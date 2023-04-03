#Big Swirl Island is the place to be.

#Clear blue skies and the ocean breeze.

#Adventure calls, gonna pass that test.

#Working as a team is the best.

#We're gonna touch the sky.

#Yet together we will learn to fly.

#We can do anything we dream.

#We're the rescue birds of Top Wing.

#Top Wing.

#Time to earn of wings.

#Top Wing.

#It's time to earn of wings##

Penny Rescues Survivor Bear

-There I was, going down into the deepest, darkest cave I'd ever

seen...

when I came face to face with the longest,

sharpest fangs I'd ever seen!

-W-W-What happened? What did you do?

-What did I do?

Got my camera out, of course, and took this selfie with him.

I even let him wear my Lucky Survivor Hat!

Wow, Survivor Bear. Aren't you afraid of anything?

There's nothing for this bear to fear but fear itself!

-Cheep! Chirp!-Huh?

Haha... See.

Everyone wants to wear the lucky survivor hat!

Time to tape my show. That's me, Survivor Bear.

Facing my fears one fang at time! All bear myself!

Today I will survive Creepy Cavern deep down under

the Big Swirl Island sea!

Creepy Cavern is in the deepest, darkest part of the reef.

They say there's a Sea Monster down there!

It is really creepy down there. You've been in Creepy Cavern?

N-no, I've been near there in my Aqua-Wing, but never inside.

Perfect!

I'm going where no bear has gone before!

Oh, that's a good one. Remind me to say that on my show.

So, who wants to take me out to Creepy Cavern?

I can take you in a splash... in my Splash-Wing!

Great! I'll get my gear.

Speedy, I'm taking Survivor Bear out to Creepy Cavern.

But Survivor Bear says he doesn't even know what's down there!

Don't worry, Penny. We'll watch him from HQ.

Any sign of trouble... Team Top Wing is ready!

Ok Speedy. And now...

Off to adventure!

-Wait! Your hat!

-Just give it a toss.

-Wow! Ahhhh!Amazing!

I sure hope Survivor Bear knows what he's getting into down there.

Hang on to your hat, Survivor Bear.

This is right above Creepy Cavern.

Sure is quiet out here.

WHAHHHHHH??!!

Ha, what did you expect, a sea monster?!

Oh Well... Would you hold onto my lucky hat.

I Don't want it to get squashed... or soggy!

Sure no problem Be careful down there.

There are underwater currents, and rock slides, oh,

and a sea monster... Sounds like an adventure!

My camera will record me surviving rock slides and sea monsters

to explore Creepy Cavern.

When planning a Survivor Bear challenge I make sure to keep

danger and preparation perfectly balanced...

WHOA!

Being an adventurer has its ups and downs...

but you always want to make a big splash!

Hehe. Cause I did.

Another un-BEAR-lieveable landing!

Underwater caverns can be really dark, because they're deep...

and underwater!

But Survivor Bear is always prepared.

Just remember kids...

in the dark, a place is exactly the same as that place

in the light! Just, you know, darker!

Ready to go where no bear has gone before!

A well-trained survivor knows that danger lurks behind every rock.

See what I mean...

Did it have to be fangs?

Every survivor knows if you're stuck in an underwater cave with

a multi-eyed-huge-fanged monster, it's time to call for...

HELP!

Oh that's not good...

And my foot's stuck... that's not good either.

And, of course, there's the Sea Monsters...

also not good...

Heeelllppp!!

Uh-oh! That's really not good.

Survivor Bear's in trouble! I'll go rescue him!

Hang on Penny. Sounded like a big rock slide.

You and your Aqua-Wing might need some help moving those rocks.

-Speedy's right.

We'll have to rescue Survivor Bear, together.

Underwater? How?

Watch!

-Please fasten your seat-belts.

-Let’s Fly!

-Is that the HQ Command Flier!

Go Team Top Wing!

We'd better hurry.

I think there’s a monster down there.

Who's ready to head to the cave! -We are!

The cave... with the...

underwater sea monster...?

Akaw! Yes!Soooo cool!

How are you going to clear the entrance, Speedy?

He's not... you are!

Huh?

Just like the legs on my Flash Wing!

Uh-huh, and you control them the same way.

Slick!

Whooooaaa! Woooooo!

Ok... I've got this!

There... now to move those boulders.

Perfect! Now Survivor Bear can get out.

So, where is he? Maybe he's stuck...

or lost! Or wrestling the sea monster!!

I'll take my sub, and go in and find him.

But what about the m-m-monster?!

Survivor Bear needs me.

And If he can face his fears, so can I.

Then I'm going, too.

B-but Rod, you don't like caves or being in the water...

Or sea monsters! Yeah...

but birds of a feather should stick together!

That's very brave of you, Rod. We're Team Top Wing...

and Penny might need a co-pilot. Thanks, Rod.

This'll be Easy Freezy with a buddy!

Let's cockadoodle-do-this!

Help is on the way!

While awaiting rescue it's important to relax.

A jaunty tune always helps me.

Hm!

Next time I need to bring an underwater harmonica...

Do they make those?

AHHHHHHH!!!! It's the monster!

The opening is big enough, now. We're going in!

There's no way to get through there, Penny

Oh, yes there is... My mini Sub!

B-but! What what about me?

Stay right here... In case I need back up!

Ok... I can do that!

Thanks Rod.

I'll be back in two shakes of a flipper!

Penny! Yes!

Top Wing to the rescue! Am I ever happy to see you!!!

My boot's stuck in these rocks.

Wait, I've got an idea!

I like your thinking.

But don't I like the look of that...

Sea Monster!!!

What sea monster?

Oh... That Sea Monster!

Penny are you ok?! A-okay, Speedy.

Hang on...

In the dark, a place is exactly the same as that place

in the light! Just darker!

Right, Survivor Bear?

That's right, Penny! That's what I always say!

Woooow! Whoooooa!

I thought that was you!!

Who was who? Who is it, Penny?

Just some friendly Fang-Fish! They're not scary.

They're very friendly!

This big fella is really friendly.

Survivor Bear does it again!

And there I was, in the deepest, darkest underwater cave I'd ever

seen... surrounded by biggest eyes and sharpest fangs

I'd ever seen...

-W-W-What happened? What was it?

What did you do next? -What did I do?

I called Team Top Wing, of course.

Those Cadets know how to face their fears.

Penny lit up the cave and we even got a picture with them.

-Yeah! Alright!

Way to go, Penny!

-Team selfie! Everyone say...

Easy Freezy!

-Easy Freezy!

-Penny’s Jungle Adventure

Which badge should I earn next?

There are still a lot of skills for you to master.

Maybe I should try... that one!

The Jungle Exploring Badge? Woo-hoo That's a real hard one!

Yeah! There's bugs!

And plants that want to eat you! And flowers that make you sneeze!

COOL! Huh?

Cool? Whaa?

Badges should be hard.

And I can add to my bug photo collection!

My flower photo collection! And my sneeze collection!

sneeze collection?

ACHOO! Excuse me!

Great shot Penny.

See?

The Jungle Exploring Badge is an excellent badge to earn.

-Rod, Brody and Swift already earned it.

You'll have to try it alone. Sounds like a challenge...

So let's do it! Okay.

Swift will drop you off in the jungle.

You just have to make it to Big Tree Hill before sunset!

-You have to find your way on your own, using this map.

Call us only if it's an emergency. Alright!

Time to earn my wings... and my Jungle Exploring Badge!

Big Tree Hill is just over there!

I have to get there by sundown? It is kind of far...

Careful.

The jungle can be tricky, especially with stuff like

stinky, sneezy flowers!

Ok... Here I go.

You can do it, Penny!

Just follow the map.

Thanks Swift! See you at Big Tree Hill!

I hope this badge isn't too hard!

Ok... I just have to follow the map.

And watch out for the flowers that try to eat me!

Oooh! Cool bug!

The blinking light on the map shows where Penny is!

-She's headed in the right direction...

Whoa, wait. Now she's going the wrong way.

Wrong way!? Oh no!

Oh there she goes.

Now she's back going the right way!

I hope Penny's gonna be ok.

The Jungle Exploring Badge was really hard...

Remember those sneezy flowers?

Yeah... she's headed right for them

What if Penny sneezes so bad she sneezes right into

the Cadet-eating blossoms?! Rod, I have an idea.

Would you run out to Big Tree Hill to wait for Penny there,

just in case? Yes!

Great idea!! Go ahead, Rod.

We'll let you know if Penny needs anything.

ACHOO!

'Scuse me!

Those flowers must be the Sneezy Flowers...

Better go around them! After I get a sneezy selfie!

ACHOO! 'Scuse me.

Perfect!

Hmmm. I ran pretty far...

I think I'm almost to the...

ACHOO! Sneezy... ACHOO!

flowers!

ACHOOOO! 'Scuse me!

Penny's still moving in the right direction.

Wooo whooo weee! Jungle Exploring is fun!

Wee!

Hullo? Did I hear Penny?

Wooo whooo weee...

Oh, it's that silly cadet-eating plant!

Hmmm. How am I going to get out of this?

Are you ticklish? Tickle tickle!

Tickle the bloomers? That's a great idea!

This looks familiar. It looks like...

Bloomers!

Woah I forgot the Bloomers! Now I'm stuck!

Hi, Rod... Hang on!

Tickle Tickle

Ooof! Right on the beak!!

Thanks, Sammy! It's an old monkey trick...

That I learned from Penny. Have you seen Penny?!

Sure. Are you looking for her?

Not really, just going to meet her when she finishes her jungle

badge. But, is she ok?!

Yeah.

She came by here a little while ago.

Come on, I'll show you.

Ooooh!

Big Tree Hill! Almost there!

She was headed that way! Across the river?

I don't want to get my tail feathers wet...

Let me show you how to cross a river...

monkey style!

Whoops! Ahh!

Uh-oh...

How do you steer this silly thing? Wait!

Sammy! Hang on Sammy!

I'll call Headquarters!

Rod...? What's up?

I'm out near Big Tree Hill! Sammy fell in the river...

he's floating toward the falls!

Sounds like we need a water cadet out there, and fast.

I'll call Penny. B-but what about her badge!

Sammy needs help.

She can always get her badge later...

Penny! Sammy fell in the river.

Oh no! Where?

He's headed for Jungle Falls. Don't worry, Speedy!

I'm close by. I can rescue him...

Penguin Style!

Speedy! Sammy's almost at Jungle Falls.

I'm going to have to swim after him!

Hold on... Penny should be close.

The map says she's right there. I don't see her anywhere...

Oh no... Huh? I stopped!

And I'm floating backward?!

What is going on?? Huh?

Hi Sammy! Penny is what's going on!!

That's a rescue Penguin Style!

Thanks, Penny! I was headed over the falls!

Yeah, thanks, Penny!

I thought I was gonna have to get wet!

And maybe go over the falls too... No problem!

But it looks like I won't get my Jungle Badge today.

It's almost sun down!

Sammy, how close does this river come to Big Tree Hill?

Real close! It flows down from Big Tree Hill!

Go up river to the Big Blue Bloomer,

and you're there!

Penny, you can swim faster than anyone on the island!

Can you swim up the river?! Of course I can.

Great idea, Rod! You can cockadoodle-do this!

See ya, Sammy!

Bye, Sammy! Thanks for the rescue!

Go get that badge!

-Swift, it's almost sunset. I'll head out to Big Tree Hill.

I hope she makes it.

Ok, Sammy said to look for the Big Blue Bloomer.

It's gotta be around here somewhere...

ULMP!

Found it!

That's using your head, Rod! Ok Bloomer.

Tickle, tickle...

That's an old rooster trick that I just learned from Sammy...

Who learned it from you!

But Penny. You better Hurry.

You can do it!

Speedy, I'm at Big Tree Hill... and the Sun's almost set.

Gonna do it! Gonna do it!

You're so close... You can't give up!

Don't worry Rod. Penguins never give up!

Penguin slide!

Look out Swift! Ooof!

Sorry, Swift! That's sunset.

You made it, Penny!

Did... she...

cockadoodle...? Did she...

cockadoodle...?

Did she do it?

Yes!! I knew she... would...

I couldn't have done it without you, Rod.

You didn't let me give up!

Told you the Jungle Exploring Badge was hard!

Especially when you have a rescue right in the middle!

Come on, Cadets. Let's go home!

Cadet Penny, you took on a very challenging Top Wing badge,

all By yourself!

-And rescued a friend along the way.

-Penny, your Jungle Exploring Badge!

Wow! Thanks!

Good work, Penny! You earned it!

With lots of help from Rod, who didn't let me give up.

And I got great pictures to add to my bug photo collection.

And my flower photo collection! ACHOOOOOO!!

And your sneeze collection!

Hahahaha!!