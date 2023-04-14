#Big Swirl Island is the place to be.

#Clear blue skies and the ocean breeze.

#Adventure calls, gonna pass that test.

#Working as a team is the best.

#We're gonna touch the sky.

#Yet together we will learn to fly.

#We can do anything we dream.

#We're the rescue birds of Top Wing.

#Top Wing.

#Time to earn of wings.

#Top Wing.

#It's time to earn of wings##

THE HAUNTING OF PIRATE COVE

SPOOOOOO-ooooky...

Um, what was that? The ghost of the haunted cave!

Hahaha... C'mon, Swift.

You don't really believe this cave is haunted...

Well, the legend says a ghost guards the treasure pirates

hid in this cave! But there's no Ghoooooost in here!

Ghoooost in here... Ghoooost in here...

Ghoooost in here...

Then what was that? Just Swift's echo.

Oh! Haha

Ready to look for pirate treasure?

Let's go!

The Cadets are after haunted Pirate Treasure!

-Shall we go look too, Cap'n Swabby?

-Shiver me timbers, no!

Haunted treasure in a dark cave is sca-aaa-ary!

We'll let the Cadets bring it out then we'll take

it from them.

-Ooh, that's a very piratey plan! I know...

That's why I'm Cap'n!

-Hahaha...

-Argh.

Look at me sneaky Aunt Swabby, planning to snatch that haunted

pirate treasure from the Cadets. -Well, she is a pirate Cap'n,

-So be I!

I want that treasure, and I'm going to get it.

Let the best pirate Cap'n win!

Hehehehe...

Woaaa! Penny!?

Oh no! The ghost got her!

I'm right here.

I just slipped on this loose stone.

A loose stone? Yeah.

This big stone is all wiggly! Hey, is that an X?

Pirates always use X to mark the spot!

Oh Come on! Let's try to move it!

Look There's a box down there!

Whoa!

Maybe it's the treasure!

The haunted pirate treasure that's guarded by a g-ghost!?

Yup! Heave-ho!

We found the pirate treasure! What is it?

It's locked. Let's take it to HQ and open it...

Caaaa-deeeetts. Helllllp meeeeeee!

W-what was that?

It sounds like someone needs us in the cave.

Toooop Wiiiiing. Helllllp meeeeeee!

Let's go. And hurrrrrry!

Hehe... We tricked 'em, Cap'n!

-Let's get this treasure back to Pirate Town where it belongs!

The sound came from this direction This is the end of the cave...

But I didn't see anyone. I don't hear anything either.

Maybe it was just cave sounds playing tricks on our ears.

I think you're right Swift...

Let's go back and open up that treasure!

What happened Huh?!

Where did the treasure chest go? The g-ghost took it?

No. But someone took our treasure.

Let's get our vehicles and find out who!

Speedy. Bea...

We found the haunted pirate treasure.

Wow, really? But someone took it!

We'll find it.

We're going to bring back that haunted treasure!

Wait We are?

I wonder who took it...

-All right, Matey, let's get that treasure on the dock!

-Aye-Aye, Cap'n Swabby...

-Arrrrrrghhhh Ooooooooohhhhhhhhhh!

-Did you say something, Cap'n?

-I said:Argggggggh Oooooooh!

I be the ghost of the treasure and you be taking

me haunted boo-ty!!

-A ghooooost!!!!

-D-did you say g-ghost? Aaah!

There’s no sign of the treasure anywhere

Top Wing!! Help!!!

-Cap'n Swabby?!

-Speedy, I need Top Wing in a hurry!

-What's wrong, Cap'n?

-The cadets need to come take back their treasure!

You took the treasure?! Yup.

Clever bit of pirating if I say so meself.

But the treasure is haunted!

We can't go home to Pirate Town until it's gone!

Hurry!

See! The treasure is haunted.

Let's let Cap'n Swabby keep it!

Sounds like Cap'n Swabby needs your help.

And she has our treasure. Come on Rod.

You can ride with me. Ok...

Time to earn our... wings.

Wow...

the pirates got so scared even the guard is gone...

I have a bad feeling about this... Hahaha...

Anyone see any pirate treasure? Nope.

Not here. Oh well.

Time to go... What scared Cap'n Swabby..?

Maybe that?!

You two look like you've seen a... Ghost?

Hehe... I thought we did.

Okay, let's find that treasure.

There! Look!

We found it! Um, guys?

What's wrong, Rod?

I know there's no such things as ghost but, uh...

Who's that?

Arrrh Whoooo be taking me boo-ty?

Cap'n Swabby was right. What do we do?

Stay calm and... RUN!

Pffft. It's so dusty in here.

Wow Rod.

You really look like you've seen a ghost...

You look like you are a ghost! We did see a ghost.

Let's go!!!

Scared them like I scared Aunt Swabby.

Come On! Let's get that treasure to the ship.

Come on. That treasure is really haunted!

Cadets, we're not going to be scared off by a ghost

are we? I am!

Yes we are! Penny's right.

Maybe it's a friendly ghost! Yeah!

Let's go ask! Wha...?

Wait for us!

So dusty!

These pirates really need to clean up around here.

Shh.

I don't want the ghost to know we're here.

Look. That's Cap'n Dilly's boat.

Weren't all the pirates scared out of Pirate Town..?

Let's take a closer look.

Har-har-har...

Ah Spooking Aunt Swabby and the Cadets was too easy!

Or should I say boo easy! Hehe...

Dilly tricked us by pretending to be the ghost!

He took the treasure. Now the treasure be mine!

Ye don't think it truly be haunted, do ye?

-I'll get my tools so we can open it and see.

-Good idea!

Don't leave me alone with haunted treasure!

How can we get that treasure back?

I have an idea. We’re going to scare him back!

Splash-Diver in position.

All hands on deck. Ready to haunt, ghost pirate Rod?

Ready as I'm going to be... I guess

Ok, how do I look?

Like an extra scary ghost-pirate!

I'll zip up over the mast and then we're ready to go.

I'm in position in silent mode... Okay, let's go...

Whaoooooo! Wooooooh!

What was that? G...go see.

But wait for me!

-Must have been the wind.

Oooooh! Whhoooooooo!

It's the real g-g-g-ghost!

Yes! I'm the reeeeal ghooooost of the haaaaaunted treasure!

Ahhhhhh! -I'm not afraid of you.

Arghhhh! Not afraid of me?

What about the ghooostly crew of your flying ghost ship!!

Bwahahahahaaaa!

My ship! She be... flying?!

-A ghost ship!

Leave the treaaaasuuuure!

You heard the ghost!

Let's g-go!

Away!

Faster Matilda! Faster,

Yay! Yes!

Way to go Ghost-Rod!

More chips for me Matey's!

And more lemon-coconut water and...

Pirates, would you rather have what's inside of this?

The haunted treasure! Arrrr!

It's not haunted...

It's not... Then what is it?

Pirate goodies, see! Golden goodies!

Told ye it wasn't haunted! Ok pirates!

You can have some treasure. Dig in.

Yeah!! Woohoo!

See, Rod?

Told you the treasure wasn't haunted!

Try some!

Cheep, cheep, cheep...

Wha! Oh...

Just Cheep and Chirp! I wasn't scared...

too much.

Hahaha...

PENNY AND BEA RESUE TEAM

Whoaaa!

It's hard to hold on to these tools!

It’s even trickier when there’s a strong current.

Current? We're not even underwater.

True.

But if we were underwater, the current might make

the Aqua-Runner move like this. Whoa...

I dropped the tools!

You'll need to be sure the mech-arms can hold on to your

tools while you're fixing something in an

underwater current...

Here, Penny, you dropped something...

Thanks Brody!

Uh, Penny, you know we’re not underwater?

Of course not. We're on the dock.

Bea's training me for my Underwater Repair Badge

so I'm pretending I'm underwater...

How training going?

Ok, but I dropped my tools when the current hit.

Keep at it. You'll get it.

I hope so.

I want to be as good a mechanic as Bea is, underwater!

You're a smart, can do Cadet, Penny.

You'll get it in no time. Let's take a little break.

Ok.

Let's go do a little chillin' and krillin'!

No chillin' or krillin' for me until I head

to the Boardwalk.

Rhonda asked me to get some fresh kelp from Salty.

Now that's important! You better get going!!

See you in a bit! Alright!

bYE! See you!

Bye Rod!

-Oh boy!

If I use this whoozie-ma-thing and whatsa-ma-doozie,

twist in this hunk-a-majigger... ok...That should work!

Ta da!

The Super Squirrel-o-matic Sub is ready for her maiden voyage!

And away we go!

Hi Salty!

-Hi Earl. Nice day for a boat ride.

Um, Earl...

Isn't your barge supposed to, you know, float?

-Pffttt! Nope!

It's a Sub! It runs underwater...

If I can stop the silly leaks...

Pffffttt! Ahh... Oh acorns!

-Earl?! Hm...

That doesn't look good.

Better call Top Wing, just in case...

Hi Speedy! Salty here.

-Hi Salty. What can do for you?

-Uh... It's Earl's barge!

It's looking... well, kinda...

sinky... and leaky...

and underwater-y and...! Just come quick!

-Alright Rod's headed to pick up the kelp from you, Salty.

-Wait right there for him. Ok.

Thanks Top Wing! -Better Give Rod a head’s up.

Hi, Speedy. What's up?

-Get over to Boardwalk Beach fast you can.

Salty says Earl's got some sort of problem.

Roger that, Speedy...

Hi Salty. What's wrong?

Look. Earl's barge is sinking!

-Hi Rod Hang on, Earl.

Team Top Wing is on it. I'll get Penny to pull you in!

Oh I don't need any help! My barge is supposed to do this!

Your barge is supposed to do that? It's a submarine!

Earl made a submarine?! I guess so...

but I'm not sure it's exactly ready to go under...

-Little leak. No biggie.

All... pffffft good!

Don't worry. Got this!

-It doesn't look as, uh, submarine-y as it should.

You're right. Better call Speedy!

Rod what’s up?

Earl turned his barge into a submarine.

But it seems like his sub might need some small...

Or maybe not-so-small repairs. Ok.

Penny will come see if she can help him out.

I'm sure I can fix Earl's sub, easy-freezie.

Ooo! Maybe you could come too, Bea?

I'm still working on my underwater repair badge.

Sure!

You can help Earl and maybe I can show you a few things

at the same time! -Great Idea!

-Time to earn our wings! I haven't said that in a while.

Let's go!

Whoooa!

Haven't done that in a while either!

You nailed it, Bea! Come on.

Here we go!

This is my first time riding your new Aqua-Runner to a rescue.

Show me what you and your sub can do!

Easy-freezie. Hold on tight!

Nice aqua-piloting skills, Penny. Aw...

Thanks Bea.

There he is!

He seems to be having some trouble.

-Oh, hi Penny. Hi Bea!

Check out my Squirrel-o-matic sub...

-It's something!

-I Built it myself! It's my barge!

Transformed!

And once I plug this teeny hole, I'll get the submarine-barge

moving again... Gotcha!

I am having a teeny pinch of trouble with the paddle wheel.

Not exactly sure what's wrong...

-Earl always builds interesting things, but they don't always work

out exactly as planned. -Ok!

Stand back. I'm going try going Squirrel-Bo!

That's turbo, for squirrels!

Oh that’s good Hmmm...

My squirrel-bo doesn't sound right.

Nope. Not right at all!

Oof!

My squirrel-bo's more like squirrel-no!

Help!

This is not ideal...

-Um...

Earl, want us to see if we can help?

-No...

I'm sure I can fix whatever's wrong.

Unless you really want to peek around for the problem too.

-Maybe we will take a peek, Earl. For training purposes.

Get us close to Earl's drive wheel, I'll see if I can spot

the problem.

Look, those gears aren't lined up on the paddle wheel!

You're right!

That's some solid mechanic's skills on top of your

impressive piloting! Thanks Bea!

Now use those mech-cano grips arms to get Earl's engine working.

I'll try. Mech-Mode!

Oh no! The Current!

I don't want to drop the tools. Steady.

You can do it.

As long as current doesn't get any stronger...

Whoa! The current picked up.

Just hold on. You can do it...

Tada! That should work!

Ok, Let's see if squirrel-bo works.

Just pull this lever here and...

It works!!... Maybe too well...

AHHH!!

Oh no! Hang on, Bea.

Looks like it's rescue time again!

Wahoo...! Nice piloting...

Look!

Earl's headed toward the Dark Drop Canyon cliffs!

Don't worry, I'll get him!!

Oh, I'm not... Woaaaho!

Worried...

-Oh no!

The wall!

I've got to catch him before he crashes!

Got him!

Now I have to stop him!

Earl needs to turn off the turbo uh squirrel-bo!

Or I can!

I'll just take off the gear I fixed!

That will stop him.

Almost.

Almost... Got it!

Yes. Yes!

You did it Penny!

But we're still headed for the wall.

Let's use Tread Mode, in reverse!

Whew! That was sooo close!

Way to go Penny and Bea!

-Wahooooo! Great underwater repair...

and rescue! Thanks Bea!

Now Let's get Earl and his sub back up on the beach.

Thanks!

Guess I needed a little help after all...

There they are. She did it!

Way to go Penny! -Thanks Top Wing.

You really saved the day! -Penny's the onewho saved the day.

She did a great job out there! Glad I could help!

Now can we get back to working on my Underwater Repair

Badge, Bea? Nope.

Sorry Penny.

We all need to get back to Headquarters, on the double.

-I maaaay need to tinker with the squirrel-o-matic

sub a bit to make it totally undersea worthy...

-You Cadets know Penny has working on her Underwater Repair Badge But

thanks to some on-the-job training and quick thinking I'm proud

to announce Penny earned her Underwater Repair Badge.

Way to go! Outstanding work, Cadet!

AkawPenny! Goodjob

Thanks Bea.

Thanks Speedy.

Penny! Bea!

Check out my new, improved squirrel-o-matic sub!

It's amazing. Whoa, what was that?

-I think earl might need a hand.

You ready for another repair penny?

Yup!

Don't go anywhere till we get there!!

Haha!! It's working! Haha... Woohoo!

Doing great Bea.

I got this... Easy-freezie!

-Hahaha...