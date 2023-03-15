#Big Swirl Island is the place to be.

#Clear blue skies and the ocean breeze.

#Adventure calls, gonna pass that test.

#Working as a team is the best.

#We're gonna touch the sky.

#Yet together we will learn to fly.

#We can do anything we dream.

#We're the rescue birds of Top Wing.

#Top Wing.

#Time to earn of wings.

#Top Wing.

#It's time to earn of wings##

THE BIG SWIRL BALLOON RACE

Gobba-gobba good morning!

Welcome to the Big Swirl Balloon Race!

-The winners will get Banana-Rama Smooth'n'Freezies

for themselves and their friends!

Ok..! -Woohoo!

It'll be fun to see how well we race without our vehicles!

We'll have a relaxing float. Balloons don't go very fast.

But they do fly kind of high. Yeah!

It will be a nice, calm race.

Don't worry Survivor Bear.

You have a certified life guard on board!

-Bananaaaaa.

-It's a balloon not a banana... Banana?!

-Come on Tina! Let's go, Mom!

Hurry! -Easy, Timmy.

Slow and steady wins the race and even if we don't win,

we'll have a nice balloon ride.

-Picnic lunch, check. Bag of nuts?

Almost... check.

-Loooookin' goooood, Shirl! You too, Earl!

-Uh, Earl, where's the party?

-Party?

Oh-ho, no party, these party balloons make my sea ship

an air ship, see? Where's your balloon, Baddy?

A balloon race?

Urgh... they’re slow. Me, I like to race fast!

Attention everyone!

Time to cut the official Balloon Race ribbon!

-Ooh... -Are you ok, Commodore?

Uh oh Timmy's balloon came loose!

Okay, pull!

Yay! Great flying, Swift!

-Bah. I'm a better flier than Swift.

-Too bad you can't prove that today.

-Oh yeah?

Well, maybe I will enter the race after all.

-But you don't have a balloon.

-Not yet.

Hey, Shirley my friend, how you doing?

Look If you pull that rope, it'll help you climb in.

-Thanks Baddy! Wha?

Hey?!

-Ready, Set, GOOOOOOO!!

-Oh, no!

My balloon's floating away, without me!

-Don't worry. I'll rescue it!

No worries, Shirley! I'll bring it back...

Come on, Betty, you can help! -Hurry, Shirley, climb aboard!

You can ride with me!

-Thanks, Earl!

-Ok Baddy, you really want help landing this thing,

-Yeah... after I win the race.

Heh heh heh.

-How do you think you're going to win.

Look Even the monkeys are beating us.

-Hmmm. Not for long!

-We just have to pass those balloons and we'll have

all the Banana-rama Smooth'n'Freezies

we want. -Oh... Banana!

-Yooo hooo! Oh, Monk-eeees?

You wanna banana right now?

-Bananaaaaaa! Whoa!

-Make Way!

-Opph... Monkeys.

Heh, heh... One down, three to go.

-We're still so far behind.

-Slow and steady wins the race.

And even if we don't win, it's a lovely day for balloon ride.

-Ok... We're in 3rd place.

Ready to make our move to the front!

-Sure!

As long as we make our move to the front safely...

-Aww... Look, Baddy.

We'll never catch Davey and Survivor Bear.

-Oh yeah? Observe

HELLLLLLLLP! Help!

I can't swim! I need a lifeguard!!

-Did you hear that? Someone needs a lifeguard!

Wait! I'm a lifeguard!

Woah! Hey, hey...

-Let it go of it, Davey!

Hey, whoa! Come on!

-Uh oh.

Oh that’s not good

HEEELLLLLLLLP!

Oh no!

Survivor bear and Davey’s Balloon popped!

They're in big trouble. Top Wing to the rescue.

Brody, Rod, you stay to finish the race.

Penny? I'm on it!

BOOMERANG!

-Can Survivor Bear survive a thrilling balloon fall

in the hoodoos?! Watch how I grin and bear it...

Hehe... There they are!

Time to earn our wings!

I'll get the Surf-Hawg.

I'll get the balloon! Yes!

This does not look good! -Don't worry.

I have a back-up plan. Penny!!!

-And Survivor Bear survives another exciting.

Big Swirl Adventure!

Davey and Survivor Bear are safe! Penny and Swift did it!

Now, let's win them some nice cold Smooth'n'Freezies.

What do you think of that?

-I think we're only in third place.

-Heh heh. Not for long.

-We're still way behind! We have to go faster!

-Slow and steady wins the race.

And even if we don't win, it's still a lovely

day for balloon ride.

-Look!

We're in second place behind Top Wing!

Can we pass them?

-Sure As long as nothing slows us down...

-This'll slow them down!

-How will pebbles make us go faster?

-They won't!

They'll make Earl and Shirley go slooowwwer!

Heh heh. -Wah?!

What was that?

-Oh my, we've got a party popper!

-We're going doooown!

Earl and Shirley are crashing! We have to stop and rescue them!

They're landing in the jungle. I’ll handle this.

Brody, you're in charge of our balloon.

Boomerang!

Here comes you’re Rooster Booster Rod

I'm ready Glide mode!!

AHHHHHH!

Woah

Yes! Stopped them just in time.

We're in third place now! We need to go faster!

-Remember Timmy, slow and steady wins the race.

But...

-Even if we don't win-It's a lovely day for a balloon ride.

-We need to go Faster! I know!

It's... Working!!

Here I come!!

Careful, Baddy.

If we hit the rocks, the balloons will crash.

I never crash! Hehe...

Uh oh... We’re crasshing!!!!

Help!! Betty.

I can't fly with wet wings! Cadets.

Baddy and Betty are going down. Boomerang!

Oh yes! The Splash-Diver...

But where's Brody?! I need help!

Akaw!

Now where'd he go?!

Hi Baddy. Well, what took you so long?

I got Baddy, Cadets... but we're out of the race...

Look! The finish line!

-And we're in first place!

-Timmy, Tina and Honu are the only balloon left!

They're our winners!

Yay!! Woohoo!

Gobba-gobba great job Honu, Tina and Timmy!

How did you do it?

-Slow and steady wins the race! Haha!

-Congratulations.

You won Smoothn’ freezies for your friends too.

Invite who ever you want!

We couldn't even have a balloon race without everyone here!

So Smooth'n'Freezies for everyone! If that's ok?

-It sure is! Smooth'n'Freezies for...

everyone!

-Yay!! Woohoo!

We didn't win, but that race was a lot of fun!

And pretty exciting! Really exciting...

And delicious!

Hahaha...

Kelp Is On The Way

Hey Timmy! Where you headed?

I'm taking my new pet goldfish, Squirt, for a walk!

Hi Squirt! You're cute!

I got to go.

We're working on our Cooking Badges today!

Mm! That sounds delicious!

We hope so! See you later Timmy...

and Squirt!

Squirt says see you later!

-Nice work Cadets!

Speedy and Bea will love these sunflower seed heart-cakes!

This will be the best lunch ever! And we'll earn our Cooking Badges!

Ok Cadets. I got everything else we need.

I'll leave you to it, then.

I told Speedy and Bea I'd let you take care

of the cooking yourselves. -Thanks, Rhonda!

I want to make something unusual, something surprising.

Something... special!

How about extra-crunchy kelp crackers!

Kelp?

That's not really my favorite food...

Wait till you make crunchy kelp crackers!

Crunchy kelp crackers they can carry lots of bird-seed dip...

Bird-seed dip? Now we're talking!

Hey Squirt, do you smell something yummy coming from the Lemon Shack?

They don't look too bad... Hi, Team Top Wing!

Hi,Timmy! Hey!

Hi! Who's this cutie?

Squirt. My new BFF, Best Fish Friend!

What smells so good?!

We're making lunch for our Cooking Badge.

Sandwiches, dip, salad... And kelp crackers.

Kelp's not my favorite taste, so I'm not sure how good

they are... I love kelp!

Can I try? Sure...

Wow..!

-Squirt loves your crackers!

Squirt 's right. These are good!

Maybe Kelp tastes ok after all!

Squirt loves to do tricks for treats.

Watch...

Hey! I don't love wet feathers!

But I'm glad he likes my crackers.

Here, for Squirt since he loves them so much.

Thanks Rod!

I can use these to teach Squirt tons of new tricks.

Let's go Squirt! See you later!

Bye!

Bye-bye! Later!

Want to take a cracker break?

Uh oh... Hang on...

Ooof!

Oh no! Squirt!

I need Top Wing! Wow, Rod.

More kelp?

Squirt loved my kelp crackers so much, I'm making more

kelp-y dishes! Maybe kelp-wiches or Kelp-getti.

Kelp-izza...

I know - Kelp-a-roni and cheese...!

Hahaha...

-Top Wing!!

Squirt needs you!! What Happened?

My wagon slid into the river...

and it's floating away, with Squirt still on it!

Uh oh...

Don't worry, we'll get your pet back!

Brody, you and I can get Squirt Yeah!

Then Swift and Rod can keep working on our

Cooking Badge lunch! I’ll boomerang my aquarunner!

Boomerang!

We’d better hurry!

Hop in, Timmy!

You can show me where Squirt set sail!

We'll have everything ready for the badge when you get back!

This is where he went in.

But the river has already taken him away!

Don't worry, Timmy. We'll find him!

Penny, let's tell Speedy and Bea what we're up to.

Hey, Penny. -Finished your cooking already?

Rod and Swift are still at it, but Timmy Turtle's pet fish fell

into the river! Brody and I are looking for him.

Ok. Let us know if you need help.

Look! Is that Squirt?

Squirt! We're coming!

Fish overboard!

Uh-oh.

A big fang fish is after Squirt. We have to hurry.

But aren't Fang Fish friendly..?

To us!

But they think little goldfish make good little snacks!

Squirt, Look out!

Whew! Squirt saw him and swam away...

But he's heading out to the ocean!

Don't worry, we'll get him back! But what if Squirt gets lost?

We have to get him to come back before he gets too far away.

I know!

We can use Rod's kelp crackers to lure Squirt back!

Great idea, Penny! come in Rod!

Brody! Did you get Squirt back?

Not yet. We need your kelp-help!

Huh? Your crackers.

Squirt loves them.

I made lots of kelp treats: Kelp-burgers, Kelp-cakes,

iced Kelp-a-chino! We just need crackers.

I'll make a batch right away!

Thanks, Rod!

Brody, you and Timmy get the crackers.

I'll try to keep that toothy fish away from Squirt.

Great job with the crackers, Rod! Let's pack them up!

Hang on, Swift!

I want to make sure I give Squirt the perfect kelp cracker...

Hmm... Not kelpy enough.

Nah, too kelpy! Too slimy!

That's the one! Kelp-a-licious!

Rod, Swift! We're here!

And we're ready to kelp!

Squirt, where are you?

Penny!

We've got the kelp crackers, and we're right above you!

Perfect timing! Drop 'em down!

Here, Squirt, Squirt, Squirt.

We have your favorite snack for you...

The Fang Fish is eating them!

Look! There he is!

And the fang fish is busy.

Now's our chance to rescue Squirt!

Another Fang Fish?!

Oh no! Squirt 's in double danger!

Dive mode!

Time for another snack attack!

Yes! Rod's crackers are working!

The Fang Fish love 'em! We just need a bit longer, Penny!

Timmy and I almost have Squirt.

He's in that coral! We have to get him out.

Got any crackers left? Yeah!

See if Squirt is interested.

Come on, Squirt! I have a cracker!

There he is! Penny!

Squirt 's out of his hiding place! On my way!

But the fang fish is back!

They're both back! Not for long!

Nice move, Penny! Yeah!

WOO-HOO! He's safe!

Rod, Swift, we got Squirt! Perfect timing.

Swift and I finished making lunch. We're setting up at HQ.

Oh and Brody...

Bring Squirt. I made lots of kelpy treats.

Mmmm... Cadets, this looks tasty. -And kelpy!!

As soon as Brody, Penny, Timmy and Squirt get here we can dig in!

I can't wait for you to taste what we made.

Hi Cadets! You made it.

And found Squirt, safe and sound, and hungry, I hope!

Thanks to your awesome kelp crackers, Rod.

They saved the day! Yeah, Squirt still wants more!

Good... Cause I made a lot.

Try a kelp-cake!

Woah! -He Loved it! Yes!

-Well, Squirt 's fed, so let's eat!

-Fantastic meal, Cadets. -It sure is.

You've earned your Cooking Badges!

Well done cadets!

-Yay!! Woohoo!

Haha... You're welcome, Squirt! And yes, you can have seconds!

Hahaha...