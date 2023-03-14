Vas a cerrar tu sesión de usuario. ¿Seguro que deseas continuar?Para entrar en la cuenta de Administrador, deberás iniciar sesión desde la Home.
#Big Swirl Island is the place to be.
#Clear blue skies and the ocean breeze.
#Adventure calls, gonna pass that test.
#Working as a team is the best.
#We're gonna touch the sky.
#Yet together we will learn to fly.
#We can do anything we dream.
#We're the rescue birds of Top Wing.
#Top Wing.
#Time to earn of wings.
#Top Wing.
#It's time to earn of wings##
A TOP WING CHRISTMAS
Merry Christmas Swift!
Cheep! Chirp!
Hm...
Looks like they're getting some bad weather around Penguin town.
Good thing we'll be there, so we can make sure nothing messes
up Santa's deliveries. -Yep.
Don't want Santa to run into trouble.
Now...
if everybody's ready: Let's go to Penguin Town!
-Wahoo! Let's go!
Let's Do it!
-Please fasten your seat-belts.
Look!
Yes! They're here.
Top Wing is here! Penny's home for Christmas!
Is that your brother... dancing?
Oh yeah! Whoa...!
Whoa-whoa-whoa!
-Penny! Brody!
Petey needs help.
Wha-hooo!
Hi, sis!
Hi, Petey!
Welcome Home, Penny!
Sure glad you got here in time to catch me!
Wow. Brody!
I didn't know your Splash-Diver can even hover on ice!
Can I?
Wow! Best Christmas Ever!
Whaoooooooooo! This is awesome!
Sure!
I'm driving the Splash-Diver!
Sorry Brody!
We almost hit an underwater ice berg.
I know where all the ice bergs are around here.
See you at Penguin Town Penny! -Cadets!
The clouds are moving in fast.
We're landing the Flier out here so we can help Santa,
if he needs it. How's everything with you?
#Deck the square s with ice and holly.
#Falalala-la-la-la-la...
#Tis the season to be jolly.
#Falalalala-la-la-la-la.
#Dress the tree in bright apparel.
#Falala-falala-la-la-la.
#While we sing our Christmas carol.
#Falalalala-la-la-la-la.
#Tuck in bed for Santa’s visit.
#Falalalala-la-la-la-la.
#Fog or Snow he’ll never skip it.
#Falalalala-la-la-la-la.
#Celebrating all together.
#Falalalala-la-la-la-la.
#Hearts stay warm in snowy weather.
#Falalalala-la-la-la-la.##
Me too!
That's all I ever want for Christmas...
But remember, Santa can't come...
-Until everyone's asleep!
Cock a doodle-do!
Hello Swift. Nice to see you!
Hello Cadets. Welcome!
Come on in and warm up!
Well.
The festivities certainly tired them out.
-Mom! I drove the real Splash-Diver!
-Wow! Sounds like fun.
Hahaha...
Thanks!
I better get to sleep.
Oh Can I sleep out here with Top Wing?
-Of course you can!
-I asked Santa for a special present for you Penny!
He has to bring that. -There's a thick fog coming in.
I hope Santa is okay flying in it.
Hi, Cadets.
The fog can cause all sorts of problems out there.
It is coming in thick, but we're right here if Santa needs
any help.
He's up in the sky. -And headed our way.
Cheep! Chirp!
Sweet dreams, Cadets...
-Penny's dad is right.
This fog is thick, and headed right toward Penguin Town.
We better warn Santa.
-#Dashing through the snow in a rocket powered sleigh.
#Over the ice we go, laughing all the way hohoho!##
-Come in Santa. Santa? This is Speedy from Top Wing...
Uh.. Sorry to bother you. -Ho ho ho, Top Wing.
No bother at all. Merry Christmas.
-Merry Christmas. How's your flight going?
-All is calm. And all is bright.
-We have some thick fog rolling in near Penguin Town.
Could cause problems. -Thanks, Speedy.
I'll watch out. Penguin Town is my last stop!
We'll get down there as fast as we can.
-Roger that, Santa. We're here if you need us.
-Thank you, Top Wing. On Dasher and Dancer.
Next stop: Penguin Town!
-Think he'll be okay? Sure!
He's Santa!
But we'll keep an eye out, just in case!
-Speedy's right. I've never seen so much fog.
If we try to go around it we won't be able to deliver our presents
to Penguin Town in time for Christmas.
We can't disappoint everyone!
Especially Petey and his special gift.
We just have to fly through the fog!
Oh my... I can't see anything.
There's no way the reindeer can see the icebergs out there.
Oh no!!
Oh... ok...
It's just too dangerous to fly in this fog.
-Hi, Santa..? Everything okay?
-The fog is too thick. We need help.
-Santa are you near Penguin Town? We're close...
But we can't get through these ice bergs.
Can't see a thing.
-The cadets can zoom out and help get you through the fog.
Stand by! -That would be very merry indeed!
-Top Wing. Come in.
Santa Claus is grounded in some heavy fog...
he needs help. Top Wing, come in.
Top Wing. Santa's in trouble.
Santa needs help navigating the icebergs near Penguin Town.
Hello?
-The cadets are asleep.
If they wake up, Santa won't leave them presents.
Brody said I know the icebergs better than any cadet.
I gotta help Santa! I'm on it Speedy!
I'll help Santa!
-That fog is creating a lot of static but it sounds like
they’re going to help Santa.
-Good.
Santa’s going to need it.
-If I help Santa, the cadets will still get their presents!!
Okay.
Time to save Christmas so Penny will get her present.
Hey, I'm doing it! I'm doing it!
I'm coming Santaaaa!
Santa? Hello?
This fog really is thick.
Uh oh.
I thought I knew where all the icebergs were out here...
-I can't see them in the fog.
WHOAAAAAA...!!
Help! Someone!
Anyone!
Hellllllp... Hellllllp...
Help! Annnnyboooodddy? Whoa...!
Opph!!
-Did someone call for help? It's coming from Brody's watch!
Brody, are you okay? Brody!
Hello? -Where are the rest of the cadets?
-We better call a Code Wing. Cadets!
Code WING. Brody's in trouble!
And we just got an emergency signal from him!
Mission control watch!
Rod! Over here!
Whoa! Slow down!
-Sorry, Brody. I got the Splash-Wing stuck.
I totally forgot about your new hover mode!
Oh, Brody. I dropped your watch too.
Sorry I caused so much trouble. I was just trying to help.
Guess I'm not ready to be a Top Wing cadet.
Ok.
The fog is messing up the signal from Santa's sleigh, too.
-Let's try flying above the fog.
-It worked! We have Santa's signal, Cadets.
Sending you his location.
The fog's still too thick.
I can't even tell what direction we're going in.
Oh, look out!
That didn't sound too good.
Can't go anywhere until we move this...
Ho Ho Ho! Team Top Wing to the rescue!
Now that's a Christmas present. -There's Santa's sleigh!
I’m Glad you found us.
The sleigh's stuck under this piece of ice.
And with this fog, I don't know if I can even find Penguin Town.
I knew Team Top Wing could do it. Now.. Let's go!
No time to waste! -Excuse me, Santa?
-Yes, Petey? Did you get my letter?
-Of course, I did.
You are a very thoughtful little penguin.
Oh yeah!
Woohoo! -Shhh...
-Right. Great job, Top Wing.
Time to get to bed!
Ho, ho, ho!
Now I can deliver the rest of the presents.
Thanks Cadets.
You know, I never leave presents unless everyone's asleep...
but I'll make an exception, just this once.
Rod?
Wasn't your Christmas wish to ride in the sleigh?
Come on everyone, climb in. Not much time before sun up!
Super!
Woohoo! Yes!
-Weee! This is awesome! -Alright!
#Dashing through the snow, In a rocket-powered sleigh!
#O'er the ice we go!
#Laughing all the way.
#Reindeer’s engines soar, making spirits bright.
#Top wing gets to ride and sing in Santa’s sleigh tonight.
#Woah! Jingle bells jingle bells Jingle all the way.
#Oh what fun it is to ride in a rocket powered sleigh!##
It's time you all got to bed.
I can't deliver the rest of your presents unless you're asleep.
Ho, ho, ho...!
-Merry Christmas... to all!
And to all, a good night! Ho, ho, ho!
-Wake up! It's Christmas!
Let's go to the tree! -Hahaha... Woohoo...!
Merry Christmas, Cadets!
-Merry Christmas!
He brought it! It's for you, Penny!
This is why I tried to save Santa.
If you woke up, I was afraid he wouldn't leave
you your present!
A Junior Top Wing Cadet badge?!
Whoa! I earned my wings!
Wha-hooooooo! Best Christmas Ever!
Merry Christmas, everyone!
