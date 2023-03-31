Vas a cerrar tu sesión de usuario. ¿Seguro que deseas continuar?Para entrar en la cuenta de Administrador, deberás iniciar sesión desde la Home.
#Big Swirl Island is the place to be.
#Clear blue skies and the ocean breeze.
#Adventure calls, gonna pass that test.
#Working as a team is the best.
#We're gonna touch the sky.
#Yet together we will learn to fly.
#We can do anything we dream.
#We're the rescue birds of Top Wing.
#Top Wing.
#Time to earn of wings.
#Top Wing.
#It's time to earn of wings##
Top Wing Spring Fling
Did any Spring Eggs come?
I sure hope Sandy delivers a brand new spring egg to hatch in time
for the Spring Fling party!
-Whaaa...
Whew, thanks Swift!
Look what I made for everyone...
Waaaaa!!
For the Big Swirl Spring Fling!
I love Spring Eggs...
and the cute little babies that hatch from them!
A little left... Or maybe right...
Perfect! And perfect timing, Swift!
-How's this, Penny?
I hope we have a special Spring egg to put in the basket
this year.
Gobba-gobba-great news!
-What is it Commodore?
-Sandy Stork's on her way with a Spring Egg!
-OOHHHHHH!!!
-And inside is a brand new baby Turkski!
-AAAAWWWWWW!
I gobba-gobba-guess they are!
I hereby declare today a holiday...
even though it's already a holiday...
Now it's a double-holiday!
Come in, Top Wing HQ. Speedy, Bea, are you there?
-Roger that Sandy. We're right here.
-Permission to land.
I have some very special cargo: Commodore Smurkturkski's
special Spring Egg!
And it's the cutest little egg ever!
-Ok. Sandy.
Just hold on.
Xander Gander and his Geese are just taking off...
-Huh? Take a gander at wha-da-who?
AHHHHHH!!!!
WHOOAAA!
Oh no!
-Sandy, is everything okay?
-Everything's A-Ok, except I'm a little hung
up at the moment.
-What was that?
-Oh, yeah. My plane crashed!
And the little Spring-turkski egg kind of...
uh, rolled away.
But it must be around here somewhere...
-You lost the Spring egg?! Well, not exactly lost...
More like, misplaced... -Hang in there, Sandy.
It's Team Top Wing to the rescue.
Swift, Rod, boomerang your vehicles.
We have to rescue Sandy and the Spring Egg.
-My gobble-gooble-goodness, what's wrong?!
-Don't worry, Commodore.
Team Top Wing will find your Spring Egg.
Can I ride along?
I've got to gobba-gobba-get there for my little Spring-turkski!
C'mon, Rod.
We gobba-gobba-gotta find that spring egg, with my little Turkski
in it!
And I will look for my spring egg
-Whoa! Weeee!
Thanks, Swift!
Although, I've never crashed my plane and misplaced
a delivery before... -What's that?!
I found it!! I found it!!
Don't worry, I gobba-gobba-got it!
-No! The egg!
Penny, Brody, the Spring Egg fell in the river.
Swift needs help finding it.
The forest gets such pretty flowers in Spring.
I wish I'd get something pretty on Spring Fling day...
Like a Spring Egg!
-Yeah, right.
Ya think a Spring Egg is gonna just pop up out of nowhere
right in front of your nose?
-Look! That's a Spring egg if ever saw one. I'm gonna get it!
-I've got it!
-No, I've got it!
-Aww Man.
-Do you see anything yet, Brody?
Got it!
Oooh, it's so purdy!
Look I got the Spring Egg!!
Oooff!
Claws off that Egg!
Sorry, that little Spring egg is about to become part
of my collection.
Not yet, but ya gotta start somewhere.
And I'm starting now!
Don't worry, the little fella's gonna love our swamp!
-My little Spring-turkski can't hatch in a gobba-gobba-great
big fish!!
Can you get it, Penny?
Penny!
-Can we gobba-gobba-get my Spring-turkski
egg to the Spring Fling before it hatches?!
I want that egg!!!! Ah forget it
-Hurry!
I don't want the little Turkskis to miss the hatching of their
Spring sibling!
-Good news! Good news!
Team Top Wing is on the way with the Spring egg!
Oh... and everyone gets a hat.
-I gobba-gobba got it! I gobba-gobba...
WHOOPS!
-Shirley! Great catch!
-Huh? Wha... wha... wha...
Oh! Don't worry...
I got it!
-Awwwww...
-So cute! Cheers!
#Spring's-a-sprung all over Big Swirl.
#Jump around, give your hips a whirl.
#Get your wings flappin', it's time to sing.
#It's the Big Swirl Island Spring Fling!##
Dancing Daffodil Rescue
You know it's springtime when you hear Brody singing this tune!
-There's no place more spectacular than Big Swirl Island
in the spring! Oooh!
Look!
My Dancing Daffodils are almost ready to bloom!
These special flowers only come out for a little while
in the Spring.
-...but that's when they gobba-gobba-gotta dance!
Those are lovely.
Oh that is so cute!
I can't wait to show the little Turkskis the gobba-gobba-giant
Dancing Daffodils!
Oh-ho! Yes there are.
Up along the river, waaaay up in the jungle!
I'm taking my Turkskis up to see them!
Don't worry!
We'll take plenty of gobba-gobba-glorious pictures!
Come on, my Turkskis, we're gobba-gobba-going on a
Daffodil adventure!
Come along, little Turkskis.
-Hello, Commodore Great day for a canoe trip.
-Sure is, Wally. We're so excited!
You get a life vest!
And You get a life vest and you gobba-gobaa
get a life vest!
Thanks for lending us a canoe, Wally!
-You're welcome, Commodore... Mom thought we could come too.
She loves spring flowers. -Especially dancing daffodils!
-Well, that's gobba-gobba gotta be the best idea ever!
We'll all go!
Wah! Oof!
Erm... This is our canoe, Turkskis.
Step carefully, now.
-Alright!
Let's go see the Dancing Daffodils.
Oh wheeeeeere oh where have those daffodils gobba-gobba gone?
Oh wheeeeere oh where can they B-B-B-BEEEEE?
There's lots of pretty plants. But no dancing daffodils, yet.
-Oh well...
My super cute Turkskis are still super-cuteski!
Everybody say gobble for Daddy!
-GOOBLE!!
-Hoo-hoo, you are some fine feathered Turkskis...
Give a big smile!
Oooh! That's a gobba-gobba-great photo!
-See any Daffodils...?
Commodore?!
I, uh, think we should keep heading up stream, Commodore!
-Well, I, uh, seem to be moving the other way...
-Hang on. We're right behind you!!
-Whoo-hoo! Hold on, Turkskis!
I guess I better get paddling!
-We're almost there...
-Take a gobba-gobba-gander at those!
Gobba-gobba-GORGEOUS!
Say gobba-gobba-GOBBLE!
-GOBBLE!
-Mom, that sign says No Canoes!
-Commodore!! Wait!!
-Whoa! What'd you say, June?
-Don't go down there! It says no Canoes!!
-This isn't good!... HELP!!
-We better call Top Wing!
-Oh dear... My phone's not working!
-You need a bigger antenna! This might work.
-Hello? Top Wing?
Can you hear me? -We hear you June?
What's wrong?
-Commodore and his Turkskis are down the creek without
a paddle!
They're floating down the no canoe zone...
-But...
that river leads to Big Drop Falls!
Especially with the Turkskis on board.
If Penny turbos, maybe she can get there in time!
-Penny I need you to head over to Big Drop,
Commodore and the Turkskis need your help
Swift! Brody!
You'd better head over there too, just in case.
Gobba-Gobba-HELP!!
-Hold on, Commodore!
-The Top Wing cadets are coming!
Oh There's Penny!
-Look out!
Heeeelp!
Watch out! Careful with the Turkskis!
Hold on, my little Turkskis! Hold on to gobba-gobba-daddy!
Cadet Penny! Thanks for rescuing...
GAH!
Whaaaaa! I've been unrescued!
HELP!
Huh? No dancing!
Not now! HEELP!
uh... fur!
-Whoa! Not disco!
Less dancing! This turkey can't fly!
Helpppp!
Uh oh! Hang onto your tail, Wally.
We're going over!
Yes! Team Top Wing!!
But what about...?
-Me?!
Can you get to him, Brody?
We were just getting into our gobba-gobba groove!
Got to gobba-gobba-GO!
Oh yeah, Penny!
-Great job, cadets!
-Oh, my tiny turkeys!
You're safe! Thanks, Top Wing!
That was almost a dance with disaster!
You're welcome!
-Mom, everybody look! Tons of Dancing Daffodils.
-Beautiful!
-Gobba-gobba-Gorgeous!
Look! My Dancing Daffodils bloomed.
I love Spring sooo much!
Oh-ho-ho.
Everybody gobba-gobba-gotta dance now!
-Great movesCommodore!
Top Wing en inglés
9 Episodios
Top wing spring fling
Top Wing en inglés10 min, 47 sec
Dancing daffodil rescue
Top Wing en inglés10 min, 18 sec
Top wing sting
Top Wing en inglés10 min, 47 sec
Big banana break-in
Top Wing en inglés10 min, 19 sec
Top wing rescues the academy
Top Wing en inglés21 min, 7 sec
Cheep, Chirp, and the pirate's treasure
Top Wing en inglés10 min, 47 sec
Rod's Family Popcorn Party
Top Wing en inglés10 min, 19 sec
Cheep and chirp's splash
Top Wing en inglés10 min, 19 sec
Baddy and the Bad Wings
Top Wing en inglés10 min, 47 sec
Dentro de una misma calificación moral, “Todos los Públicos” por ejemplo, puede haber contenidos diseñados para niños de 4 años y otros para niños de 8. De la misma manera que todos los niños van a un mismo colegio, pero no tienen que entender las mismas asignaturas.
Con esta calificación buscamos agrupar contenidos de audiencias afines.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos de las plataformas digitales del canal Clan se clasifican en:
Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:
Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:
Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:
Top Wing en inglés
Penny, Rod, Swift, y Brody son cuatro jóvenes pájaros que se convierten en cadetes de la academia Top Wing para ayudar a su comunidad.
Penny, Rod, Swift, y Brody son cuatro jóvenes pájaros que se convierten en cadetes de la academia Top Wing para ayudar a su comunidad.
En Clan TV De lunes a viernes a las 10.00 H..