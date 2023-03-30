#Big Swirl Island is the place to be.

#Clear blue skies and the ocean breeze.

#Adventure calls, gonna pass that test.

#Working as a team is the best.

#We're gonna touch the sky.

#Yet together we will learn to fly.

#We can do anything we dream.

#We're the rescue birds of Top Wing.

#Top Wing.

#Time to earn of wings.

#Top Wing.

#It's time to earn of wings##

Top Wing Sting

#I know a rockin' little Rooster. #He Loves to rock the night away.

#Rockin' little Rooster. #He Sings until the break of day.

#Rockin' Rooster.

#Rockin' Rooster, rockin' all night 'n day!##

Bravo! Great Tune! Yeah!

-Rod, you rocked it!

-You're going to be a huge hit at the Big Swirl Jam tomorrow.

-Yup.

But a big music party like the Big Swirl Jam takes

a lot of setting up.

We'll have to get an early start tomorrow.

Ok.

Oscar and I need a good night's sleep

Don't worry, Rod. I'll be ready to rock.

G'night.

Great singing, Rod.

I can't wait for everyone to hear you tomorrow!

Me too! Me, three!

See you tomorrow! -Goodnight all!

-I should sing at the Big Swirl Jam!

-You can sing, Chomps? Sure.

You should sing tomorrow. Show them how good you are.

-I got a better idea. Let's have our own party.

A Big Swirl swamp Jam!

-That's a way better idea! But...

we don't have a piano. -Yes we do.

The nice cadets left one here for us to use.

Com'on, push!

It's kinda early.

The Jam doesn't start till this afternoon.

I know! But Oscar and I want to rehearse.

Ready to rock, Oscar? I'm rock-steady ready, Rod.

But the piano's not.

It's gone?!

B-but I can't sing without a piano!

Where could a piano go in the middle of the night?

Don't worry Rod. We'll find it.

This is a job for Team Top Wing! Time to Boomerang our vehicles!

I'm flying over Big Swirl Beach but I don't

see the piano anywhere...

Maybe it fell in the water and sunk.

Wait... Are those piano keys?!

Nope. Just a cute little Zebra Fish.

No sign of the Piano on Jungle Road.

How about you, Brody?

Not yet, Rod... Wait.

I hear something...

Can I help you?

I'm looking for my friend's missing piano.

No piano here.

Sounds like there's a piano in the shack.

Can I go look? Private party.

Invitation only. No Cadets allowed.

Top Wing, I found the piano. But there's a problem.

Meet me at HQ!

Rocco and Chomps took Oscar's piano!

We have to get it back or there won't be any Big Swirl Jam.

The Swamp Shack is full of booby traps, and one very big Rhino.

We need a plan!

Let’s pull up a hologram of the shack

Rocco and Chomps won't let us just roll the piano out the front door.

True.

We can't use the Swamp Shack front door but we can use the

trap door... here...

Right! It opens underneath the shack.

My Splash-Wing can fit under there.

That’s perfect Brody!

Now, if we can get the piano over the trap door and open it,

Brody can vroom in and catch it! But...

how do we get the piano over the trap door?

Push it. How?

With No Cadets Allowed and the booby traps

and the big Rhino and all the baddies, we can't just

walk right in to their party!

No, we can't, but someone like, say, Baddy McBat can.

Baddy won't help us, he's one of the baddies.

What if we send someone to the Swamp Shack who can look

and act like Baddy?

Who could ever look and act like...

Wait... Me?!

Come on, Rod, this will be your greatest performance ever!

We’ll looks like we’ve got a plan Whoa.

That's amazing, Penny.

Rod looks just like Baddy, except...

somethings missing.

Ears! Just a little tape to hold them...

There you look exactly like Baddy Guys...

Do I have to do this?

If we can get the piano back in time you'll still get to rock

the Big Swirl Jam... Ok...

Guess I'm a bat... Not a chicken!

Let's Cock-a-Doodle Do this! Wait!

We need a name for our secret mission.

Operation... Top Wing Sting!

Ok Cadets. Everyone know their job?

I'll tell you when I spot Baddy's jet.

And I'll make sure Baddy doesn't go in the shack.

I'll pretend to be Baddy, sneak inside, move the piano over

the trap door...

And I'll swoop in under the trap door, and open it.

And I'll be waiting under the shack when Swift opens

the door. Easy-freezy!

Everyone remember the secret signal?

Ok. Operation Top Wing Sting let's go!

Can I sing, now?

-Wha? Canna hear ya, Matey!

Music's ta loud!

-Great Swamp Jam, Matilda! Sure is...

Where's Baddy? -He loves parties.

He should be here soon...

Ok Penny, Baddy is almost there.

Sorry, Baddy! You can't park here!

What? Why not?

This is a no Bat-Wing parking zone.

You can park on the other side of the swamp.

Just take a right, follow the river, make four lefts,

two rights and look for the sign.

EEEESH! So many rules!

Ok Cadets, the real Baddy's gone for now.

Your turn Rod. Better hurry.

Roger that.

Who's Roger? I'm Rolland.

H-hi, Rolland, I'm here for...

I mean, step aside.

Baddy McBat is ready to parrr-tay!

Oh Go ahead, Mr. McBat.

Just making sure no pesky cadets sneak in to spoil the fun.

Hey, the Cadets aren't pesky...

They're, uh, super-pesky.

Make sure to keep those cadets out.

I'm really not a chicken this time.

I'm Baddy!

OPEN UP! LEMME IN!

-Baddy! C'mon in.

Hey everybody Baddy's here!

Rod's inside. Swift, are you ready?

Roger that, Penny.

Ready to fly over and open the trap door.

Ready Brody? Ready set.

When Swift opens the door it's your turn.

Heeere's Baddy! Time to get this party ROCKIN'!

Ok Rod, push the piano over the trap door.

Ok, here it goes. It's a long way away.

Oh Hey, Baddy. You're late.

Better late than neeeevvverrrrrr.

Um Baddy, what're you doing?

Uh... what do you mean?

I mean... why aren't you dancing!

You wanna see dancing? Watch this.

Ready, Swift? Rod's almost...

Uh oh. Here comes Baddy?!

Rod, look out! The real Baddy's here!

Here’s Baddy.

-Whaaaaaaaaa? Two Baddys?!

-How come you're me?

Uhhhh... How come you're me?

Something fishy's goin' on here. -But Baddy, who is this fake bat?

I'm the real Baddy! I'm the real Baddy!

I'm the real Baddy!

No? I'm the real Baddy!

No, I'm the real Baddy! No I'm...

uh oh Hang on, what's this?

TA-DA

Rod?! I said no cadets!

Secret signal! Secret signal!

Door unlocked!

In position. Ok Cadet, we're throwing you out!

I'll save you the trouble. See ya later, alligator!

Go Brody! Goooooooooooooo!!

Hey!

We took that piano fair and square!

-Now I'll never get to sing!

Yes. Operation Top Wing Sting worked.

Let's get that piano back for Rod's Big Swirl Jam.

Arggggh!! Where'r we off to?

An AKAW-some party..! Oh yeah.

A Rockin' jam. Well?

What are ye waitin' for! Let's boogie!

Yar... Could ye take it from here, matey?

Me fingers are tired...

#I know a rockin' little Rooster. He Loves to rock the night away!

#Rockin' little Rooster. He Sings until the break of day.

#Rockin' Rooster, how you ROCKadoodle-do today?!##

Big Banana Break-in

Here you go, Rhonda! Last one!

That's every banana in the grove, and enough

for the Banana-Coconut Freeze 'n Float Festival!

The Freeze 'n Float fest is AKAW-some!

I love floating by the Lemon Shack,

slurping down your tasty banana-coconut freezies!

Then let's go!

#Love to float, slow'n easy, munch a bunch: banana-coconut freezies,

#Coconut milk, banana, ice, Mix 'em up, so cool and nice...##

BA-NA-NAAAAA!

-Brody! The Banana Bandits!

Don't worry, Rhonda. We've got back-up.

Penny! On it, Brody.

Those bananas are safe as long as I'm in the water!

Banana. Banana!

BANANA! -Owww!

-Owww-wooow!

-Bananas!!! Banan...

aaaaaa... -Those aren't yours!

-Ba-na-na!! Banana!

Banana!!!

That's a bunch of silly monkeys on that bunch of bananas...

Banana! Mmmm!

Banana! Good banana!

Yum Banana! Baaaa...

naaaaa... na!

Yay Penny!

Way to Go! Akaw!

Great move, Penny.

We lost a bunch of bananas, but we lost a bunch

of monkeys, too! Thanks...

but those banana bandits won't let a big boat-full of bananas

get away that easy.

I don't know how I'll keep those bandits out of the Lemon Shack...

We could keep the bananas at HQ until you need them.

Great idea!

Bye-bye banana...

-Wee-e-e-ll. That worked brilliantly didn't it?

-My banana! My banana!

Mybanana! -It was your banana.

But why all the fuss over one banana?

I can get you all the bananas...

If you do exactly what I tell you.

-Thanks for keeping the bananas safe, Top Wing.

-No problem, Rhonda.

Just let us know when you need them.

The banana bandits will never be able to get the bananas

from headquarters! We'll keep them safe.

Swift and Rod, you patrol outside!

Penny and Brody, you can guard the bananas from in here.

-And Speedy and I will watch the screen for any trouble!

Alright, time to earn our wings! And banana coconut freezies

Alright we better put the HQ on WING-PROTECT mode.

Whoa! Cooool!

No one gets into HQ unless we let them.

-No banana! No banana.

-It does look impossible to get into,

to an ordinary monkey...

But not to a super-genius... like me.

I have a question: What's the one thing

Top Wing Cadets can't resist? -Banana drink!

-Banana cake!

-Banana... BANANA!!

-No! A Rescue!

Come with Margo, my banana fixated friends!

#-Coconut milk, banana, ice, Mix 'em up, so cool and nice...##

-Here. Drill a hole in the boat.

-Banana? No.

A hole. Drills make holes.

And holes make boats sink.

And you know who rescues sinking boats?

-Banana? No!

Top Wing!

And while the cadets are out here,rescuing,

we'll sneak in there and get all the...?

-BANANA! YES!

Now, if you want bananas, get with the drill!

Get it?

Never mind. Take drill.

Go under boat. Drill hole!

-Oh dear! I need team Top Wing

All clear!

No bandits in sight!

Hi Rhonda. What's wrong?

-The barge is sinking! I’ll get the cadets right on it.

Penny, Brody! But what about the bananas?

You rescue the barge. We'll keep an eye on the bananas.

Got it! Let's slide!

Quick. Follow me before the door closes

-Brody! Penny!

Don't worry. I'll fix the leak!

Ok Brody, I plugged the hole.

AKAW-some!

Now I'll tow Rhonda to the Lemon Shack.

Thanks Top Wing! -Good work Cadets.

-Just watch for those banana bandits they could be anywhere.

-BANANA!

-Like in the elevator?! Oh no you don't!

-GAAAH!

-Out!

-Cadets, we spotted the banana bandits.

They got into HQ and we chased them out, but we could use some

help back here. Let's go!

Banana!

Oh no you don’t! Gotcha!

Banana Bandits!

-Awww. Bye-bye Banana...

-Good bye, Top Wing.

So kind of you to provide all these bananas,

and My new flying banana carrier! Hahahaha...

-Who's piloting the Command flier? I don't know...

But I can catch them with my Flash-Wing!

Careful Swift.

The Command Flier is really tricky to control and we don’t even know

who’s flying it.

-Now, how do you fly this thing?

No... No.

No!

Almost there! Whoa!

I gotta stop the it before it crashes!

This spinning's making me one dizzy evil-genius monkey!

Hey!

Whoever you are Land before you crash!

Sorry but the... Banana Wing is mine now.

Bub-bye!

-Careful Swift... Don't worry.

I can get in the old fashioned way!

If Swift's not careful HQ will crash!

That'll ruin the Freezie Feast! And Headquarters.

That'll ruin HQ too...

No you don't.

No one rides with me without an invitation!

Whoaaaaa!

Sorry. That trick won't work on me.

Oh yeah? How about this.

Haha! Wait.

Are we upside down?! I've gotta...

Whoa!... Get to...

Whaaa! Those controls!

Swift, look out for the mountain!

-I can't look!

Speedy, I've got the controls. Ok.

Turn hard left, then level out. Ok, got it...

Phew!

Thanks. I'll take my bananas now.

I don't think so...

Whoaaaaaa!

-Ok Swift, you wanna try landing the Command flier?

Slick! Let's do it!

Hi Top Wing! Did you bring more bananas?

Swift's flying them in right now!

Ok, Swift. You'll need to do a water landing.

A water landing?

Don't worry, I designed the Command flier to float like

a big boat.

-Just put it down nice and easy. Ok!

Coming in.

Wahoo!

-Here cadets! Try some Banana Coconut freezies!

Yes! Yum!

Thanks Rhonda. Thanks for your help Top Wing!

Couldn't have done this without you!

Ok, let's head back to the shack. Time for your freezies...

-Bananas!!!! This was not the plan...

#-Love to float, slow 'n easy.

#Munch a bunch: banana-coconut freezies,

#Coconut milk, banana, ice, Mix 'em up, so cool and nice...##