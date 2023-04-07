Survivor Bear’s Adventure Tour

-There I was...

on a collision course with the biggest,

iciest iceberg I'd ever seen!

-Wow!

-What did you do, Survivor Bear?

-I turned my boat, bearly avoiding disaster... 'bearly'...get it?

And took this selfie! -Wow!

Cool! Awesome!

-I wish I could go on an adventure with you, Survivor Bear.

-You're in luck, Timmy!

The whole Island is invited to join me...

Survivior Bear!

On an Adventure Boat Tour to the Ice Berg Islands!

-No way!

-I'm in, I'm in, I'm in!

In a tub of ice. Brrr...

Can I get hand?

I got you. Shirley!

We'd love to go, Survivor Bear. But we have Top Wing training.

And training comes first.

Maybe we'll see you later, if we finish in time.

Bye. See you later.

Bye for now.

Ok, buckle up for the trip of a lifetime!

Shirley, my lucky hat, please?

Perfect! Thanks.

-I hope this isn't too adventurous?

What if something goes wrong? -What can go wrong?!

You're with Survivor Bear. Survivor is my middle name!

-Um, isn't Survivor your first name?

-Even better!

-C'mon along, my little Turkskis.

-This way to adventure!

-Excuse, me, Mr Survivor, Sir? Oof!

-Wha-What happened? What'd we hit?

-The boat's still tied up.

-You're showing some real 'Adventure Readiness.'

Here Timmy, have a hat!

-Woah! Thanks, Survivor Bear!

-Time to head for the High Seas!

-Ok, Cadets!

Today we're working on your 'Extreme Launch' skills.

-I built this practice launcher to feel just like you're being

launched from the HQ Command Flier.

-Wow! Cool!

Slick! Akawsome!

-Swift, you try a 'No Look' launch.

-With your windshield blacked out, you'll have to use your cockpit

screen to see. Ready and...

Launch!

But I can't see where I'm goooooiiinnnggg!

Use my cockpit screen to... Whoa...!

Kind of... Brody you’re up!

-Brody, you'll practice your 'Extreme Cannonball Launch.'

Cannonball my Splash-Wing? Ok...

First I need to move the launcher into the water.

-Ready and... Launch!

Huh? Wait for mmmmeeeeee!

Woah!

Keep practicing, Cadet!

-Penny, you’re next with the Extreme Land-slide Launch.

-Ready and... Launch!

Easy Freezeeeeeyyyyyy!

Ummm... I got this!

Made it!

Keep practicing, Cadet!

-Rod, let's try your 'Extreme Jump Launch.

Jumping from air to land!

-Ready and... Launch!

I can Cockadoodle-dooooo thiiiisss!

Yes! Oh no!!

These Cadets are going to need a little more launch practice.

Yeah...

I guess we're not going to be able to join

Survivor Bear's Adventure Tour...

There they are: Ice Berg Islands.

Ice bergs can be tricky, so we'll take it nice and slow.

-Wow! Look at that!

-That's just the tip of the iceberg.

Ice Bergs can be 10 times bigger under the water.

-Should we slow down?

Should we watch out for the other icebergs?

-Don't worry, you're with Survivor Bear?!

What could go wrong?

-Uh survivor bear don’t you think we’re getting too close to some

of these icebergs

-Haha... it’s all under control... Woah!

WHHOOAOAAAA! OMPF!

-I thought you said 'Nothing could go wrong'?

-Well, nothing else can, 'cause as any good Survivor knows...

it's time to call Top Wing!

-Good idea! -Yay!

-Hi Survivor Bear, how's the tour..?

-The tour is... uh...

adventurous! And uh...

-We're, stuck on an iceberg!

-And the boat is, uh, sinking, and...

we need HELP!!! -Don't worry, Survivor Bear.

Team Top Wing is on the way. Cadet's...

It's time for a real rescue!

-Yes! Alright!

Cool! Let's Jet!

-This is a big rescue.

We might need all your vehicles, so we're taking

the HQ Command Flier! -Report to Top Wing HQ

-Time to Earn our Wings!

-Please fasten your seat-belts.

-Let’s Fly! -Woohoo!

-Look! Up in the Sky!

It's a bird! -It's a blimp?!

-It's the Top Wing HQ Command Flier!

Whaaaa!

-Oh, my gobba-gobba-goodness!

-Cadets, get ready.

-Ready!

My window is frosted up... I can't see!

Wait... I can use my cockpit screen...

just like in training. I got this!

Wow! Thanks Swift!!

-Nice flying, Swift! Ready Rod?

Let's Cockadoodle-DOOOOOO-this!

Hi Rod! Nice driving!!

Thanks! Hop in!

Hahaha... My hat!!

-I’ll get it!

Ooph, got it! Oh no!

Timmy’s stuck on that iceberg!. Whoops!

Speedy, we need a Brody cannonball!

Roger that Rod. Ready Brody...?

Time to make a splash!

AKAW!

Got you!

Wheeeeeeeeeeee!

Here, Survivor Bear. Your lucky hat!

-It is a lucky hat. Lucky it has you around save it!

And to save me!!

-Oh my gobba gobba goodness!

We're going to gobba-gobba get wet!

-Ok Penny, it's up to you!

Gotta get this sub under control...

There! Chillin' and skillin'! Haha!

Let's get this boat back up on top of the water,

where it belongs!

Speedy, the boat's wedged against the ice berg.

I can't lift it.

Hang on, Penny.

We're coming down to help!

-Yes! Top Wing to the rescue!

Ok, let's get you back on board!

Yes... that was awesome!

-Woo! Now, that's what I call an un-BEAR-lievable Adventure!

-Can we go home now? This ice is a little ch-chilly.

-That'll hold the boat up, until we can get back to Big Swirl.

-Then I can patch up Survivor Bear's boat!

-Wow, Survivor Bear! That was the Best rescue ever!

-Absolutely photo-riffic!

Survivor Bear does it again!

Thanks to team Top Wing!

-You got that right!

-Hahahaha...