#Big Swirl Island is the place to be.

#Clear blue skies and the ocean breeze.

#Adventure calls, gonna pass that test.

#Working as a team is the best.

#We're gonna touch the sky.

#Yet together we will learn to fly.

#We can do anything we dream.

#We're the rescue birds of Top Wing.

#Top Wing.

#Time to earn of wings.

#Top Wing.

#It's time to earn of wings##

GONE GONDOLA GONE

Let's Cock-a-doodle-do this!

Come on, Cadets.

I can't wait to practice my tricks!

Who needs practice?

I can't wait to show everyone my tricks.

Yeah..!

Wooahahahahaaaaa...

Heh, I might need a little practice.

That's Ok! Practicing is fun!

Hey Brody! Hi Shelly!

Hi T! Great day for turbo-snowboarding!

Yeah!

It's turtley awesome up on the mountain!

Here's the Gondola car to take us up.

We're so high up! Like we're flying!

I'm gonna fly down that hill.

We'll see who flies fastest, on snowboards!

Helloooooo! I was born in snow!

Haha...

-We're here! Breath that fresh mountain air.

Listen, all you can hear is the wind in the trees.

Hi Ward, what're you working on?

A new, extra-steep ski trail and jump.

It'll be ready as soon as I finish clearing these trees!

Let us know when you're done. We'll be the first ones down!

Slick! Wow!

Cool! Feel that wind in your feathers!

Awesome view!

-It's even more awesome riding down!

Come on Shelley, we'll cruise down and ride back up before Brody

even puts his board on!

-Wahooo! Alright!

What should I practice? I know, my Brody big-air flip!

Wahooo! That's Puffin-style!

You have to be penguin to ride Penny style!

I really was born for this... Easy freezy!

Do you Want to go, Swift? Sure!

Watch this slick move...

Whoaaaaaa!

Uh oh... ouch!

I guess Snowboarding’s harder than I thought.

Uh... You go ahead Rod...

I'll give you a head start still beat you to the bottom!

Ok. Let's Cockadoodle-do this!

It’s ok, I’m fine. I meant to do that.

Let's Cock-a-doodle-do this... again!

Yahoo!

Now that's a big-air flip, Rooster style!

Come on, Swift! Time to do this Swift-style!

Come on Swift you can do this Big air flip, here I come...

Whaoooaoaoaoaaaaa!

Ughhh.

Man... More like a Big Air Flop...

You ok, Swift? Yeah.

I'm fine.

I'm just more of a flier than a slider...

You'll get it, Swift.

It's just like flying, but on a snowboard.

You need a little practice, like me!

I guess so. I'm going to try that again...

I'll meet you at the bottom.

Great run! -Come on!

Let's go again!

-Hey Swift! Oh, hey Ward!

You cadets having a good time on the slopes?

Yeah I guess so, I just haven’t quite got the hang of this

snowboarding thing yet

Don’t worry i’m sure you’ll get it in no time.

Thanks Ward. How’s the new course coming?

Just about done, Just gotta knock over this last tree.

Before that wind picks up

Whoaaa! It's falling the wrong way.

Look out!!

Uh Oh...

Oh... That's not good!

-Whoa! What's going on?

That tree could bring the gondola down and T and Shelly with it!

Speedy! Bea!

Can you hear me?! We hear you, Swift.

What's up? A tree fell on the Gondola cable.

Oh... That's not good!

-That's what I said!

-Cadets, you have to get that tree off the gondola cable before

it snaps...

Too late!!

-Woaaah!

-T, are we sliding down the mountain?

-Yeah...

-Wahooo!

-This gondola's gone gonzo!!

Cadets, we have a runaway gondola!

The cable broke and it's headed down the new, slope!

Uh oh... Can you catch it, Swift?

Maybe, but I don't think I can stop it by myself.

Rod and Swift, boomerang the Rooster-Booster and Zip-Flash.

See if you can stop it with your vehicles.

-Boomerang!

You wait for the Rooster-Booster.

Penny and I will try to board over and catch the gondola!

Catch the gondola and do what, Brody?

You'll think of something, Penny! You were born in snow!

Right!

That snowbank made it turn...

Right for the ski jump!

Uh oh.

-Cadets, you have to stop the gondola before it goes

off the jump. It's too big, and too fast...

If we could find a way to get on the back,

we could steer it! Follow me!

Right behind you! Puffin style!

Look who it is!

Almost! We got it!

Woah!

Yes!

We did it! See.

I knew you'd have an idea. Easy Freezey

Uh oh!

We're headed for the cave! Don't worry Cadets...

Here come the Rooster-Booster and Zip-Flash!

Whoooaa!!

Penny! Can you drop into the side-car?

On it. Weeeee...

Brody! Jump off! Ok!

Phew! Good timing Rod.

But what about T and Shelley? I got them!

Woooah!

Uh oh... I couldn’t catch them before they hit the cave!

Swift, that cave ends in a deep gorge...

-You have to stop the gondola before it goes over that cliff.

I'll have to catch them in the cave!

Whoa! Hold on Swift.

It's pretty tight, even for the Zip-Flash...

I'll try Zip-mode!

WHOAAAAAH! WAAAA-HOOO!

Whoa! I'm doing it!

I'm riding the snow... Yeah!!

Huh? Woah!

Hang on!

Woah...

Gotcha!

Wahoo! Amazing save, Swift!

Yay Swift! Good job!

Yeah! Way to go Swift! Great rescue!

What a rescue!

-That was some amazing, uh, snow-jetting in there, Swift!

Thanks... Hey Cadets!

Oh good, you’re all ok!

I'd better get this gondola fixed up.

We'll help.

Then we can practice our Snowboarding tricks!

Mine can use a little more work... Yeah!

Let's do it! Cool!

-Now that the gondola’s fixed I bet we can try Ward’s

new course.

-Yeah.

I bet it’s even more extreme than the first one.

More extreme?

Well I guess I have had a bit of practice now.

This will be fun! Exactly.

Like I said, it’s just like flying but on a snowboard

See you at the bottom! -Woohoo!

Ok Cadets. Let's do this..!

Puffin-style!

Penguin Style!

Woah! Nailed it!

Rooster-style!

Ok. Just like flying but on a snowboard.

Woah!

Yes! That was Top Wing Style!

Alright! Woohoo!

HASSELHAWG SWIM LESSON

-Say hello-ooo-o to the sunny sun...

Say hello-ooo-o to your noses...

Say hello to your knees...

Say hello to your toes-es... Woahhhh...

Woah! Say hello to the sand.

Hehe...

Well Top Wing Lifeguards, all warmed up and ready

for your lesson?! We sure are!

We're ready to earn our wings! Our water wings!

Yeah Especially if we can stay dry doing it.

Today you'll work on your Swimming Instructor Badges

by helping me teach some students to swim!

Hope you're up for the challenge! We're ready!

Who are we helping you teach?

Some eager little swimmers taking their last lesson before they

finally take their dip in the ocean.

And there they are!

We're helping teach the little Turkskis?

That's right!

We'll teach those little cuties to swim in the ocean!

Easy-freezy!

Here we come, swimmy lesson students!

Let's go! And remember, run like lifeguards!

Whoa! Oof! Ha...

No worries. I'm a lifeguard!

-They're ready for their swim lesson, Mr. Hasselhawg!

And to finally gobba-gobba-get in the water!

-Oh Please Commodore, call me Davey.

Is everyone excited to swim? I'm excited to get in the water!

It's a great day for a cool dip! As long as I don't get wet.

I really don't love wet feathers! Alright! Let's get started!

Ok, swimmers!

One more lesson and then we'll have you swimming like fishes

in no time! -The Turkskis are ready, Davey!

I'm gobba-gobba-going to watch from the life guard chair.

-All right, swimming lesson time, Turkskis!

Here are your tubes!

One for you and you and one for you!

Positions... AAAANNND...

Front stroke!

Back stroke! Side stroke!

Sunnyside up stroke. Kidding.

Sunnyside up isn't really a stroke!

Ha-ha! Ok, front crawl stroke!

I hope we get in the water soon.

Beach swimming like this gets sand in my jams.

I'd rather have sandy jams than wet feathers.

I could beach swim all day!

Hey! Surf’s up

-Turtley Awesome! Hi Commodore!

Great day for turbo-surfin'!

-Hehehehe! Oh, I'm not sure I'm the turbo-surfing type, T.

I don't particularly love wet feathers.

See this guy gets it?

But you two go have fun. We will!

See you later!

-Hey Brody!

Hi Shelly. Hi T!

Fortunately, not much chance of getting wet up here!

Whooooops!

Gobba-gobba g-g-great swimming little T-t-t-turkskis!

Oh, uh Davey!

I think I've gobba-gobba-got a little problem...

Woah... woah... woah...!

-Commodore! Come back!

You don't have your turbo-surfing certificate!

You're not even certified to go in the water!

The Commodore needs help! You're right Swift!

He needs... a Life Guard!

Luckily, I am one!

Cadets, continue the little Turkski's swim lesson.

I'll get the Commodore and be back in a flash!

Don't worry, Commodore! Davey Hasselhawg, professional

lifeguard and certified turbo-surfer - is on

the wa-aaaaaaayyyyy!

-Gobble...

Don’t worry Turksis, Davey’s got Everything under control

H-h-h-h-hang on C-c-c-c-commodore...

I-I-I'm co-o-oming..!

-Oh Hi Davey!

Oh my gobba-gobba-goodness! -Don't worry, I gotcha!

Catch this!

-Got it!

-Yes! Oh no!

Woah!

Uh-oh. Davey lost his board!

Yeah, looks like he could use some help.

Swift and Rod stay with the Turkskis.

Come on Brody.

Don't worry, little Turkskis.

Brody and Penny will bring your dad and Davey back in a minute.

And while they're gone, Rod and I will finish your lesson,

so you can go in the water as soon as they get back!

Gobble...

We'll be back before you can say 'back stroke!'

Time to earn our wings!

I'll get Davey and the Commodore. You catch Davey's turbo-surfboard!

Got it!

Okay. First the Turkey back stroke.

Alright now the turkey breast stroke.

Gobble, Gobble, Gobble... And that's it!

Your last dry-land practice. They're naturals!

Okay! Time to hit the water!

Hit the water?

I don't suppose we can hit the water without

getting wet? I don't think so Rod!

Everybody ready? Let's go!

Hold on, Commodore! I'm right behind you!

Commodore. Look out!

-Oh no...

Got it!

Yes Penny!

Now that's a badge-worthy water rescue!

But we're still slightly out of controlllllll...!

Right behind you!

Whooaaa! Ahhhh!

Gobba gobba watch out!

Ahhhh...!

I'm gonna get soaking...

Dry! Hehehe! What a rescue, Brody!

-Whoa!

Lifeguard Davey has some turtley awesome moves!

Those aren't moves! Davey's out of control.

And he's headed right to the whirlpool!

-Woah! Ahhh!

Don't worry, we got this!

Swift! We need you!

What's up, Brody?

I got the Commodore, safe and sound,

but Davey and the turbo-board are headed for the whirlpool!

Ok, I'll be there in a flash.

But what about the little Turkskis?

You can watch them til we get back, Rod.

Me?

Sure.

You've got your life guarding badge.

Yeah, We'll be fine... But what should we... do?

You could take the Turkskis for a dip!

A dip! In the water?!

Haha... There's no better place!

I'll be right back with Davey! Ok...

Are you sure you want to get wet? Gobble...

Are you sure, sure? Gobble...

Ok, ok.

I'm not a chicken, I'm a rooster, who still doesn't love the feel

of wet feathers... but is going to get wet anyway.

Let's swim!

Weeeeet...

Let’s Jet!

Don't worry everyone.

I'll just grab this turbo-surfboard before it goes

into the whirlpool... Whirlpool! Oh my!

A good life guard knows when to swim!!!

Hang on Davey! Here comes Swift!

Yes! Swift to the rescue!

Hi Swift!

Oh no. A good lifeguard doesn't stop swimming!

Woah!

Uh-oh!

Whoooaa! -Oh no!

Swift’s Wing is caught in the Whirlppol.

I should not have drank so much milk.

Hang on, Swift!

Got you. Now you fly up while I hold you.

Got it!

I'm letting you go!

Whoa! Hey hey!! -Woohoo!

Hear that? They coockadoodle-did it!

And you did it too! Look at you!

You're swimming!

Gobble...

-Hahaha...

See? Water's not so bad, right Rod?

Nope! Not so bad!

Well I'm proud of you, Rod. You and all my little swimmers!

-Aren't they the gobba-gobba-greatest?!

-Team Top Wing, all four of you cadets came through with

flying colors.

Here are your Swimming Instructor badges!

Good job! Akawesome!

We're Life Guards and Swimming Instructors now!

Let's celebrate! Yeah!

With a swim!

A swim? But my feathers...

Ohhh nevermind...

Oooo! ...Ick!

Wet feathers! ...Ick!

Hahahaha...