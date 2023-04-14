Vas a cerrar tu sesión de usuario. ¿Seguro que deseas continuar?Para entrar en la cuenta de Administrador, deberás iniciar sesión desde la Home.
#Big Swirl Island is the place to be.
#Clear blue skies and the ocean breeze.
#Adventure calls, gonna pass that test.
#Working as a team is the best.
#We're gonna touch the sky.
#Yet together we will learn to fly.
#We can do anything we dream.
#We're the rescue birds of Top Wing.
#Top Wing.
#Time to earn of wings.
#Top Wing.
#It's time to earn of wings##
THE HAUNTING OF PIRATE COVE
Hahaha...
Ghoooost in here... Ghoooost in here...
Ghoooost in here...
The Cadets are after haunted Pirate Treasure!
-Shall we go look too, Cap'n Swabby?
-Shiver me timbers, no!
Haunted treasure in a dark cave is sca-aaa-ary!
We'll let the Cadets bring it out then we'll take
it from them.
-Ooh, that's a very piratey plan! I know...
That's why I'm Cap'n!
-Hahaha...
-Argh.
Look at me sneaky Aunt Swabby, planning to snatch that haunted
pirate treasure from the Cadets. -Well, she is a pirate Cap'n,
-So be I!
I want that treasure, and I'm going to get it.
Let the best pirate Cap'n win!
Hehehehe...
Whoa!
Caaaa-deeeetts. Helllllp meeeeeee!
Toooop Wiiiiing. Helllllp meeeeeee!
Hehe... We tricked 'em, Cap'n!
-Let's get this treasure back to Pirate Town where it belongs!
Wow, really?
I wonder who took it...
-All right, Matey, let's get that treasure on the dock!
-Aye-Aye, Cap'n Swabby...
-Arrrrrrghhhh Ooooooooohhhhhhhhhh!
-Did you say something, Cap'n?
-I said:Argggggggh Oooooooh!
I be the ghost of the treasure and you be taking
me haunted boo-ty!!
-A ghooooost!!!!
-D-did you say g-ghost? Aaah!
Top Wing!! Help!!!
-Cap'n Swabby?!
-Speedy, I need Top Wing in a hurry!
-What's wrong, Cap'n?
-The cadets need to come take back their treasure!
Clever bit of pirating if I say so meself.
But the treasure is haunted!
We can't go home to Pirate Town until it's gone!
Hurry!
Sounds like Cap'n Swabby needs your help.
Arrrh Whoooo be taking me boo-ty?
Scared them like I scared Aunt Swabby.
Come On! Let's get that treasure to the ship.
Har-har-har...
Ah Spooking Aunt Swabby and the Cadets was too easy!
Or should I say boo easy! Hehe...
Ye don't think it truly be haunted, do ye?
-I'll get my tools so we can open it and see.
-Good idea!
Don't leave me alone with haunted treasure!
What was that? G...go see.
But wait for me!
-Must have been the wind.
It's the real g-g-g-ghost!
Ahhhhhh! -I'm not afraid of you.
My ship! She be... flying?!
-A ghost ship!
You heard the ghost!
Let's g-go!
Faster Matilda! Faster,
More chips for me Matey's!
And more lemon-coconut water and...
The haunted treasure! Arrrr!
It's not... Then what is it?
Told ye it wasn't haunted!
Yeah!! Woohoo!
Cheep, cheep, cheep...
Hahaha...
PENNY AND BEA RESUE TEAM
It’s even trickier when there’s a strong current.
True.
But if we were underwater, the current might make
the Aqua-Runner move like this.
You'll need to be sure the mech-arms can hold on to your
tools while you're fixing something in an
underwater current...
You're a smart, can do Cadet, Penny.
You'll get it in no time. Let's take a little break.
Bye Rod!
-Oh boy!
If I use this whoozie-ma-thing and whatsa-ma-doozie,
twist in this hunk-a-majigger... ok...That should work!
Ta da!
The Super Squirrel-o-matic Sub is ready for her maiden voyage!
And away we go!
Hi Salty!
-Hi Earl. Nice day for a boat ride.
Um, Earl...
Isn't your barge supposed to, you know, float?
-Pffttt! Nope!
It's a Sub! It runs underwater...
If I can stop the silly leaks...
Pffffttt! Ahh... Oh acorns!
-Earl?! Hm...
That doesn't look good.
Better call Top Wing, just in case...
Hi Speedy! Salty here.
-Hi Salty. What can do for you?
-Uh... It's Earl's barge!
It's looking... well, kinda...
sinky... and leaky...
and underwater-y and...! Just come quick!
-Alright Rod's headed to pick up the kelp from you, Salty.
-Wait right there for him. Ok.
Thanks Top Wing! -Better Give Rod a head’s up.
-Get over to Boardwalk Beach fast you can.
Salty says Earl's got some sort of problem.
Look. Earl's barge is sinking!
-Hi Rod
Oh I don't need any help! My barge is supposed to do this!
but I'm not sure it's exactly ready to go under...
-Little leak. No biggie.
All... pffffft good!
Don't worry. Got this!
-It doesn't look as, uh, submarine-y as it should.
Rod what’s up?
Penny will come see if she can help him out.
Sure!
You can help Earl and maybe I can show you a few things
at the same time! -Great Idea!
-Time to earn our wings! I haven't said that in a while.
Let's go!
Whoooa!
Haven't done that in a while either!
Here we go!
This is my first time riding your new Aqua-Runner to a rescue.
Show me what you and your sub can do!
Nice aqua-piloting skills, Penny.
He seems to be having some trouble.
-Oh, hi Penny. Hi Bea!
Check out my Squirrel-o-matic sub...
-It's something!
-I Built it myself! It's my barge!
Transformed!
And once I plug this teeny hole, I'll get the submarine-barge
moving again... Gotcha!
I am having a teeny pinch of trouble with the paddle wheel.
Not exactly sure what's wrong...
-Earl always builds interesting things, but they don't always work
out exactly as planned. -Ok!
Stand back. I'm going try going Squirrel-Bo!
That's turbo, for squirrels!
Oh that’s good Hmmm...
My squirrel-bo doesn't sound right.
Nope. Not right at all!
Oof!
My squirrel-bo's more like squirrel-no!
Help!
This is not ideal...
-Um...
Earl, want us to see if we can help?
-No...
I'm sure I can fix whatever's wrong.
Unless you really want to peek around for the problem too.
-Maybe we will take a peek, Earl. For training purposes.
Get us close to Earl's drive wheel, I'll see if I can spot
the problem.
You're right!
That's some solid mechanic's skills on top of your
impressive piloting!
Now use those mech-cano grips arms to get Earl's engine working.
You can do it.
Just hold on. You can do it...
Ok, Let's see if squirrel-bo works.
Just pull this lever here and...
It works!!... Maybe too well...
AHHH!!
Wahoo...! Nice piloting...
Oh, I'm not... Woaaaho!
Worried...
-Oh no!
The wall!
Earl needs to turn off the turbo uh squirrel-bo!
You did it Penny!
Whew! That was sooo close!
Way to go Penny and Bea!
-Wahooooo! Great underwater repair...
and rescue!
Thanks!
Guess I needed a little help after all...
Way to go Penny! -Thanks Top Wing.
You really saved the day! -Penny's the onewho saved the day.
She did a great job out there!
Sorry Penny.
We all need to get back to Headquarters, on the double.
-I maaaay need to tinker with the squirrel-o-matic
sub a bit to make it totally undersea worthy...
-You Cadets know Penny has working on her Underwater Repair Badge But
thanks to some on-the-job training and quick thinking I'm proud
to announce Penny earned her Underwater Repair Badge.
Penny! Bea!
Check out my new, improved squirrel-o-matic sub!
It's amazing. Whoa, what was that?
-I think earl might need a hand.
You ready for another repair penny?
Haha!! It's working! Haha... Woohoo!
I got this... Easy-freezie!
-Hahaha...
Dentro de una misma calificación moral, “Todos los Públicos” por ejemplo, puede haber contenidos diseñados para niños de 4 años y otros para niños de 8. De la misma manera que todos los niños van a un mismo colegio, pero no tienen que entender las mismas asignaturas.
Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.
Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.
Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.
Top Wing en inglés
Penny, Rod, Swift, y Brody son cuatro jóvenes pájaros que se convierten en cadetes de la academia Top Wing para ayudar a su comunidad.
En Clan TV De lunes a viernes a las 10.00 H.