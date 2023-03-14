#Big Swirl Island is the place to be.

#Clear blue skies and the ocean breeze.

#Adventure calls, gonna pass that test.

#Working as a team is the best.

#We're gonna touch the sky.

#Yet together we will learn to fly.

#We can do anything we dream.

#We're the rescue birds of Top Wing.

#Top Wing.

#Time to earn of wings.

#Top Wing.

#It's time to earn of wings##

A TOP WING CHRISTMAS

#Jingle Bells, Jingle Bells. Swift is on his way! Hey!##

Merry Christmas, Salty!

Hi, Shirley. Merry Christmas!

Merry Christmas Swift!

What’s it like in Penguin Town Penny?

There’s snow! Lots of snow!

Cheep! Chirp!

Hi Cadets. Hey Swift.

Penny's telling us all about Penguin Christmas!

It's going to be so awesome to have a real snowy Christmas.

Oh yeah. Everything's frozen.

We don't have side walks we have slide walks...

Get it? ...haha!

Hm...

Looks like they're getting some bad weather around Penguin town.

Good thing we'll be there, so we can make sure nothing messes

up Santa's deliveries. -Yep.

Don't want Santa to run into trouble.

Now...

if everybody's ready: Let's go to Penguin Town!

-Wahoo! Let's go!

Let's Do it!

-Please fasten your seat-belts.

What else do you do for Christmas in Penguin Town Penny?

We bake cookies and we drink hot kelp coco.

There's a tree in the square.

We skate and sing while we decorate!

That sounds really... busy!

Yep.

We make ourselves so tired that everyone falls asleep

really easily.

You have to be asleep on Christmas Eve!

If you aren’t Santa won't leave presents!

After a Penguin Christmas Eve, everyone falls asleep!

Are we there yet? We're getting close!

Look! There's Penguin Town!

Yes! They're here.

Top Wing is here! Penny's home for Christmas!

What's that on top of the iceberg?

Is that your brother... dancing?

Yup. That's Petey!

Oh yeah! Whoa...!

Whoa! Too excited!

Whoa-whoa-whoa!

-Penny! Brody!

Petey needs help.

On it, Speedy!

Time to earn our wings!

Petey's heading for the cliff!

I'll try to keep him from sliding over the edge...

Woah!

Wha-hooo!

I got you Petey Wooah, opph!

Hi, sis!

Hi, Petey!

Welcome Home, Penny!

Sure glad you got here in time to catch me!

Wow. Brody!

I didn't know your Splash-Diver can even hover on ice!

Bea gave the Splash-Diver all kinds of awesome tricks.

Want a ride? For real?

Can I? Sure.

Show Brody how to get into town so we can help decorate the tree!

Roger that! Let's go, Petey!

Wow! Best Christmas Ever!

Whaoooooooooo! This is awesome!

Wanna take the controls?! Really?

Sure!

Ok, Petey, just pull the throttle back... easy...

I'm driving the Splash-Diver!

Wow! You're a fast learner!

Keep the wheel steady.

That's not so steady.

Sorry Brody!

We almost hit an underwater ice berg.

Oh! Nice.

You are definitely gonna make a great Top Wing cadet some day.

I know where all the ice bergs are around here.

Ok, let's get you home!

See you at Penguin Town Penny! -Cadets!

The clouds are moving in fast.

We're landing the Flier out here so we can help Santa,

if he needs it. How's everything with you?

Great. We're heading for Town Square.

#Deck the square s with ice and holly.

#Falalala-la-la-la-la...

#Tis the season to be jolly.

#Falalalala-la-la-la-la.

#Dress the tree in bright apparel.

#Falala-falala-la-la-la.

#While we sing our Christmas carol.

#Falalalala-la-la-la-la.

#Tuck in bed for Santa’s visit.

#Falalalala-la-la-la-la.

#Fog or Snow he’ll never skip it.

#Falalalala-la-la-la-la.

#Celebrating all together.

#Falalalala-la-la-la-la.

#Hearts stay warm in snowy weather.

#Falalalala-la-la-la-la.##

This is amazing! Do you do this every Christmas?

Yup, That's a Penguin Town Christmas.

We decorate one big tree, and Santa leaves everyone's

presents underneath it.

I'd give anything to meet Santa and ride in his sleigh.

Me too!

That's all I ever want for Christmas...

But remember, Santa can't come...

-Until everyone's asleep!

Look at the time. I'm sooo tired.

Bed time, everyone!

Rod, it's too early.

Let's go see if my Mom made us hot cocoa!

Cock a doodle-do!

Look out!

Uh oh.

Hello Swift. Nice to see you!

Hi Mr. Penguin!

Merry Christmas... and good catch!

Hello Cadets. Welcome!

Come on in and warm up!

Well.

The festivities certainly tired them out.

-Mom! I drove the real Splash-Diver!

-Wow! Sounds like fun.

Petey knows the water here better than anyone!

He'll make a great Top Wing cadet some day.

Hahaha...

That's a little big. Here...

Try this on instead. A real Mission Control watch?!

Thanks!

I better get to sleep.

Oh Can I sleep out here with Top Wing?

-Of course you can!

-I asked Santa for a special present for you Penny!

He has to bring that. -There's a thick fog coming in.

I hope Santa is okay flying in it.

Speedy and Bea are watching out from the flier, in case Santa

needs them. Let's call them to say good night!

Hi, Cadets. Hi, Speedy.

I can't hear you very well. Lots of static.

The fog can cause all sorts of problems out there.

Penny's dad says there's a lot of fog coming in.

Hope Santa's ok!

It is coming in thick, but we're right here if Santa needs

any help. Speaking of Santa, is he close?

He's up in the sky. -And headed our way.

Headed our way? Tell him I'm asleep!

Snorrre-adoodle-do! Okay, g'night Top Wing.

Night, Speedy. 'night Bea.

Cheep! Chirp!

You too, Cheep and Chirp.

We'll call you tomorrow, on Christmas!

Sweet dreams, Cadets...

-Penny's dad is right.

This fog is thick, and headed right toward Penguin Town.

We better warn Santa.

-#Dashing through the snow in a rocket powered sleigh.

#Over the ice we go, laughing all the way hohoho!##

-Come in Santa. Santa? This is Speedy from Top Wing...

Uh.. Sorry to bother you. -Ho ho ho, Top Wing.

No bother at all. Merry Christmas.

-Merry Christmas. How's your flight going?

-All is calm. And all is bright.

-We have some thick fog rolling in near Penguin Town.

Could cause problems. -Thanks, Speedy.

I'll watch out. Penguin Town is my last stop!

We'll get down there as fast as we can.

-Roger that, Santa. We're here if you need us.

-Thank you, Top Wing. On Dasher and Dancer.

Next stop: Penguin Town!

-Think he'll be okay? Sure!

He's Santa!

But we'll keep an eye out, just in case!

-Speedy's right. I've never seen so much fog.

If we try to go around it we won't be able to deliver our presents

to Penguin Town in time for Christmas.

We can't disappoint everyone!

Especially Petey and his special gift.

We just have to fly through the fog!

Oh my... I can't see anything.

There's no way the reindeer can see the icebergs out there.

Oh no!!

Oh... ok...

It's just too dangerous to fly in this fog.

-Hi, Santa..? Everything okay?

-The fog is too thick. We need help.

-Santa are you near Penguin Town? We're close...

But we can't get through these ice bergs.

Can't see a thing.

-The cadets can zoom out and help get you through the fog.

Stand by! -That would be very merry indeed!

-Top Wing. Come in.

Santa Claus is grounded in some heavy fog...

he needs help. Top Wing, come in.

Top Wing. Santa's in trouble.

Santa needs help navigating the icebergs near Penguin Town.

Hello?

-The cadets are asleep.

If they wake up, Santa won't leave them presents.

Brody said I know the icebergs better than any cadet.

I gotta help Santa! I'm on it Speedy!

I'll help Santa!

-That fog is creating a lot of static but it sounds like

they’re going to help Santa.

-Good.

Santa’s going to need it.

-If I help Santa, the cadets will still get their presents!!

Okay.

Time to save Christmas so Penny will get her present.

Hey, I'm doing it! I'm doing it!

I'm coming Santaaaa!

Santa? Hello?

This fog really is thick.

Uh oh.

I thought I knew where all the icebergs were out here...

-I can't see them in the fog.

WHOAAAAAA...!!

Help! Someone!

Anyone!

Hellllllp... Hellllllp...

Help! Annnnyboooodddy? Whoa...!

Opph!!

-Did someone call for help? It's coming from Brody's watch!

Brody, are you okay? Brody!

Hello? -Where are the rest of the cadets?

-We better call a Code Wing. Cadets!

Code WING. Brody's in trouble!

Cadets. Wake up!

Brody's in trouble! Brody's in trouble?

Brody's in trouble! Brody's in trouble?

Wait. I'm Brody.

And I'm okay, I think... Uh, Speedy?

Brody's here with us. I sent Brody to help Santa.

And we just got an emergency signal from him!

How could I send an emergency signal without my...

Mission control watch! Petey has Brody's watch!

He must have tried to rescue Santa by himself!

So Petey's in trouble. And so is Santa!

We'd better find them fast. It will be morning soon!

Top Wing, time to earn our wings!

Let’s go save Christmas!

No sign of Petey or Santa. No sign of anything in this fog.

We have to cock-a-doodle do this, Cadets.

Or this will be the first year without Christmas...

ever!

If only this fog would just blow away.

Stand by. I've got an idea.

Watch this Cadets!!

Now, let's see what we can see.

Swift's jets are blowing the fog away like a fan.

I’ll ride ahead and see if I can see Petey!

Petey! Petey!

Rod! Over here!

Whoa! Slow down!

Woah! Phew.

Thank you, Petey.

Almost went for a really cold bird bath there.

Top Wing! I found him!

Petey's okay! Good work, cadets.

-Sorry, Brody. I got the Splash-Wing stuck.

No problem! I'll just go into hover mode!

I totally forgot about your new hover mode!

Oh, Brody. I dropped your watch too.

No worries, Petey. I tracked it down!

There it is

Sorry I caused so much trouble. I was just trying to help.

Guess I'm not ready to be a Top Wing cadet.

Tryin' to help is what makes someone a real Top Winger.

But, Petey, Cadets always, always work as a team, ok?

Ok. So team, how about we find Santa?!

Speedy, can you find Santa's sleigh?

The fog is messing up the signal from Santa's sleigh, too.

-Let's try flying above the fog.

-It worked! We have Santa's signal, Cadets.

Sending you his location.

I see him! And I'm on my way!

The fog's still too thick.

I can't even tell what direction we're going in.

Oh, look out!

That didn't sound too good.

Can't go anywhere until we move this...

Ho Ho Ho! Team Top Wing to the rescue!

Now that's a Christmas present. -There's Santa's sleigh!

Oh, no no no...!

Santa? Merry Christmas, Rod.

Santa!! Ho, ho, ho...

I’m Glad you found us.

The sleigh's stuck under this piece of ice.

And with this fog, I don't know if I can even find Penguin Town.

Don't worry, Santa.

We can drag that ice block off the sleigh.

And my jets blew a clear path through the fog.

We can follow the path back to Penguin Town.

I knew Team Top Wing could do it. Now.. Let's go!

No time to waste! -Excuse me, Santa?

-Yes, Petey? Did you get my letter?

-Of course, I did.

You are a very thoughtful little penguin.

Petey? You coming?

Oh yeah!

Swift to HQ. Christmas accomplished!

Woohoo! -Shhh...

-Right. Great job, Top Wing.

Time to get to bed!

Roger that...

Ho, ho, ho!

Now I can deliver the rest of the presents.

Thanks Cadets.

You know, I never leave presents unless everyone's asleep...

but I'll make an exception, just this once.

Rod? Yes, Santa?

Wasn't your Christmas wish to ride in the sleigh?

Yeah!

I always dreamed of going for a ride in your sleigh?!

Come on everyone, climb in. Not much time before sun up!

Really?! Let's cockadoodle-do this!

Super! Cool!

Primo!

Woohoo! Yes!

-Weee! This is awesome! -Alright!

#Dashing through the snow, In a rocket-powered sleigh!

#O'er the ice we go!

#Laughing all the way.

#Reindeer’s engines soar, making spirits bright.

#Top wing gets to ride and sing in Santa’s sleigh tonight.

#Woah! Jingle bells jingle bells Jingle all the way.

#Oh what fun it is to ride in a rocket powered sleigh!##

Petey fell asleep!

This adventure really tired him out.

Tired all of us out.

It's time you all got to bed.

I can't deliver the rest of your presents unless you're asleep.

Ok nice to meet you santa G'night,

Ho, ho, ho...!

Excuse me, Santa? Yes, Swift?

Merry Christmas. Merry Christmas!

-Merry Christmas... to all!

And to all, a good night! Ho, ho, ho!

-Wake up! It's Christmas!

Let's go to the tree! -Hahaha... Woohoo...!

Look at all the presents!! Whoa!

How'd Santa fit all those presents in his sleigh?

He's Santa. That's what he does!

Merry Christmas, Cadets!

-Merry Christmas!

There are presents for everyone.

He brought it! It's for you, Penny!

This is why I tried to save Santa.

If you woke up, I was afraid he wouldn't leave

you your present!

You almost gave up your present so I could have mine?

You're an awesome little brother, Petey.

This says 'to Petey from Santa.'

A Badge! Number 1 Sister.

Aww... Thanks, Petey!

A Junior Top Wing Cadet badge?!

Whoa! I earned my wings!

You sure did.

Maybe some day you'll even get to join Team Top Wing.

Wha-hooooooo! Best Christmas Ever!

Merry Christmas, everyone!