#Big Swirl Island is the place to be.
#Clear blue skies and the ocean breeze.
#Adventure calls, gonna pass that test.
#Working as a team is the best.
#We're gonna touch the sky.
#Yet together we will learn to fly.
#We can do anything we dream.
#We're the rescue birds of Top Wing.
#Top Wing.
#Time to earn of wings.
#Top Wing.
#It's time to earn of wings##
TOP WING RESCUES KER-SPLASH CANYON
-Hello, Big Swirl friends.
I am so very excited to welcome you to...
Ker-Splash Fest!
The gobba-gobba grand re-opening of Ker-Splash Canyon water park!
Woohoo!
A big thanks to the Beavers for fixing-up these old ruins
and turning them into this gobba-gobba-great park.
-Well, We didn't do too much.
We used a lot of the pipes and tunnels the Dodos left here!
-Those Dodos sure loved to build...
-But I think they had some trouble keeping things working.
The water pipes sure needed a good fixing up.
The Dodos were an ancient species of birds that
mysteriously disappeared.
-Here’s a Picture of what they looked like
Since the pipes had all broken, maybe the Dodos moved where there
was more water...
Yeah! Me too.
-Ready to turn on the water?
-Ready!
-Let Ker-Splash-Canyon water park gobba-gobba-get wet!
-Almost... there...
Shake a tail, Beavers.
-Yes! It worked!
-OOOOOOOHHHHHHHH!
-Wahoo! We did it!
Yay! Alright!
-Come on, Dad! Let's ride the gondola!
-The water’s flowing so fast! Watch this Dina!
-Wow look at em go!
-Oh-oh-oooooh! Looky here.
A lovely lilly floating in the water.
Wait! What?
Water!? There's water flowing in the flue!
Dodos!! Come see!
There's fast flowing water in the flue.
-Water! Water!
-Water! Water is a gogo!
-Ha-ha! Water?!
Water-water-water! Uh-oh Dodo!
I'm gonna get wet!
-Dodos! The bamboo pipes are bursting!
Better bring out the goo. Dodos got a job to do.
-Dodo dodo do do do. Anything that you need us to.
Dodo dodo do do do.
The job gets done and we have fun too.
Do it up fix it up doing some work.
Dodo do do more than a bird Plug it up fill it up.
We make it work.
There's my ker-splash canyon safety squad.
Nothing's more fun than keeping folks safe while they have fun!
Meet me at... the pool!
-Okay.
-Whoaaaa....!
I'll, uh, just float on down... See you there!!
Way to move assistant lifeguards!
Always important to warm up before work.
My swim was... very relaxing. And now jobs!
Swift, you look after the gondola riders.
Penny, keep an eye on the log flume.
Brody, watch the WAAA...!
waterslide. And Rod...
Cheep! Chirp!
-Do you think you can stay dry here watching the pool?
Right, okay. Keep your eyes peeled, Cadets.
A single runaway rock or loose log can cause all sorts
of problem!
Okay. To your stations, lifeguards!
-Ooh!
-Uh-oh... Dodos! The cracks are cracking!
We've sprung a leak!
-Look Doogie. Too much water in the pond!
-Biggity bad problem.
We better get doing what we can do while
we can do it because later we can’t.
We gotta get the wheel whirling again
-Can you get it, Doogie? Do you need help?
-Okey dodo, Della. I just gotta...
push... this pillar.
All this splishing and splashing is causing more cracking...
-They can’t lift the rock like that!
I’d better go find help.
-Uh Mom... Ker-Splash Canyon's cracking?!
-And the water stopped!
-Everything stopped! Whoo hoo!
Oh Hazelnuts!
-Whoooooopie! Yaaaay!
Uh... we seem to be stuck!
Oh Gobba-gobba goodness, we're stuck!
Whoa, easy now... don't rock the boat!
I'm a little funny in the tummy already.
So many rescues! What am I gonna do?!
No need to panic!
Head Lifeguard Hasselhawg will be right there!
Ahhh! Somebody hellllpppp!
OMPF!
Errr...
-Cheep-cheep! Chirp-chirp!
-Yeah This is not the help I had in mind.
-The water just stopped. I wonder what could be wrong?
-We'll have to figure that out later.
Right now, some Big Swirl Islanders need help!
-Cadets, boomerang your vehicles. Boomerang!
Ohhh... Get me outta here.
-Thanks, Swift!
Thanks Swift
WAAAHOOOOO!
Thanks for the assist Rod!
Hurry, Penny, we're tipping!
Oh... we're ok...
Thank goodness. Oh no, we're tipping!
Ok again! Ooo!
Oh Fancy moves!
-Oooh... Look at the BIG, uh...
gotcha-grabber!! -Thanks, Penny!
Whooaa!
Oh it's gobba-gobba good to see you, Cadet Brody!
Woah!
Thanks Penny! My babies!
Thanks, Team Top Wing, for a Gobba-gobba-great rescue!
-Look. The crack's getting bigger!
-If that crack reaches all the way to Dodo Beak Peak,
Ker-Splash Canyon could crack wide open!!
-The whole Ker-Splash Canyon? Oh my.
That's bad!
-Uh-oh Dodo! That crack is getting bad!
Hmm, maybe that Gotcha-grabber can help fix it...
I just need to borrow it.
I'd better do what I can do while I can do it!
-Ohhhh... Look at the lights.
Which one... hmmm?!
-OH-NO! Dodo!!!
Weeee...
Whoa-whoa-whooooooaaaa!!!
Woah!
And save Ker-Splash Canyon!
Brody? Any luck?
How's it looking down there?
Amazing! -Wow!
Whoa-no! Whooaaaaaa! Not that way!
Uh oh, dodo!
Haha... whoops not that button Hi, I'm Della.
Della Dodo...
Brodo Dodo?
A big rock stopped the wheel from whirling and now the water
is flooding our nest!
Bravo Brodo! -Brodo, you sure you're not Dodo?
Uh-oh Dodo.
Little Help, I’m not the strongest swimmer!
-Doogie!
Well. Thankity-thanks!
I'm biggily obliged.
Brodo Dodo?
-The big column crashed!
It blocked up the hole so the water don't flow.
-Uh-oh Dodo!
How's it going, Bea?
-I boosted the com's signal so we should be able to hear Brody
if he calls again.
-Yes! We got you now, Brody.
Hi! I'm Della Dodo!
Sorry for taking the Gotcha-grabber...
I needed it to save Dodos!
Oh that’s just Dodo-glo? Everything in Dodo caves glow!
Dodo-glo!
Oh no, I almost forgot! Brodo is stuck!
Down there!
Brodo!!
Look!
If that cracks any further the whole mountain will split
right in two!
-Cadets, you and the Dodos need to get out before it's too late!
Dodo...!
-Hooray Team Top Wing! Waaaaaa...
Uh-oh Dodo!!
Uh oh! Whoa! Whoaaaaa...!!
Alright!! -Woohoo!
-Yee-haw!
-This is the way to run a water park, let the Dodos do it!
-It's a nice day for a slow float! Or a fast one!
Woohoo!
-Fantastic!
-Thank you, Team Top Wing...
for saving all the Big Swirlers...
and the Dodos...
and our very first Ker-Splash Fest!
-Ker-Splash-Fest? What's that?
-Its a celebration to honor the old...
well... errr...
Gobba-gobba-goodness! To celebrate you, I guess!
-For Dodos?
-We'd like the Dodos to be the keepers
of Ker-Splash Canyon, and run the park from now on!
-Okee dodo! -Dodo can do!
-Lifeguard Hasselhawg reporting everything is
running A-OKaaaaayyy! Waaa!
Isn't Ker-Splash Canyon fun?!
It's the Best!
-Davy’s got the right idea.
You cadets rescued Ker-Splash Canyon Now,
go enjoy it!
Woohoo! Hahaha...!
Top Wing en inglés
8 Episodios
Top wing rescues Ker-Splash canyon
Top Wing en inglés21 min, 6 sec
Kelp is on the way
Top Wing en inglés10 min, 18 sec
The big swirl balloon race
Top Wing en inglés10 min, 48 sec
A top wing christmas
Top Wing en inglés21 min, 7 sec
The haunting of pirate cove
Top Wing en inglés10 min, 47 sec
Penny and Bea rescue
Top Wing en inglés10 min, 18 sec
Hasselhawg Swim Lesson
Top Wing en inglés10 min, 19 sec
Gone Gondola Gone
Top Wing en inglés10 min, 47 sec
Top Wing en inglés
Penny, Rod, Swift, y Brody son cuatro jóvenes pájaros que se convierten en cadetes de la academia Top Wing para ayudar a su comunidad.
Penny, Rod, Swift, y Brody son cuatro jóvenes pájaros que se convierten en cadetes de la academia Top Wing para ayudar a su comunidad.
En Clan TV De lunes a viernes a las 10.00 H..