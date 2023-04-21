Vas a cerrar tu sesión de usuario. ¿Seguro que deseas continuar?Para entrar en la cuenta de Administrador, deberás iniciar sesión desde la Home.
#Big Swirl Island is the place to be.
#Clear blue skies and the ocean breeze.
#Adventure calls, gonna pass that test.
#Working as a team is the best.
#We're gonna touch the sky.
#Yet together we will learn to fly.
#We can do anything we dream.
#We're the rescue birds of Top Wing.
#Top Wing.
#Time to earn of wings.
#Top Wing.
#It's time to earn of wings##
PIRATE PLAYZONE
Whohoo! Check it out! Yeah!
Ready for some fun? Yay! -Always!
The gondolas! They're so high up!
-Or the waterslide again!
-Avast ye mutinous Mate!
Cap'n Dilly, fiercest pirate on the whole lazy-river,
be after yer tube! WAaah!!
Arggh. That weren't very piratey.
Come to mention it, Wheres The swashbuckle?!
Where are the shanties? & The jigs?
There be nothin' piratey about Ker-Splash Canyon!
Oh Shiver me timbers! I say aye-aye to that idea.
Let's do it!
-Yes Cap’n. Alright Captain. Aye Aye. Yes.
-These fake treasure chests are perfect for the treasure
chest ride!
-Too bad there’s no treasure inside!
-Hahaha...
-Okey Dodo is everybody ready to gogo?
WE aRRRR!
Okey Dokie Dodo!
-Yay! -Cheep!Chirp!
Yo-ho-ho, a searchin' we will go!
Where be me nephew, young Dilly?
I want him to come help me plunder treasure!
-Buckle Up
-This is fun
-Yeah! This is ARGGH-some!
-What is this?
Young Dilly with treasure chests full of piratey treasure?!
-Ahoy mateys... haha!
There be more treasure where this came from yar!
-With a new crew of pirates
sitting on 'em to guard the treasure?!
I'll be hornswaggled!
I'm gonna pirate Dilly's treasure chests for me-self!
Matey!
Prepare to grab the chests, once I cause a wee distraction!
-Oh my. What have we gobba-gobba got here!
-A Pirate Playzone!
-With a pirate ship, and treasure chests.
-Looks like fun!
Want to go on the treasure chest ride with us?
-ARRR! -Sure Id love to!
-Let's go!
Launch!!
Argh. A lost beach ball!
I'll get 'er!
-Now, to get the chests those wee pirates are guarding...
-Found me some bouncey treasure! Hehe...
Enjoy your ride!
Whooooa! Woooah!
Avast me hearties!
Cap'n Swabby is pirating our treasure chests!
-What?
She don't know that!
Hi Penny! -Having fun at Ker-Splash Canyon?
If we don’t stop her Swabby will take those chests right
to Pirate Town!
-Cadets, boomerang your vehicles and rescue those riders!
Boomerang!
Not a moment too soon!
-This is awesome
-We seem to be heading into open water...
Fortunately, I'm a Lifeguard, so everyone's safe!
-Drat those Cadets!
But there's still two chests to plunder!
-Launch!
-Ooooh is this part of the ride! Very authentic!
-And fun!
-Launch!
-Whoaaaa!
-Argh
Best waterpark ride, ever!
-Pirate Town, dead ahead!
Whatever you do, don't let those Cadets in...
Huh, Where'd they go?
Ha.
I left those pesky Cadets in my sea foam!
HarHar!
Theres even a pirate hidaway -Oh Wow! It’s so realistic!
-And piratey
YAR! Why we be stopping?
Avast! Those be my treasure chests!
-Best ride ever!
-Yarg! Release my pirate treasure!
I got the treasure.
Oh it’s awfully light for a treasure chest.
My sweet, pirate treasure! Huh!
Wait a second. This be not treasure!
Pirate slide? And you didn't invite me?
Good old Cap'n Swabby!
Like them? We ARRRRR-dore them!
Come on Matey, let's show these landlubbers how to have
a swashbuckling good time!
Wheeeeee-arggggghhhh!
Ahoy, Auntie!
What d'ya think of me pirate playzone rides?
-If I knew it be a ride and not treasure here,
I never would have taken your chest!
Sorry for the trouble, me hearties.
Me! I do!
Meee! Oh me me me!
KING OF THE DODOS
King Dodo...
King Brodo Dodo!
Brodo, you're the long lost King of Dodos!
-Just like the statue. See!
Dodo legend says only the long lost Dodo King can get the crown
off the statue!
-Just like The legend says King will Crash!
Crown will Fall!
-Oh-no Brodo!
Dodos want the Dodo King to wear the crown.
Nothing! Dodos do everything!
King Brodo wants, King Brodo gets!
Dodos can do!
King Brodo! King Brodo!
Brody, did you tell the Dodos that you're not their King?
I hope being King won't interfere with your Top Wing duties.
Night night, King Brodo! Night night, King Brodo!
Coming right up! Whoops!
-Dodos can do!
Dodos can do kelp
Why do those Dodos do everything Brody wants?
I want Dodos to do everything I want...
Ok Brodo. King Brodo wants, King Brodo gets.
There they go!
Oh! That must be the cave of the crown!
Okay, let's find that crown...
Hmmm... no!
Aha! Gotcha!
Whoops!
He-he-he! Perfect!
Guess I'm supposed to look more like that guy...
Okay... now I just need...
these! Yes!
Now I look just like the... -King!
King! King!
-King... uh...
Baddo!
-Baddo! Baddo!
Baddo!
-King Baddo wants, King Baddo gets!
-Let's see...
King Baddo wants some snacks!
Bring me some muffins and some coconut water and some nuts...
Lots of nuts! Hehehe... -Dodo can do!
-This should last a whole winter...
-Dodo can do! Dodo King want nuts!
-Oh, I'm honored to share my nuts with the Dodo King.
-Hey I didn't mean all the nuts though...
Oh... Hazelnuts!
-King want muffins! -And coconut water!
-Brody wants more muffins.
Help yourself...
Wait!
I didn't mean help yourself to everything!
I need to talk to Brody...
The Dodos took all the muffins I had!
Said the King wanted them!
-Team Top Wing The Dodos just took all my winter nuts for their King!
You'd better check it out, Cadets! Get over to Ker-Splash Canyon!
Haha! I can do anything!
Okay, now the king says slide!
Wohoooo! Yeah, woohoo!
The crown fell on King Baddo too! And what King Baddo wants...
King Baddo wants to... fly!
Yeah! How about a geyser!?
Yeah! Now this is flying!
Higher! Yeah!
That's it! Heyhey...
Wooaah...
Wait...
Wahhh. help.
I can't fly very well with wet wings!
Waaaaaaa!!!
Bleech! Waaaah?
King says HELP! HEEEEEELP!
-Uh-oh Dodo. King Baddo and Dodos need help!
Help King Baddo!!
Wet wings or not, I'm not going down this log!
Yes! Oh-no!
Yeah! Rodo!!
What? Oh...
Hehe...
-You’re no Dodo. Uh... I’ll show myself out...
And what Queen Dello wants, Queen Dello gets...
-Let's see... Queen Dello wants...
To put the crown back where it belongs, on the statue!
Dodos don't need Kings and Queens to tell us what to do.
What Dodos need is... kelp-icers, for everyone!
-Rhonda can do.
-Yay!
