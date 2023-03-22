La gran carrera Ker-Splash (en inglés)

Vas a cerrar tu sesión de usuario. ¿Seguro que deseas continuar?Para entrar en la cuenta de Administrador, deberás iniciar sesión desde la Home.
GREAT KER-SPLASH RACE
-Your attention please!
It's time for the...
Great Ker-Splash Canyon Race! -I can't wait!
Yeah!
The race will prove who knows Ker-Splash Canyon the best!
Teams of two will race to the top of the canyon,
then ride down to the finish line. Take any route you want.
Just be the fastest team! -Fastest?
I'll just fly! -But no flying!
Feet on the ground!
The winners of the gobba-gobba Great Ker-Splash Canyon race
get their own special Dodo glo tubes to ride around
Ker-Splash Canyon!
Un-uh...
I'll choose teams, by picking names out of my hat!
First team, Penny and... Davey.
-Next is... Rod and...
Shirley.
And Brody and... Wally!
-Awesome! What about me?
-And finally, Swift and Baddy!
-Hmph!
Y'know since I'm a professional lifeguard!
Strong, graceful and whoaaa...
Rod. You and me!
A team! We get to race...
And splish and splash...
Yep! It'll be great... great... great!
We're going to be tricky!
Ya, ya. Our best.
Real funny Fair and square. And a little tricky.
-Teams to the starting line, please!
-Am I too late to join the race? No, you're not too late, Timmy.
We just have to find you a partner!
Della! Want to be in the race?
Timmy needs a partner. -Sure!
'Dodos can do!' -Yay!
I'm in the race! But...
how can we beat teams with Top Wing Cadets?!
-We'll dodo-do our best!
And since I live in Ker-Splash Canyon,
I know all the best short cuts! -Ready go!
-When I helped Mom and Dad fix up Ker-Splash
we found a lot of little trails to climb up.
Oh yeah, the race! Let's go!
Oh lookie, a short cut, let's take it!
How bout we take a break.
Want an acorn butter and jelly sandwich?
Wait!
I have to make sure it's safe first!
That's what lifeguards do!
Now we can cross. Do what I do.
Wahhhh...
Maybe not exactly what I do... Uh, Penny can I get a hand here?!
Thanks Penny. Good lifeguarding skills.
I taught you well!
Actually it is so bad.
If we fly we'll be there in no time!
Speaking of cheating... I'll use you later.
Let's go!
-That’s really tall
-Let's cut through the Dodo caves!
-Um, I don't really like the dark. Or caves.
-Don't worry! We'll follow the dodo-glo!
C'mon! -The Dodo-glo?
Whoa, so cool! And so not spooky!
-Yeah... but the race!
Remember? We gotta go!
-Right, the race!
But we'll never beat the Top Wing Cadets!
-We can do! Come on.
-This is so sloooow. We should just fly.
We'd be up there in no time!
I'm acorn powered!
Bye Bye!
-Whaaaaaaaa-oooopsies!
This short cut is turning into a long cut!
-We made it! Still in first place!
Hahaha! But I need a rest...
-That... slippery, oily slope...
took a lot... out of...
us.
Well it wasn’t oil if that’s what you were thinking
You too?!
-Told ya I knew a good shortcut, Brody!
-And you? Whaaa??
No!
-Cadets. Those dodo caves are amaaaazing!
-No! No!
NOOOOOOOO!
Come on, Swift! Get in the log, we're gonna win!
-Come on, Della.
Show us the secret water path to the bottom.
-I'm good with caves, but not so much with water...
-Oh... Ok.
Don't worry, turtles are great in water!
I'll guide us.
-Gotta figure out how to win...
Waterfall cave eh? He-he-he.
Tricky...
Come on, Swift, focus on the race.
Wait, what? Noooo!
But the race! The race!!
Boomerang!
Ahhhhh!
Excellent junior lifeguarding, junior lifeguard!
-Go Brody! -Woohoo!
-Looks like we head this way... Uh-oh dodo!
There's a cave and waterfall that way!
Stay left!
-What are you waiting for, Baddy?
-For my partner to rescue his friend.
Wait! No one passes me!
-Oh... We just did.
Sorry...
-That's it, I am flying to the finish line!
Even if I do it alone! Wah!
Awww. I can't fly with wet wings!
Note to self: Don't stand up in a log flume!
Hey! Where's my partner!
Then let's go!
-Look Timmy. The finish line.
-Della and Timmy win the gobba-gobba
Grand Ker-Splash Canyon Race!
You also win these special Dodo-glo tubes!
-We did?
-Cool!
-Hey, wait up!
No fair! Waaaaahhh!!!
-Look at them glo! That's the Dodo-glo!
Out of my way, I'm going to be first through the tunnel!!
Woah! Too fast!
Sorry!
-Watch it!
-Ohhhhhh! Not again!!
-Hahahaha...!
Top Wing en inglés
10 Episodios
Trini's trin-tastic Big Swirl
Top Wing en inglés10 min, 18 sec
Dodo egg scramble
Top Wing en inglés10 min, 47 sec
Big swirl break-up
Top Wing en inglés10 min, 19 sec
Earl's nutty invention
Top Wing en inglés10 min, 47 sec
La gran carrera Ker-Splash (en inglés)
Top Wing en inglés10 min, 19 sec
Survivor bear and the secret of ker-splash canyon
Top Wing en inglés10 min, 47 sec
Waterfall jump
Top Wing en inglés10 min, 47 sec
Top Wing tour guides
Top Wing en inglés10 min, 19 sec
Pirate playzone
Top Wing en inglés10 min, 46 sec
King of the dodos
Top Wing en inglés10 min, 18 sec
Dentro de una misma calificación moral, “Todos los Públicos” por ejemplo, puede haber contenidos diseñados para niños de 4 años y otros para niños de 8. De la misma manera que todos los niños van a un mismo colegio, pero no tienen que entender las mismas asignaturas.
Con esta calificación buscamos agrupar contenidos de audiencias afines.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos de las plataformas digitales del canal Clan se clasifican en:
Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:
Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:
Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:
Top Wing en inglés
Penny, Rod, Swift, y Brody son cuatro jóvenes pájaros que se convierten en cadetes de la academia Top Wing para ayudar a su comunidad.
Penny, Rod, Swift, y Brody son cuatro jóvenes pájaros que se convierten en cadetes de la academia Top Wing para ayudar a su comunidad.
En Clan TV De lunes a viernes a las 10.00 H..