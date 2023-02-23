Vas a cerrar tu sesión de usuario. ¿Seguro que deseas continuar?Para entrar en la cuenta de Administrador, deberás iniciar sesión desde la Home.
Dancing Daffodil Rescue
You know it's springtime when you hear Brody singing this tune!
-There's no place more spectacular than Big Swirl Island
in the spring! Oooh!
Look!
My Dancing Daffodils are almost ready to bloom!
These special flowers only come out for a little while
in the Spring.
-...but that's when they gobba-gobba-gotta dance!
Those are lovely.
Oh that is so cute!
I can't wait to show the little Turkskis the gobba-gobba-giant
Dancing Daffodils!
Oh-ho! Yes there are.
Up along the river, waaaay up in the jungle!
I'm taking my Turkskis up to see them!
Don't worry!
We'll take plenty of gobba-gobba-glorious pictures!
Come on, my Turkskis, we're gobba-gobba-going on a
Daffodil adventure!
Come along, little Turkskis.
-Hello, Commodore Great day for a canoe trip.
-Sure is, Wally. We're so excited!
You get a life vest!
And You get a life vest and you gobba-gobaa
get a life vest!
Thanks for lending us a canoe, Wally!
-You're welcome, Commodore... Mom thought we could come too.
She loves spring flowers. -Especially dancing daffodils!
-Well, that's gobba-gobba gotta be the best idea ever!
We'll all go!
Wah! Oof!
Erm... This is our canoe, Turkskis.
Step carefully, now.
-Alright!
Let's go see the Dancing Daffodils.
Oh wheeeeeere oh where have those daffodils gobba-gobba gone?
Oh wheeeeere oh where can they B-B-B-BEEEEE?
There's lots of pretty plants. But no dancing daffodils, yet.
-Oh well...
My super cute Turkskis are still super-cuteski!
Everybody say gobble for Daddy!
-GOOBLE!!
-Hoo-hoo, you are some fine feathered Turkskis...
Give a big smile!
Oooh! That's a gobba-gobba-great photo!
-See any Daffodils...?
Commodore?!
I, uh, think we should keep heading up stream, Commodore!
-Well, I, uh, seem to be moving the other way...
-Hang on. We're right behind you!!
-Whoo-hoo! Hold on, Turkskis!
I guess I better get paddling!
-We're almost there...
-Take a gobba-gobba-gander at those!
Gobba-gobba-GORGEOUS!
Say gobba-gobba-GOBBLE!
-GOBBLE!
-Mom, that sign says No Canoes!
-Commodore!! Wait!!
-Whoa! What'd you say, June?
-Don't go down there! It says no Canoes!!
-This isn't good!... HELP!!
-We better call Top Wing!
-Oh dear... My phone's not working!
-You need a bigger antenna! This might work.
-Hello? Top Wing?
Can you hear me? -We hear you June?
What's wrong?
-Commodore and his Turkskis are down the creek without
a paddle!
They're floating down the no canoe zone...
-But...
that river leads to Big Drop Falls!
Especially with the Turkskis on board.
If Penny turbos, maybe she can get there in time!
-Penny I need you to head over to Big Drop,
Commodore and the Turkskis need your help
Swift! Brody!
You'd better head over there too, just in case.
Gobba-Gobba-HELP!!
-Hold on, Commodore!
-The Top Wing cadets are coming!
Oh There's Penny!
-Look out!
Heeeelp!
Watch out! Careful with the Turkskis!
Hold on, my little Turkskis! Hold on to gobba-gobba-daddy!
Cadet Penny! Thanks for rescuing...
GAH!
Whaaaaa! I've been unrescued!
HELP!
Huh? No dancing!
Not now! HEELP!
uh... fur!
-Whoa! Not disco!
Less dancing! This turkey can't fly!
Helpppp!
Uh oh! Hang onto your tail, Wally.
We're going over!
Yes! Team Top Wing!!
But what about...?
-Me?!
Can you get to him, Brody?
We were just getting into our gobba-gobba groove!
Got to gobba-gobba-GO!
Oh yeah, Penny!
-Great job, cadets!
-Oh, my tiny turkeys!
You're safe! Thanks, Top Wing!
That was almost a dance with disaster!
You're welcome!
-Mom, everybody look! Tons of Dancing Daffodils.
-Beautiful!
-Gobba-gobba-Gorgeous!
Look! My Dancing Daffodils bloomed.
I love Spring sooo much!
Oh-ho-ho.
Everybody gobba-gobba-gotta dance now!
-Great movesCommodore!
