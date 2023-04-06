Vas a cerrar tu sesión de usuario. ¿Seguro que deseas continuar?Para entrar en la cuenta de Administrador, deberás iniciar sesión desde la Home.
#Big Swirl Island is the place to be.
#Clear blue skies and the ocean breeze.
#Adventure calls, gonna pass that test.
#Working as a team is the best.
#We're gonna touch the sky.
#Yet together we will learn to fly.
#We can do anything we dream.
#We're the rescue birds of Top Wing.
#Top Wing.
#Time to earn of wings.
#Top Wing.
#It's time to earn of wings##
Swift's Family Flying Ace
-Ok, Swift!
We're ready for the Pilot of Honor!
And I'll get back to work on Speedy's old plane.
-Move aside, come on. What's the big deal?
Hello!
I am the best pilot in Big Swirl history!
-Oh, but Baddy, Swift is going to pick up an extra special pilot!
Atteeention!
Look at you, Cadet Swift. You make a fine Top Wing Cadet.
What a fine looking machine!
Not sure I can. Looks pretty fancy.
But my plane didn't have all these gadgets and buttons to fly with.
You can show me how it's done.
I can see why it's called the Flash-Wing!
Whoa-ha-ha! That's top notch flying!
You can really pilot this hi-tech machine!
Wow! My old plane couldn't do that!
Sir! Great to see you again!
-Hello, Speedy! And it's just CJay now.
I'm not your teacher anymore... -Uh, yes, sir, CJay Sir...
I mean... just CJay...
-When I taught Speedy to fly he was a brand new cadet,
no bigger than you are now, Swift!
-You were the best teacher ever. Oh...
We've got a surprise... Cadets!
-The Red Kite! My old plane!
-Bea fixed up the Kite and is working
on my old training plane!
-I haven't finished fixing up Speedy's Little Eagle,
but your Red Kite is ready to fly again!
Like I told Swift, we didn't have a lot of buttons.
We flew with our eyes, ears... and our training!
-No buttons? Hmmph!
Weird!
-Not a lot of buttons or dials but we could still
rip up the clouds.
-We kept our eyes on everything around us, used our ears to listen
to the engine and trained to know what to do in every situation!
-Want to take the Red Kite for a spin, CJay?
-She's ready to go! Really?
That would be something!
If you learn it right you never forget!
-Yeah! Woohoo!
-And here’s my old flying helmet and goggles!
Stand back!
It seems I've still got it! Haha! Watch this!
-Hmmph. I could fly that old bucket.
That move was totally easy!
Get out!
I'll show them how to fly one of these things.
Hmmm, how do you start it..?
-Chirp! Cheep!
-Yeah. Got it!
-Wooooohooooooo! Haha!
Told ya. He's the best ever!
-What's that...
Oh! Look out!
-Cheep! Chirp!
-Hah! Told you I could fly this old...
Woahhhhhh!
Yah-ha! I'm flying!
Wooooo!
And its nothing like flying his Bat-Wing!
-Swift, follow Baddy! He needs someone to talk him down!
Ahhh... so peaceful up here...
-Look out belooooowww!
-Careful pilot!
These old planes don't turn as fast as new jets!
-Chirp! Cheep!
-Nobody can beat me in the air, no matter what I'm flying!
-Pilot, watch the rocks!!
-Woah
-You lost your propeller.
Without it, that plane is going down.
Think you can land it?! -Wait, land it?
In this canyon?
Nooo! I can't land this.
Wha-what should I do? -You're gonna have to jump!
-I... I... I'm not so good in the water!
-You won't land in the water... I'll catch you!
-Catch me?!! No way!! No way!!
Okay! Catch me!
Catch me! Here goes nothing...
Hellllllllp!
-Gotcha!
Cheep!
I didn't finish fixing it up.
Those wings needed to be screwed on tight!
Swift, can your plane fly itself?
You have to land the Little Eagle.
Ears, eyes and training.
Just listen, keep an eye on what I do, and trust what
you've learned.
Cheep! Chirp!
-Rod, get out to Danger Canyon.
See if you can find Swift someplace safe to land!
Swift! Quick!
Quarter Roll!
Woo-hoo! Cheep!Chirp!
-Ha-ha!
That's using your eyes, ears, and training!
Don't worry, I know this island like the back of my wing!
Speedy, is the old canyon landing strip still clear?
-Should be!
But that strip is short and there's a big drop at the end!
-Yep. We have to time it just right.
Rod, get out to the end of the drop, so we can see you...
This will be a tricky, but you can do it.
Listen and watch me...
All right, listen... nose down...
level out... ready to drop...
Now!
Now turn!! Hard!!
Woohoo! That's how to land a plane!
Someone trained you well, Swift!
We were almost headed over the cliff.It's what I cock-a-doodle do!
I'll fly the Red Kite back.
Race you back!
Race?! Waaiiiit!
Nooooo!
-That was some pretty good flying back there, Cadet.
And your eyes, ears, and mostly your training!
-And I couldn't have done it without your training, sir...
Umm... CJay...
-Hahaha...
Timmy's Pirate Adventure
-That's a sad tune, Cap'n Dilly.
And a sad accordion...
-Aye. Me piratey accordion is broke...
Which makes my sad tune even sadder.
-Shh! Do I hear something..?
-That's music, matey!
Ah... Avast!
What is that cadet doing with Cap'n Dilly's new accordion?
-That's not your accordion...
-Not yet! To the rowboat.
Time to plunder me a new instrument!
I'm going to take that accordion!
No way I won't get a stool! Mom and I made these!
-I got a stool! Me too!
Got one! -Awwww...
Told you there's no way I don't get a stool!
Can’t we Play just one more game, Rod?
-Yeah! Please?
Can you?
Hmmm? Where can I hide?
That was too fast.
We have to be very, very quiet!
-Rod'll never find me in the boat!
This is the perfect hiding place...
-Phew
I'd better make sure Rod doesn't see my hat...
Or me!
-No one’s ever going to find me here!
You won! Great job Timmy!
-Come on Matilda!
Quick... in the boat!
Har, har!
Let's try out my piratey new accordion!
#With my new accordion happy music I'll play!
-#Way-hey up and away!
#We dance and sing all night and all day!
#Way-hey up and away, haha!
#Way-hey up and away,
-Yawn... I fell asleep.
Huh? Where am I?
This looks like... Dilly's Pirate Ship.
And that sounds like Rod's accordion!
It is Rod's accordion. I'd better tell him!
Whoaaa!
Oh no!
What's up?
No, why?
Well. Sounds like Timmy's the winner.
Hmm... That's not like Timmy.
I'll send the other Cadets.
See if we can find him.
How can I let Rod know his accordion is here?
My hat! My red hat!
Rod always spots it!
I just have to put it somewhere that he can see it!
That's really tall. Which is perfect!
Top Wing will see me up there for sure!
-Cap'n! Look out!
Here comes a cadet!
-They'll never find me musical booty.
Ahoy Cadet!
Nope! Just us. No Turtles.
Just pirates doing piratey things.
You know, no music or dancing or accordions.
Just us. Harr!
Aye, aye!
Timmy?!! What's he doing on the ship...?
Get him!
-Aye, aye Cap'n!
Hey!
-Let’s take our music inside... Away from prying eyes.
-And ears!
Thanks for rescuing me! And my hat!
But Dilly has Rod's accordion too!
Dilly took it!
They're inside the ship.
#-What do you do with a plundered accordion?
#What do you do with a plundered accordion?
#Dance all night and sing along! Play til morning...##
Arrr! I always wanted to be a pirate!
#And sing along and play til morning...##
-Who opened the mouth of our ship? Must have been the cadets.
-Top Wing Cadets?! Abandon ship!
Cap'ns first!
Row Matey! ROOOOW!!
Why aren't we moving?
I... I... I didn't take Rod's accordion! Matilda did...
Wow! Go Top Wing!
You did it!
-Arrr... There goes my new accordion...
Aww... thanks Cadets! Sorry I took your accordion Rod.
I just love to play!
#Oh, what do we do with a plundering pirate?
#What do we do with a plundering pirate?
#Fix his accordion, let him play it...
#Here on Big Swirl Island!##
Top Wing en inglés
10 Episodios
Timmy's pirate adventure
Top Wing en inglés10 min, 19 sec
Swift's family flying ace
Top Wing en inglés10 min, 47 sec
Amazing action rescue
Top Wing en inglés10 min, 18 sec
Shirley's nutty vacation
Top Wing en inglés10 min, 47 sec
Rhonda's rockin' family
Top Wing en inglés10 min, 18 sec
Trouble with treegoats
Top Wing en inglés10 min, 47 sec
Penny rescues survivor bear
Top Wing en inglés10 min, 47 sec
Penny's jungle adventure
Top Wing en inglés10 min, 18 sec
Top wing spring fling
Top Wing en inglés10 min, 47 sec
Dancing daffodil rescue
Top Wing en inglés10 min, 18 sec
Dentro de una misma calificación moral, “Todos los Públicos” por ejemplo, puede haber contenidos diseñados para niños de 4 años y otros para niños de 8. De la misma manera que todos los niños van a un mismo colegio, pero no tienen que entender las mismas asignaturas.
Con esta calificación buscamos agrupar contenidos de audiencias afines.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos de las plataformas digitales del canal Clan se clasifican en:
Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:
Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:
Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:
Top Wing en inglés
Penny, Rod, Swift, y Brody son cuatro jóvenes pájaros que se convierten en cadetes de la academia Top Wing para ayudar a su comunidad.
Penny, Rod, Swift, y Brody son cuatro jóvenes pájaros que se convierten en cadetes de la academia Top Wing para ayudar a su comunidad.
En Clan TV De lunes a viernes a las 10.00 H..