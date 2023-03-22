La gran carrera Ker-Splash (en inglés)

GREAT KER-SPLASH RACE

-Your attention please!

It's time for the...

Great Ker-Splash Canyon Race! -I can't wait!

Yeah! This is going to be a blast!

The race will prove who knows Ker-Splash Canyon the best!

Teams of two will race to the top of the canyon,

then ride down to the finish line. Take any route you want.

Just be the fastest team! -Fastest?

I'll just fly! -But no flying!

Feet on the ground!

The winners of the gobba-gobba Great Ker-Splash Canyon race

get their own special Dodo glo tubes to ride around

Ker-Splash Canyon!

We've got this, Cadets. We're fast and all about teamwork!

Penny, want to be my partner? Sure, Rod!

Then it's you and me, Swift!

Un-uh...

I'll choose teams, by picking names out of my hat!

Oh, okay!

First team, Penny and... Davey.

Cool! That’s fantastic!

-Next is... Rod and...

Shirley.

And Brody and... Wally!

-Awesome! What about me?

-And finally, Swift and Baddy!

-Hmph! Okay!

Let’s do it Yep! We're a shoe-in, Penny!

Y'know since I'm a professional lifeguard!

Strong, graceful and whoaaa...

It's going to be fun, that's for sure!

Rod. You and me!

A team! We get to race...

Racing's my thing! And climb...

I love climbing!

And splish and splash... Splish, Splash!

Wait. That sounds wet.

Yep! It'll be great... great... great!

And wet... I have a plan to win this...

We're going to be tricky!

I think a good plan is to do our best to win fair

and square.

Ya, ya. Our best.

Real funny Fair and square. And a little tricky.

-Teams to the starting line, please!

-Am I too late to join the race? No, you're not too late, Timmy.

We just have to find you a partner!

Della! Want to be in the race?

Timmy needs a partner. -Sure!

'Dodos can do!' -Yay!

I'm in the race! But...

how can we beat teams with Top Wing Cadets?!

-We'll dodo-do our best!

And since I live in Ker-Splash Canyon,

I know all the best short cuts! -Ready go!

-When I helped Mom and Dad fix up Ker-Splash

we found a lot of little trails to climb up.

Oh yeah, the race! Let's go!

You're a climbing pro, Shirley! You're doing great too!

Oh lookie, a short cut, let's take it!

Phew

How bout we take a break.

Want an acorn butter and jelly sandwich?

Yes! Sounds perfect.

You're an awesome teamie.

Wait!

I have to make sure it's safe first!

That's what lifeguards do!

Now we can cross. Do what I do.

Wahhhh...

Maybe not exactly what I do... Uh, Penny can I get a hand here?!

Gotcha!

Thanks Penny. Good lifeguarding skills.

I taught you well!

See, playing by the rules isn't so bad!

Actually it is so bad.

If we fly we'll be there in no time!

We can’t fly Baddy, that would be cheating!

Speaking of cheating... I'll use you later.

What do you have there Baddy?? Nothing!

Let's go!

-That’s really tall

-Let's cut through the Dodo caves!

-Um, I don't really like the dark. Or caves.

-Don't worry! We'll follow the dodo-glo!

C'mon! -The Dodo-glo?

Whoa, so cool! And so not spooky!

-Yeah... but the race!

Remember? We gotta go!

-Right, the race!

But we'll never beat the Top Wing Cadets!

-We can do! Come on.

-This is so sloooow. We should just fly.

We'd be up there in no time! No, we're in the lead.

Not for long!!

I'm acorn powered!

Me too. And it was delicious!

Let’s go baddy! This oil will slow 'em down.

Bye Bye!

-Whaaaaaaaa-oooopsies!

This short cut is turning into a long cut!

-We made it! Still in first place!

Hahaha! But I need a rest...

-That... slippery, oily slope...

took a lot... out of...

us. That's strange.

Why would it be slippery?

Well it wasn’t oil if that’s what you were thinking

See Davey, we made it, easy-freezy!

You too?!

-Told ya I knew a good shortcut, Brody!

-And you? Whaaa??

No!

-Cadets. Those dodo caves are amaaaazing!

-No! No!

NOOOOOOOO!

Come on, Swift! Get in the log, we're gonna win!

-Come on, Della.

Show us the secret water path to the bottom.

-I'm good with caves, but not so much with water...

-Oh... Ok.

Don't worry, turtles are great in water!

I'll guide us.

-Gotta figure out how to win... We're in the lead, Baddy.

We just need to focus on the race.

We need to go left or we go into the waterfall cave!

Waterfall cave eh? He-he-he.

Tricky...

Come on, Swift, focus on the race.

Looks like we go this way!

This doesn't seem right. We're in a cave.

Wait...

this is the cave with the Waterfall!

Uh-oh! We have a, TRIPLE CODE WING!

Repeat. Triple Code Wing!!

Roger that, Brody!

Sorry Baddy, but we've gotta stop. The Cadets need my help!

Wait, what? Noooo!

But the race! The race!!

Boomerang!

Davey grab my arm! Hang on, everybody!

Too... heavy...!

Hang on!

Ahhhhh!

Excellent junior lifeguarding, junior lifeguard!

Yeah!

Uhh... guys, we’re still headed towards the falls!

Hold on!

Not so fast!

Woah!

-Go Brody! -Woohoo!

-Looks like we head this way... Uh-oh dodo!

There's a cave and waterfall that way!

Stay left!

-What are you waiting for, Baddy?

-For my partner to rescue his friend.

Wait! No one passes me!

-Oh... We just did.

Sorry...

-That's it, I am flying to the finish line!

Even if I do it alone! Wah!

Awww. I can't fly with wet wings!

Note to self: Don't stand up in a log flume!

Hey! Where's my partner!

C'mon Baddy we can still finish the race!

Then let's go!

-Look Timmy. The finish line.

-Della and Timmy win the gobba-gobba

Grand Ker-Splash Canyon Race!

You also win these special Dodo-glo tubes!

-We did?

-Cool!

-Hey, wait up!

No fair! Waaaaahhh!!!

-Look at them glo! That's the Dodo-glo!

Cool tubes, you guys!

You've got the winning glow!

Out of my way, I'm going to be first through the tunnel!!

Woah! Too fast!

Sorry!

-Watch it!

-Ohhhhhh! Not again!!

-Hahahaha...!