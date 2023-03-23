Vas a cerrar tu sesión de usuario. ¿Seguro que deseas continuar?Para entrar en la cuenta de Administrador, deberás iniciar sesión desde la Home.
#Big Swirl Island is the place to be.
#Clear blue skies and the ocean breeze.
#Adventure calls, gonna pass that test.
#Working as a team is the best.
#We're gonna touch the sky.
#Yet together we will learn to fly.
#We can do anything we dream.
#We're the rescue birds of Top Wing.
#Top Wing.
#Time to earn of wings.
#Top Wing.
#It's time to earn of wings##
EARL'S NUTTY INVENTION
How it going, Swift?
Thanks!
I don't know how much longer I can keep them occupied!
I'm ready!
-Bird seed bites, ready for eating.
Chirp! Cheep!
Don't worry!
A certified genius gadget squirrel has arrived to help, me!!
I've made some upgrades to the cococruiser!
Observe the new, improved cococruiser-Party-Matic!
It's a party set-up machine...! It can set the table!
It perfectly launches the plates out over the water!
Over the water?! Wait!
That wasn't supposed to happen.
I wanted to help. -Hey Earl!
You can help me with the cake! Ta Da!
It's almost finished.
I just ran out of nuts to decorate it!
Nut collecting?
That is a job for the Cococruiser-Party-Matic!
Oh, it sure can.
With the handy-dandy nut collector attachment!
Observe and be amazed!
-Wow. That's hazel-nuts, in a good way!
-You haven't seen anything yet. Over-drive!
Huh?
Somethings wrong with the overdrive?
Let me just take my seatbekt off and check it out!
Hey, wait! Come back!!
Stop! Stop you nutty machine!
I was trying to help, but just made everything worse.
I made a big mess even bigger!
-It's not so bad.
We'll have everything fixed up in no time, Earl...
Earl?
Oh, dear.
-I don't get it.
I used to be the best inventor anywhere!
My machines never broke down!
Maybe it's time I gave up inventing.
Or maybe it's time to leave Big Swirl before I cause
more problems.
Maybe it's time to set sail!
-Ahoy!
-Where are you headed, Earl!
I'm going...
away. Taking a break from Big Swirl.
Maybe a loooooonng break.
-Oh. See you when you get back, Earl.
Be safe!
-Aaannd one more. There!
Let's put it on the table where everyone will see it.
-I'll get Earl's Cococruiser out of the way...
Are you ready yet?
I can't distract these little Turkski much longer!
They want to go play!
Gobba-gobba-goodie! We're on our way!
-I'll just putt-putt this machine out of the way...
Whu-oh!
Wait! Stop!
Ohhhh!
Whoops! Look out!
I can't! I broke the switch!
Gang way!
Woah!
Sorry about that!
How do you turn this thing offff..?
Earl will know how to stop it.
Stall?
I'll try, but they know it's their birthday.
They want to party!
-Somebody get us off of this thing!
-Chirp! Cheep!
-Woah!
Waaaah! Look out!
Where's Earl when you need him?!!
The cococruiser is out of control!
Tree pose... Falling tree pose!
Earl has sailed away.
He said he was taking a break. A loooong break.
Roger that. Let's check the map.
-Okay Earl... where are you...?
What's that!?
-Could be Earl!
Cadets, there's a boat out past the Pinnacles.
Bye, Big Swirl. I'll miss ya...!
Just take it to recycling. It's nothing but trouble.
Well, I'm sure I could... Naw!
I'll just mess it up again. Top Wing can handle it.
Hurry Earl! I need you!
-Oh my!
The Cococruiser is out of control ...again!
Alright! I’ll do it! What are we waiting for?
I need to fix that machine!!
Take it home! To Big Swirllllll!
-Top Wing! A little help!
Ahah! Oh no, oh, oh, I can’t watch!
We need Earl!!
-One certified Genius Gadget Squirrel...
At your service! Hmmm...
Yep... Uh-huh...
Aha! Busted switch! I need to get close!
Ha-ha...
I just need to tighten the speed-a-mathingie.
A few turns to the left...
Or maybe the right?! Rod, catch that Cococrusier!
Alllmooost... alllmooooost...
Got it!
-I knew you could do it! Best inventor anywhere!
-Maybe you're right!
-I can't hold them back any more!
-Cheep! Chirp!
-Surprise!
-Awwww.
You all did such a gobba-gobba-great job getting
this ready.
#Happy Birthday to you. Happy Birthday little Turkskis...
#Happy Birthday to Youuuuu...##
-Hooray! Yeah! Alright!
BIG SWIRL BREAK-UP
Here you go Swift...
I appreciate you cadets helping keep my old training plane flying
like new.
-Sounds like a jet is headed our way...
-You're right! Looks like Inspector Eagle-Eye.
-Inspector Eagle-Eye?!
Hello Team Top Wing!
I've dropped by for a surprise inspection.
Tuning up the Little Eagle I see! -Yes, sir.
We like to keep the plane in tip-top shape.
-Looks as good as the day I first watched you fly it!
Remember what we used to say?
-Pilots of a feather, work best together!
-We made a great team.
I love a powerful jet but sometimes I miss flying
the old planes...
-You're welcome to take it for a spin, sir.
-Thanks Speedy. Maybe I will.
After the Lead Cadet inspection.
I'm going to see if you four have what it takes to be a Lead Cadet!
Lead Cadets get to help train teams of new cadets.
Rod, boomerang your vehicle and head to the river!
Come on, Team Top Wing. We'll observe from headquarters!
Okay, Cadet...
You will zig-zag between the trees and the buoys along the river,
using drive and glide mode. Up and back.
Ready...
Go!
Yeah! Alright!
-Not bad at all, Cadet.
Penny, for your Lead Cadet test. Head out to the underwater turtle
train track.
Ok, Penny.
Steer around the train track supports then drive
up on top of the track... on one tread!
Ok?
Go!
Woohoo!
-Strong performance, Cadet.
Ok, Brody, take your Splash-Diver to Beahch boardwalk...
Brody, there's an orange ball in the water out there.
Find, retrieve and return it to the beach in 30 seconds.
Go!
15 seconds cadet...
Ten seconds... Five...
Four... Three...
Two...!
And one. Time! Well done, Cadet.
And last but not least, Swift. Cadet, head to the Beaver Dam.
Okay, Swift.
Starting at the bridge, fly up the river, up the dam,
and back down.
Stay as close to the water and the dam as you can but
avoid obstacles.
You have 30 seconds to make back to the bridge.
Ready?
Go!
Go Swift! Oh no, my boat!
-10 seconds Swift...
Three... Two...!
And One. Time!
Nice job Swift. Nice rescue, too.
Meet us at HQ.
Cadets, I am pleased to announce, you all passed,
and earned you Lead Cadet Badges!
-Slick! Yeah!
Primo! Cool!
-You did so well, I've decided to make you
lead cadets immediately!
-Yay! Woohoo!
You'll travel to other Top Wing training centres.
And help train new cadets.
-Really? -Yes! Way to go!
-We're so proud of you!
You'll each go to a different Training Center and help teach
young cadets.
We're expanding the team, spreading your Top Wing skills
to as many new Cadets as possible!
You don't leave for a while, Cadets.
Lots of time to pack and say your goodbyes.
While you're doing that, maybe I’ll take the Little Eagle
for that spin
-Being selected Lead Cadets is a big honor, team Top Wing.
-This will be a great adventure!
I am so proud of our Cadets!...
but I'm really, really really gonna miss them.
-Me too...
But you won't miss my delicious treats!
I packed some for you to enjoy on your new adventure!
I'm gonna miss you Cadets soooo much!
We heard the news! Is it true?
You're all... leaving?
You won't forget us, will you?...
Report to the airstrip, Cadets.
Inspector Eagle-Eye is heading off...
He decided couldn't leave without taking Little Eagle for a run!
Hope he takes it easy.
Inspector Eagle-Eye hasn't flown a training plane in a long time.
How's the flying, Inspector? -Ha-ha.
I haven't had this much fun since I was a Cadet!
Ha-ha-ha! Wing dip!
Woohoo! Barrel Roll!
-Inspector?
Those are some pretty difficult tricks you're doing...
-The Little Eagle can do anything! A Sky Stall!
Woah! Hang on...
That's too fast! Pull up!
Pull up!
Oh no! Clipped the propeller on a rock!
-Eject, eject! -I'm headed for the pinnacles.
I have to jump! Oh boy!
Ow!
-Inspector! Are you okay?
-Yes! Except I hurt my wing.
I can't fly down.
And Speedy, your Little Eagle's on a collision course with the sea!
-The Inspector needs help!
Thanks Rod, you and Swift saved me, and the propeller.
But Speedy's plane flew its last flight thanks to me.
Thanks for rescuing me and saving Speedy's plane.
Without the four of you working together the plane, and I...
would have been lost.
About the Lead Cadet assignments...
I've changed my mind.
Oh, you did!
You cadets work so well together that I can't break up the best
team I've ever inspected!
But since I did offer you the Lead Cadet positions...
it's your call.
If you want to go off and be lead cadets, you can.
But if you want to stay a team, you can.
Pilots of a feather, work best together!
-Big Swirl's lucky to have you, Team Top Wing.
-We sure are!
Top Wing en inglés
10 Episodios
Trini's trin-tastic Big Swirl
Top Wing en inglés10 min, 18 sec
Dodo egg scramble
Top Wing en inglés10 min, 47 sec
Big swirl break-up
Top Wing en inglés10 min, 19 sec
Earl's nutty invention
Top Wing en inglés10 min, 47 sec
La gran carrera Ker-Splash (en inglés)
Top Wing en inglés10 min, 19 sec
Survivor bear and the secret of ker-splash canyon
Top Wing en inglés10 min, 47 sec
Waterfall jump
Top Wing en inglés10 min, 47 sec
Top Wing tour guides
Top Wing en inglés10 min, 19 sec
Pirate playzone
Top Wing en inglés10 min, 46 sec
King of the dodos
Top Wing en inglés10 min, 18 sec
Dentro de una misma calificación moral, “Todos los Públicos” por ejemplo, puede haber contenidos diseñados para niños de 4 años y otros para niños de 8. De la misma manera que todos los niños van a un mismo colegio, pero no tienen que entender las mismas asignaturas.
Con esta calificación buscamos agrupar contenidos de audiencias afines.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos de las plataformas digitales del canal Clan se clasifican en:
Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:
Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:
Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:
Top Wing en inglés
Penny, Rod, Swift, y Brody son cuatro jóvenes pájaros que se convierten en cadetes de la academia Top Wing para ayudar a su comunidad.
Penny, Rod, Swift, y Brody son cuatro jóvenes pájaros que se convierten en cadetes de la academia Top Wing para ayudar a su comunidad.
En Clan TV De lunes a viernes a las 10.00 H..