#Big Swirl Island is the place to be.

#Clear blue skies and the ocean breeze.

#Adventure calls, gonna pass that test.

#Working as a team is the best.

#We're gonna touch the sky.

#Yet together we will learn to fly.

#We can do anything we dream.

#We're the rescue birds of Top Wing.

#Top Wing.

#Time to earn of wings.

#Top Wing.

#It's time to earn of wings##

Top Wing Rescues The Academy

Yaaaaaaa-hoooooo!

Just one more move to practice!

Wanna bet I don't get wet?!

I cock-a-doodle DID IT! No road test is too hard for me.

I'm ready for the Cadet Challenge!

Me too! I've been practicing!

How about you Brody?

I'm ready for the big test. Just gotta do a Wing Turn!

Akaw!..

Ok Team Top Wing! It's time to earn our wings!

Looks like the Cadet's are up for the Cadet Challenge.

It's going to be a tough test. I hope we're ready, too.

WHOAAAA! Sorry, Bea!

-No problem. How's the new upgrade coming?

-Should be good to go.

We can try it out as soon as the cadets get here!

Try what out, Bea? A Top Wing Headquarters upgrade.

For Inspector Eagle Eye Eye. Inspector Who, guy?

Inspector Eagle Eye Eye.

Wow. He's got some serious badges.

I haven't seen that many badges in...

well... ever.

Cheep! Chirp!

You're right Cheep and Chirp.

Inspector Eagle Eye Eye does look serious.

Really, really, really serious. I think he looks kinda sweet.

Huh? Sweet? Really?

Inspector Eagle Eye Eye will take you through the Cadet Challenge.

You have to be at the top of your game to pass his Eagle Eye!

-And so do we.

You?

Yep.

Inspector Eagle Eye Eye's here to make sure you cadets learn

everything you need to here at Top Wing Academy.

-And to make sure Speedy and I are up to the challenge

of teaching you to be cadets.

-So we came up with a little improvement for Headquarters,

to show him what we can do!

What kind of improvement?

Ha ha... Speedy, start The Transformation

-Woah! Whoa!!

Cool! What's happening?

-Please Fasten Your seatbelts.

Let's fly!

-Akaw! Whoooaaa!

Wait... we're going up?

Yeah. We are!!

The whole building? Our headquarters is flying!

Cadets...

This is the HQ Command Flier. Now Speedy and I

can join you on more remote rescues...

-Whoops!

It's a little tricky to keep steady.

You got this, Speedy! We're so high up!

Really high up! Yeah!

The Command Flier can carry you cadets and your

vehicles anywhere!

Whoa! Hang on, Speedy.

Need to get the nose up...

Maybe not quite that much... -Ok...

How about this...?

-Whoaa!

-Just hold her steady and...

What's that?

-Something's flying toward Big Swirl Island, and moving fast.

-That's gotta be Inspector Eagle Eye Eye!

-But... He's early...

I didn't get enough time to practice...

-Inspector Eagle Eye, calling Top Wing.

-Requesting permission to land.

-Inspector here is almost Eagle Eye!

I mean Inspector almost is Eagle Eye here!

I mean: Here comes Inspector Eagle Eye!

He looks even more serious than his picture!

B... b... but...

I need more practice flying the Command Flier!

WHOA!

-Speedy! Look out!

-Hold on! I better land!

Well...

It'll be lots of fun to belly slide with the floor sloping

downhill like this!

Instructor Speedy, I'm really looking forward to challenging

your Top Wing Cadets. -The cadets are ready, Sir!

We'll meet you at the landing strip!

Come on!

Let's go say hello to the nice inspector!

Whoa... slipping!

Sliding Coming!

Let's cockadoodle-Dooo this!

Okay, Swift, then Brody, then Rod, then...

no, wait. Penny, then Brody, Rod, Swift...

or maybe...

Speedy seems kind of nervous. Here comes Inspector Eagle Eye!

Guide him in, Rod!

-Ok Cadets. Here we go.

I hope we all pass the challenge. What happens if we don't pass?

Well, if any of you cadets don't pass the challenge,

you'll have to take it again later...

-And Speedy and I will have to go back

to Top Wing Teacher School! Teacher School?

That sounds like lots of fun! I'd love to go to teacher school!

Yeah!

But, if you and Bea go back to Teacher School...

You won't be here to teach us! Top Wing without Speedy and Bea?

No!

Cadets, we have to pass our Cadet Challenge!

Of course you'll pass. -We're sure you'll do great!

-And Here's the Inspector!

-That'll do, young man. The Eagle has landed.

Welcome to Top Wing Academy, Inspector Eagle Eye...

Thanks, Speedy.

Now, where are the cadets I've heard so much about?!

-Uh...

This is Team Top Wing right here, sir!

-Hm... I imagined them...

Taller.

Instructor Speedy tells me you're the best bunch of pilots he's

ever trained. Now it's time to find out!

Let's inspect headquarter first. -Uh...

Yes sir!

-It looks like your blimp needs to be rescued!

-It's the HQ Command Flier, sir!

Speedy did a great job flying it, Inspector Eagle Eye!

Right until the landing!

I'm... er...

still practicing but I will get right on that.

-Good. Practice make perfect.

Ok Cadets, ready for the Cadet Challenge?!

Who wants to go first?

I do, sir! I'll get the Aqua-Wing!

Cadet Penny?

Your challenge is a very special high-speed submarine maneuver.

Cool! Alright, see that fish!

That is the famously fast flounder don't lose sight of him!

Ok. We better hurry.

That's a fast little fishie!

Whaaaaaaaaaa!

-You got this, Penny! Penny has to catch that fish!

And we have to pass too...

Or Speedy and Bea won't be our instructors anymore!

Oh no!

Sorry Inspector Eagle Eye.

I had to stop following the flounder fish or I would have

run into the little fish...

Does that mean I don't pass the challenge,

Inspector Eagle Eye?

Safe piloting is very important and taking care

of Big Swirl Island is your mission.

And I think we still have sight of that flounder fish.

Watch this. He's ticklish!

Cadet Penny... you pass.

-She passed! Penny!

Wahooo! Yeah!

-Cadet Brody! You're next!

I’m ready to go!

Just a reminder, I'm not a water bird!

Part of your challenge is to keep me dry...

But... my vehicle is a Splash-Wing!

Ready... Turbo spin!

-Let's go Brody. -Yeah! Brody! Brody!

Show 'em how it's done, Brody!

Akaw!

Good jump. Next maneuver, cadet!

Wing turn! Ok, this is going to be AKAW-some!

Going to be what?

AKAW's what you say when something's primo.

AKAW-some's what you say when it's even better than primo!

Yeah! Nailed it!

Uh Oh! HOLD ON!

Sorry about that water-fall jump...

Well, the last challenge is the water-fall leap...

and I'm still dry so... you pass.

Yes! Akaw-some!!

Next is Cadet Rod... At least that's on dry land.

Let's cock-a-doodle do this!

Turn here.

And here. And here.

And... there.

One more turn.

And... stop.

Do you know where we are, Rod?

We're out past Danger Canyon... I think...

Good. If you can get back

to headquarters before the clock runs out, you pass!

And Go!

I can cock-a-doodle DO that!

Time's... whoops!...

running out, cadet!

Come on, Rod. You can do it!

Cadet Rod, there's no bridge here! No time for a bridge!

WAAAAAAAAAA HOOOOOO!

Just in time. You Pass.

Alright! Slick driving, Rod!

Nice! High feathers Rod!

You're the last one, Swift!

It's all up to you, so Speedy and Bea get to stay!

Yeah.

I've been practicing every day, but...

what if I can't pass? You gotta pass, Swift!

You’re the best flyer... EVER!

You can do it... easy-freezy!

Aww Thanks, guys! Time to earn my wings!

Ready, Inspector Eagle Eye! Ok, Cadet Swift!

I always save the flying Challenge for last, 'cause it's my favorite!

Speedy says you're the best jet flyer he's ever seen.

So let's see if you can fly as good as...

Me! As Good as you?!

Ok, Cadet.

To pass your Cadet Challenge you have one simple

task:keep up with Pilot Eagle Eye! Whoa! Ok!

I think Swift is kind of nervous. -He should be.

Inspector Eagle Eye is a amazing pilot.

-cheep cheep! chirp chirp

Swift's gonna do great... He's got this!

Cheep Cheep! Chirp Chirp!

-Well done, cadet! Speedy was right!

This is fun, Inspector! It is fun.

Let's see if you can do... this!

Whoa! He's fast!

Ha-ha! See if you can keep up, Cadet!

I'll do my best!

I learned deep Jungle Flying in Training

Ok. How about this?!

Waaaaaa-hooooo!

-Does it sound like the Inspector is...

having fun?! I told you he was nice!

Guess I was a little too quick for you, cadet!

It was tough, but I made it!

Wow, you really are up for the challenge.

Let's see what else you can do!

-Careful, Inspector.

The strong winds around Cloud Peak Mountain can blow

you into the jagged rocks at any moment.

It's dangerous!

-That's why it takes a top pilot to handle it!

What do you say, Swift? I can't quit now.

I have to pass for Speedy and Bea!

I'm up for the challenge, Inspector!

Swift! Those winds are strong!

I can do this, Speedy! Trust me!

Ok, but if it gets too dangerous, I want you to stop!

Roger, Speedy!

You with me, cadet?!

Inspector! Watch out for the falling rocks!

Haha What rocks? WHOA!

Those rocks!? Oh, no! Look out!

Speedy!

Inspector Eagle Eye's going to crash!

Oh no. My steering broke!

I'm coming in too fast! I can't stop!!

I got you, Inspector!

Hold on!

Awww...

That doesn't look good for the Flash-Wing.

Are you okay, Inspector? You stopped me just in time!

Speedy! Bea!

Inspector Eagle Eye and I have crashed!

Some rocks fell on the Flash-Wing's wing...

so I don't think I can fly.

That mountain snow can be pretty unstable!

We're both okay, but we're not gonna be taking off

without help! On my way!

Woah. Hold on, Rod!

You'll never make it all the way up Cloud Peak

in time! We gotta do something!

We will.

Speedy, this is the perfect time for the Command flier!

-Those winds are really strong!

I couldn't even land straight down here.

You can do it, Speedy! That's Swift up there!

And Inspector Eagle Eye! We have to try.

-Ok, Cadets. Time for me to earn my wings!

Strap in!

Don't worry, Swift and Inspector Eagle Eye.

We're coming!

You're doing great, Speedy!

Wow! We're sooooo high!

It's the tallest mountain on Big Swirl, Rod!

And the snowiest.

Inspector! Wait!

We should stay in our jets, Inspector!

Team Top Wing will come to the rescue!

Oh, no! The ledge could collapse at any moment!

That's why I'm getting out of here!

-We don’t have much time.

Ok Cadets!

Secure your droplines and prepare to jump.

Are you ready? I am, Bea!

And so is my turbo snowboard!

The wind's too strong for us to use our wings,

we'll get swept away! Someone call for a lift?

Waa! Oooof!

Inspector! Watch out!

I got you, Inspector!

Nice catch Cadet Brody, Thanks, Inspector!

Way to go, Brody! Now let's get you both to safety!

Phew! Brody's got him!

We're on our way, Bea! Shake a tail father, Rod!

You got this!

I'm a rooster! Not a chicken!

Who said Penguins can't fly!? Hahaha...

Guys! You gotta move!

The ledge is giving way!

Got it Rod!

Woah... Where'd you learn that one, cadet?

Bea and Speedy. The best teachers EVER!

Swift! Grab hold and we'll pull you up!

Get Inspector Eagle Eye inside first!

Bea, pull them up! -But...

what about Swift? -He's next!

-Cadet Swift is still down there!

His jet can't fly with that boulder on his wing!

It's okay, Inspector! He's a Top Wing Cadet!

Whooooa!

Cadet Swift! -He's backward!

Swift! Can you stop?

No. The talons are frozen!

They won't grab!

And if I blast the jets, I'll hit the rocks...

Keep it steady, Swift!

Ever wanted to learn a back-flip launch?!

-You want him to take off backward in these winds?

Even I couldn't even do that, and he's just a cadet!

He's a TOP WING Cadet! Ok Swift.

As you slide clear of the mountain,

pull back on the stick, hard and go TURBO!

Roger, Speedy! I'm going off the edge!

Ok Swift! Pull back hard!

-He can't launch upside down... can he?

-And engage engines... and TURBO!

It didn't start! Try again!

Swift, you did it!

He diiid it!!

Of course he did...

Ok Swift, bring the Flash-Wing into the HQ Command Flier.

Bea's gonna want to have a look at any damage...

Buckle up Cadets!

My landing skills need a little work.

I’m not sure if I can do it. -Sure you can!

The bird who taught these cadets can fly anything!

-Mm-Mmm! I knew you could do it!

So? Inspector?

Did we all pass the Cadet Challenge?

I’ll be making an official announcement at the

awards ceremony

Before I got here, I was sure there were no way you Cadets could

be as good as Speedy said. And I was right...

You're better! So...

did we all pass? Oh yeah!

You were... AKAW-some!

Hi Feather! WOO-HOO! We did it!

We cockadoodle-DID it!!

See.

I told you Inspector Eagle Eye was nice!!

Bea. Speedy.

I wasn’t sure about the Command Flier or about you.

I have to admit you're the best teachers I've ever seen!

And here are the best teacher badges to prove it.

Don't worry, Cadets.

I'll be back for you next Cadet Challenge.

We can't wait, Inspector Eagle Eye!

We'll be ready! I'll work on my follow moves!

Clear me for take-off Cadet.

-Bye Inspector Eagle Eye!! -Bye Inspector Eagle Eye! See ya!