Vas a cerrar tu sesión de usuario. ¿Seguro que deseas continuar?Para entrar en la cuenta de Administrador, deberás iniciar sesión desde la Home.
#Big Swirl Island is the place to be.
#Clear blue skies and the ocean breeze.
#Adventure calls, gonna pass that test.
#Working as a team is the best.
#We're gonna touch the sky.
#Yet together we will learn to fly.
#We can do anything we dream.
#We're the rescue birds of Top Wing.
#Top Wing.
#Time to earn of wings.
#Top Wing.
#It's time to earn of wings##
SURVIVOR BEAR AND THE SECRET OF KER-SPLASH CANYON
-Weeeee!
Hello Ker-Splash Canyon!
Hi, Bear Buddies.
Welcome to a new exciting adventure with Survivor Bear,
back on Big Swirl Island!
I'm going where no bear has gone before...
To uncover... The Ancient Legend of the Dodos!
-Wow!
With Della as my guide we'll explore secret Dodo tunnels
no one has seen in a long, long time.
Yes yes! I know all about Dodo legends!
-The ancient Dodos who built Ker-Splash Canyon left a secret
for us to find.
And I'm going to find it, all bear myself!
With Della, of course...
Off to adventure!
WAHOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO! Into the wild!
It's much easier to survive a dark and spooky cave with a guide!
You, hehe...
do know where we're going, right Della?
-Yep! Dodos follow their beaks!
It's not spooky! This is Dodo's home!
-A little more goo and this pipe will be good as new!
Pass me some more.
-Uh-oh Dodo! I think we’re all out.
-We’re gonna need more if we wanna keep Ker-Splash Canyon
up and running -Is something wrong, Della?
-Yes! We're running out of Dodo-glo goo.
We need to find more, but we don't know where.
-What will you do if you don't get more goo?!
-I don't know...
If we can't fix the pipes, Ker-Splash Canyon could bust apart
and be gone... forever...
-Oooh! Uh-oh! DODO!
-Uh-oh Dodo is right...
Check it out cadets Survivor Bear and Della are on a Big Swirl
adventure!! You're missing it!
That's the statue Survivor Bear! -Alright!
I found the ancient statue... with the help of my trusted
guide Della.
She tells me something very special is about to happen.
-Dodo legend says that when sunlight beam hits that crown,
a big ancient secret will be revealed!
-The sun has not been in this exact position for many years.
We're about to see a secret that has been BEAR-ied, hehe,
get it BEAR-ied, for longer than anyone knows!
-Look! The sun!
-What's that?! Cool!
-The wall! Look!
There's a door in the wall! It's opening!
The beam of light has opened this secret door..!
Let's take a look... -Wow!
Lost caverns so amazing I can bearly bearlieve it myself!
I am on it today. Look!
The door is already starting to close!
-With the door slowly closing we must hurry and discover
the secrets of the Lost Legend of the Statue before we're locked
in the Dodo tunnels for ever!
Every survivor knows that inside a mysterious cavern,
you need an extra bright flashlight!
Wah! Way Too bright.
Shined it in my eyes. Can't see...
look out... Whoops!
-Uh-oh Dodo!
-Uh-oh Dodo is right! This thing is out of controooool...
They're so deep underground, we lost the signal from
Survivor Bear's camera.
Looks like They might need your help
-Cadets, go inside the caverns and try to track
Survivor Bear's transmission!
Just make sure you're back out before the door closes...
-Or you might not get out.
WAAAHOOOO!
Those Dodos really knew how to make a ride!
Wahoo!
What ancient secrets are hidden in these tunnels?
Survivor Bear will get to the bottom of it, huh!
Oof!
-We got to the bottom.
-Urg...
The ancient Dodos could have built a softer landing...
-Look!
Dodos did all this a looong time ago!
-We will have to proceed on foot.
-Cadets, you have to get Survivor Bear and Della
out before the door closes and locks you in.
-Ooh these pipes won’t last much longer.
What’s that?
No goo, can't fix the pipes...
Whoa! Look at all these tunnels!
Whoa-ho-ho!
A bear could really get lost down here if he didn't know where
he was going! So, uh, Della...
do we know where we're going? -Follow the beak!
That's what's Dodo's do! See?
Dodo beak says go that-a-way!
-Well, I don't have a beak, I'll just have to...
fuzzle my muzzle! Oh, that's a good one!
I'm right behind you!
My survivor training has taught me to use all my senses!
Whoaa! Didn't see you there...
-I hear a rumble! Oh yeah!
Me too. Good ears Della.
It sounds like...
-Top Wing!
Hi Top Wing!
Trapped in the glowing tunnels of the ancient Dodos!
Right Della?
These markings show us the secret should be this way!
Let's go!
Okay everyone, the beaks have lead us here...
to two tunnels!
Hmmmm, but which one do we go down?
You're right. Come on, everyone!
-This room is filled with old Dodo stuff
Well, Bear Buddies, we're about to discover...
The Secret of the Legend of the Dodos!
-Glowing goo! It's full of Dodo glow goo!
-That must mean they all are! What a discovery!
We’ve uncovered the secret of the ancient Dodos!
Goo!
-This could save Ker-Splash Canyon!
I got this!
It's too... arggh... heavy!
Boomarang!
Alright! Team Top Wing!
I'm not sure I'm really the flying type, so...
WAAAAAAAAAAAHOOOO!
Now that's how you make an Exit!
Yaaay!
With this, we've got enough Dodo goo to last for years!
Thanks Survivor Bear!
-We solved the secret of the Dodos and saved Ker-Splash Canyon!
And I couldn't have done it without Della
and the Top Wing cadets!
And I am just glowing with excitement!
No wait, I'm just covered in goo! -Don't worry, Survivor Bear.
Dodo goo wears off... in two or three days!
-Hahahaha...! -It’s my bum.
GREAT KER-SPLASH RACE
-Your attention please!
It's time for the...
Great Ker-Splash Canyon Race! -I can't wait!
Yeah!
The race will prove who knows Ker-Splash Canyon the best!
Teams of two will race to the top of the canyon,
then ride down to the finish line. Take any route you want.
Just be the fastest team! -Fastest?
I'll just fly! -But no flying!
Feet on the ground!
The winners of the gobba-gobba Great Ker-Splash Canyon race
get their own special Dodo glo tubes to ride around
Ker-Splash Canyon!
Un-uh...
I'll choose teams, by picking names out of my hat!
First team, Penny and... Davey.
-Next is... Rod and...
Shirley.
And Brody and... Wally!
-Awesome! What about me?
-And finally, Swift and Baddy!
-Hmph!
Y'know since I'm a professional lifeguard!
Strong, graceful and whoaaa...
Rod. You and me!
A team! We get to race...
And splish and splash...
Yep! It'll be great... great... great!
We're going to be tricky!
Ya, ya. Our best.
Real funny Fair and square. And a little tricky.
-Teams to the starting line, please!
-Am I too late to join the race? No, you're not too late, Timmy.
We just have to find you a partner!
Della! Want to be in the race?
Timmy needs a partner. -Sure!
'Dodos can do!' -Yay!
I'm in the race! But...
how can we beat teams with Top Wing Cadets?!
-We'll dodo-do our best!
And since I live in Ker-Splash Canyon,
I know all the best short cuts! -Ready go!
-When I helped Mom and Dad fix up Ker-Splash
we found a lot of little trails to climb up.
Oh yeah, the race! Let's go!
Oh lookie, a short cut, let's take it!
How bout we take a break.
Want an acorn butter and jelly sandwich?
Wait!
I have to make sure it's safe first!
That's what lifeguards do!
Now we can cross. Do what I do.
Wahhhh...
Maybe not exactly what I do... Uh, Penny can I get a hand here?!
Thanks Penny. Good lifeguarding skills.
I taught you well!
Actually it is so bad.
If we fly we'll be there in no time!
Speaking of cheating... I'll use you later.
Let's go!
-That’s really tall
-Let's cut through the Dodo caves!
-Um, I don't really like the dark. Or caves.
-Don't worry! We'll follow the dodo-glo!
C'mon! -The Dodo-glo?
Whoa, so cool! And so not spooky!
-Yeah... but the race!
Remember? We gotta go!
-Right, the race!
But we'll never beat the Top Wing Cadets!
-We can do! Come on.
-This is so sloooow. We should just fly.
We'd be up there in no time!
I'm acorn powered!
Bye Bye!
-Whaaaaaaaa-oooopsies!
This short cut is turning into a long cut!
-We made it! Still in first place!
Hahaha! But I need a rest...
-That... slippery, oily slope...
took a lot... out of...
us.
Well it wasn’t oil if that’s what you were thinking
You too?!
-Told ya I knew a good shortcut, Brody!
-And you? Whaaa??
No!
-Cadets. Those dodo caves are amaaaazing!
-No! No!
NOOOOOOOO!
Come on, Swift! Get in the log, we're gonna win!
-Come on, Della.
Show us the secret water path to the bottom.
-I'm good with caves, but not so much with water...
-Oh... Ok.
Don't worry, turtles are great in water!
I'll guide us.
-Gotta figure out how to win...
Waterfall cave eh? He-he-he.
Tricky...
Come on, Swift, focus on the race.
Wait, what? Noooo!
But the race! The race!!
Boomerang!
Ahhhhh!
Excellent junior lifeguarding, junior lifeguard!
-Go Brody! -Woohoo!
-Looks like we head this way... Uh-oh dodo!
There's a cave and waterfall that way!
Stay left!
-What are you waiting for, Baddy?
-For my partner to rescue his friend.
Wait! No one passes me!
-Oh... We just did.
Sorry...
-That's it, I am flying to the finish line!
Even if I do it alone! Wah!
Awww. I can't fly with wet wings!
Note to self: Don't stand up in a log flume!
Hey! Where's my partner!
Then let's go!
-Look Timmy. The finish line.
-Della and Timmy win the gobba-gobba
Grand Ker-Splash Canyon Race!
You also win these special Dodo-glo tubes!
-We did?
-Cool!
-Hey, wait up!
No fair! Waaaaahhh!!!
-Look at them glo! That's the Dodo-glo!
Out of my way, I'm going to be first through the tunnel!!
Woah! Too fast!
Sorry!
-Watch it!
-Ohhhhhh! Not again!!
-Hahahaha...!
Top Wing en inglés
10 Episodios
Trini's trin-tastic Big Swirl
Top Wing en inglés10 min, 18 sec
Dodo egg scramble
Top Wing en inglés10 min, 47 sec
Big swirl break-up
Top Wing en inglés10 min, 19 sec
Earl's nutty invention
Top Wing en inglés10 min, 47 sec
La gran carrera Ker-Splash (en inglés)
Top Wing en inglés10 min, 19 sec
Survivor bear and the secret of ker-splash canyon
Top Wing en inglés10 min, 47 sec
Waterfall jump
Top Wing en inglés10 min, 47 sec
Top Wing tour guides
Top Wing en inglés10 min, 19 sec
Pirate playzone
Top Wing en inglés10 min, 46 sec
King of the dodos
Top Wing en inglés10 min, 18 sec
Dentro de una misma calificación moral, “Todos los Públicos” por ejemplo, puede haber contenidos diseñados para niños de 4 años y otros para niños de 8. De la misma manera que todos los niños van a un mismo colegio, pero no tienen que entender las mismas asignaturas.
Con esta calificación buscamos agrupar contenidos de audiencias afines.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos de las plataformas digitales del canal Clan se clasifican en:
Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:
Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:
Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:
Top Wing en inglés
Penny, Rod, Swift, y Brody son cuatro jóvenes pájaros que se convierten en cadetes de la academia Top Wing para ayudar a su comunidad.
Penny, Rod, Swift, y Brody son cuatro jóvenes pájaros que se convierten en cadetes de la academia Top Wing para ayudar a su comunidad.
En Clan TV De lunes a viernes a las 10.00 H..