.

-We'll be at the hotel. Taxi!

Where do you get a taxi around here?

I got this!

You have such interesting taxis on the island, Shirley.

-Oh yeah We have lots of interesting things

on Big Swirl. You're going to love it!

I promise. Whew!

Thanks, Rod.

I'll meet you at Shirley's in a bit, then we can start

the tour!

Oh, look, they're wing-flying! Haven't seen that in years!

How do birds get around where you live?

In the city? Call a taxi, of course.

There you go.

I’ll go get swift and then we can start the tour.

We can't wait! Bye!

So, Shirley... where is the hotel?

-I wouldn't dream of putting you in a hotel...

Because Big Swirl doesn't really have a hotel.

You're staying with me in my tree house.

-Oh look Sherman it's charming, and in a tree!

-Where's the elevator button?

-Oh, you just wait right here...

-Well, it sure is very... outdoorsy!

-It sure is. Hold on, it's just a little...

bit... stuck.

-Whoahhh!! OMPf!!

-Awww macadamianuts!

Let me get those bags...

Ooh! That must be your tour guides!

Rod and I will show you Big Swirl by land, then Penny and Brody

can take you out on the water. This will be such fun.

Shermie, make sure we get loads of pictures!

Do you like flowers? Flowers?

I love them!

I have a beautiful plastic roses all around my apartment.

Well, you'll see real wild flowers in the jungle.

The jungle! -Oh! Sounds wild!

Ooh! Look at those lovely flowers...

Growing right here in the jungle! Sherman!

Get a picture. Careful Hazel.

Don't get too close... those are...!

ACHOOO! ACHOOOOO!

Stinky Sneezie Flowers.

ACHHHOOOOOOO!!!!

-Hang on, I need to back up just a bit.

Just a bit more... Sherman, watch out for the...!

Whoa! These flowers are hungry!

Sorry, Sherman. You just have to tickle it.

Tickle, tickle, tickle. Hold that pose, Sherman.

They'll never believe this back home!

-Your wild flowers are a little too wild!

I don't think Shirley's cousins are having much fun.

Yeah...

We're not doing a very good job earning our tour guide badges.

I know, the Squirrelys would love Treegoat Village!

The homes up here have the best views.

Ah, so Treegoat Village is where you have your sky scrapers.

-Those goat are in trees! How do they get up there?

Elevator or escalator? They climb.

Do you want to? Oh...

I haven't climbed a tree since I was a kid.

-City Squirrels aren't much for climbing.

Nice view. Should we go?

-Oh, look at that cute handmade cart!!

Shermie, snap a quick pic of me on it!

Do you mind?

-Nope, hop on!

How's this Sherman?

Oh!

-Hang on, Sis! I got ya!

Whaaaaaaaaaaa!

-Uh-oh!

I wonder if they know how to drive my cart?

Well catch them with the road wing!

Whaaaaaa!

Treegoat Village is very picturesque...

-Ahhhhhhh!!!!

Wahooooo...

This is quite the ride.

They're headed for the river!

I'll call HQ.

Hi, Swift. How are you doing on your Tour Guide badges?

The tour is a little... um... out of control!

Shirley's cousins are in a goat-cart.

Headed for the river below Treegoat Town!

Ahhhhhhh!!!!

Looks like the Squirrely's tour needs a Team Top Wing rescue!

-Penny, Brody, looks like the water part of the tour came

a little early. You better get out there.

Swift, boomerang your Zip-Flash. Okay, Speedy.

Let's Jet! Boomerang!

Time to earn our wings!

Ahhhh...

Oh look, there's those pretty flowers again?

Remember, don't get too close...

Water Taxi!! Are you free?!-Huh?Wah?!

AHHH!!

-Hey, where'd our taxi driver go?

-Maybe Taxi's work differently here...

Hi, Wally. Have you seen the Squirrelys?

They went thataway, in my boat! Don't worry, Wally...

Team Top Wing will get it for you!

Don't worry Squirrleys, help is on the way!

Hey! Out of the way!!!

Whoa! Oof...

-Look this must be our water tour gide!

-You want a water tour? Haha stick with me!

Woo-hoo!

Cadets! Penny and I are on their tail!

Big Swirl is very pretty from the water.

-It is. Are we almost back to the hotel?

I could use a nap.

-Hotel? Huh?

Oh no!

Chomps is pulling them towards Shipwreck Cove!

Chomps! Rocco!

You need to stop towing that boat!

Okay.

I'm outta here! -Hey!

Where’s our tour guide going? -Oh my...

What is this? -Some sort of water theme park.

-Look at the shipwrecks!

Got to admit, it looks very real.

-Feels real, too!

-I don't think this is a theme park!

Heeeeellllppppp!

They're caught for the whirlpool! Heeeeellllppppp!

On our way! Time to splash and dive!

Grab on and I'll pull you out! Whoaaa!

I'm slipping!

-Gotcha!! Thanks, Sis.

-Oh, no! That poor boat!

Got it!

Akaw! -Yeah

-And then I was just about to fall into the whirlpool when, Ba-zing!

Hazel grabs my hand!

-And then Brody pulled us to safety.

And Penny pops out of nowhere with

the boat! It's was so wild!

-We're um...

sorry you had such a bad time here, cousins.

-Bad time?! We rode a goat-cart...

-I got great snaps of a Squirrel-eating plant!

-The shipwrecks were fascinating. This was a lovely visit!

-Really?! You liked it?!

-Yeah! That was a five-nut tour Cadets.

We'll recommend it to all our friends!

-And Cadets, you have earned your Tour Guide badges!

-Slick! Cool!

Yeah! Primo

-Alright!

Now what fun Big Swirl thing should we do next?!

-Let’s go get Acorn Snacks!

-Acorns! Sounds delicous!

Where do you get them? -I pick them right off the tree!

-Acorns right off the tree? This island is wild!

-Hahahaha...!