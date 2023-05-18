Vas a cerrar tu sesión de usuario. ¿Seguro que deseas continuar?Para entrar en la cuenta de Administrador, deberás iniciar sesión desde la Home.
BRENDA’S GIFT
Woohoo! The Splash-Diver is so wild!!
Ya! Let's Do it!
-Action selfie!
-Hang on, Finn! It's going to get bumpy!
-Beach action selfie!
WHOOPS!
My phone!!
-Brody!
Whoa! Great move, Brody!
Wahoo! Wow!!
Brody, it's your training alarm!
Oh yeah!
I can tell you everything the Cadet Code says,
every badge you've earned, every adventure you've had.
Tell Finn about getting the jungle adventure badge.
That’s a good one. -A jungle adventure?
Yeah. Tell me about that!
Bye Rod!!! Bye!!!
Bye Brody! Bye!
-Wait!
I forgot to give them the presents I made!
-Those are for Rod and Brody?! -No. For all the cadets.
But now It's too late!
-Wait Brenda If we fly fast, maybe we can catch them at the last
pinnacle! Come on!
-Finn! Wait!
Brody! Rod!
Hey! Wait for us!
I don't think we can catch them, Finn.
-Brody wouldn't quit.
Besides, we're already part way to Top Wing headquarters.
We can just take your gifts right to Top Wing!
Let's go!
-Wait! Headquarters is too far!
Finn!
-Selfie...
-Finn! Slow down!
The jungle can be tricky! -Don't worry, Brenda.
I can handle it, puffin style.
-Finn! Are you okay?
-Fine!
Just a little... stuck.
-Oh no!...
I know what that is, a Big Bobbing Bloomer!
How did Brody say you can get out of the
Bloomer? Oh yeah!
If a Bloomer tries to eat you by mistake...
just tickle it. They love to laugh!
Tickle Tickle Tickle!
-Now I know how to handle bloomers, puffin style!
-We should call Brody before we get lost out here...
Oh no! I forgot my phone!
-Lucky I got mine! Selfie time!:
Brenda and Finn in the jungle braving the bloomers...
-I meant to call Top wing! Oh yeah, great idea!
-Okay, cadets! Today's training mission is...
-Hello Top Wing? Can you hear me
-Hang on. We're getting a call!
It's a pretty weak connection.
-Just barely... It's Finn and Brenda!
We're deep in the jungle. -Can you repeat that Brenda?
We can’t quite hear you. -We have a bad signal!
-Maybe if I climb up this tree they'll hear us better.
still can't hear.
Maybe if I hold the phone a little further...
Whoa! Whoops!
Uh oh!
-Yeah.
-We lost the signal. Maybe I can map their location!
Let's get those puffins back home safe and sound.
I lost my phone! And I think it's past lunch!
What are we going to do, Brenda?
-What Brody would do: stay in the area so it's easier
to find us. -But that could be forever!
If Brody and Rod can get out of the jungle,
we can too! C'mon!
-Wait Finn! You have the presents!
What if we get lost?!
Ah... I know!
Finn! Wait up!
-Cadets!
I'm getting a signal from the phone again!
Finn, wait! I'm running out of flowers!
-Stay close, Brenda!
I'm sure HQ is right around... Achoo! Achoo! Achoo!
Whoa! I'm stuck!
What... Happened?
-Those must be the Sneezy Flowers back there.
And this must be... A trapping tree!
-Gee...
You really do know a lot about the jungle!
-Now can we go back to the river?
Top Wing will probably look for us there!
-Ok... I think it's this way!
Or is it that way?
-We can just follow the flowers I dropped!
I made us a trail, just like Brody taught me.
-Flowers? Where?
Whoa! Oof...
Found them!
Phew! We did it.
I can't wait to give the cadets the gifts I made!
-It's so far past lunch it's almost time for dinner!
-Finn, I hear something! My tummy?
-No. It sounds like...
an engine!
-What did Brody do when he and Rod were in the jungle?
Oh yeah. They climbed a big tree! Come on!
It's... a...
Bouncy... Branch!
-Hold... on!
Hey!
Swift! We're right here!
Hold my hand. Whoa!
My backpack!
-The gifts!
-I got them! I got them.
Got it! Uh Oh...
Woohoo! That was really puffin style!
A thank you hug for you.
And a thank you hug for you!
Brenda forgot to give you the presents she made!
I know, Rod.
And I made them myself, They’re friendship bracelets!
She listens to everything Brody says!
-Yeah!
Like the time you rescued the Turtle train!
And the time you rescued the Pirates.
And the time you got back all the lemons back!
-Lemons! That sounds delicious...
Yes please!
-Hahaha...!
Oh yeah!
Hahaha...!
Top Wing en inglés
9 Episodios
Brenda's Gift
Top Wing en inglés10 min, 19 sec
Big Swirl Blackout
Top Wing en inglés10 min, 47 sec
Ker - Splash Canyon Tour
Top Wing en inglés10 min, 47 sec
Big Swirl 500
Top Wing en inglés10 min, 19 sec
Inspector Eagle - Eye returns
Top Wing en inglés10 min, 47 sec
Lemon Shack Hijack
Top Wing en inglés10 min, 19 sec
Arrgh, mis peluches (en inglés)
Top Wing en inglés10 min, 47 sec
Earl the Gadget Squirrel
Top Wing en inglés10 min, 19 sec
Top Wing levels up
Top Wing en inglés21 min, 7 sec
Dentro de una misma calificación moral, “Todos los Públicos” por ejemplo, puede haber contenidos diseñados para niños de 4 años y otros para niños de 8. De la misma manera que todos los niños van a un mismo colegio, pero no tienen que entender las mismas asignaturas.
Con esta calificación buscamos agrupar contenidos de audiencias afines.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos de las plataformas digitales del canal Clan se clasifican en:
Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:
Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:
Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:
Top Wing en inglés
Penny, Rod, Swift, y Brody son cuatro jóvenes pájaros que se convierten en cadetes de la academia Top Wing para ayudar a su comunidad.
Penny, Rod, Swift, y Brody son cuatro jóvenes pájaros que se convierten en cadetes de la academia Top Wing para ayudar a su comunidad.
En Clan TV De lunes a viernes a las 10.00 H..