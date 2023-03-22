#Big Swirl Island is the place to be.

#Clear blue skies and the ocean breeze.

#Adventure calls, gonna pass that test.

#Working as a team is the best.

#We're gonna touch the sky.

#Yet together we will learn to fly.

#We can do anything we dream.

#We're the rescue birds of Top Wing.

#Top Wing.

#Time to earn of wings.

#Top Wing.

#It's time to earn of wings##

SURVIVOR BEAR AND THE SECRET OF KER-SPLASH CANYON

-Weeeee!

Come on, Cadets.

Grab your hats Survivor Bear is here!

Hello Ker-Splash Canyon!

Hi, Bear Buddies.

Welcome to a new exciting adventure with Survivor Bear,

back on Big Swirl Island!

What's the adventure, Survivor Bear?!

I'm going where no bear has gone before...

To uncover... The Ancient Legend of the Dodos!

-Wow! That sounds scary!

With Della as my guide we'll explore secret Dodo tunnels

no one has seen in a long, long time.

Della?

You're going on a Survivor Bear adventure?

Wow, way to go! Thanks, Brody!

Yes yes! I know all about Dodo legends!

-The ancient Dodos who built Ker-Splash Canyon left a secret

for us to find.

And I'm going to find it, all bear myself!

With Della, of course...

Off to adventure!

Good luck, Della! See you on TV!

Good luck, Survivor Bear!

Let's watch Della and Survivor Bear at HQ!

WAHOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO! Into the wild!

It's much easier to survive a dark and spooky cave with a guide!

You, hehe...

do know where we're going, right Della?

-Yep! Dodos follow their beaks!

It's not spooky! This is Dodo's home!

-A little more goo and this pipe will be good as new!

Pass me some more.

-Uh-oh Dodo! I think we’re all out.

-We’re gonna need more if we wanna keep Ker-Splash Canyon

up and running -Is something wrong, Della?

-Yes! We're running out of Dodo-glo goo.

We need to find more, but we don't know where.

-What will you do if you don't get more goo?!

-I don't know...

If we can't fix the pipes, Ker-Splash Canyon could bust apart

and be gone... forever...

-Oooh! Uh-oh! DODO!

-Uh-oh Dodo is right...

I hope Bea and Speedy let us watch Della on the big screen.

Check it out cadets Survivor Bear and Della are on a Big Swirl

adventure!! You're missing it!

Looks like they're already watching!

That's the statue Survivor Bear! -Alright!

I found the ancient statue... with the help of my trusted

guide Della.

She tells me something very special is about to happen.

-Dodo legend says that when sunlight beam hits that crown,

a big ancient secret will be revealed!

-The sun has not been in this exact position for many years.

We're about to see a secret that has been BEAR-ied, hehe,

get it BEAR-ied, for longer than anyone knows!

-Look! The sun!

-What's that?! Cool!

-The wall! Look!

There's a door in the wall! It's opening!

The beam of light has opened this secret door..!

Let's take a look... -Wow!

Lost caverns so amazing I can bearly bearlieve it myself!

I am on it today. Look!

The door is already starting to close!

-With the door slowly closing we must hurry and discover

the secrets of the Lost Legend of the Statue before we're locked

in the Dodo tunnels for ever!

Every survivor knows that inside a mysterious cavern,

you need an extra bright flashlight!

Wah! Way Too bright.

Shined it in my eyes. Can't see...

look out... Whoops!

-Uh-oh Dodo!

-Uh-oh Dodo is right! This thing is out of controooool...

What happened to the picture?!

What happened to Della and Survivor Bear?!

They're so deep underground, we lost the signal from

Survivor Bear's camera.

They said the door's starting to close!

Looks like They might need your help

-Cadets, go inside the caverns and try to track

Survivor Bear's transmission! Inside the caverns?

Just make sure you're back out before the door closes...

-Or you might not get out. Yes!

We're off... to adventure!

Yeah, but... inside the caverns?

Come on, Cadets! Time to earn our wings!

WAAAHOOOO!

Those Dodos really knew how to make a ride!

Wahoo!

What ancient secrets are hidden in these tunnels?

Survivor Bear will get to the bottom of it, huh!

Oof!

-We got to the bottom.

-Urg...

The ancient Dodos could have built a softer landing...

-Look!

Dodos did all this a looong time ago!

-We will have to proceed on foot.

-Cadets, you have to get Survivor Bear and Della

out before the door closes and locks you in.

-Ooh these pipes won’t last much longer.

What’s that?

What's wrong, Doogie? We're running out of Dodo-glo goo.

Uh-oh Dodo. Uh-oh Dodo is right.

No goo, can't fix the pipes...

Ker-Splash canyon won't run without those water pipes.

Doogie, Survivor Bear and Della are in the ancient Dodo tunnels.

We're going to make sure they're ok.

Once we get them out, we'll help you find more glo goo!

Runner-mode! Hover-mode!

We're at the door, Speedy. We're about to go in.

The door is still closing

I'm sure if the door closes we can find another

way out, somehow. Everybody ready?

Let's do it

Now we really need to find a way out...

Speedy? Come in Speedy?!

We lost Speedy and Bea!

Maybe we'll pick up Survivor Bear's

camera transmission...

Not yet...

They must have gone down this tunnel.

Time to go turbo!

I hope we pick up Survivor Bear's TV signal soon!

Whoa! Look at all these tunnels!

Whoa-ho-ho!

A bear could really get lost down here if he didn't know where

he was going! So, uh, Della...

do we know where we're going? -Follow the beak!

That's what's Dodo's do! See?

Dodo beak says go that-a-way!

-Well, I don't have a beak, I'll just have to...

fuzzle my muzzle! Oh, that's a good one!

I'm right behind you!

My survivor training has taught me to use all my senses!

Whoaa! Didn't see you there...

-I hear a rumble! Oh yeah!

Me too. Good ears Della.

It sounds like...

-Top Wing! Cadets!

Look! We're here!

Hi Top Wing! We found you!

But now we're all trapped. Trapped?!

The secret door closed as soon as we came through it!

Trapped in the glowing tunnels of the ancient Dodos!

What are we going to do? Follow the beaks!

Right Della?

These markings show us the secret should be this way!

Let's go!

Okay everyone, the beaks have lead us here...

to two tunnels!

Hmmmm, but which one do we go down?

Did you see that?

It looks like we're supposed to follow our beaks into this one

It's pretty dark in there... But maybe the secret is in there.

You're right. Come on, everyone!

-This room is filled with old Dodo stuff

Is this the secret?

Well, Bear Buddies, we're about to discover...

The Secret of the Legend of the Dodos!

-Glowing goo! It's full of Dodo glow goo!

-That must mean they all are! What a discovery!

We’ve uncovered the secret of the ancient Dodos!

Goo!

-This could save Ker-Splash Canyon!

We have to get the goo out to the Dodos!

I got this!

It's too... arggh... heavy!

The Aqua-Runner can lift it.

Boomarang!

What was that! Look!!

Sunlight! It's a door out.

Hurry. Let's go, before it closes again.

I got the goo let’s go

Hop in, Della!

You can come with me, Survivor Bear.

Alright! Team Top Wing!

Ready to fly, Survivor Bear?

I'm not sure I'm really the flying type, so...

Too late. Glide-Mode!

WAAAAAAAAAAAHOOOO!

Now that's how you make an Exit!

Yes. Now let's get this to the Dodos!

Yaaay!

With this, we've got enough Dodo goo to last for years!

Thanks Survivor Bear!

-We solved the secret of the Dodos and saved Ker-Splash Canyon!

And I couldn't have done it without Della

and the Top Wing cadets!

And I am just glowing with excitement!

No wait, I'm just covered in goo! -Don't worry, Survivor Bear.

Dodo goo wears off... in two or three days!

-Hahahaha...! -It’s my bum.

GREAT KER-SPLASH RACE

-Your attention please!

It's time for the...

Great Ker-Splash Canyon Race! -I can't wait!

Yeah! This is going to be a blast!

The race will prove who knows Ker-Splash Canyon the best!

Teams of two will race to the top of the canyon,

then ride down to the finish line. Take any route you want.

Just be the fastest team! -Fastest?

I'll just fly! -But no flying!

Feet on the ground!

The winners of the gobba-gobba Great Ker-Splash Canyon race

get their own special Dodo glo tubes to ride around

Ker-Splash Canyon!

We've got this, Cadets. We're fast and all about teamwork!

Penny, want to be my partner? Sure, Rod!

Then it's you and me, Swift!

Un-uh...

I'll choose teams, by picking names out of my hat!

Oh, okay!

First team, Penny and... Davey.

Cool! That’s fantastic!

-Next is... Rod and...

Shirley.

And Brody and... Wally!

-Awesome! What about me?

-And finally, Swift and Baddy!

-Hmph! Okay!

Let’s do it Yep! We're a shoe-in, Penny!

Y'know since I'm a professional lifeguard!

Strong, graceful and whoaaa...

It's going to be fun, that's for sure!

Rod. You and me!

A team! We get to race...

Racing's my thing! And climb...

I love climbing!

And splish and splash... Splish, Splash!

Wait. That sounds wet.

Yep! It'll be great... great... great!

And wet... I have a plan to win this...

We're going to be tricky!

I think a good plan is to do our best to win fair

and square.

Ya, ya. Our best.

Real funny Fair and square. And a little tricky.

-Teams to the starting line, please!

-Am I too late to join the race? No, you're not too late, Timmy.

We just have to find you a partner!

Della! Want to be in the race?

Timmy needs a partner. -Sure!

'Dodos can do!' -Yay!

I'm in the race! But...

how can we beat teams with Top Wing Cadets?!

-We'll dodo-do our best!

And since I live in Ker-Splash Canyon,

I know all the best short cuts! -Ready go!

-When I helped Mom and Dad fix up Ker-Splash

we found a lot of little trails to climb up.

Oh yeah, the race! Let's go!

You're a climbing pro, Shirley! You're doing great too!

Oh lookie, a short cut, let's take it!

Phew

How bout we take a break.

Want an acorn butter and jelly sandwich?

Yes! Sounds perfect.

You're an awesome teamie.

Wait!

I have to make sure it's safe first!

That's what lifeguards do!

Now we can cross. Do what I do.

Wahhhh...

Maybe not exactly what I do... Uh, Penny can I get a hand here?!

Gotcha!

Thanks Penny. Good lifeguarding skills.

I taught you well!

See, playing by the rules isn't so bad!

Actually it is so bad.

If we fly we'll be there in no time!

We can’t fly Baddy, that would be cheating!

Speaking of cheating... I'll use you later.

What do you have there Baddy?? Nothing!

Let's go!

-That’s really tall

-Let's cut through the Dodo caves!

-Um, I don't really like the dark. Or caves.

-Don't worry! We'll follow the dodo-glo!

C'mon! -The Dodo-glo?

Whoa, so cool! And so not spooky!

-Yeah... but the race!

Remember? We gotta go!

-Right, the race!

But we'll never beat the Top Wing Cadets!

-We can do! Come on.

-This is so sloooow. We should just fly.

We'd be up there in no time! No, we're in the lead.

Not for long!!

I'm acorn powered!

Me too. And it was delicious!

Let’s go baddy! This oil will slow 'em down.

Bye Bye!

-Whaaaaaaaa-oooopsies!

This short cut is turning into a long cut!

-We made it! Still in first place!

Hahaha! But I need a rest...

-That... slippery, oily slope...

took a lot... out of...

us. That's strange.

Why would it be slippery?

Well it wasn’t oil if that’s what you were thinking

See Davey, we made it, easy-freezy!

You too?!

-Told ya I knew a good shortcut, Brody!

-And you? Whaaa??

No!

-Cadets. Those dodo caves are amaaaazing!

-No! No!

NOOOOOOOO!

Come on, Swift! Get in the log, we're gonna win!

-Come on, Della.

Show us the secret water path to the bottom.

-I'm good with caves, but not so much with water...

-Oh... Ok.

Don't worry, turtles are great in water!

I'll guide us.

-Gotta figure out how to win... We're in the lead, Baddy.

We just need to focus on the race.

We need to go left or we go into the waterfall cave!

Waterfall cave eh? He-he-he.

Tricky...

Come on, Swift, focus on the race.

Looks like we go this way!

This doesn't seem right. We're in a cave.

Wait...

this is the cave with the Waterfall!

Uh-oh! We have a, TRIPLE CODE WING!

Repeat. Triple Code Wing!!

Roger that, Brody!

Sorry Baddy, but we've gotta stop. The Cadets need my help!

Wait, what? Noooo!

But the race! The race!!

Boomerang!

Davey grab my arm! Hang on, everybody!

Too... heavy...!

Hang on!

Ahhhhh!

Excellent junior lifeguarding, junior lifeguard!

Yeah!

Uhh... guys, we’re still headed towards the falls!

Hold on!

Not so fast!

Woah!

-Go Brody! -Woohoo!

-Looks like we head this way... Uh-oh dodo!

There's a cave and waterfall that way!

Stay left!

-What are you waiting for, Baddy?

-For my partner to rescue his friend.

Wait! No one passes me!

-Oh... We just did.

Sorry...

-That's it, I am flying to the finish line!

Even if I do it alone! Wah!

Awww. I can't fly with wet wings!

Note to self: Don't stand up in a log flume!

Hey! Where's my partner!

C'mon Baddy we can still finish the race!

Then let's go!

-Look Timmy. The finish line.

-Della and Timmy win the gobba-gobba

Grand Ker-Splash Canyon Race!

You also win these special Dodo-glo tubes!

-We did?

-Cool!

-Hey, wait up!

No fair! Waaaaahhh!!!

-Look at them glo! That's the Dodo-glo!

Cool tubes, you guys!

You've got the winning glow!

Out of my way, I'm going to be first through the tunnel!!

Woah! Too fast!

Sorry!

-Watch it!

-Ohhhhhh! Not again!!

-Hahahaha...!