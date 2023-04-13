HASSELHAWG SWIM LESSON

-Say hello-ooo-o to the sunny sun...

Say hello-ooo-o to your noses...

Say hello to your knees...

Say hello to your toes-es... Woahhhh...

Woah! Say hello to the sand.

Hehe...

Well Top Wing Lifeguards, all warmed up and ready

for your lesson?! We sure are!

We're ready to earn our wings! Our water wings!

Yeah Especially if we can stay dry doing it.

Today you'll work on your Swimming Instructor Badges

by helping me teach some students to swim!

Hope you're up for the challenge! We're ready!

Who are we helping you teach?

Some eager little swimmers taking their last lesson before they

finally take their dip in the ocean.

And there they are!

We're helping teach the little Turkskis?

That's right!

We'll teach those little cuties to swim in the ocean!

Easy-freezy!

Here we come, swimmy lesson students!

Let's go! And remember, run like lifeguards!

Whoa! Oof! Ha...

No worries. I'm a lifeguard!

-They're ready for their swim lesson, Mr. Hasselhawg!

And to finally gobba-gobba-get in the water!

-Oh Please Commodore, call me Davey.

Is everyone excited to swim? I'm excited to get in the water!

It's a great day for a cool dip! As long as I don't get wet.

I really don't love wet feathers! Alright! Let's get started!

Ok, swimmers!

One more lesson and then we'll have you swimming like fishes

in no time! -The Turkskis are ready, Davey!

I'm gobba-gobba-going to watch from the life guard chair.

-All right, swimming lesson time, Turkskis!

Here are your tubes!

One for you and you and one for you!

Positions... AAAANNND...

Front stroke!

Back stroke! Side stroke!

Sunnyside up stroke. Kidding.

Sunnyside up isn't really a stroke!

Ha-ha! Ok, front crawl stroke!

I hope we get in the water soon.

Beach swimming like this gets sand in my jams.

I'd rather have sandy jams than wet feathers.

I could beach swim all day!

Hey! Surf’s up

-Turtley Awesome! Hi Commodore!

Great day for turbo-surfin'!

-Hehehehe! Oh, I'm not sure I'm the turbo-surfing type, T.

I don't particularly love wet feathers.

See this guy gets it?

But you two go have fun. We will!

See you later!

-Hey Brody!

Hi Shelly. Hi T!

Fortunately, not much chance of getting wet up here!

Whooooops!

Gobba-gobba g-g-great swimming little T-t-t-turkskis!

Oh, uh Davey!

I think I've gobba-gobba-got a little problem...

Woah... woah... woah...!

-Commodore! Come back!

You don't have your turbo-surfing certificate!

You're not even certified to go in the water!

The Commodore needs help! You're right Swift!

He needs... a Life Guard!

Luckily, I am one!

Cadets, continue the little Turkski's swim lesson.

I'll get the Commodore and be back in a flash!

Don't worry, Commodore! Davey Hasselhawg, professional

lifeguard and certified turbo-surfer - is on

the wa-aaaaaaayyyyy!

-Gobble...

Don’t worry Turksis, Davey’s got Everything under control

H-h-h-h-hang on C-c-c-c-commodore...

I-I-I'm co-o-oming..!

-Oh Hi Davey!

Oh my gobba-gobba-goodness! -Don't worry, I gotcha!

Catch this!

-Got it!

-Yes! Oh no!

Woah!

Uh-oh. Davey lost his board!

Yeah, looks like he could use some help.

Swift and Rod stay with the Turkskis.

Come on Brody.

Don't worry, little Turkskis.

Brody and Penny will bring your dad and Davey back in a minute.

And while they're gone, Rod and I will finish your lesson,

so you can go in the water as soon as they get back!

Gobble...

We'll be back before you can say 'back stroke!'

Time to earn our wings!

I'll get Davey and the Commodore. You catch Davey's turbo-surfboard!

Got it!

Okay. First the Turkey back stroke.

Alright now the turkey breast stroke.

Gobble, Gobble, Gobble... And that's it!

Your last dry-land practice. They're naturals!

Okay! Time to hit the water!

Hit the water?

I don't suppose we can hit the water without

getting wet? I don't think so Rod!

Everybody ready? Let's go!

Hold on, Commodore! I'm right behind you!

Commodore. Look out!

-Oh no...

Got it!

Yes Penny!

Now that's a badge-worthy water rescue!

But we're still slightly out of controlllllll...!

Right behind you!

Whooaaa! Ahhhh!

Gobba gobba watch out!

Ahhhh...!

I'm gonna get soaking...

Dry! Hehehe! What a rescue, Brody!

-Whoa!

Lifeguard Davey has some turtley awesome moves!

Those aren't moves! Davey's out of control.

And he's headed right to the whirlpool!

-Woah! Ahhh!

Don't worry, we got this!

Swift! We need you!

What's up, Brody?

I got the Commodore, safe and sound,

but Davey and the turbo-board are headed for the whirlpool!

Ok, I'll be there in a flash.

But what about the little Turkskis?

You can watch them til we get back, Rod.

Me?

Sure.

You've got your life guarding badge.

Yeah, We'll be fine... But what should we... do?

You could take the Turkskis for a dip!

A dip! In the water?!

Haha... There's no better place!

I'll be right back with Davey! Ok...

Are you sure you want to get wet? Gobble...

Are you sure, sure? Gobble...

Ok, ok.

I'm not a chicken, I'm a rooster, who still doesn't love the feel

of wet feathers... but is going to get wet anyway.

Let's swim!

Weeeeet...

Let’s Jet!

Don't worry everyone.

I'll just grab this turbo-surfboard before it goes

into the whirlpool... Whirlpool! Oh my!

A good life guard knows when to swim!!!

Hang on Davey! Here comes Swift!

Yes! Swift to the rescue!

Hi Swift!

Oh no. A good lifeguard doesn't stop swimming!

Woah!

Uh-oh!

Whoooaa! -Oh no!

Swift’s Wing is caught in the Whirlppol.

I should not have drank so much milk.

Hang on, Swift!

Got you. Now you fly up while I hold you.

Got it!

I'm letting you go!

Whoa! Hey hey!! -Woohoo!

Hear that? They coockadoodle-did it!

And you did it too! Look at you!

You're swimming!

Gobble...

-Hahaha...

See? Water's not so bad, right Rod?

Nope! Not so bad!

Well I'm proud of you, Rod. You and all my little swimmers!

-Aren't they the gobba-gobba-greatest?!

-Team Top Wing, all four of you cadets came through with

flying colors.

Here are your Swimming Instructor badges!

Good job! Akawesome!

We're Life Guards and Swimming Instructors now!

Let's celebrate! Yeah!

With a swim!

A swim? But my feathers...

Ohhh nevermind...

Oooo! ...Ick!

Wet feathers! ...Ick!

Hahahaha...