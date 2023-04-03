Vas a cerrar tu sesión de usuario. ¿Seguro que deseas continuar?Para entrar en la cuenta de Administrador, deberás iniciar sesión desde la Home.
#Big Swirl Island is the place to be.
#Clear blue skies and the ocean breeze.
#Adventure calls, gonna pass that test.
#Working as a team is the best.
#We're gonna touch the sky.
#Yet together we will learn to fly.
#We can do anything we dream.
#We're the rescue birds of Top Wing.
#Top Wing.
#Time to earn of wings.
#Top Wing.
#It's time to earn of wings##
Penny Rescues Survivor Bear
-There I was, going down into the deepest, darkest cave I'd ever
seen...
when I came face to face with the longest,
sharpest fangs I'd ever seen!
-W-W-What happened? What did you do?
-What did I do?
Got my camera out, of course, and took this selfie with him.
I even let him wear my Lucky Survivor Hat!
There's nothing for this bear to fear but fear itself!
-Cheep! Chirp!-Huh?
Haha... See.
Everyone wants to wear the lucky survivor hat!
Time to tape my show. That's me, Survivor Bear.
Facing my fears one fang at time! All bear myself!
Today I will survive Creepy Cavern deep down under
the Big Swirl Island sea!
Perfect!
I'm going where no bear has gone before!
Oh, that's a good one. Remind me to say that on my show.
So, who wants to take me out to Creepy Cavern?
Great! I'll get my gear.
Don't worry, Penny. We'll watch him from HQ.
Any sign of trouble... Team Top Wing is ready!
Off to adventure!
-Wait! Your hat!
-Just give it a toss.
-Wow! Ahhhh!Amazing!
Ha, what did you expect, a sea monster?!
I Don't want it to get squashed... or soggy!
My camera will record me surviving rock slides and sea monsters
to explore Creepy Cavern.
When planning a Survivor Bear challenge I make sure to keep
danger and preparation perfectly balanced...
WHOA!
Being an adventurer has its ups and downs...
but you always want to make a big splash!
Hehe. Cause I did.
Another un-BEAR-lieveable landing!
Underwater caverns can be really dark, because they're deep...
and underwater!
But Survivor Bear is always prepared.
Just remember kids...
in the dark, a place is exactly the same as that place
in the light! Just, you know, darker!
Ready to go where no bear has gone before!
A well-trained survivor knows that danger lurks behind every rock.
See what I mean...
Did it have to be fangs?
Every survivor knows if you're stuck in an underwater cave with
a multi-eyed-huge-fanged monster, it's time to call for...
HELP!
Oh that's not good...
And my foot's stuck... that's not good either.
And, of course, there's the Sea Monsters...
also not good...
Heeelllppp!!
Hang on Penny. Sounded like a big rock slide.
You and your Aqua-Wing might need some help moving those rocks.
-Speedy's right.
We'll have to rescue Survivor Bear, together.
Watch!
-Please fasten your seat-belts.
-Let’s Fly!
-Is that the HQ Command Flier!
Go Team Top Wing!
Who's ready to head to the cave! -We are!
Akaw! Yes!Soooo cool!
He's not... you are!
Uh-huh, and you control them the same way.
Whooooaaa! Woooooo!
That's very brave of you, Rod.
Help is on the way!
While awaiting rescue it's important to relax.
A jaunty tune always helps me.
Hm!
Next time I need to bring an underwater harmonica...
Do they make those?
AHHHHHHH!!!! It's the monster!
Penny! Yes!
Top Wing to the rescue! Am I ever happy to see you!!!
My boot's stuck in these rocks.
I like your thinking.
But don't I like the look of that...
Sea Monster!!!
Penny are you ok?!
That's right, Penny! That's what I always say!
This big fella is really friendly.
Survivor Bear does it again!
And there I was, in the deepest, darkest underwater cave I'd ever
seen... surrounded by biggest eyes and sharpest fangs
I'd ever seen...
-W-W-What happened? What was it?
What did you do next? -What did I do?
I called Team Top Wing, of course.
Those Cadets know how to face their fears.
Penny lit up the cave and we even got a picture with them.
-Yeah! Alright!
Way to go, Penny!
-Team selfie! Everyone say...
Easy Freezy!
-Easy Freezy!
-Penny’s Jungle Adventure
There are still a lot of skills for you to master.
Cool? Whaa?
Great shot Penny.
The Jungle Exploring Badge is an excellent badge to earn.
-Rod, Brody and Swift already earned it.
You'll have to try it alone.
Swift will drop you off in the jungle.
You just have to make it to Big Tree Hill before sunset!
-You have to find your way on your own, using this map.
Call us only if it's an emergency.
The blinking light on the map shows where Penny is!
-She's headed in the right direction...
Whoa, wait. Now she's going the wrong way.
Oh there she goes.
Now she's back going the right way!
Would you run out to Big Tree Hill to wait for Penny there,
just in case?
We'll let you know if Penny needs anything.
Penny's still moving in the right direction.
Hullo? Did I hear Penny?
Tickle the bloomers? That's a great idea!
Hi, Rod... Hang on!
Tickle Tickle
That I learned from Penny.
Sure. Are you looking for her?
Yeah.
She came by here a little while ago.
Come on, I'll show you.
She was headed that way!
Let me show you how to cross a river...
monkey style!
Whoops! Ahh!
Uh-oh...
How do you steer this silly thing?
Rod...? What's up?
Sounds like we need a water cadet out there, and fast.
I'll call Penny.
Sammy needs help.
She can always get her badge later...
Penny! Sammy fell in the river.
He's headed for Jungle Falls.
Hold on... Penny should be close.
The map says she's right there.
Oh no... Huh? I stopped!
And I'm floating backward?!
What is going on??
Thanks, Penny! I was headed over the falls!
Real close! It flows down from Big Tree Hill!
Go up river to the Big Blue Bloomer,
and you're there!
Go get that badge!
-Swift, it's almost sunset.
Yes!!
Cadet Penny, you took on a very challenging Top Wing badge,
all By yourself!
-And rescued a friend along the way.
-Penny, your Jungle Exploring Badge!
Good work, Penny! You earned it!
Hahahaha!!
Top Wing en inglés
Penny, Rod, Swift, y Brody son cuatro jóvenes pájaros que se convierten en cadetes de la academia Top Wing para ayudar a su comunidad.
Penny, Rod, Swift, y Brody son cuatro jóvenes pájaros que se convierten en cadetes de la academia Top Wing para ayudar a su comunidad.
