#Big Swirl Island is the place to be.
#Clear blue skies and the ocean breeze.
#Adventure calls, gonna pass that test.
#Working as a team is the best.
#We're gonna touch the sky.
#Yet together we will learn to fly.
#We can do anything we dream.
#We're the rescue birds of Top Wing.
#Top Wing.
#Time to earn of wings.
#Top Wing.
#It's time to earn of wings##
THE BIG SWIRL BALLOON RACE
Gobba-gobba good morning!
Welcome to the Big Swirl Balloon Race!
-The winners will get Banana-Rama Smooth'n'Freezies
for themselves and their friends!
Ok..! -Woohoo!
Don't worry Survivor Bear.
You have a certified life guard on board!
-Bananaaaaa.
-It's a balloon not a banana... Banana?!
-Come on Tina! Let's go, Mom!
Hurry! -Easy, Timmy.
Slow and steady wins the race and even if we don't win,
we'll have a nice balloon ride.
-Picnic lunch, check. Bag of nuts?
Almost... check.
-Loooookin' goooood, Shirl! You too, Earl!
-Uh, Earl, where's the party?
-Party?
Oh-ho, no party, these party balloons make my sea ship
an air ship, see? Where's your balloon, Baddy?
A balloon race?
Urgh... they’re slow. Me, I like to race fast!
Attention everyone!
Time to cut the official Balloon Race ribbon!
-Ooh... -Are you ok, Commodore?
Yay! Great flying, Swift!
-Bah. I'm a better flier than Swift.
-Too bad you can't prove that today.
-Oh yeah?
Well, maybe I will enter the race after all.
-But you don't have a balloon.
-Not yet.
Hey, Shirley my friend, how you doing?
Look If you pull that rope, it'll help you climb in.
-Thanks Baddy! Wha?
Hey?!
-Ready, Set, GOOOOOOO!!
-Oh, no!
My balloon's floating away, without me!
-Don't worry. I'll rescue it!
No worries, Shirley! I'll bring it back...
Come on, Betty, you can help! -Hurry, Shirley, climb aboard!
You can ride with me!
-Thanks, Earl!
-Ok Baddy, you really want help landing this thing,
-Yeah... after I win the race.
Heh heh heh.
-How do you think you're going to win.
Look Even the monkeys are beating us.
-Hmmm. Not for long!
-We just have to pass those balloons and we'll have
all the Banana-rama Smooth'n'Freezies
we want. -Oh... Banana!
-Yooo hooo! Oh, Monk-eeees?
You wanna banana right now?
-Bananaaaaaa! Whoa!
-Make Way!
-Opph... Monkeys.
Heh, heh... One down, three to go.
-We're still so far behind.
-Slow and steady wins the race.
And even if we don't win, it's a lovely day for balloon ride.
-Ok... We're in 3rd place.
Ready to make our move to the front!
-Sure!
As long as we make our move to the front safely...
-Aww... Look, Baddy.
We'll never catch Davey and Survivor Bear.
-Oh yeah? Observe
HELLLLLLLLP! Help!
I can't swim! I need a lifeguard!!
-Did you hear that? Someone needs a lifeguard!
Wait! I'm a lifeguard!
Woah! Hey, hey...
-Let it go of it, Davey!
Hey, whoa! Come on!
-Uh oh.
Oh that’s not good
HEEELLLLLLLLP!
BOOMERANG!
-Can Survivor Bear survive a thrilling balloon fall
in the hoodoos?! Watch how I grin and bear it...
Hehe...
This does not look good! -Don't worry.
I have a back-up plan. Penny!!!
-And Survivor Bear survives another exciting.
Big Swirl Adventure!
What do you think of that?
-I think we're only in third place.
-Heh heh. Not for long.
-We're still way behind! We have to go faster!
-Slow and steady wins the race.
And even if we don't win, it's still a lovely
day for balloon ride.
-Look!
We're in second place behind Top Wing!
Can we pass them?
-Sure As long as nothing slows us down...
-This'll slow them down!
-How will pebbles make us go faster?
-They won't!
They'll make Earl and Shirley go slooowwwer!
Heh heh. -Wah?!
What was that?
-Oh my, we've got a party popper!
-We're going doooown!
AHHHHHH!
Woah
We're in third place now! We need to go faster!
-Remember Timmy, slow and steady wins the race.
But...
-Even if we don't win-It's a lovely day for a balloon ride.
-We need to go Faster! I know!
It's... Working!!
Here I come!!
I never crash! Hehe...
Uh oh... We’re crasshing!!!!
Help!! Betty.
I can't fly with wet wings!
Oh yes! The Splash-Diver...
But where's Brody?! I need help!
Now where'd he go?!
Look! The finish line!
-And we're in first place!
-Timmy, Tina and Honu are the only balloon left!
They're our winners!
Yay!! Woohoo!
Gobba-gobba great job Honu, Tina and Timmy!
How did you do it?
-Slow and steady wins the race! Haha!
-Congratulations.
You won Smoothn’ freezies for your friends too.
Invite who ever you want!
We couldn't even have a balloon race without everyone here!
So Smooth'n'Freezies for everyone! If that's ok?
-It sure is! Smooth'n'Freezies for...
everyone!
-Yay!! Woohoo!
Hahaha...
Kelp Is On The Way
I'm taking my new pet goldfish, Squirt, for a walk!
Mm! That sounds delicious!
Squirt says see you later!
-Nice work Cadets!
I'll leave you to it, then.
I told Speedy and Bea I'd let you take care
of the cooking yourselves. -Thanks, Rhonda!
Hey Squirt, do you smell something yummy coming from the Lemon Shack?
Squirt. My new BFF, Best Fish Friend!
What smells so good?!
Can I try?
Wow..!
-Squirt loves your crackers!
Squirt loves to do tricks for treats.
Watch...
Thanks Rod!
I can use these to teach Squirt tons of new tricks.
Let's go Squirt!
Want to take a cracker break?
Uh oh... Hang on...
Ooof!
Oh no! Squirt!
I need Top Wing!
Hahaha...
-Top Wing!!
Squirt needs you!!
My wagon slid into the river...
and it's floating away, with Squirt still on it!
This is where he went in.
But the river has already taken him away!
Hey, Penny. -Finished your cooking already?
Ok. Let us know if you need help.
Squirt! We're coming!
Fish overboard!
But aren't Fang Fish friendly..?
Squirt, Look out!
The Fang Fish is eating them!
Oh no! Squirt 's in double danger!
He's in that coral! We have to get him out.
Come on, Squirt! I have a cracker!
There he is!
But the fang fish is back!
They're both back!
Mmmm... Cadets, this looks tasty. -And kelpy!!
Woah! -He Loved it! Yes!
-Well, Squirt 's fed, so let's eat!
-Fantastic meal, Cadets. -It sure is.
You've earned your Cooking Badges!
Well done cadets!
-Yay!! Woohoo!
Hahaha...
