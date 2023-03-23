Vas a cerrar tu sesión de usuario. ¿Seguro que deseas continuar?Para entrar en la cuenta de Administrador, deberás iniciar sesión desde la Home.
BIG SWIRL BREAK-UP
Here you go Swift...
I appreciate you cadets helping keep my old training plane flying
like new.
-Sounds like a jet is headed our way...
-You're right! Looks like Inspector Eagle-Eye.
-Inspector Eagle-Eye?!
Hello Team Top Wing!
I've dropped by for a surprise inspection.
Tuning up the Little Eagle I see! -Yes, sir.
We like to keep the plane in tip-top shape.
-Looks as good as the day I first watched you fly it!
Remember what we used to say?
-Pilots of a feather, work best together!
-We made a great team.
I love a powerful jet but sometimes I miss flying
the old planes...
-You're welcome to take it for a spin, sir.
-Thanks Speedy. Maybe I will.
After the Lead Cadet inspection.
I'm going to see if you four have what it takes to be a Lead Cadet!
Lead Cadets get to help train teams of new cadets.
Rod, boomerang your vehicle and head to the river!
Come on, Team Top Wing. We'll observe from headquarters!
Okay, Cadet...
You will zig-zag between the trees and the buoys along the river,
using drive and glide mode. Up and back.
Ready...
Go!
Yeah! Alright!
-Not bad at all, Cadet.
Penny, for your Lead Cadet test. Head out to the underwater turtle
train track.
Ok, Penny.
Steer around the train track supports then drive
up on top of the track... on one tread!
Ok?
Go!
Woohoo!
-Strong performance, Cadet.
Ok, Brody, take your Splash-Diver to Beahch boardwalk...
Brody, there's an orange ball in the water out there.
Find, retrieve and return it to the beach in 30 seconds.
Go!
15 seconds cadet...
Ten seconds... Five...
Four... Three...
Two...!
And one. Time! Well done, Cadet.
And last but not least, Swift. Cadet, head to the Beaver Dam.
Okay, Swift.
Starting at the bridge, fly up the river, up the dam,
and back down.
Stay as close to the water and the dam as you can but
avoid obstacles.
You have 30 seconds to make back to the bridge.
Ready?
Go!
Go Swift! Oh no, my boat!
-10 seconds Swift...
Three... Two...!
And One. Time!
Nice job Swift. Nice rescue, too.
Meet us at HQ.
Cadets, I am pleased to announce, you all passed,
and earned you Lead Cadet Badges!
-Slick! Yeah!
Primo! Cool!
-You did so well, I've decided to make you
lead cadets immediately!
-Yay! Woohoo!
You'll travel to other Top Wing training centres.
And help train new cadets.
-Really? -Yes! Way to go!
-We're so proud of you!
You'll each go to a different Training Center and help teach
young cadets.
We're expanding the team, spreading your Top Wing skills
to as many new Cadets as possible!
You don't leave for a while, Cadets.
Lots of time to pack and say your goodbyes.
While you're doing that, maybe I’ll take the Little Eagle
for that spin
-Being selected Lead Cadets is a big honor, team Top Wing.
-This will be a great adventure!
I am so proud of our Cadets!...
but I'm really, really really gonna miss them.
-Me too...
But you won't miss my delicious treats!
I packed some for you to enjoy on your new adventure!
I'm gonna miss you Cadets soooo much!
We heard the news! Is it true?
You're all... leaving?
You won't forget us, will you?...
Report to the airstrip, Cadets.
Inspector Eagle-Eye is heading off...
He decided couldn't leave without taking Little Eagle for a run!
Hope he takes it easy.
Inspector Eagle-Eye hasn't flown a training plane in a long time.
How's the flying, Inspector? -Ha-ha.
I haven't had this much fun since I was a Cadet!
Ha-ha-ha! Wing dip!
Woohoo! Barrel Roll!
-Inspector?
Those are some pretty difficult tricks you're doing...
-The Little Eagle can do anything! A Sky Stall!
Woah! Hang on...
That's too fast! Pull up!
Pull up!
Oh no! Clipped the propeller on a rock!
-Eject, eject! -I'm headed for the pinnacles.
I have to jump! Oh boy!
Ow!
-Inspector! Are you okay?
-Yes! Except I hurt my wing.
I can't fly down.
And Speedy, your Little Eagle's on a collision course with the sea!
-The Inspector needs help!
Thanks Rod, you and Swift saved me, and the propeller.
But Speedy's plane flew its last flight thanks to me.
Thanks for rescuing me and saving Speedy's plane.
Without the four of you working together the plane, and I...
would have been lost.
About the Lead Cadet assignments...
I've changed my mind.
Oh, you did!
You cadets work so well together that I can't break up the best
team I've ever inspected!
But since I did offer you the Lead Cadet positions...
it's your call.
If you want to go off and be lead cadets, you can.
But if you want to stay a team, you can.
Pilots of a feather, work best together!
-Big Swirl's lucky to have you, Team Top Wing.
-We sure are!
