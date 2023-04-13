Vas a cerrar tu sesión de usuario. ¿Seguro que deseas continuar?Para entrar en la cuenta de Administrador, deberás iniciar sesión desde la Home.
#Big Swirl Island is the place to be.
#Clear blue skies and the ocean breeze.
#Adventure calls, gonna pass that test.
#Working as a team is the best.
#We're gonna touch the sky.
#Yet together we will learn to fly.
#We can do anything we dream.
#We're the rescue birds of Top Wing.
#Top Wing.
#Time to earn of wings.
#Top Wing.
#It's time to earn of wings##
GONE GONDOLA GONE
Hey Brody!
Yeah!
It's turtley awesome up on the mountain!
Haha...
-We're here!
A new, extra-steep ski trail and jump.
It'll be ready as soon as I finish clearing these trees!
Awesome view!
-It's even more awesome riding down!
Come on Shelley, we'll cruise down and ride back up before Brody
even puts his board on!
-Wahooo! Alright!
Great run! -Come on!
Let's go again!
-Hey Swift!
You cadets having a good time on the slopes?
Don’t worry i’m sure you’ll get it in no time.
Just about done, Just gotta knock over this last tree.
Before that wind picks up
Whoaaa! It's falling the wrong way.
Look out!!
Oh... That's not good!
-Whoa! What's going on?
What's up?
Oh... That's not good!
-That's what I said!
-Cadets, you have to get that tree off the gondola cable before
it snaps...
Too late!!
-Woaaah!
-T, are we sliding down the mountain?
-Yeah...
-Wahooo!
-This gondola's gone gonzo!!
Rod and Swift, boomerang the Rooster-Booster and Zip-Flash.
See if you can stop it with your vehicles.
-Boomerang!
Uh oh.
-Cadets, you have to stop the gondola before it goes
off the jump.
Look who it is!
Woah!
Whoooaa!!
Woooah!
Swift, that cave ends in a deep gorge...
-You have to stop the gondola before it goes over that cliff.
Whoa! Hold on Swift.
It's pretty tight, even for the Zip-Flash...
WHOAAAAAH! WAAAA-HOOO!
Huh? Woah!
Woah...
Wahoo! Amazing save, Swift!
What a rescue!
-That was some amazing, uh, snow-jetting in there, Swift!
Oh good, you’re all ok!
I'd better get this gondola fixed up.
Let's do it! Cool!
-Now that the gondola’s fixed I bet we can try Ward’s
new course.
-Yeah.
I bet it’s even more extreme than the first one.
See you at the bottom! -Woohoo!
Alright! Woohoo!
HASSELHAWG SWIM LESSON
-Say hello-ooo-o to the sunny sun...
Say hello-ooo-o to your noses...
Say hello to your knees...
Say hello to your toes-es... Woahhhh...
Woah! Say hello to the sand.
Hehe...
Well Top Wing Lifeguards, all warmed up and ready
for your lesson?!
Today you'll work on your Swimming Instructor Badges
by helping me teach some students to swim!
Hope you're up for the challenge!
Some eager little swimmers taking their last lesson before they
finally take their dip in the ocean.
And there they are!
That's right!
We'll teach those little cuties to swim in the ocean!
Here we come, swimmy lesson students!
Let's go! And remember, run like lifeguards!
Whoa! Oof! Ha...
No worries. I'm a lifeguard!
-They're ready for their swim lesson, Mr. Hasselhawg!
And to finally gobba-gobba-get in the water!
-Oh Please Commodore, call me Davey.
Is everyone excited to swim?
Ok, swimmers!
One more lesson and then we'll have you swimming like fishes
in no time! -The Turkskis are ready, Davey!
I'm gobba-gobba-going to watch from the life guard chair.
-All right, swimming lesson time, Turkskis!
Here are your tubes!
One for you and you and one for you!
Positions... AAAANNND...
Front stroke!
Back stroke! Side stroke!
Sunnyside up stroke. Kidding.
Sunnyside up isn't really a stroke!
Ha-ha! Ok, front crawl stroke!
Hey! Surf’s up
-Turtley Awesome! Hi Commodore!
Great day for turbo-surfin'!
-Hehehehe! Oh, I'm not sure I'm the turbo-surfing type, T.
I don't particularly love wet feathers.
But you two go have fun. We will!
See you later!
-Hey Brody!
Fortunately, not much chance of getting wet up here!
Whooooops!
Gobba-gobba g-g-great swimming little T-t-t-turkskis!
Oh, uh Davey!
I think I've gobba-gobba-got a little problem...
Woah... woah... woah...!
-Commodore! Come back!
You don't have your turbo-surfing certificate!
You're not even certified to go in the water!
He needs... a Life Guard!
Luckily, I am one!
Cadets, continue the little Turkski's swim lesson.
I'll get the Commodore and be back in a flash!
Don't worry, Commodore! Davey Hasselhawg, professional
lifeguard and certified turbo-surfer - is on
the wa-aaaaaaayyyyy!
-Gobble...
H-h-h-h-hang on C-c-c-c-commodore...
I-I-I'm co-o-oming..!
-Oh Hi Davey!
Oh my gobba-gobba-goodness! -Don't worry, I gotcha!
Catch this!
-Got it!
-Yes! Oh no!
Woah!
Gobble...
Gobble, Gobble, Gobble...
Hold on, Commodore! I'm right behind you!
Commodore. Look out!
-Oh no...
Yes Penny!
Now that's a badge-worthy water rescue!
But we're still slightly out of controlllllll...!
Whooaaa! Ahhhh!
Gobba gobba watch out!
Ahhhh...!
I'm gonna get soaking...
Dry! Hehehe! What a rescue, Brody!
-Whoa!
Lifeguard Davey has some turtley awesome moves!
And he's headed right to the whirlpool!
-Woah! Ahhh!
Don't worry everyone.
I'll just grab this turbo-surfboard before it goes
into the whirlpool... Whirlpool! Oh my!
A good life guard knows when to swim!!!
Yes! Swift to the rescue!
Hi Swift!
Oh no. A good lifeguard doesn't stop swimming!
Woah!
Whoooaa! -Oh no!
I should not have drank so much milk.
Whoa! Hey hey!! -Woohoo!
Gobble...
-Hahaha...
Well I'm proud of you, Rod. You and all my little swimmers!
-Aren't they the gobba-gobba-greatest?!
-Team Top Wing, all four of you cadets came through with
flying colors.
Here are your Swimming Instructor badges!
Good job!
Hahahaha...
