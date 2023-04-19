#Big Swirl Island is the place to be.

#Clear blue skies and the ocean breeze.

#Adventure calls, gonna pass that test.

#Working as a team is the best.

#We're gonna touch the sky.

#Yet together we will learn to fly.

#We can do anything we dream.

#We're the rescue birds of Top Wing.

#Top Wing.

#Time to earn of wings.

#Top Wing.

#It's time to earn of wings##

TOP WING RESCUES KER-SPLASH CANYON

-Hello, Big Swirl friends.

I am so very excited to welcome you to...

Ker-Splash Fest!

The gobba-gobba grand re-opening of Ker-Splash Canyon water park!

Woohoo!

A big thanks to the Beavers for fixing-up these old ruins

and turning them into this gobba-gobba-great park.

-Well, We didn't do too much.

We used a lot of the pipes and tunnels the Dodos left here!

-Those Dodos sure loved to build...

-But I think they had some trouble keeping things working.

The water pipes sure needed a good fixing up.

Dodos, What are Dodos?

The Dodos were an ancient species of birds that

mysteriously disappeared.

-Here’s a Picture of what they looked like

But they made all these cool carvings.

And these fun slides!

Why would you ever leave all these fun slides?

Since the pipes had all broken, maybe the Dodos moved where there

was more water...

Maybe the Dodos will come back when they see how much

fun Ker-Splash Canyon is.

I'd love to meet whoever built all this...

Yeah! Me too.

-Ready to turn on the water?

-Ready!

-Let Ker-Splash-Canyon water park gobba-gobba-get wet!

-Almost... there...

Huh... What?

Is that a dodo?

Nah, just my imagination. One last turn.

Shake a tail, Beavers.

-Yes! It worked!

-OOOOOOOHHHHHHHH!

-Wahoo! We did it!

Yay! Alright!

-Come on, Dad! Let's ride the gondola!

-The water’s flowing so fast! Watch this Dina!

-Wow look at em go!

-Oh-oh-oooooh! Looky here.

A lovely lilly floating in the water.

Wait! What?

Water!? There's water flowing in the flue!

Dodos!! Come see!

There's fast flowing water in the flue.

-Water! Water!

-Water! Water is a gogo!

-Ha-ha! Water?!

Water-water-water! Uh-oh Dodo!

I'm gonna get wet!

-Dodos! The bamboo pipes are bursting!

Better bring out the goo. Dodos got a job to do.

-Dodo dodo do do do. Anything that you need us to.

Dodo dodo do do do.

The job gets done and we have fun too.

Do it up fix it up doing some work.

Dodo do do more than a bird Plug it up fill it up.

We make it work.

I can't wait to water slide!

There's my ker-splash canyon safety squad.

Nothing's more fun than keeping folks safe while they have fun!

Meet me at... the pool!

-Okay.

-Whoaaaa....!

I'll, uh, just float on down... See you there!!

Race to the pool?! Yeah

Easy-freezy! Ready, set, JET!

Wooo-hooooo!

Belly Ker-Splash slide!

Here I come!

Swift did it! Nice flying!

You won!

Way to move assistant lifeguards!

Always important to warm up before work.

My swim was... very relaxing. And now jobs!

Swift, you look after the gondola riders.

Penny, keep an eye on the log flume.

Brody, watch the WAAA...!

waterslide. And Rod...

I don't suppose you have a job where I can keep

my feathers dry?

Cheep! Chirp!

-Do you think you can stay dry here watching the pool?

Guess not... Ok, I'll watch the pool.

Right, okay. Keep your eyes peeled, Cadets.

A single runaway rock or loose log can cause all sorts

of problem!

Okay. To your stations, lifeguards!

-Ooh!

-Uh-oh... Dodos! The cracks are cracking!

We've sprung a leak!

-Look Doogie. Too much water in the pond!

-Biggity bad problem.

We better get doing what we can do while

we can do it because later we can’t.

We gotta get the wheel whirling again

-Can you get it, Doogie? Do you need help?

-Okey dodo, Della. I just gotta...

push... this pillar.

All this splishing and splashing is causing more cracking...

-They can’t lift the rock like that!

I’d better go find help.

-Uh Mom... Ker-Splash Canyon's cracking?!

-And the water stopped!

-Everything stopped! Whoo hoo!

Oh Hazelnuts!

-Whoooooopie! Yaaaay!

Uh... we seem to be stuck!

Davey.

We've got a situation on the log ride.

Oh Gobba-gobba goodness, we're stuck!

I've got a situation on the slide!

Whoa, easy now... don't rock the boat!

I'm a little funny in the tummy already.

The Treegoats are stuck on a Gondola!

And Shirely and Honu are stuck on the log ride.

So many rescues! What am I gonna do?!

No need to panic!

Head Lifeguard Hasselhawg will be right there!

Ahhh! Somebody hellllpppp!

OMPF!

Errr...

-Cheep-cheep! Chirp-chirp!

-Yeah This is not the help I had in mind.

-The water just stopped. I wonder what could be wrong?

-We'll have to figure that out later.

Right now, some Big Swirl Islanders need help!

-Cadets, boomerang your vehicles. Boomerang!

Time to earn our wings!

Hi, Grady! Hi, Tina!

Don't worry, I'll have you down in two shakes of a treegoat tail!

Ohhh... Get me outta here.

-Thanks, Swift!

No problem. Shirley, Honu, Need a hand?

Thanks Swift

Yeah Let's Cockadoodle-do-this!

Hold on tight, Davey!

WAAAHOOOOO!

Thanks for the assist Rod!

You got it!

Hurry, Penny, we're tipping!

Oh... we're ok...

Thank goodness. Oh no, we're tipping!

Ok again! Ooo!

I'm coming Ronda!

Gotcha!

Oh Fancy moves!

-Oooh... Look at the BIG, uh...

gotcha-grabber!! -Thanks, Penny!

No problem. It was Easy-Freezy!

Grab this Commodore, and hang on tight!

Whooaa!

Oh it's gobba-gobba good to see you, Cadet Brody!

Woah!

Commodore!

Oh, no!

The Commodore is falling I got this!!

Here you... go!

Thanks Penny! My babies!

Here you go, Commodore.

Your little Turskis are safe and sound.

Thanks, Team Top Wing, for a Gobba-gobba-great rescue!

-Look. The crack's getting bigger!

-If that crack reaches all the way to Dodo Beak Peak,

Ker-Splash Canyon could crack wide open!!

-The whole Ker-Splash Canyon? Oh my.

That's bad!

-Uh-oh Dodo! That crack is getting bad!

Hmm, maybe that Gotcha-grabber can help fix it...

I just need to borrow it.

I'd better do what I can do while I can do it!

-Ohhhh... Look at the lights.

Which one... hmmm?!

-OH-NO! Dodo!!!

Weeee...

Whoa-whoa-whooooooaaaa!!!

Um Penny, your sub! Huh?

I did it. Let’s go...

Woah!

Oh no! My Aqua-Runner?!

We have to save Penny's sub!

And save Ker-Splash Canyon!

Whoever took my aquarunner could be in trouble!

We got to help them! I'm on it!

Whoooa... everything is...

glowing!

Brody? Any luck?

How's it looking down there?

It looks... amazing.

The rocks are glowing! Look!

Everything down here glows, even me!

And so is my Splash-Diver!

Amazing! -Wow!

Cooool! Slick!

Do you see my sub? No...

But I see...

I see... I think I see...

What? What did Brody, see?

I see... Dodos!

They’re everywhere!

They're still here...! Inside Ker-Splash Canyon!

They're cute... and friendly!

Speedy? Bea?

Uh-oh, there's Penny's sub... And it's glowing too!

Oh, hey come back here!

Whoa-no! Whooaaaaaa! Not that way!

Uh oh, dodo!

Stop!!

WAAAAAHHHHHH!!!

Hi, uh... what's your name?

Haha... whoops not that button Hi, I'm Della.

Della Dodo... Dodos are real!

Wowwwww! Err...

I'm Brody! Brodo?!

Brodo Dodo?

Nope. Brody.

And not a Dodo. But Brodo is close enough!

Nice to meet you, Della Dodo.

So, Della why did you take my friend's sub, Della?

A big rock stopped the wheel from whirling and now the water

is flooding our nest!

You're right, the cave's filling with water.

We need to do something to fix this.

Bravo Brodo! -Brodo, you sure you're not Dodo?

No, Brodo's no Dodo, but Brodo's ready to gogo...

I mean, Brody is ready to go.

Looks like that column stopped your wheel from turning...

Uh-oh Dodo.

Little Help, I’m not the strongest swimmer!

-Doogie!

Uh... Brodo's on it!

Well. Thankity-thanks!

I'm biggily obliged. You're welcome.

I'm... Brodo!

Brodo Dodo? Sure.

Why not?! Doogie, Brodo's here to help us!

-The big column crashed!

It blocked up the hole so the water don't flow.

-Uh-oh Dodo!

Don't worry, the Splash-Diver can move that column and free

the water wheel... 'Dive-mode.'

Uh-oh... Oh Dodo! Now I'm stuck!

We're going to need help! Speedy!

Bea! Team Top Wing!

Anyone! Come in!

How's it going, Bea?

-I boosted the com's signal so we should be able to hear Brody

if he calls again.

-Yes! We got you now, Brody.

Speedy! I'm stuck!

I need Team Top Wing down in the Caves!

The Dodos are in trouble! The Dodos?!

The Dodos? Dodos! Where?

For real?

Yes. Real Dodos.

And they're in real trouble! We've got a code... DODO WING!

On our way!

Look! My Rooster-Booster is glowing!

The Zip-Flash is too! It's amazing in here!

Hi! I'm Della Dodo!

Hello!

Hi!

Sorry for taking the Gotcha-grabber...

I needed it to save Dodos!

Gotcha-grabber? Oh, my Aqua-Runner?

If you need help, you just have to ask!

How did you get it to glow? How'd you get everything to glow?!

Oh that’s just Dodo-glo? Everything in Dodo caves glow!

Dodo-glo!

Oh no, I almost forgot! Brodo is stuck!

Down there! I'll go, uh, gotcha-grab him!

Penny! Am I glad to see you!

Me too! Hold on!

I'll have you out of here. Easy Freezy!

All right, Penny! Hey Brody!

Brodo!!

We're running out of time!

Look!

If that cracks any further the whole mountain will split

right in two!

-Cadets, you and the Dodos need to get out before it's too late!

This is the Dodo's home. We can't let them down!

But what can we do?!

We've got to get that waterwheel turning.

It's the only way to save the Dodos, and Ker-Splash Canyon!

I got this!

Mech-Mode!

Penny did it!

Dodo...!

-Hooray Team Top Wing! Waaaaaa...

Uh-oh Dodo!!

Oh no! Della!

The Splash-Diver is too big! Della's headed for the falls...

Time to earn my wings!!

Glide-Mode!

Uh oh! Whoa! Whoaaaaa...!!

Side car!

Alright!! -Woohoo!

-Yee-haw!

-This is the way to run a water park, let the Dodos do it!

-It's a nice day for a slow float! Or a fast one!

Woohoo!

-Fantastic!

-Thank you, Team Top Wing...

for saving all the Big Swirlers...

and the Dodos...

and our very first Ker-Splash Fest!

-Ker-Splash-Fest? What's that?

-Its a celebration to honor the old...

well... errr...

Gobba-gobba-goodness! To celebrate you, I guess!

-For Dodos?

-We'd like the Dodos to be the keepers

of Ker-Splash Canyon, and run the park from now on!

-Okee dodo! -Dodo can do!

-Lifeguard Hasselhawg reporting everything is

running A-OKaaaaayyy! Waaa!

Isn't Ker-Splash Canyon fun?!

It's the Best!

-Davy’s got the right idea.

You cadets rescued Ker-Splash Canyon Now,

go enjoy it! Let’s Go

Woohoo! Hahaha...!