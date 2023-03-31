#Big Swirl Island is the place to be.

#Clear blue skies and the ocean breeze.

#Adventure calls, gonna pass that test.

#Working as a team is the best.

#We're gonna touch the sky.

#Yet together we will learn to fly.

#We can do anything we dream.

#We're the rescue birds of Top Wing.

#Top Wing.

#Time to earn of wings.

#Top Wing.

#It's time to earn of wings##

Top Wing Spring Fling

Wow!

Happy Spring, Bear Family! Hi Swift!

See you at the Spring Fling party.

Did any Spring Eggs come?

I’m on my way to find out!

I sure hope Sandy delivers a brand new spring egg to hatch in time

for the Spring Fling party!

-Whaaa...

Whew, thanks Swift! Careful, Shirley...

you don't want to miss the party! I know!

Look what I made for everyone...

Waaaaa!!

For the Big Swirl Spring Fling! Nice!

I'm on my way to the Lemon Shack to see if Sandy delivered

a Spring Egg this year! Oh I hope so, I do, I do!

I love Spring Eggs...

and the cute little babies that hatch from them!

Me too! See ya at the party!

A little left... Or maybe right...

Whoa! Watch out, Dude!

Perfect! And perfect timing, Swift!

-How's this, Penny? It's spring-tacular, Timmy!

Looks like Cheep and Chirp want to get decorated too.

I hope we have a special Spring egg to put in the basket

this year. Yeah, Spring Eggs are Egg-cellent!

Spring eggs are the most colorful and most fun!

I was a Spring chicken you know!

So Is that why you're decorating yourself, Rod?

Huh? Ooops!

Gobba-gobba-great news!

-What is it Commodore?

-Sandy Stork's on her way with a Spring Egg!

-OOHHHHHH!!!

-And inside is a brand new baby Turkski!

-AAAAWWWWWW!

Are the little Turkskis excited to have an extra-special

new sibling to play with?

I gobba-gobba-guess they are!

I hereby declare today a holiday...

even though it's already a holiday...

Now it's a double-holiday!

Where is Sandy Stork and the

Commodore's Spring Chick egg?

Come in, Top Wing HQ. Speedy, Bea, are you there?

-Roger that Sandy. We're right here.

-Permission to land.

I have some very special cargo: Commodore Smurkturkski's

special Spring Egg!

And it's the cutest little egg ever!

-Ok. Sandy.

Just hold on.

Xander Gander and his Geese are just taking off...

-Huh? Take a gander at wha-da-who?

AHHHHHH!!!!

WHOOAAA!

Oh no!

-Sandy, is everything okay?

-Everything's A-Ok, except I'm a little hung

up at the moment.

-What was that?

-Oh, yeah. My plane crashed!

And the little Spring-turkski egg kind of...

uh, rolled away.

But it must be around here somewhere...

-You lost the Spring egg?! Well, not exactly lost...

More like, misplaced... -Hang in there, Sandy.

It's Team Top Wing to the rescue.

Swift, Rod, boomerang your vehicles.

We have to rescue Sandy and the Spring Egg.

-My gobble-gooble-goodness, what's wrong?!

-Don't worry, Commodore.

Team Top Wing will find your Spring Egg.

Vehicles Boomeranged! Time to earn our wings!

Can I ride along?

I've got to gobba-gobba-get there for my little Spring-turkski!

Okay... but hurry.

C'mon, Rod.

We gobba-gobba-gotta find that spring egg, with my little Turkski

in it!

There! Rod, I see, Sandy.

I'm going in for a rescue.

Roger that Swift and I will get a rope to tow Sandy’s plane

And I will look for my spring egg

-Whoa! Weeee!

Thanks, Swift!

You okay, Sandy? Top flight!

Although, I've never crashed my plane and misplaced

a delivery before... -What's that?!

I found it!! I found it!!

Don't worry, I gobba-gobba-got it!

-No! The egg!

I got it!

Whoa, Speedy! The current pulled the egg underwater!

I'll need some help...

Penny, Brody, the Spring Egg fell in the river.

Swift needs help finding it.

Okay, Speedy! Let's hit the waves!

The forest gets such pretty flowers in Spring.

I wish I'd get something pretty on Spring Fling day...

Like a Spring Egg!

-Yeah, right.

Ya think a Spring Egg is gonna just pop up out of nowhere

right in front of your nose?

-Look! That's a Spring egg if ever saw one. I'm gonna get it!

-Not if I get it first!

-I've got it!

-No, I've got it!

-Aww Man.

-Do you see anything yet, Brody?

Nope, nothing special yet.

Wait, what's that?!

Cadets!

I've got the Commodore's Spring Egg

in my sights... Time to go turbo!

Got it!

Hey, careful with that egg!

Oooh, it's so purdy!

Look I got the Spring Egg!!

Oooff! Oh no...

The egg!

Don't worry, Brody. I'm on it.

Tell the Commodore to get ready

Claws off that Egg!

Sorry, that little Spring egg is about to become part

of my collection. You have a Spring Egg collection?

Not yet, but ya gotta start somewhere.

And I'm starting now!

Chomps, we need to get that egg on land.

Don't worry, the little fella's gonna love our swamp!

It's a turkey, not a fish!

Oh No! Cadets we have a slight problem

Oh no what, Penny?! A big fish just swallowed the egg!

-My little Spring-turkski can't hatch in a gobba-gobba-great

big fish!! It's ok.

He's just holding it in his puffy puffer cheeks.

Can you get it, Penny? I'm on it!

Gouchi gouchi gooo...

Oh, no you don't!

Gotcha!

I've got it!

Penny!

-Can we gobba-gobba-get my Spring-turkski

egg to the Spring Fling before it hatches?!

Let's cockadoodle-do it!

I want that egg!!!! Ah forget it

-Hurry!

I don't want the little Turkskis to miss the hatching of their

Spring sibling!

-Good news! Good news!

Team Top Wing is on the way with the Spring egg!

Oh... and everyone gets a hat.

-I gobba-gobba got it! I gobba-gobba...

WHOOPS!

-Shirley! Great catch!

-Huh? Wha... wha... wha...

Oh! Don't worry...

I got it!

-Awwwww...

-So cute! Cheers!

See, I told you Spring Eggs were the most colorful...

and most fun!

#Spring's-a-sprung all over Big Swirl.

#Jump around, give your hips a whirl.

#Get your wings flappin', it's time to sing.

#It's the Big Swirl Island Spring Fling!##

Dancing Daffodil Rescue

#When flowers bloom, bloom, bloom!

#You know that it's spring!

#And it's time for me to... Splish and splash and Sing!##

You know it's springtime when you hear Brody singing this tune!

-There's no place more spectacular than Big Swirl Island

in the spring! Oooh!

Look!

My Dancing Daffodils are almost ready to bloom!

Oh! They are pretty! ACHOO!

'Scuse me...

These special flowers only come out for a little while

in the Spring.

-...but that's when they gobba-gobba-gotta dance!

Those are lovely.

Oh that is so cute!

I can't wait to show the little Turkskis the gobba-gobba-giant

Dancing Daffodils! There are giant dancing daffodils?

Oh-ho! Yes there are.

Up along the river, waaaay up in the jungle!

I'm taking my Turkskis up to see them!

I'd like to see that some time!

But all the blooming flowers make me sneezy!

'Scuse me...

Don't worry!

We'll take plenty of gobba-gobba-glorious pictures!

Come on, my Turkskis, we're gobba-gobba-going on a

Daffodil adventure!

Come along, little Turkskis.

-Hello, Commodore Great day for a canoe trip.

-Sure is, Wally. We're so excited!

You get a life vest!

And You get a life vest and you gobba-gobaa

get a life vest!

Thanks for lending us a canoe, Wally!

-You're welcome, Commodore... Mom thought we could come too.

She loves spring flowers. -Especially dancing daffodils!

-Well, that's gobba-gobba gotta be the best idea ever!

We'll all go!

Wah! Oof!

Erm... This is our canoe, Turkskis.

Step carefully, now.

-Alright!

Let's go see the Dancing Daffodils.

AAAAACHOOO!!

Whew!

If I keep this up, I'll sneeze myself silly before I get back

to HQ! ACHOOO!

Oh wheeeeeere oh where have those daffodils gobba-gobba gone?

Oh wheeeeere oh where can they B-B-B-BEEEEE?

There's lots of pretty plants. But no dancing daffodils, yet.

-Oh well...

My super cute Turkskis are still super-cuteski!

Everybody say gobble for Daddy!

-GOOBLE!!

-Hoo-hoo, you are some fine feathered Turkskis...

Give a big smile!

Oooh! That's a gobba-gobba-great photo!

-See any Daffodils...?

Commodore?!

I, uh, think we should keep heading up stream, Commodore!

-Well, I, uh, seem to be moving the other way...

-Hang on. We're right behind you!!

-Whoo-hoo! Hold on, Turkskis!

I guess I better get paddling!

-We're almost there...

-Take a gobba-gobba-gander at those!

Gobba-gobba-GORGEOUS!

Say gobba-gobba-GOBBLE!

-GOBBLE!

-Mom, that sign says No Canoes!

-Commodore!! Wait!!

-Whoa! What'd you say, June?

-Don't go down there! It says no Canoes!!

-This isn't good!... HELP!!

-We better call Top Wing!

-Oh dear... My phone's not working!

-You need a bigger antenna! This might work.

-Hello? Top Wing?

Can you hear me? -We hear you June?

What's wrong?

-Commodore and his Turkskis are down the creek without

a paddle!

They're floating down the no canoe zone...

-But...

that river leads to Big Drop Falls!

Commodore can't go over Big Drop in a canoe.

Especially with the Turkskis on board.

Brody and I better head out there before it’s too late.

If Penny turbos, maybe she can get there in time!

-Penny I need you to head over to Big Drop,

Commodore and the Turkskis need your help

I'm on my... ACHOO! ...way!

I just hope these sneezes don't... ACHOO!...

slow me down too much!

Swift! Brody!

You'd better head over there too, just in case.

Time to earn our wings!

Good thing I know a short cut!

Gobba-Gobba-HELP!!

-Hold on, Commodore!

-The Top Wing cadets are coming!

Oooohhh! They are really pretty!

And really... ACHOO! ACHOO!

BIG!

Oh There's Penny!

-Look out!

Hi Wally. Hi June!

ACHOO!

'Scuse me...

Swift and Brody are on their way too.

Hurry, Swift! I'll catch up!

Roger that, Brody! Time to go turbo!

Heeeelp!

ACHOO! I'm getting...

ACHOO!...closer to the Commodore!

ACHOO! And the flowers, too!

ACHOO! ACHOO!

Watch out! Careful with the Turkskis!

Don’t worry commodore, I’m on top of it.

Hold on, my little Turkskis! Hold on to gobba-gobba-daddy!

Cadet Penny! Thanks for rescuing...

GAH!

Whaaaaa! I've been unrescued!

HELP!

Huh? No dancing!

Not now! HEELP!

Speedy! Bea!

I have the Turkskis... but ACHOO!

my rescue needs a rescue! Time to earn our...

uh... fur!

-Whoa! Not disco!

Less dancing! This turkey can't fly!

Helpppp!

The current's too strong!

Uh oh! Hang onto your tail, Wally.

We're going over!

I got the beavers!

Yes! Team Top Wing!!

But what about...?

-Me?!

I can see the Commodore! And he's got some moves!

Can you get to him, Brody?

That's a pretty big waterfall, but I'll give it a shot.

AKAW!

Come on Splash wing!

Let go, Commodore! What, now?

We were just getting into our gobba-gobba groove!

Now or never! Ok, Sorry, flower!

Got to gobba-gobba-GO!

Welcome aboard, Commodore! WHOA!

Hold on, Brody! I'm...

ACHOO! ...coming!

I'll be glad... ACHOO!...when

this part of spring... ACHOO! ...is over!

WhooooooOOOOOAAAAAA...!

Got you!

Great move, Penny!!

Oh yeah, Penny!

-Great job, cadets!

-Oh, my tiny turkeys!

You're safe! Thanks, Top Wing!

That was almost a dance with disaster!

You're wel... ACHOO!

You're... ACHOO!

You're wel... ACHOO!

You're welcome!

-Mom, everybody look! Tons of Dancing Daffodils.

-Beautiful!

-Gobba-gobba-Gorgeous!

So... ACHOO!

Pretty!

Look! My Dancing Daffodils bloomed.

I love Spring sooo much!

It's a lot easier seeing them here than on the river,

isn't it Commodore? Commodore?

Oh-ho-ho.

Everybody gobba-gobba-gotta dance now!

-Great movesCommodore!