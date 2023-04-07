Vas a cerrar tu sesión de usuario. ¿Seguro que deseas continuar?Para entrar en la cuenta de Administrador, deberás iniciar sesión desde la Home.
Survivor Bear’s Adventure Tour
-There I was...
on a collision course with the biggest,
iciest iceberg I'd ever seen!
-Wow!
-What did you do, Survivor Bear?
-I turned my boat, bearly avoiding disaster... 'bearly'...get it?
And took this selfie! -Wow!
Cool! Awesome!
-I wish I could go on an adventure with you, Survivor Bear.
-You're in luck, Timmy!
The whole Island is invited to join me...
Survivior Bear!
On an Adventure Boat Tour to the Ice Berg Islands!
-No way!
-I'm in, I'm in, I'm in!
In a tub of ice. Brrr...
Can I get hand?
Bye for now.
Ok, buckle up for the trip of a lifetime!
Shirley, my lucky hat, please?
Perfect! Thanks.
-I hope this isn't too adventurous?
What if something goes wrong? -What can go wrong?!
You're with Survivor Bear. Survivor is my middle name!
-Um, isn't Survivor your first name?
-Even better!
-C'mon along, my little Turkskis.
-This way to adventure!
-Excuse, me, Mr Survivor, Sir? Oof!
-Wha-What happened? What'd we hit?
-The boat's still tied up.
-You're showing some real 'Adventure Readiness.'
Here Timmy, have a hat!
-Woah! Thanks, Survivor Bear!
-Time to head for the High Seas!
-Ok, Cadets!
Today we're working on your 'Extreme Launch' skills.
-I built this practice launcher to feel just like you're being
launched from the HQ Command Flier.
-Wow! Cool!
Slick! Akawsome!
-Swift, you try a 'No Look' launch.
-With your windshield blacked out, you'll have to use your cockpit
screen to see. Ready and...
Launch!
Kind of... Brody you’re up!
-Brody, you'll practice your 'Extreme Cannonball Launch.'
First I need to move the launcher into the water.
-Ready and... Launch!
Keep practicing, Cadet!
-Penny, you’re next with the Extreme Land-slide Launch.
-Ready and... Launch!
Keep practicing, Cadet!
-Rod, let's try your 'Extreme Jump Launch.
Jumping from air to land!
-Ready and... Launch!
These Cadets are going to need a little more launch practice.
There they are: Ice Berg Islands.
Ice bergs can be tricky, so we'll take it nice and slow.
-Wow! Look at that!
-That's just the tip of the iceberg.
Ice Bergs can be 10 times bigger under the water.
-Should we slow down?
Should we watch out for the other icebergs?
-Don't worry, you're with Survivor Bear?!
What could go wrong?
-Uh survivor bear don’t you think we’re getting too close to some
of these icebergs
-Haha... it’s all under control... Woah!
WHHOOAOAAAA! OMPF!
-I thought you said 'Nothing could go wrong'?
-Well, nothing else can, 'cause as any good Survivor knows...
it's time to call Top Wing!
-Good idea! -Yay!
-Hi Survivor Bear, how's the tour..?
-The tour is... uh...
adventurous! And uh...
-We're, stuck on an iceberg!
-And the boat is, uh, sinking, and...
we need HELP!!! -Don't worry, Survivor Bear.
Team Top Wing is on the way. Cadet's...
It's time for a real rescue!
-Yes! Alright!
Cool! Let's Jet!
-This is a big rescue.
We might need all your vehicles, so we're taking
the HQ Command Flier! -Report to Top Wing HQ
-Time to Earn our Wings!
-Please fasten your seat-belts.
-Let’s Fly! -Woohoo!
-Look! Up in the Sky!
It's a bird! -It's a blimp?!
-It's the Top Wing HQ Command Flier!
Whaaaa!
-Oh, my gobba-gobba-goodness!
-Cadets, get ready.
-Ready!
Wow! Thanks Swift!!
-Nice flying, Swift! Ready Rod?
Hi Rod! Nice driving!!
Hahaha... My hat!!
-I’ll get it!
Ooph, got it!
Roger that Rod. Ready Brody...?
Wheeeeeeeeeeee!
Here, Survivor Bear. Your lucky hat!
-It is a lucky hat. Lucky it has you around save it!
And to save me!!
-Oh my gobba gobba goodness!
We're going to gobba-gobba get wet!
-Ok Penny, it's up to you!
Hang on, Penny.
We're coming down to help!
-Yes! Top Wing to the rescue!
Yes... that was awesome!
-Woo! Now, that's what I call an un-BEAR-lievable Adventure!
-Can we go home now? This ice is a little ch-chilly.
-That'll hold the boat up, until we can get back to Big Swirl.
-Then I can patch up Survivor Bear's boat!
-Wow, Survivor Bear! That was the Best rescue ever!
-Absolutely photo-riffic!
Survivor Bear does it again!
Thanks to team Top Wing!
-You got that right!
-Hahahaha...
