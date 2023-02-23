Dancing Daffodil Rescue

#When flowers bloom, bloom, bloom!

#You know that it's spring!

#And it's time for me to... Splish and splash and Sing!##

You know it's springtime when you hear Brody singing this tune!

-There's no place more spectacular than Big Swirl Island

in the spring! Oooh!

Look!

My Dancing Daffodils are almost ready to bloom!

Oh! They are pretty! ACHOO!

'Scuse me...

These special flowers only come out for a little while

in the Spring.

-...but that's when they gobba-gobba-gotta dance!

Those are lovely.

Oh that is so cute!

I can't wait to show the little Turkskis the gobba-gobba-giant

Dancing Daffodils! There are giant dancing daffodils?

Oh-ho! Yes there are.

Up along the river, waaaay up in the jungle!

I'm taking my Turkskis up to see them!

I'd like to see that some time!

But all the blooming flowers make me sneezy!

'Scuse me...

Don't worry!

We'll take plenty of gobba-gobba-glorious pictures!

Come on, my Turkskis, we're gobba-gobba-going on a

Daffodil adventure!

Come along, little Turkskis.

-Hello, Commodore Great day for a canoe trip.

-Sure is, Wally. We're so excited!

You get a life vest!

And You get a life vest and you gobba-gobaa

get a life vest!

Thanks for lending us a canoe, Wally!

-You're welcome, Commodore... Mom thought we could come too.

She loves spring flowers. -Especially dancing daffodils!

-Well, that's gobba-gobba gotta be the best idea ever!

We'll all go!

Wah! Oof!

Erm... This is our canoe, Turkskis.

Step carefully, now.

-Alright!

Let's go see the Dancing Daffodils.

AAAAACHOOO!!

Whew!

If I keep this up, I'll sneeze myself silly before I get back

to HQ! ACHOOO!

Oh wheeeeeere oh where have those daffodils gobba-gobba gone?

Oh wheeeeere oh where can they B-B-B-BEEEEE?

There's lots of pretty plants. But no dancing daffodils, yet.

-Oh well...

My super cute Turkskis are still super-cuteski!

Everybody say gobble for Daddy!

-GOOBLE!!

-Hoo-hoo, you are some fine feathered Turkskis...

Give a big smile!

Oooh! That's a gobba-gobba-great photo!

-See any Daffodils...?

Commodore?!

I, uh, think we should keep heading up stream, Commodore!

-Well, I, uh, seem to be moving the other way...

-Hang on. We're right behind you!!

-Whoo-hoo! Hold on, Turkskis!

I guess I better get paddling!

-We're almost there...

-Take a gobba-gobba-gander at those!

Gobba-gobba-GORGEOUS!

Say gobba-gobba-GOBBLE!

-GOBBLE!

-Mom, that sign says No Canoes!

-Commodore!! Wait!!

-Whoa! What'd you say, June?

-Don't go down there! It says no Canoes!!

-This isn't good!... HELP!!

-We better call Top Wing!

-Oh dear... My phone's not working!

-You need a bigger antenna! This might work.

-Hello? Top Wing?

Can you hear me? -We hear you June?

What's wrong?

-Commodore and his Turkskis are down the creek without

a paddle!

They're floating down the no canoe zone...

-But...

that river leads to Big Drop Falls!

Commodore can't go over Big Drop in a canoe.

Especially with the Turkskis on board.

Brody and I better head out there before it’s too late.

If Penny turbos, maybe she can get there in time!

-Penny I need you to head over to Big Drop,

Commodore and the Turkskis need your help

I'm on my... ACHOO! ...way!

I just hope these sneezes don't... ACHOO!...

slow me down too much!

Swift! Brody!

You'd better head over there too, just in case.

Time to earn our wings!

Good thing I know a short cut!

Gobba-Gobba-HELP!!

-Hold on, Commodore!

-The Top Wing cadets are coming!

Oooohhh! They are really pretty!

And really... ACHOO! ACHOO!

BIG!

Oh There's Penny!

-Look out!

Hi Wally. Hi June!

ACHOO!

'Scuse me...

Swift and Brody are on their way too.

Hurry, Swift! I'll catch up!

Roger that, Brody! Time to go turbo!

Heeeelp!

ACHOO! I'm getting...

ACHOO!...closer to the Commodore!

ACHOO! And the flowers, too!

ACHOO! ACHOO!

Watch out! Careful with the Turkskis!

Don’t worry commodore, I’m on top of it.

Hold on, my little Turkskis! Hold on to gobba-gobba-daddy!

Cadet Penny! Thanks for rescuing...

GAH!

Whaaaaa! I've been unrescued!

HELP!

Huh? No dancing!

Not now! HEELP!

Speedy! Bea!

I have the Turkskis... but ACHOO!

my rescue needs a rescue! Time to earn our...

uh... fur!

-Whoa! Not disco!

Less dancing! This turkey can't fly!

Helpppp!

The current's too strong!

Uh oh! Hang onto your tail, Wally.

We're going over!

I got the beavers!

Yes! Team Top Wing!!

But what about...?

-Me?!

I can see the Commodore! And he's got some moves!

Can you get to him, Brody?

That's a pretty big waterfall, but I'll give it a shot.

AKAW!

Come on Splash wing!

Let go, Commodore! What, now?

We were just getting into our gobba-gobba groove!

Now or never! Ok, Sorry, flower!

Got to gobba-gobba-GO!

Welcome aboard, Commodore! WHOA!

Hold on, Brody! I'm...

ACHOO! ...coming!

I'll be glad... ACHOO!...when

this part of spring... ACHOO! ...is over!

WhooooooOOOOOAAAAAA...!

Got you!

Great move, Penny!!

Oh yeah, Penny!

-Great job, cadets!

-Oh, my tiny turkeys!

You're safe! Thanks, Top Wing!

That was almost a dance with disaster!

You're wel... ACHOO!

You're... ACHOO!

You're wel... ACHOO!

You're welcome!

-Mom, everybody look! Tons of Dancing Daffodils.

-Beautiful!

-Gobba-gobba-Gorgeous!

So... ACHOO!

Pretty!

Look! My Dancing Daffodils bloomed.

I love Spring sooo much!

It's a lot easier seeing them here than on the river,

isn't it Commodore? Commodore?

Oh-ho-ho.

Everybody gobba-gobba-gotta dance now!

-Great movesCommodore!