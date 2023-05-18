BRENDA’S GIFT

Woohoo, Brody!

Show 'em what the Splash-Diver can do!

Woohoo! The Splash-Diver is so wild!!

Hold on tight! Ready for hover-mode!

Ya! Let's Do it!

-Action selfie!

-Hang on, Finn! It's going to get bumpy!

-Beach action selfie!

WHOOPS!

My phone!!

-Brody!

I'm on it!

Got you!

Whoa! Great move, Brody!

Here you go, Dive-Mode!

Wahoo! Wow!!

Brody, it's your training alarm! You're right.

Time to head back to HQ!

Like the Cadet Code says: A good Top Wing Cadet...

is always on time for training!

You really do listen to us Cadets, huh sis?

Oh yeah!

I can tell you everything the Cadet Code says,

every badge you've earned, every adventure you've had.

Tell Finn about getting the jungle adventure badge.

That’s a good one. -A jungle adventure?

Yeah. Tell me about that!

Next time, Finn. Rod and I have to ge back to HQ.

Ready Rod? Roger that, Brody!

Glide-mode!

Bye Rod!!! Bye!!!

I have to go too. See you again soon!

Bye Brody! Bye!

-Wait!

I forgot to give them the presents I made!

-Those are for Rod and Brody?! -No. For all the cadets.

But now It's too late!

-Wait Brenda If we fly fast, maybe we can catch them at the last

pinnacle! Come on!

-Finn! Wait!

Woo-Hoo! Alright! Yes!

Brody! Rod!

Hey! Wait for us!

I don't think we can catch them, Finn.

-Brody wouldn't quit.

Besides, we're already part way to Top Wing headquarters.

We can just take your gifts right to Top Wing!

Let's go!

-Wait! Headquarters is too far!

Finn!

-Selfie...

-Finn! Slow down!

The jungle can be tricky! -Don't worry, Brenda.

I can handle it, puffin style.

-Finn! Are you okay?

-Fine!

Just a little... stuck.

-Oh no!...

I know what that is, a Big Bobbing Bloomer!

How did Brody say you can get out of the

Bloomer? Oh yeah!

If a Bloomer tries to eat you by mistake...

just tickle it. They love to laugh!

Tickle Tickle Tickle!

-Now I know how to handle bloomers, puffin style!

-We should call Brody before we get lost out here...

Oh no! I forgot my phone!

-Lucky I got mine! Selfie time!:

Brenda and Finn in the jungle braving the bloomers...

-I meant to call Top wing! Oh yeah, great idea!

-Okay, cadets! Today's training mission is...

-Hello Top Wing? Can you hear me

-Hang on. We're getting a call!

It's a pretty weak connection.

Finn?! Can you hear us, Top Wing?

-Just barely... It's Finn and Brenda!

We're deep in the jungle. -Can you repeat that Brenda?

We can’t quite hear you. -We have a bad signal!

-Maybe if I climb up this tree they'll hear us better.

What are Finn and Brenda doing in the jungle?!

still can't hear.

Maybe if I hold the phone a little further...

Whoa! Whoops!

Uh oh!

-Yeah.

-We lost the signal. Maybe I can map their location!

What are they doing way in the middle of the jungle?

We have to go find them! Ok Cadets.

Let's get those puffins back home safe and sound.

Roger that, Speedy! Time to earn our wings!

We have to hurry! The jungle has Bloomers...

And wavy vines! And Sneezy Flowers!

Don't worry, Brody.

We'll get Finn and Brenda home safe.

Time to go turbo, cadets!

I lost my phone! And I think it's past lunch!

What are we going to do, Brenda?

-What Brody would do: stay in the area so it's easier

to find us. -But that could be forever!

If Brody and Rod can get out of the jungle,

we can too! C'mon!

-Wait Finn! You have the presents!

What if we get lost?!

Ah... I know!

Finn! Wait up!

-Cadets!

I'm getting a signal from the phone again!

Why are they going... down river?!

Let's find them and ask. Follow that signal!!

Finn, wait! I'm running out of flowers!

-Stay close, Brenda!

I'm sure HQ is right around... Achoo! Achoo! Achoo!

Whoa! I'm stuck!

What... Happened?

-Those must be the Sneezy Flowers back there.

And this must be... A trapping tree!

-Gee...

You really do know a lot about the jungle!

-Now can we go back to the river?

Top Wing will probably look for us there!

-Ok... I think it's this way!

Or is it that way?

-We can just follow the flowers I dropped!

I made us a trail, just like Brody taught me.

-Flowers? Where?

Whoa! Oof...

Found them!

The maps says they're right here! Does anyone see them?

Negative, Brody! I don't either!

How about you Penny? I found something...

But I think we weren't following the kids!

Just the phone! They must have dropped it!

That means it floated here... From up river!

That's where Brenda will be!

She'll stay in the area so she's easier to find,

just like I taught her!

Phew! We did it.

I can't wait to give the cadets the gifts I made!

-It's so far past lunch it's almost time for dinner!

-Finn, I hear something! My tummy?

-No. It sounds like...

an engine!

If they're down there, I don't know how we'll see them

in all these trees! They can't see us!

-What did Brody do when he and Rod were in the jungle?

Oh yeah. They climbed a big tree! Come on!

It's... a...

Bouncy... Branch!

-Hold... on!

Brenda! Finn!

I see them!

Hey!

Swift! We're right here!

Hold my hand. Whoa!

Phew! That was close!

Hold on!

My backpack!

-The gifts!

-I got them! I got them.

I’m coming Finn!

Got it! Uh Oh...

Woohoo! That was really puffin style!

Mission accomplished! We're bringing two puffins to HQ.

A thank you hug for you.

And a thank you hug for you! We're so glad you're safe!

But Brenda, why were you and Finn way out in the woods?

Brenda forgot to give you the presents she made!

Presents?! I like presents!

I know, Rod.

And I made them myself, They’re friendship bracelets!

Aw! Sea shells!

You made these? That's so sweet!

Very sweet, lil' sis. But maybe next time...

you could mail them? If you say so, she will!

She listens to everything Brody says!

-Yeah!

Like the time you rescued the Turtle train!

And the time you rescued the Pirates.

And the time you got back all the lemons back!

-Lemons! That sounds delicious...

Maybe we should rescue these two some lunch?!

Yes please!

-Hahaha...!

Oh yeah!

Hahaha...!