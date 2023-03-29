Vas a cerrar tu sesión de usuario. ¿Seguro que deseas continuar?Para entrar en la cuenta de Administrador, deberás iniciar sesión desde la Home.
#Big Swirl Island is the place to be.
#Clear blue skies and the ocean breeze.
#Adventure calls, gonna pass that test.
#Working as a team is the best.
#We're gonna touch the sky.
#Yet together we will learn to fly.
#We can do anything we dream.
#We're the rescue birds of Top Wing.
#Top Wing.
#Time to earn of wings.
#Top Wing.
#It's time to earn of wings##
Top Wing Rescues The Academy
Looks like the Cadet's are up for the Cadet Challenge.
It's going to be a tough test. I hope we're ready, too.
WHOAAAA! Sorry, Bea!
-No problem. How's the new upgrade coming?
-Should be good to go.
We can try it out as soon as the cadets get here!
For Inspector Eagle Eye Eye.
Inspector Eagle Eye Eye.
Cheep! Chirp!
Inspector Eagle Eye Eye will take you through the Cadet Challenge.
You have to be at the top of your game to pass his Eagle Eye!
-And so do we.
Yep.
Inspector Eagle Eye Eye's here to make sure you cadets learn
everything you need to here at Top Wing Academy.
-And to make sure Speedy and I are up to the challenge
of teaching you to be cadets.
-So we came up with a little improvement for Headquarters,
to show him what we can do!
Ha ha... Speedy, start The Transformation
-Woah! Whoa!!
Cool! What's happening?
-Please Fasten Your seatbelts.
Let's fly!
-Akaw! Whoooaaa!
Cadets...
This is the HQ Command Flier. Now Speedy and I
can join you on more remote rescues...
-Whoops!
It's a little tricky to keep steady.
The Command Flier can carry you cadets and your
vehicles anywhere!
Whoa! Hang on, Speedy.
Need to get the nose up...
Maybe not quite that much... -Ok...
How about this...?
-Whoaa!
-Just hold her steady and...
What's that?
-Something's flying toward Big Swirl Island, and moving fast.
-That's gotta be Inspector Eagle Eye Eye!
-But... He's early...
I didn't get enough time to practice...
-Inspector Eagle Eye, calling Top Wing.
-Requesting permission to land.
-Inspector here is almost Eagle Eye!
I mean Inspector almost is Eagle Eye here!
I mean: Here comes Inspector Eagle Eye!
B... b... but...
I need more practice flying the Command Flier!
WHOA!
-Speedy! Look out!
-Hold on! I better land!
Instructor Speedy, I'm really looking forward to challenging
your Top Wing Cadets. -The cadets are ready, Sir!
We'll meet you at the landing strip!
Okay, Swift, then Brody, then Rod, then...
no, wait. Penny, then Brody, Rod, Swift...
or maybe...
Guide him in, Rod!
-Ok Cadets. Here we go.
I hope we all pass the challenge.
Well, if any of you cadets don't pass the challenge,
you'll have to take it again later...
-And Speedy and I will have to go back
to Top Wing Teacher School!
Of course you'll pass. -We're sure you'll do great!
-And Here's the Inspector!
-That'll do, young man. The Eagle has landed.
Welcome to Top Wing Academy, Inspector Eagle Eye...
Thanks, Speedy.
Now, where are the cadets I've heard so much about?!
-Uh...
This is Team Top Wing right here, sir!
-Hm... I imagined them...
Taller.
Instructor Speedy tells me you're the best bunch of pilots he's
ever trained. Now it's time to find out!
Let's inspect headquarter first. -Uh...
Yes sir!
-It looks like your blimp needs to be rescued!
-It's the HQ Command Flier, sir!
I'm... er...
still practicing but I will get right on that.
-Good. Practice make perfect.
Ok Cadets, ready for the Cadet Challenge?!
Who wants to go first?
Cadet Penny?
Your challenge is a very special high-speed submarine maneuver.
That is the famously fast flounder don't lose sight of him!
Whaaaaaaaaaa!
-You got this, Penny!
Safe piloting is very important and taking care
of Big Swirl Island is your mission.
And I think we still have sight of that flounder fish.
Cadet Penny... you pass.
-She passed! Penny!
Wahooo! Yeah!
-Cadet Brody! You're next!
Just a reminder, I'm not a water bird!
Part of your challenge is to keep me dry...
Ready... Turbo spin!
Good jump. Next maneuver, cadet!
Wing turn!
Going to be what?
Well, the last challenge is the water-fall leap...
and I'm still dry so... you pass.
Next is Cadet Rod... At least that's on dry land.
Turn here.
And here. And here.
And... there.
One more turn.
And... stop.
Do you know where we are, Rod?
Good. If you can get back
to headquarters before the clock runs out, you pass!
And Go!
Time's... whoops!...
running out, cadet!
Cadet Rod, there's no bridge here!
Just in time. You Pass.
I always save the flying Challenge for last, 'cause it's my favorite!
Speedy says you're the best jet flyer he's ever seen.
So let's see if you can fly as good as...
Me!
Ok, Cadet.
I think Swift is kind of nervous. -He should be.
Inspector Eagle Eye is a amazing pilot.
-cheep cheep! chirp chirp
Cheep Cheep! Chirp Chirp!
-Well done, cadet! Speedy was right!
Let's see if you can do... this!
Ha-ha! See if you can keep up, Cadet!
Ok. How about this?!
Waaaaaa-hooooo!
-Does it sound like the Inspector is...
having fun?!
Guess I was a little too quick for you, cadet!
Wow, you really are up for the challenge.
Let's see what else you can do!
-Careful, Inspector.
The strong winds around Cloud Peak Mountain can blow
you into the jagged rocks at any moment.
It's dangerous!
-That's why it takes a top pilot to handle it!
What do you say, Swift?
Swift! Those winds are strong!
Ok, but if it gets too dangerous, I want you to stop!
You with me, cadet?!
Haha What rocks? WHOA!
Those rocks!? Oh, no! Look out!
Oh no. My steering broke!
I'm coming in too fast! I can't stop!!
That mountain snow can be pretty unstable!
Woah. Hold on, Rod!
You'll never make it all the way up Cloud Peak
in time!
We will.
Speedy, this is the perfect time for the Command flier!
-Those winds are really strong!
I couldn't even land straight down here.
-Ok, Cadets. Time for me to earn my wings!
Strap in!
You're doing great, Speedy!
That's why I'm getting out of here!
-We don’t have much time.
Ok Cadets!
Secure your droplines and prepare to jump.
Are you ready?
The wind's too strong for us to use our wings,
we'll get swept away!
Waa! Oooof!
Nice catch Cadet Brody,
Phew! Brody's got him!
Woah... Where'd you learn that one, cadet?
Swift! Grab hold and we'll pull you up!
Bea, pull them up! -But...
what about Swift? -He's next!
-Cadet Swift is still down there!
His jet can't fly with that boulder on his wing!
Cadet Swift! -He's backward!
Swift! Can you stop?
Keep it steady, Swift!
Ever wanted to learn a back-flip launch?!
-You want him to take off backward in these winds?
Even I couldn't even do that, and he's just a cadet!
As you slide clear of the mountain,
pull back on the stick, hard and go TURBO!
Ok Swift! Pull back hard!
-He can't launch upside down... can he?
-And engage engines... and TURBO!
Of course he did...
Ok Swift, bring the Flash-Wing into the HQ Command Flier.
Bea's gonna want to have a look at any damage...
Buckle up Cadets!
My landing skills need a little work.
I’m not sure if I can do it. -Sure you can!
The bird who taught these cadets can fly anything!
-Mm-Mmm! I knew you could do it!
I’ll be making an official announcement at the
awards ceremony
Before I got here, I was sure there were no way you Cadets could
be as good as Speedy said. And I was right...
You're better!
You were... AKAW-some!
Hi Feather! WOO-HOO! We did it!
Bea. Speedy.
I wasn’t sure about the Command Flier or about you.
I have to admit you're the best teachers I've ever seen!
And here are the best teacher badges to prove it.
Don't worry, Cadets.
I'll be back for you next Cadet Challenge.
Clear me for take-off Cadet.
-Bye Inspector Eagle Eye!! -Bye Inspector Eagle Eye! See ya!
Top Wing en inglés
9 Episodios
Top wing rescues the academy
Top Wing en inglés21 min, 7 sec
Cheep, Chirp, and the pirate's treasure
Top Wing en inglés10 min, 47 sec
Rod's Family Popcorn Party
Top Wing en inglés10 min, 19 sec
Cheep and chirp's splash
Top Wing en inglés10 min, 19 sec
Baddy and the Bad Wings
Top Wing en inglés10 min, 47 sec
Trini's trin-tastic Big Swirl
Top Wing en inglés10 min, 18 sec
Dodo egg scramble
Top Wing en inglés10 min, 47 sec
Big swirl break-up
Top Wing en inglés10 min, 19 sec
Earl's nutty invention
Top Wing en inglés10 min, 47 sec
Top Wing en inglés
Penny, Rod, Swift, y Brody son cuatro jóvenes pájaros que se convierten en cadetes de la academia Top Wing para ayudar a su comunidad.
En Clan TV De lunes a viernes a las 10.00 H..