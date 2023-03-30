Vas a cerrar tu sesión de usuario. ¿Seguro que deseas continuar?Para entrar en la cuenta de Administrador, deberás iniciar sesión desde la Home.
#Big Swirl Island is the place to be.
#Clear blue skies and the ocean breeze.
#Adventure calls, gonna pass that test.
#Working as a team is the best.
#We're gonna touch the sky.
#Yet together we will learn to fly.
#We can do anything we dream.
#We're the rescue birds of Top Wing.
#Top Wing.
#Time to earn of wings.
#Top Wing.
#It's time to earn of wings##
Top Wing Sting
Bravo! Great Tune! Yeah!
-Rod, you rocked it!
-You're going to be a huge hit at the Big Swirl Jam tomorrow.
-Yup.
But a big music party like the Big Swirl Jam takes
a lot of setting up.
We'll have to get an early start tomorrow.
Don't worry, Rod. I'll be ready to rock.
G'night.
See you tomorrow! -Goodnight all!
-I should sing at the Big Swirl Jam!
-You can sing, Chomps? Sure.
You should sing tomorrow. Show them how good you are.
-I got a better idea. Let's have our own party.
A Big Swirl swamp Jam!
-That's a way better idea! But...
we don't have a piano. -Yes we do.
The nice cadets left one here for us to use.
Com'on, push!
But the piano's not.
Can I help you?
No piano here.
Invitation only. No Cadets allowed.
Let’s pull up a hologram of the shack
We’ll looks like we’ve got a plan
Can I sing, now?
-Wha? Canna hear ya, Matey!
Music's ta loud!
-Great Swamp Jam, Matilda! Sure is...
Where's Baddy? -He loves parties.
He should be here soon...
What? Why not?
EEEESH! So many rules!
Who's Roger? I'm Rolland.
Oh Go ahead, Mr. McBat.
Just making sure no pesky cadets sneak in to spoil the fun.
-Baddy! C'mon in.
Hey everybody Baddy's here!
Oh Hey, Baddy. You're late.
Um Baddy, what're you doing?
I mean... why aren't you dancing!
Here’s Baddy.
-Whaaaaaaaaa? Two Baddys?!
-How come you're me?
Something fishy's goin' on here. -But Baddy, who is this fake bat?
I'm the real Baddy!
No, I'm the real Baddy!
Rod?! I said no cadets!
Hey!
We took that piano fair and square!
-Now I'll never get to sing!
Arggggh!! Where'r we off to?
What are ye waitin' for! Let's boogie!
Yar... Could ye take it from here, matey?
Me fingers are tired...
Big Banana Break-in
That's every banana in the grove, and enough
for the Banana-Coconut Freeze 'n Float Festival!
Then let's go!
BA-NA-NAAAAA!
-Brody! The Banana Bandits!
Banana. Banana!
BANANA! -Owww!
-Owww-wooow!
-Bananas!!! Banan...
aaaaaa... -Those aren't yours!
-Ba-na-na!! Banana!
Banana!!!
Banana! Mmmm!
Banana! Good banana!
Yum Banana! Baaaa...
naaaaa... na!
I don't know how I'll keep those bandits out of the Lemon Shack...
Bye-bye banana...
-Wee-e-e-ll. That worked brilliantly didn't it?
-My banana! My banana!
Mybanana! -It was your banana.
But why all the fuss over one banana?
I can get you all the bananas...
If you do exactly what I tell you.
-Thanks for keeping the bananas safe, Top Wing.
-No problem, Rhonda.
Just let us know when you need them.
Swift and Rod, you patrol outside!
Penny and Brody, you can guard the bananas from in here.
-And Speedy and I will watch the screen for any trouble!
Alright we better put the HQ on WING-PROTECT mode.
No one gets into HQ unless we let them.
-No banana! No banana.
-It does look impossible to get into,
to an ordinary monkey...
But not to a super-genius... like me.
I have a question: What's the one thing
Top Wing Cadets can't resist? -Banana drink!
-Banana cake!
-Banana... BANANA!!
-No! A Rescue!
Come with Margo, my banana fixated friends!
#-Coconut milk, banana, ice, Mix 'em up, so cool and nice...##
-Here. Drill a hole in the boat.
-Banana? No.
A hole. Drills make holes.
And holes make boats sink.
And you know who rescues sinking boats?
-Banana? No!
Top Wing!
And while the cadets are out here,rescuing,
we'll sneak in there and get all the...?
-BANANA! YES!
Now, if you want bananas, get with the drill!
Get it?
Never mind. Take drill.
Go under boat. Drill hole!
-Oh dear! I need team Top Wing
Hi Rhonda. What's wrong?
-The barge is sinking! I’ll get the cadets right on it.
Penny, Brody!
You rescue the barge. We'll keep an eye on the bananas.
Quick. Follow me before the door closes
-Brody! Penny!
Thanks Top Wing! -Good work Cadets.
-Just watch for those banana bandits they could be anywhere.
-BANANA!
-Like in the elevator?! Oh no you don't!
-GAAAH!
-Out!
-Cadets, we spotted the banana bandits.
They got into HQ and we chased them out, but we could use some
help back here.
Banana!
Banana Bandits!
-Awww. Bye-bye Banana...
-Good bye, Top Wing.
So kind of you to provide all these bananas,
and My new flying banana carrier! Hahahaha...
-Who's piloting the Command flier?
Careful Swift.
The Command Flier is really tricky to control and we don’t even know
who’s flying it.
-Now, how do you fly this thing?
No... No.
No!
This spinning's making me one dizzy evil-genius monkey!
Sorry but the... Banana Wing is mine now.
Bub-bye!
-Careful Swift...
No you don't.
No one rides with me without an invitation!
Oh yeah? How about this.
Haha! Wait.
Are we upside down?!
Swift, look out for the mountain!
-I can't look!
Turn hard left, then level out.
Thanks. I'll take my bananas now.
Whoaaaaaa!
-Ok Swift, you wanna try landing the Command flier?
Hi Top Wing! Did you bring more bananas?
Ok, Swift. You'll need to do a water landing.
Don't worry, I designed the Command flier to float like
a big boat.
-Just put it down nice and easy.
Wahoo!
-Here cadets! Try some Banana Coconut freezies!
Couldn't have done this without you!
Ok, let's head back to the shack. Time for your freezies...
-Bananas!!!! This was not the plan...
#-Love to float, slow 'n easy.
#Munch a bunch: banana-coconut freezies,
#Coconut milk, banana, ice, Mix 'em up, so cool and nice...##
Top Wing en inglés
9 Episodios
Top wing sting
Top Wing en inglés10 min, 47 sec
Big banana break-in
Top Wing en inglés10 min, 19 sec
Top wing rescues the academy
Top Wing en inglés21 min, 7 sec
Cheep, Chirp, and the pirate's treasure
Top Wing en inglés10 min, 47 sec
Rod's Family Popcorn Party
Top Wing en inglés10 min, 19 sec
Cheep and chirp's splash
Top Wing en inglés10 min, 19 sec
Baddy and the Bad Wings
Top Wing en inglés10 min, 47 sec
Trini's trin-tastic Big Swirl
Top Wing en inglés10 min, 18 sec
Dodo egg scramble
Top Wing en inglés10 min, 47 sec
Dentro de una misma calificación moral, “Todos los Públicos” por ejemplo, puede haber contenidos diseñados para niños de 4 años y otros para niños de 8. De la misma manera que todos los niños van a un mismo colegio, pero no tienen que entender las mismas asignaturas.
Con esta calificación buscamos agrupar contenidos de audiencias afines.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos de las plataformas digitales del canal Clan se clasifican en:
Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:
Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:
Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:
Top Wing en inglés
Penny, Rod, Swift, y Brody son cuatro jóvenes pájaros que se convierten en cadetes de la academia Top Wing para ayudar a su comunidad.
Penny, Rod, Swift, y Brody son cuatro jóvenes pájaros que se convierten en cadetes de la academia Top Wing para ayudar a su comunidad.
En Clan TV De lunes a viernes a las 10.00 H..