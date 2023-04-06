#Big Swirl Island is the place to be.

#Clear blue skies and the ocean breeze.

#Adventure calls, gonna pass that test.

#Working as a team is the best.

#We're gonna touch the sky.

#Yet together we will learn to fly.

#We can do anything we dream.

#We're the rescue birds of Top Wing.

#Top Wing.

#Time to earn of wings.

#Top Wing.

#It's time to earn of wings##

Swift's Family Flying Ace

-Ok, Swift!

We're ready for the Pilot of Honor!

Great. I'll go get him,

And I'll get back to work on Speedy's old plane.

-Move aside, come on. What's the big deal?

The best pilot in the history of Big Swirl Island is visiting!

Hello!

I am the best pilot in Big Swirl history!

-Oh, but Baddy, Swift is going to pick up an extra special pilot!

Grampa CJay!

Atteeention!

Look at you, Cadet Swift. You make a fine Top Wing Cadet.

Sir! Thank you Sir!

Hahaha! Great to see you, Grampa!

Come here. Look!

This is my Flash-Wing!

What a fine looking machine! Do you want to fly it?

Not sure I can. Looks pretty fancy.

Sure you can!

You were the best pilot Big Swirl ever had!

But my plane didn't have all these gadgets and buttons to fly with.

You can show me how it's done. Sure thing!

I can see why it's called the Flash-Wing!

Watch!

Whoa-ha-ha! That's top notch flying!

You can really pilot this hi-tech machine!

The Flash-Wing's amazing.

It can fly by itself on auto-pilot and if I boomerang it,

it flies to where I am! Watch this...

Wow! My old plane couldn't do that!

C'mon! We have a surprise!

Sir! Great to see you again!

-Hello, Speedy! And it's just CJay now.

I'm not your teacher anymore... -Uh, yes, sir, CJay Sir...

I mean... just CJay...

-When I taught Speedy to fly he was a brand new cadet,

no bigger than you are now, Swift!

-You were the best teacher ever. Oh...

We've got a surprise... Cadets!

-The Red Kite! My old plane!

-Bea fixed up the Kite and is working

on my old training plane!

-I haven't finished fixing up Speedy's Little Eagle,

but your Red Kite is ready to fly again!

Wow this is so cool but... Where's all the buttons and controls?

Like I told Swift, we didn't have a lot of buttons.

We flew with our eyes, ears... and our training!

-No buttons? Hmmph!

Weird!

-Not a lot of buttons or dials but we could still

rip up the clouds.

-We kept our eyes on everything around us, used our ears to listen

to the engine and trained to know what to do in every situation!

-Want to take the Red Kite for a spin, CJay?

-She's ready to go! Really?

That would be something! Are you sure?

Can you still do it? Don't worry Rod...

If you learn it right you never forget!

-Yeah! Woohoo!

-And here’s my old flying helmet and goggles!

Stand back!

It seems I've still got it! Haha! Watch this!

-Hmmph. I could fly that old bucket.

That move was totally easy!

Get out!

I'll show them how to fly one of these things.

Hmmm, how do you start it..?

-Chirp! Cheep!

-Yeah. Got it!

-Wooooohooooooo! Haha!

Wow! Grampa CJay is really good!

Told ya. He's the best ever!

-What's that...

Oh! Look out!

-Cheep! Chirp!

-Hah! Told you I could fly this old...

Woahhhhhh!

Yah-ha! I'm flying!

Wooooo!

That's Baddy, in the Little Eagle! But I'm not done fixing it!

And its nothing like flying his Bat-Wing!

-Swift, follow Baddy! He needs someone to talk him down!

Time to earn my wings!

Ahhh... so peaceful up here...

-Look out belooooowww!

-Careful pilot!

These old planes don't turn as fast as new jets!

-Chirp! Cheep!

-Nobody can beat me in the air, no matter what I'm flying!

-Pilot, watch the rocks!!

-Woah

-You lost your propeller.

Without it, that plane is going down.

Think you can land it?! -Wait, land it?

In this canyon?

Nooo! I can't land this.

Wha-what should I do? -You're gonna have to jump!

-I... I... I'm not so good in the water!

-You won't land in the water... I'll catch you!

-Catch me?!! No way!! No way!!

Okay! Catch me!

Catch me! Here goes nothing...

Hellllllllp!

-Gotcha!

Slick flying, Grampa!

Cheep!

Oh no! Cheep and Chirp are in the Little Eagle?

And it doesn't have autopilot! Somebody needs to rescue them.

I'll try my talons...

Speedy, Bea, the Little Eagle's wing's coming loose.

I didn't finish fixing it up.

Those wings needed to be screwed on tight!

What should I do?

Cheep and Chirp are in the Little Eagle.

Swift, can your plane fly itself? Sure!

It has, auto pilot! Good.

You have to land the Little Eagle. Huh?

But I've never flown that kind of plane before!

Ears, eyes and training.

Just listen, keep an eye on what I do, and trust what

you've learned. Ok...

Cheep! Chirp!

What do I do? Take the stick.

-Rod, get out to Danger Canyon.

See if you can find Swift someplace safe to land!

You got it!

Swift! Quick!

Quarter Roll!

Woo-hoo! Cheep!Chirp!

-Ha-ha!

That's using your eyes, ears, and training!

Swift can't land in Danger Canyon. The ground's too bumpy!

Rod's right. There's nowhere to land!

Don't worry, I know this island like the back of my wing!

Speedy, is the old canyon landing strip still clear?

-Should be!

But that strip is short and there's a big drop at the end!

-Yep. We have to time it just right.

Rod, get out to the end of the drop, so we can see you...

Roger that!

This will be a tricky, but you can do it.

Listen and watch me...

All right, listen... nose down...

level out... ready to drop...

Now!

Now turn!! Hard!!

We're going too fast! I can't stop!

I can help you stop the plane Swift!

Woohoo! That's how to land a plane!

Someone trained you well, Swift! They sure did!

Thanks for stopping the plane, Rod.

We were almost headed over the cliff.It's what I cock-a-doodle do!

I'll take Cheep and Chirp back to the hangar.

I'll fly the Red Kite back.

And I'll bring the Little Eagle back in the Flash Wing’s talons!

Race you back! You're on!

Race?! Waaiiiit!

Nooooo!

-That was some pretty good flying back there, Cadet.

Thanks Speedy.

I couldn't have done it without Grandpa!

And your eyes, ears, and mostly your training!

-And I couldn't have done it without your training, sir...

Umm... CJay...

-Hahaha...

Timmy's Pirate Adventure

-That's a sad tune, Cap'n Dilly.

And a sad accordion...

-Aye. Me piratey accordion is broke...

Which makes my sad tune even sadder.

-Shh! Do I hear something..?

-That's music, matey!

Ah... Avast!

What is that cadet doing with Cap'n Dilly's new accordion?

-That's not your accordion...

-Not yet! To the rowboat.

Time to plunder me a new instrument!

I'm going to take that accordion!

All right. Ready for musical chairs?

When I stop playing the accordion, try to sit on a stool as fast

as you can. Whoever doesn't get one, is out!

No way I won't get a stool! Mom and I made these!

-I got a stool! Me too!

Got one! -Awwww...

Told you there's no way I don't get a stool!

This is fun, but I better head back to Top Wing Academy.

Can’t we Play just one more game, Rod?

-Yeah! Please?

Can you? Alright...

One more! How about...

Hide 'n seek? You hide.

I seek. I'll count from ten.

10... 9...

8...7...

Hmmm? Where can I hide?

3, 2, 1!

Ready or not, here I come!

Hmm. Do I see a Red hat?

Timmy! Awww!

That was too fast. Ok.

Let's cockadoodle-do that over. Ready?

10... 9...

8... 7...

We have to be very, very quiet!

-Rod'll never find me in the boat!

This is the perfect hiding place...

Annnnd 1... Here I come!

I see you...

And you! Aww!

-Phew

Found Tina!

Now where are Wally...? And Timmy and his red hat?!

I'd better make sure Rod doesn't see my hat...

Or me!

-No one’s ever going to find me here!

Is someone behind this tree?! Uh oh!

And is it Wally?! Awww.

That's everyone except Timmy. Timmy!

You won! Great job Timmy!

-Come on Matilda!

Quick... in the boat! Timmy, Timmy!

You can come out now!

Timmy!

Har, har!

Let's try out my piratey new accordion!

#With my new accordion happy music I'll play!

-#Way-hey up and away!

#We dance and sing all night and all day!

#Way-hey up and away, haha!

#Way-hey up and away,

-Yawn... I fell asleep.

Huh? Where am I?

This looks like... Dilly's Pirate Ship.

And that sounds like Rod's accordion!

It is Rod's accordion. I'd better tell him!

Whoaaa!

Hi Timmy... Where are you hiding?

Timmy?

Oh no! Timmy?

Timmy? Where is he?

I'd better call HQ. Hey Rod.

What's up? Have you heard from Timmy Turtle?

No, why?

We're playing hide 'n seek but I can't find Timmy.

Well. Sounds like Timmy's the winner.

But then he called and when I answered he wasn't on the phone!

Hmm... That's not like Timmy.

I'll send the other Cadets.

See if we can find him.

Thanks Speedy.

I'll boomerang my Road-Wing and look around!

Time to earn our wings!

Wait! My accordion is missing too!!

Okay first, we have to find Timmy.

Then I’ll figure out what happened to it!

How can I let Rod know his accordion is here?

My hat! My red hat!

Rod always spots it!

I just have to put it somewhere that he can see it!

Rod, have you got anything? Nope, I can’t find him anywhere.

How about Penny, any luck?

Cap'n Dilly's ship is heading away from shore.

I'll ask them if they've seen Timmy.

Great idea, Penny.

That's really tall. Which is perfect!

Top Wing will see me up there for sure!

-Cap'n! Look out!

Here comes a cadet!

-They'll never find me musical booty.

Ahoy there Cap'n Dilly! Matilda!

Ahoy Cadet!

Have you seen Timmy Turtle?

Nope! Just us. No Turtles.

Just pirates doing piratey things.

You know, no music or dancing or accordions.

Just us. Harr!

If you see him, please let me know.

Aye, aye!

Timmy's hat? Timmy!!

Cadets! Timmy's on Dilly's ship!

On our way!

Timmy?!! What's he doing on the ship...?

Get him!

-Aye, aye Cap'n!

Climb on, Timmy

Hey!

-Let’s take our music inside... Away from prying eyes.

-And ears!

Woooo! Nice flying, Swift!

Thanks for rescuing me! And my hat!

But Dilly has Rod's accordion too! Rod's accordion?

Dilly took it! Dilly took my accordion?

So that's what happened to it!!

Don't worry Rod, we'll get it back for you.

Cadets, let's go!

I don’t see Cap’n Dilly anywhere. He was there a minute ago.

I wonder where he went? I hear music.

They're inside the ship.

#-What do you do with a plundered accordion?

#What do you do with a plundered accordion?

#Dance all night and sing along! Play til morning...##

The lever to open the mouth is on the deck.

Swift, if you can push it. Penny and I can get the accordion!

Roger that, Brody!

Timmy, ready for a piratey adventure?

Arrr! I always wanted to be a pirate!

Alright Cadets! Let’s earn our...

ARRRGHS...!

I got it! The ship should open now!

#And sing along and play til morning...##

-Who opened the mouth of our ship? Must have been the cadets.

-Top Wing Cadets?! Abandon ship!

Cap'ns first!

Row Matey! ROOOOW!!

Why aren't we moving? Ok, Cap'n Dilly.

The jig's up! Give us Rod's accordion.

I... I... I didn't take Rod's accordion! Matilda did...

Oh no! Better go turbo!

Wow! Go Top Wing!

You did it!

-Arrr... There goes my new accordion...

Let's get this back to Rod!

Here Cap'n Dilly. We fixed it good as new!

Aww... thanks Cadets! Sorry I took your accordion Rod.

I just love to play!

#Oh, what do we do with a plundering pirate?

#What do we do with a plundering pirate?

#Fix his accordion, let him play it...

#Here on Big Swirl Island!##