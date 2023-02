-Rhonda's Rockin' Family Reunion

Ooh, smells like Rhonda's fresh leaf rolls.

I'm all-in for a tasty fresh breakfast today.

But Rod...

You're all-in for a fresh breakfast every day!

It is the most important meal of the day!

Hi, Rhonda. Can I have a leaf-roll, please?

Sorry, Rod. The Lemon Shack is closed.

What? Close the Lemon Shack?!

Noooo! What's wrong???

Nothing wrong it's just that... Is that thunder?!

That's not thunder... That's my family!

They're here for a big family reunion party today!

Hi Rosie! Hi Niko!

-Hi Auntie Rhonda!

-Cadets, this is my cousin, Rosie, and my nephew Niko!

Hi Rosie, Hi Niko.

This reunion is going to be so much fun!

What do you do at your family reunions?

We eat leaf rolls, play some games, eat more leaf rolls,

play music, eat more leaf rolls and dance.

Dancing? We can help with that!

Oscar! Rhonda's family likes to dance.

Want to give them a tune? Sure Brody!

Let's hit it!

#Jump on up, when you hear the music play.

#Move your feet, you know you're going to dance today.

#It's party time, Rhino fun will never stop.

#Dance, dance, dance.

#Do the rockin' Rhino stomp...##

Oh my...

They’re going to be really hungry after all that dancing,

that’s a lot of mouths to feed! We can help with that.

Yeah!

We'll help make your party penguin-perfect!

Would anybody like a fresh leaf roll?

Ooh Leaf rolls. Yummy!

Can I get some more leaf rolls?

We need more leaf rolls?!

Yeah! Rhonda's family really loves leaf rolls.

I set up some games!

Bobbing for kelpcicles, ice cube toss, and Slip-n-belly slide,

That one’s my favourite!

Great work Penny! Brody and Oscar are a big hit!

I bet everyone danced up a big appetite.

Hey Everybody Look what Swift and Rod made!

Wow! They really love leaf rolls.

A lot!

Dancing makes rhinos extra-hungry.

-Yep.

Only one thing we love more than leaf rolls...

What's that? We love to daaaaaaance!

-Oh yeah! Let’s go!

-Faster!!

Huh?!

Rhonda's family sure know how to have fun.

Chirp, Cheep! Maybe a little too much fun?

The lemon shack is really rocking! That doesn't sound good...

Cause it's not!

Look, The boardwalk is falling apart.

It's not built for dancing rhinos. Woo-hoo.

Look at those Rhinos dance!

Thanks for helping make my party penguin-perfect, cadets.

Uh, Rhonda...

It might not be so perfect after all...

I'm not sure the Lemon Shack can hold your rockin' family

reunion. Look!

Oh, no! We have to stop the dancing...

but once my family gets dancing, it's hard to get them to stop!

But we have to try!

Hey! Hey! Hey!

-Hey-hey-hey!

Go Auntie Rhonda!

-No, no, everybody stop!

Ho ho! Auntie says everybody stomp!

-STOMP, STOMP, STOMP, STOMP! Hop-hop!

Let's Conga! -No I said 'stop'... not stomp!

Told you it's hard to stop them...

You know what they say:If you can't stop 'em,

Join 'em! Huh?

What if Rhonda's reunion moves someplace more, uh, solid?

Like the beach? Yeah!

The beach can't break!

But how are we going to get Rhonda's family

to the beach if they won't stop dancing long enough

for us to tell them.

They don't have to stop They just have to conga to the beach.

But they won’t conga to the beach if the music is here

Oh yeah...

I know, I'll boomerang my Road-Wing and toe Oscar

and his piano, I can lead the rhinos to the beach!

Great idea, and I’ll sing along

I knew I could count on you cadets.

Yeah. Let's cockadoodle-do-it!

Boomerang!

Okay, Rod. Let's go!

Let's get this show on the road... and get this party on the beach!

#Jump on up, when you hear the music play.

#Move your feet, you know you're going to dance today.

#It's party time, rhino fun will never stop.

#Dance, dance, dance.

#Do the rockin' Rhino stomp...##

It's working! Rhino beach party!

I can always count on Top Wing!

-Auntie Rhonda, where are we going?

-We're dancing this party to the beach!

-Yay! How far away is it?

Just across this bridge and down the road!

Whoa! What's happening to the bridge?

Whoooaaaa... This bridge is really rocking...

and not in a good way!

-Uh-oh... what was that?

The bridge isn't built for dancing rhinos either!

It sounds like something broke. I'll see!

Uh oh!

Cadets, the rhino dancing is too much for the bridge!

It's breaking... Rod and Oscar are almost across...

But Rhonda's family is still in the middle!

We have to keep the bridge up until they get across!

Rhonda, you have to get your family off the bridge.

We'll try to keep it from falling!

Cadets, let's boomerang our vehicles!

Time to earn our wings!

Rosie! Rhinos!

Stop dancing!!

-Oh no! What's happening?!

-The bridge can't handle our dancing!

-Waaaaaah?!

-We have to get off before it falls.

-If we have time!

-Come on... gently...

I'll hold the bridge while you cross.

Thanks Swift. Come on!

Careful... You can make it!

Penny, how's it look down there? I'll help hold things up.

They're almost across.

Whoa!

I... uh...

can't get back up! Hang on Niko!

I can't let go of the bridge or it will fall!

And so will Niko! Same here!

I got this! It's okay, Niko!

You can let go. I'll catch you.

But, it's, uh, kind of far... How about I come up and get you?

Huh?

I'm going to jump so you can drop right here next to me.

Then we can vroom to the beach in my Splash-Wing.

Ready? For serious...? Ok!

Now!

Look out below!

Wahooooooooo!!!!!! Go Brody!

Yes! Thanks Brody!!!

Let's hit the beach!

You've got some more dancing to do!

Nice move Brody. We'll meet you at the beach.

Almost done here... All clear let’s head to the beach!

The rhinos are off the bridge! Yay!

Nice work, Swift. You too, Penny.

Come on, time to beach party!

#Jump on up, when you hear the music play.

#Move you feet, you know you're going to dance today.

#It's party time, rhino fun will never stop.

#Dance, dance, dance; do the rockin' rhino stomp...##

AKAW! This was a great party.

Was? We're just getting started!

We are? Ok!

How much longer can your family keep dancing?

Oh, three or four more... Three or four hours?

Hours? No...

Our family reunions last days!

Days?... Well, If you can't stop 'em...

Join 'em! Come on cadets!

Hahahaha...!