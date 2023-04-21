#Big Swirl Island is the place to be.

#Clear blue skies and the ocean breeze.

#Adventure calls, gonna pass that test.

#Working as a team is the best.

#We're gonna touch the sky.

#Yet together we will learn to fly.

#We can do anything we dream.

#We're the rescue birds of Top Wing.

#Top Wing.

#Time to earn of wings.

#Top Wing.

#It's time to earn of wings##

PIRATE PLAYZONE

Whohoo! Check it out! Yeah!

Ready for some fun? Yay! -Always!

What ride should we do next?

The gondolas! They're so high up!

-Or the waterslide again!

-Avast ye mutinous Mate!

Cap'n Dilly, fiercest pirate on the whole lazy-river,

be after yer tube! WAaah!!

Arggh. That weren't very piratey.

Come to mention it, Wheres The swashbuckle?!

Where are the shanties? & The jigs?

There be nothin' piratey about Ker-Splash Canyon!

It would be fun to have a pirate ride!

Aye-Aye. That would be fun!

Cap'n Dilly.

You should make a Ker-Splash Canyon Pirate Ride!

Oh Shiver me timbers! I say aye-aye to that idea.

Let's do it!

-Yes Cap’n. Alright Captain. Aye Aye. Yes.

-These fake treasure chests are perfect for the treasure

chest ride!

-Too bad there’s no treasure inside!

-Hahaha...

-Okey Dodo is everybody ready to gogo?

Who’s ready for the

Ker-Splash Canyon Pirate Playzone?!

WE aRRRR!

Let’s get this pirate party started!

Okey Dokie Dodo!

-Yay! -Cheep!Chirp!

Great job, team. Looks good.

Good enough to try.

Stand back me matey's, Brody's coming aboard!

Arr! Aye-Aye!

I'll just check it out from here where it's nice and dry.

Cannonballlll!!!

Nevermind...

Yo-ho-ho, a searchin' we will go!

Where be me nephew, young Dilly?

I want him to come help me plunder treasure!

-Buckle Up

-This is fun

-Yeah! This is ARGGH-some!

-What is this?

Young Dilly with treasure chests full of piratey treasure?!

-Ahoy mateys... haha!

There be more treasure where this came from yar!

-With a new crew of pirates

sitting on 'em to guard the treasure?!

I'll be hornswaggled!

I'm gonna pirate Dilly's treasure chests for me-self!

Matey!

Prepare to grab the chests, once I cause a wee distraction!

-Oh my. What have we gobba-gobba got here!

-A Pirate Playzone!

-With a pirate ship, and treasure chests.

-Looks like fun!

Thanks to pirate experts Cap'n Dilly and Matilda!

Want to go on the treasure chest ride with us?

-ARRR! -Sure Id love to!

-Let's go!

Launch!!

Huh? Where'd that beach ball come from?

Argh. A lost beach ball!

I'll get 'er!

-Now, to get the chests those wee pirates are guarding...

-Found me some bouncey treasure! Hehe...

Enjoy your ride!

Huh, where is everyone?

Whooooa! Woooah!

What happened?

Avast me hearties!

Cap'n Swabby is pirating our treasure chests!

-What? You mean The chests for the ride?!

But there's no treasure in them! Yar!

She don't know that!

There's Big Swirlers riding on those chests!

Time to call HQ!

Speedy, Bea! Come in!

Hi Penny! -Having fun at Ker-Splash Canyon?

We were until Cap'n Swabby took the treasure chests from

the pirate ride, with riders on them!

If we don’t stop her Swabby will take those chests right

to Pirate Town!

-Cadets, boomerang your vehicles and rescue those riders!

We're on it!

Boomerang!

Time to earn our wings!

Hang on, Ward! That's one.

But someone needs to grab the Commodore!

I'm on it!

Glide-Mode!

Gotcha! Yes!

Cock-a-doodle-did it! Whew!

Not a moment too soon!

-This is awesome

-We seem to be heading into open water...

Fortunately, I'm a Lifeguard, so everyone's safe!

-Drat those Cadets!

But there's still two chests to plunder!

-Launch!

-Ooooh is this part of the ride! Very authentic!

-And fun!

-Launch!

-Whoaaaa!

-Argh

Oh no Cadets, the other two chests are headed to sea!

Don't worry, Rod! We'll get them back!

We have to catch Swabby before she

gets to Pirate Town! Woo-hoo!

Best waterpark ride, ever!

-Pirate Town, dead ahead!

Whatever you do, don't let those Cadets in...

Huh, Where'd they go?

Ha.

I left those pesky Cadets in my sea foam!

HarHar!

There she is!

We'll sneak in Pirate Town underwater!

Theres even a pirate hidaway -Oh Wow! It’s so realistic!

-And piratey

READY! SET!

LAUNCH!

YAR! Why we be stopping?

Avast! Those be my treasure chests!

-Best ride ever!

-Yarg! Release my pirate treasure!

It’s not Treasure!

Oh no!

I got Davy and Wally!

I got Tina and June!

I got the treasure.

Oh it’s awfully light for a treasure chest.

My sweet, pirate treasure! Huh!

Wait a second. This be not treasure!

That’s what we’ve been trying to tell you!

It’s for the pirate slide at Kersplash Canyon

Pirate slide? And you didn't invite me?

Good old Cap'n Swabby! Oh.

Do you like Piratey water park rides too Cap'n Swabby?

Like them? We ARRRRR-dore them!

Come on Matey, let's show these landlubbers how to have

a swashbuckling good time!

Wheeeeee-arggggghhhh!

Ahoy, Auntie!

What d'ya think of me pirate playzone rides?

-If I knew it be a ride and not treasure here,

I never would have taken your chest!

Sorry for the trouble, me hearties.

Argh, we be acceptin'-er, I mean, we accept your apology,

Cap'n Swabby.

And now that all the treasure is back, who else wants a ride?

Me! I do!

Meee! Oh me me me!

KING OF THE DODOS

Wooohooo! Akawwwwww!

That ride splashes Puffin-style!

Whoa! Check this out!

Whoa!

That's a totally steep drop to a totally creepy cave.

Perfect!

PRIMO!!

Woohoo!

I've never seen this awesome ride before.

Whu-oh! Woah Cool

Whoa. Didn't mean to do that.

Huh??

King Dodo...

Oh, uh hi! Sorry for crashing into your uh...

Hey, that's a good looking statue! Brooo-do!

King Brodo Dodo!

Huh? Brody is King Brodo?!

Uh, Hi Della, Hi Doogie. What's going on?

Brodo, you're the long lost King of Dodos!

-Just like the statue. See!

Well I guess I do look a little like that guy.

Dodo legend says only the long lost Dodo King can get the crown

off the statue! Well I didn't really 'get' it.

It just fell on my head! You are King!

-Just like The legend says King will Crash!

Crown will Fall!

I'm not the King... No!

-Oh-no Brodo!

Dodos want the Dodo King to wear the crown.

Well, It is a sharp looking crown.

How do I look? You look oh so Dodo, King Brodo!!

So, uh, what's a Dodo King supposed to do?

Nothing! Dodos do everything!

King Brodo wants, King Brodo gets!

Okaaay...

well, I want to get the Splash-Diver back

in the water to get back to HQ. I'll just...

Dodos can do! Oh...

hey... be careful!

Whuup! Whooaa.

Uh. Thanks Dodos!

Hi Everyone I found a cool hidden cave in Ker-Splash Canyon!

It's soooo awesome! Uh!

Look! Oh, yeah!

I found this crown in the cave.

Dodo legend says it makes me King of the Dodos.

Pretty silly, huh? No...

Look!

King Brodo! King Brodo!

Oh... That...

Brody, did you tell the Dodos that you're not their King?

I did! They don't believe me!

I hope being King won't interfere with your Top Wing duties.

Don't worry.

I'm sure they'll get tired soon and go home...

The dodos don't seem tired yet!

Akaw!

Do those Dodos ever rest?

Thanks, guys. 'Night everybody!

Night night, King Brodo! Night night, King Brodo!

Finally, they're asleep...

Aren't you tired of Dodos following you everywhere, Brody?

I'm kind of getting used to it...

Another lemon coconut water please, Rhonda.

Coming right up! Whoops!

-Dodos can do!

Oh, thanks!

Good thing I didn't ask for a huge pile of kelp-wraps!

Dodos can do kelp Brody!

This is too much! You're right.

Just half this much kelp, guys.

Maybe its time for the Dodos to go back home.

I told them to go, but they just want to make King Brodo happy!

Why do those Dodos do everything Brody wants?

Dodo legend says if the crown falls on your head,

you're the long lost king! It does?

Yeah. Now the Dodos do everything I say!

It's too much.

I want Dodos to do everything I want...

I know!

If the Dodos do everything you say just tell them

not to do everything you say. And to go home.

Yeah!

They have to listen to you, you're king!

Great Idea! Dodos!

Listen!

It's been really fun having you do everything for me,

and listening to you snore all night.

But it's time for you to take the crown and go back

to Ker-Splash Canyon! So commands King Brodo!

Ok Brodo. King Brodo wants, King Brodo gets.

Bye Dodos. I'll miss them.

Don't worry Brody.

You can always visit them at Ker-Splash Canyon!

There they go!

Oh! That must be the cave of the crown!

Okay, let's find that crown...

Hmmm... no!

Aha! Gotcha!

Whoops!

He-he-he! Perfect!

Guess I'm supposed to look more like that guy...

Okay... now I just need...

these! Yes!

Now I look just like the... -King!

King! King!

-King... uh...

Baddo!

-Baddo! Baddo!

Baddo!

-King Baddo wants, King Baddo gets!

-Let's see...

King Baddo wants some snacks!

Bring me some muffins and some coconut water and some nuts...

Lots of nuts! Hehehe... -Dodo can do!

-This should last a whole winter...

-Dodo can do! Dodo King want nuts!

-Oh, I'm honored to share my nuts with the Dodo King.

-Hey I didn't mean all the nuts though...

Oh... Hazelnuts!

-King want muffins! -And coconut water!

-Brody wants more muffins.

Help yourself...

Wait!

I didn't mean help yourself to everything!

I need to talk to Brody...

The Dodos took all the muffins I had!

Said the King wanted them!

-Team Top Wing The Dodos just took all my winter nuts for their King!

King, huh? What?!

It wasn't me! I told them to go home!

That’s Strange Do the Dodos have another king?

You'd better check it out, Cadets! Get over to Ker-Splash Canyon!

Time to earn our wings!

Haha! I can do anything! Huh! What was that?

Okay, now the king says slide!

Wohoooo! Yeah, woohoo!

What's going on, Della? We have a new Dodo King!

The crown fell on King Baddo too! And what King Baddo wants...

King Baddo gets.

King Baddo wants to... fly!

Yeah! How about a geyser!?

Yeah! Now this is flying!

Higher! Yeah!

That's it! Heyhey...

Wooaah...

Wait...

Wahhh. help.

I can't fly very well with wet wings!

Waaaaaaa!!!

Bleech! Waaaah?

King says HELP! HEEEEEELP!

That's not a good idea, Dodos! Dodo's do-don't swim

-Uh-oh Dodo. King Baddo and Dodos need help!

Time to earn our wings!

Gotcha!

Gotcha!

Help King Baddo!!

Don't worry, Top Wing's here!

Wet wings or not, I'm not going down this log!

I got you!

Yes! Oh-no!

Suction button now!

Yeah! Rodo!!

What? Oh...

Hehe...

-You’re no Dodo. Uh... I’ll show myself out...

Looks like the Dodos need a new ruler.

What should we do with this? I know!

Della deserves the crown! Great idea!

And what Queen Dello wants, Queen Dello gets...

-Let's see... Queen Dello wants...

To put the crown back where it belongs, on the statue!

Oh! Swift can do!

Dodos don't need Kings and Queens to tell us what to do.

What Dodos need is... kelp-icers, for everyone!

-Rhonda can do.

-Yay!