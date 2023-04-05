Vas a cerrar tu sesión de usuario. ¿Seguro que deseas continuar?Para entrar en la cuenta de Administrador, deberás iniciar sesión desde la Home.
#Big Swirl Island is the place to be.
#Clear blue skies and the ocean breeze.
#Adventure calls, gonna pass that test.
#Working as a team is the best.
#We're gonna touch the sky.
#Yet together we will learn to fly.
#We can do anything we dream.
#We're the rescue birds of Top Wing.
#Top Wing.
#Time to earn of wings.
#Top Wing.
#It's time to earn of wings##.
Shirley's Nutty Vacation
It's way faster collecting nuts with your help, Rod!
Oooh I'll use my nut finder!
I see one!
Got it! It's not just a nut finder...
it's a nut grabber, too!
Basket's full!
Yeah! A whole lot.
An a-cornocopia!
We have to keep them safe.
Ok! Thanks for taking them.
Be careful. Don't get them wet.
Or let them sink. Or eat them all!
Especially don't eat them all.
Race carefully!!
Hoo-hoo! I sure did collect a lot of nuts!
Now I just have to find some place to store them away!
Here! Nope
Nope... saving those for later
Nope...
Nope...
Nope...
Nope...
I don't have any room in my rooms for these nuts.
That would be nut-tacular!
For me? And my nuts?
Thanks guys!
Those Cadets rock!
I'll just find a place for the rest of these nuts and...
Ooof!
Oh ya. My house is still full!
Hmmmm. Where can I put 'em?
I know!
Uncle Nutmeg's Tippy Top cabin on Windy Hill!
Perfect!
Shirley, you're a genius!
Happy to help. I know how Shirley loves her nuts!
Ready, Swift!
Perfect! I'll keep them safe!
No problem Brody we’ve got lots of space to store Shirley’s nuts
Don't worry.
I'll take care of it, soon as we finish these!
Don't want them to melt...
-Uncle Nutmeg's Tippy Top Cabin!
Perfect spot to store some nuts!
Oh my.
A bit of a breeze!
Hmmm.
Maybe should have picked someplace less, uh, tall.
How can I get all these nuts up there?
I know! I'll pull 'em up with this rope!
Argh-Uggggghhhh.
Pretty windy up here on Windy Hill!
Wooooah!
Oh noooo!
Whooooaaaaaa... Noooo!!!
Oof!! Wait!!!
I need HEEEEELP!
Top Wing... HEEEEEELLP!
Shirley? Are you at Tippy Top Cabin?!
-Wow. It's really windy up there!
-Top Wing, I kinda... woah!...
Unhooked the anchor rope... woah!...
And the cabin is almost blowing away my nuts!... whoa!
Swift. See if you can get Shirley off of the cabin safely.
But be careful in that wind.
Great idea, Rod!
Whaa... Whaa.
WHAA! No nonono nono!
Woah. Sorry Swift... It's kind of windy!!
He's right, Swift.
Wait for Rod!
As soon as he gets there
see if you can re-attach that anchor rope.
Whooaaa... This is... really, really, windy!
Whoooooa no! Whooooa no!
If you're going to be in trouble.
It might as well be in a place with
a good view and a lot of nuts!
Oof! Maybe too many nuts.
Can't... Hold... On much longer!
I can’t reach!
Sorry about that!
Hurry Rod!
I don’t know how long I can hold on.
Woah!
They should sell tickets to that ride!
Am I right?
but... what about my nuts?
Thanks again for everything, Cadets...
Good night Team Top Wing!
-Amazing Action Rescue
-Check it out!
I've got the new Amazing Action magazine!
Wow! Look at this action shot!
-Whooaaa! Look!
Amazing Action Magazine is having a contest.
The best action picture will be on the cover!
-Cool! Whoa.
Wow. -And I'm gonna take that picture!
And I better go take some action shots!
I have the perfect action-camera to get the perfect action shot!
-Now I just need some action to catch!
Okay, Ryan, you're an active Goosling.
How about doing a big action-packed jump?
-Okay. One...
two... three!
-Hm. Not as action-y as I'd like.
And a little too much of my thumb...
-How about one of me flying? Yes!
Good idea!
Great flying Ryan! Hmm.
Didn't quite get it.
-Maybe you'll get a better picture out in the jungle.
-Great idea, son! Let's go!
-Hello Cadets. Ready for today's training?
Ok.
I've tuned up all of your vehicle engines.
They should be running better than ever.
So go take 'em for a ride and let me know how they feel...
There's the perfect action shot!
Ooohhoho I’ve gotta get a picture of that!
Missed him. I'll swing after him!
that's how you get an action shot.
-Careful Dad...
-Eeeeyaaaa! Missed it!!
Look out!!! -Hey!
Watch where you're falling and flashing.
-Sorry Baddy.
Just trying to catch the best action shot ever and make
the cover of Amazing Action. Missed it.
-Amazing Action? I love Amazing Action!
If you're looking for the best, most exciting action
on Big Swirl Island, you can take a picture of me in my jet!
Great! I'll go get it...
-Great idea, Baddy!
I'll take a picture of the whole Top Wing crew in action!
Four cadets. One great picture!
-Oh yeah, the Top Wing cadets are totally exciting.
-Top Wing?
I meant pictures of me in my jet, not Top Wing!
Good to hear Swift. How about the Road-Wing?
How about you, Brody?
Dad!
That would make an amazing picture!
-Team Top Wing?! Yes.
The moment I've been waiting for!
Hey!! What's Baddy doing in my picture?!
Ok, here's my chance!
-Hey, how 'bout a picture of this!
-Hey! Watch out!
Baddy! What are you doing!
-You get that? Amazing, right?
-Awe... I only got Baddy's eye!
-Well, I thought it was amazing...
-Ok. This is going to be it!
Amazing Action Magazine cover picture, coming right up.
Top Wing Cadets!
-Last move wasn't impressive enough for ya?
Then how about this?
Whoa-whoa-whoa-whoa!
-Batty again?! Well, his ear anyway...
-Oh This is not good for the bellyyyy!
-Great work, Cadets! You've earned a break!
-Yes! Wa-hoo.
Akawsome. I'm ready.
-Great moves out there Top Wing
If by good you mean pictures of Baddy's ear, wing and tail,
then yeah, I got lots of good ones.
-And don't forget the funny falling-out-of-a-tree selfie!
-Hahaha...
-I have to figure out how to keep Baddy out of my photos.
I want a picture of Team Top wing In action!!
I'll wear... a disguise.
A mustache. And glasses!
But I still better wear a mustache.
Just in case.
Oh my, who is that handsome goose with the mustache.
Hehehe...
-This is perfect Dad.
Great view and Baddy won't see you up here!
-No more Baddy photobombs!
This is it! The moment I've been waiting for!
Nothing could ruin this shot! Nothing!!
-There you are!
I've been looking all over for you!
And I like the moustache. Nice touch..
-Wait. Dad...
Dad... -Baaaaaaaddy!
My camera... -And my mustache!
-Dad, let go of the camera and fly!
You're a goose, remember?? -No!
Not my action-camera! I'll unhook it, then fly!
-Dad needs Top Wing!
Team Top Wing! My Dad needs help.
He’s caught on the wing of Baddy’s jet!
-Don't worry Ryan, we'll get Team Top Wing there as fast
as we can! -Cadets!
Abandon training mission. Reg is caught on Baddy's jet.
You have to rescue him!
Baddy! Hello!
Helloooooo!!
-What're you doing back there?
-My cameraaaaa!
-Ohhh! You want more pictures!
Ok. How about some trick flying!!
-Noooo! Too actionyyyy!
Baddy!
-Can't get more action-y than this
My camera!
Yeah. He's getting great action shots of me!
Get the cover shot yet? Huh?
Huh?
No!
Not until he catches one of my baddest moves...
like this!
-Whooooooaaaah!
-Get that? Huh?
Huh?
For what?
Aah! Why didn't you say something?!
Oh no, my jet's broken! I'm outta here!
-Ahhhhh! My camera!
Baddy's jet! Baddy's jet and my camera.
Ahhhh!
Come back action camera
Fly? Oh yeah right!
-I’m stuck!
Ooof Thanks Penny.
Great work, cadets! You did it!
-Wooo hooo!
-Take a gander at this!
-Wow, awesome! Cool!
Told you my action shot would win the grand prize!
-You made the cover of Amazing Action Magazine, Dad!!
Now that I wasn't planning on.
Here. I got everyone a copy.
-Can I have one of those?
Told you I'd make the cover of Amazing Action Magazine.
-Huh? That's me, right there!
Wait... it's just my wing!
You know I think there's something wrong with your camera!
-Hahaha...
