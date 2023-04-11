#Big Swirl Island is the place to be.

#Clear blue skies and the ocean breeze.

#Adventure calls, gonna pass that test.

#Working as a team is the best.

#We're gonna touch the sky.

#Yet together we will learn to fly.

#We can do anything we dream.

#We're the rescue birds of Top Wing.

#Top Wing.

#Time to earn of wings.

#Top Wing.

#It's time to earn of wings##

Ker-Splash Canyon Tour

Is she here yet? Is she?

Aww... Trini's not here yet...

She's close. I can hear Sandy's plane.

I can't wait to meet her!

I have all her books.

Trini's Travel Tips to Polar Bear Islands,

Trini's Travel Tips to Rhino Mountain...

Trini's Travel Tips to Goose Grove

Wow, have you been to all those places, Shirley?!

Not yet... But I love to read about them!

Trini's Travel Tips to Goose Grove is simply gripping!

-Trini has readers all over the world.

And now she's writing a guide to Big Swirl Island.

There's a lot of fun things to do on Big Swirl.

-I can't wait to watch Trini having fun.

That will be so... well...

fun! Here they come!

Let's cockadoodle-do this!

We're about to land on Big Swirl, Trini.

-Trin-tastic!

Time to start recording some notes for my book.

I record all my notes so I can listen back when

I'm writing.

Testing 1-2-3... It's travel time with Trini!

Testing 1-2-3... It's travel time with Trini!

Alright! It's working.

Travel Tip: Make sure you fly with super-friendly Sandy Stork,

for a happy landing on Big Swirl Island!

-There's sure lots of fun stuff on Big Swirl to write about.

-Of course! And I can always find the fun!

My readers know every trip I take is totally Trin-tastic!

Phew. Yes!

Mission accomplished

Woah

-Sorry about that!

Are you really you?

-Baa-ha! You know it: I'm Trini.

And you are?

-It is you! I've read all your books...

Ten times... each!

I'm Shirley!

-Hi Trini. Welcome to Big Swirl Island.

I'm Speedy. This is Bea.

-And these are the Top Wing Cadets.

They'll show you anything you want to see on the island.

-Hi! Hello!

Hey Trini! Welcome to Big Swirl

I’m so excited to meet you!

I'm here to get tips on the fantastic fun spots

on Big Swirl! -Ok!

Cool! All right!

We'll help!

-Trin-tastic! Where should we start?

-That new log ride is opening today...

Right! At Ker-Splash Canyon! Oh yeah!

We could be the first to ride it!

You can ride with me on my Rooster-Booster!

Sounds Trini-riffic! Let's go for it!

-Woah!

Amazing!

Look! Awesome!

So cool!

Step right up, folks! Your log awaits you...

-Who's going to be the very first to ride

the Ker-Splash Canyon Cruise? We will!

Ok! Let's make a splash!

Err, Splash?!

I'm going to get wet feathers, aren't I?

I really don't love wet feathers...

Ok, who's first? Me! I'll go!

Alright, next up is Penny and Rod.

-This is so exciting! You need a buddy.

-Can I ride with you, Trini? Pleasssssssse?!

-Sure! Hop in!

-Wahooooo! This is soooo fun...

-You haven't even gotten to the ride part.

Everybody hold on tight!

Here comes...!

Ker-Splash!!!

Whaaaaa! Woo-hoo!

Penny, Rod... ready?

Yeah, it sounds fun! Except for the Ker-Splash part...

Wait!

Mr. Beaver!

You don't happen to have a log with a roof do you?

So I don't get wet! It's ok Rod.

If you don't want to go, Trini and I will.

Right Trini?! -Oh, yeah!

I love water rides!! Let's get Wild'n'Wet!

-Whooooaaaa!!!

-Oh my...

-Oh no! One log at a time!

WEEEEE!

YIIKES!

-YEE-HAW!

-WAAAAAAA!

Wooo-hooo!

Wahaaaaaaaa!

Weeeeee!

Yaaaahhhh! Waaaaaaa!

Hi Penny! Whooaaaa! Waaaahaha!

Whaaa-hoo! Ker-Splash Canyon is Trin-tastic!

-And wet!

Wow! That's a steep drop!

Phew I’m glad the ride ends here. Now we can relax a bit...

I'm gonna get weeeeet!

Hey... I didn't get wet!

Here we come!! -Turn you’re going to hit us!

-Sorry about that!

Whoa... Big bump!

Hold on,

Yeah! Trini and me.

Together! Uh-oh!

Trini's log went off track! And they're headed for the cave.

The cave is off limits. We'd better rescue them.

Time to earn our wings!

Boomerang!

Time to make a splash! Right behind you!

Woah!

WOW! This is GOAT-rageously fun!

-Yeah.

Wonder why the sign said not to come in here?

-Do you hear something?

-Nope, can't hear anything over the roar of that waterfall.

-Waterfall!! WOAAAH!!

I got you!

Phew Go get em Brody

Roger that, Penny. I'm on it!

Hi Brody!

Shirley, can you hop onto the Splash-Diver?

But I'm having fun with my friend! That waterfall is coming up fast!

Make room for Shirley!!

Your turn Trini! It's ok, this is so fun!

Trini's Travel Tips to Big Swirl Island is going

to be terrrrrific! But the waterfall!

Trin-tastic!

Swift!

I've got Shirley, but Trini is airborne!

Whhhaaat a vieeeewww!

Oof!

Trini Travel Tip: If you're on a Big Swirl adventure, OOOF!

Be sure and have the, Ompf!

Trin-tastic Team Top Wing with you!

Whoa!

Oh-no!

My phone...

with all my Totally Trin-tastic Travel Tips

for my book!

I've got this! Glide-Mode!

Gotcha!

I got Trini's phone!!

Whooaaaa...

Awww shucks

And I got my feathers wet...

You did it rod! Yay Rod!

Great rescue!

-Thanks Swift, Trini-rific ride!

You saved all my Trini-rific Travel Tips!

Thanks!

Team Top Wing will be the friendliest and most

fun feature of my book! -Awesome!

-So Trini I was... woah...

So, will I be in your book, too? -Hehe!

You know it!

Trini's travel Tip: On big Swirl Island,

make sure you spend time with Shirley.

She's fun, friendly and totally Trin-tastic!

-I'm going to be in Trini's Travel Tips!

I am one of Trini's Travel Tips!! Come here, come here.

Is it here?! Is it really here?!

Whhhoooaaa!

-It’s here!

Trini's Travel Tips to Big Swirl Island!

-It's all in here...

The whole Totally Trin-tastic adventure!

Akawsome

Let's see! Let’s See!

Cool!

Wow!

Thanks to Shirley, Team Top Wing...

and the most friendly and goat-rageously

fun Island ever!

-Woohoo!

Big Swirl 500

Woohoo!

I'm going to make it all the way to the finish line

this time!

That sounds like Rod's Rooster-Booster!

Whooaaaaa!

Rod!

Was that a new amazingly tricky spin-to-win race move?

Nah.

When I tried to take that last turn at top speed,

the Booster just spun out... Oh, I love racing!

And I'd love to be in the Big Swirl race...

just once! You should!

The Big Swirl 500 is super fun!

Yeah. You'd be a great racer.

You're right, I'll do it! I just need, well...

a racer.

Oh well. Maybe next time!

You should get a racer and drive in the next Big Swirl 500.

I'd better let Bea give my bike a last check up before this race!

Good luck!

Thanks!

Almost... Almost...

Perfect! Thanks Swift!

You're welcome! Penny, Brody, how's it going?

Almost done, Swift! Just checking the last bridge.

It's still kind of wobbly!

Whoaaa! Way too wobbly...

Don't worry Brody. I got this!

Woah, hold up. Penny is repairing the bridge.

That should hold the bridge up! Good job, Penny.

The Big Swirl 500 course is ready to go!

The next Big Swirl 500 I'll race and win!

Well, finish, anyway...

-Did you say race?

Woah! Got to work on that landing...

Are you racing in the Big Swirl 500 too, Shirley?

-Nah. I don't have a racer.

Hey Earl, could you help me build one for the next race?!

-Sure but... why wait for the next race?!

I can build it for this race!

-The race starts really soon. We don't have enough time.

-Time's no problem for a squirrel-venting certified

genius and his helper Shirley! Come on!

-Okay!

-You'd better not wreck my bike, Baddy.

-I won't crash your bike.

I'm the best pilot on Big Swirl!

-Hoo-hoo! We need this watchamazit for sure.

-What's this?

-It's a, um, some kind of a most certainly probably

a whozamawhatzits! It goes...

here!

-How about this one?!

-The perfect whatchamacallit!

Building is so much fun!

But we better hurry, the race starts soon.

-Feel the Big Swirl 500 excitement!

The gobba-gobba-greatest race ever!

Racers: Time to gobba-gobba-get to the starting line!

Here they come.

Grady Treegoat in his goat-cart!

Sandy Stork should really fly in that racer...

-Where's the award podium, 'cause I'm about to win it all!

-Baddy McBat on Betty's dirt bike!

He's gobba-gobba-got to be careful with that! Hehehe...

And Margo, Tad, Angel and Baxter driving the Monkeycart!

Cadet Rod on his Rooster-Booster.

Gobba-gobba-grab your seats, the Big Swirl 500 is about

to start! -Wait!

There's another racer!

Now Shirley remember, have fun, and try to keep the Coco-cruiser

on course.

-Got it! Thanks, Earl!

Look! I'm in the race, Rod!

All because of your great idea!

Way to go, Shirley! May the best racer win!

I don't need to win, I just want to finish the Big Swirl 500!

The toughest race there is!

-Our final entrant is Shirley Squirrely driving

the, uh..?

-Coco-cruiser!

Built by Shirley and certified genius, me!

-Time to start the Big Swirl 500!

Ready, set, gobba-gobba-go!

-Yaaaa!

Waa-hoo!!

-And Cadet Rod takes an early lead with Baddy Bat close behind!

-Might as well quit now, Rod.

I'm the fastest racer on Big Swirl,

in the air or on land. We'll see, Baddy.

I've been practicing a lot!

Oops, sorry Sandy!

-Not again!

-Hey Rod... Watch this!

Whoa. Watch where you're going!

We know where you're going, you're going to lose!

-Rod and Baddy are fighting for first but look... Shirley

is catching up! -Ha!

I'm racing! I'm doing it!

-Not if I can help it!

-Whoa-oaaaaa.

Oh no! Cadets!

The Coco-cruiser's off track and headed for the river!

I'm going to help.

Don't worry Rod! You stay in the race.

I got this.

Hmmm. This doesn't seem right.

Ahhh-h-h-hhhhh! Hang on, Shirley!

Hover-mode! Almost back on track!

Thanks Brody!

-I can fix that steering wheel, I hope!

Hrrrmm. What to do?

What to do?

-Banana! Banana!

Banana! Banana!

-Don’t turn that way! No!

-BANANA! BANANA!

BANANA!

-I knew I should have just driven it myself...

-If the thing-a-ma-wutz can hook on the whatzit...

whaaa! Oh good!

Now I can fix this!

Cadets!

Now Earl's squirrel-o-coptor is out of control!

Whoa! Wheelie-Mode!

Hey!

I can catch it, I hope! Stay in the race, Rod.

The Zip-Flash is made to catch runaway 'coptors!

On my way. Got it!

The Coco-cruiser is squirrel-tastic again!

-Thanks Earl!

Go for it, Shirley! Finish the race!

Yeah, go for it Shirley. I got the 'copter...

Got it!

Haha...

Looks like the winner is already out in front!

We're not done yet!

Rod! Look!

I'm still in the race!

Shirley! Hold on!

Time to win the Big Swirl 500 once and for all.

Now no one can win... haha! Except me!

Oh, Baddy... you are so bad! -Oh, Acorns!

I should've figured the Big Swirl 500 was too much race

for one little squirrel. Don't give up, Shirley!

We can both finish this race, together!

Problem solved. Now we're racing the Coco-Booster!

Ahhh! Rod, you're the best!

Cadets! Something's wrong.

The bridge is broken. Again?!

Don't worry. I know what to do.

Hang on, Shirley!

Hey! No fair!

I'm still winning! You'll never catch me... haha!

Whoa...! Abandon bike!!

My bike! I mean, Betty's bike!

Come back! I have a race to finish!

This is where I wiped out earlier.

Let's take it a little slower... Got it, Rod!

-Wait! Not so fast!!

Nooooo!

No! I was supposed to win!

Me, me, me, me, me!!!

-They're headed for the finish line!

Let’s go Shirley Go Rod Go.

-Yeah!

-First time driver Shirley Squirrely could

be Big Swirl 500 Champion!

Rod and Shirley are neck and nose!

Let's cockladoodle-do this!

A tie!

Rod and Shirley both won!

-Wait! No fair!

Re-race! Re-race!

-You said you never crash!

-How'd you do that? Wait for meeee!

-For the first time ever.

We have two winners of the Big Swirl 500!

Shirley and Rod.

-This is yours, Rod.

I wouldn't have made it without you.

We earned it together. We did!

Me, Earl and all of Team Top Wing! Thanks everyone!

Way to go! That was awesome!

Great race, Shirley.