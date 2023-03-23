BIG SWIRL BREAK-UP

Uh, Speedy. This flap needs oil.

Here you go Swift...

I appreciate you cadets helping keep my old training plane flying

like new.

-Sounds like a jet is headed our way...

-You're right! Looks like Inspector Eagle-Eye.

-Inspector Eagle-Eye?!

I got this!

Hello Team Top Wing!

I've dropped by for a surprise inspection.

Tuning up the Little Eagle I see! -Yes, sir.

We like to keep the plane in tip-top shape.

-Looks as good as the day I first watched you fly it!

Remember what we used to say?

-Pilots of a feather, work best together!

-We made a great team.

I love a powerful jet but sometimes I miss flying

the old planes...

-You're welcome to take it for a spin, sir.

-Thanks Speedy. Maybe I will.

After the Lead Cadet inspection.

I'm going to see if you four have what it takes to be a Lead Cadet!

Uh... what a lead cadet?

Lead Cadets get to help train teams of new cadets.

Wow!

Rod, boomerang your vehicle and head to the river!

Come on, Team Top Wing. We'll observe from headquarters!

I'm ready, Inspector.

Okay, Cadet...

You will zig-zag between the trees and the buoys along the river,

using drive and glide mode. Up and back.

Ready... Ready to cockadoodle-do this!

Go!

Glide mode! Drive mode!

I need more speed. Turbo and Glide!

Yeah! Alright!

-Not bad at all, Cadet.

Penny, for your Lead Cadet test. Head out to the underwater turtle

train track.

Ok, Penny.

Steer around the train track supports then drive

up on top of the track... on one tread!

Ok? Sure!

Easy-Freezy!

Go!

Runner mode!

Woah!

Woohoo!

-Strong performance, Cadet.

Ok, Brody, take your Splash-Diver to Beahch boardwalk...

You got it!

Brody, there's an orange ball in the water out there.

Find, retrieve and return it to the beach in 30 seconds.

Got it! Time to make a splash!

Go! Dive mode!

There it is!

15 seconds cadet... I have to surface...!

No time to go around...

I have to go over!

Ten seconds... Five...

Four... Three...

Two...! Hover Mode!!

And one. Time! Well done, Cadet.

And last but not least, Swift. Cadet, head to the Beaver Dam.

Okay, Swift.

Starting at the bridge, fly up the river, up the dam,

and back down.

Stay as close to the water and the dam as you can but

avoid obstacles.

You have 30 seconds to make back to the bridge.

Ready?

Time to earn my wings, and Lead Cadet badge!

Go!

Zip Mode!

Flash mode!

Go Swift! Oh no, my boat!

Oh no, Wally’s boat got it.

Got it! Here you go Wally. Thanks, Swift!

-10 seconds Swift... Had to make a detour...

Three... Two...!

And One. Time!

Nice job Swift. Nice rescue, too.

Meet us at HQ.

Cadets, I am pleased to announce, you all passed,

and earned you Lead Cadet Badges!

-Slick! Yeah!

Primo! Cool!

-You did so well, I've decided to make you

lead cadets immediately!

-Yay! Woohoo!

You'll travel to other Top Wing training centres.

And help train new cadets.

-Really? -Yes! Way to go!

-We're so proud of you! We get to train younger Cadets!?

We can teach them to be skilled pilots and great friends,

just like us! That's right.

You'll each go to a different Training Center and help teach

young cadets. Different training centers?

We won't go together...? You're...

breaking up the team?

We're expanding the team, spreading your Top Wing skills

to as many new Cadets as possible!

We get to help other Top Wingers in lots of place!

Which is... incredible!

But...

we won't be together every day from now on.

Which is... not so incredible.

You don't leave for a while, Cadets.

Lots of time to pack and say your goodbyes.

While you're doing that, maybe I’ll take the Little Eagle

for that spin

-Being selected Lead Cadets is a big honor, team Top Wing.

-This will be a great adventure! You're right!

Let's go tell Rhonda!

I am so proud of our Cadets!...

but I'm really, really really gonna miss them.

-Me too...

I'm gonna miss getting brain freeze from these...

But you won't miss my delicious treats!

I packed some for you to enjoy on your new adventure!

I'm gonna miss you Cadets soooo much!

Thanks, Rhonda. We’ll miss you too.

We heard the news! Is it true?

You're all... leaving?

It's just for our new assignments, Shirley.

We won't be gone forever! For how long??

Just for... a kinda, long while...

You won't forget us, will you?... Never.

Report to the airstrip, Cadets.

Inspector Eagle-Eye is heading off...

Where's Inspector Eagle-Eye?

He decided couldn't leave without taking Little Eagle for a run!

Hope he takes it easy.

Inspector Eagle-Eye hasn't flown a training plane in a long time.

How's the flying, Inspector? -Ha-ha.

I haven't had this much fun since I was a Cadet!

Ha-ha-ha! Wing dip!

Woohoo! Barrel Roll!

-Inspector?

Those are some pretty difficult tricks you're doing...

-The Little Eagle can do anything! A Sky Stall!

Woah! Hang on...

That's too fast! Pull up!

Pull up!

Oh no! Clipped the propeller on a rock!

-Eject, eject! -I'm headed for the pinnacles.

I have to jump! Oh boy!

Ow!

-Inspector! Are you okay?

-Yes! Except I hurt my wing.

I can't fly down.

And Speedy, your Little Eagle's on a collision course with the sea!

-The Inspector needs help!

So does your plane! We're on it!

Time to earn our wings!

The Inspector's stuck on a tree, way up on one of the pinnacles!

And Little Eagle's headed down toward the water.

It's going to crash!

Penny and I will get the Little Eagle!

I'll rescue the Inspector. Rod, retrieve the broken propeller!

Let's cockadoodle-do this!

Hang on, Inspector!

Gotcha!

And I've got the propeller!

Thanks Rod, you and Swift saved me, and the propeller.

But Speedy's plane flew its last flight thanks to me.

Brody and Penny are on it.

We're not going to make it!

Oh no!

Mech Mode...!

Brody, help me level out the plane.

Roger that

Speedy Bea We rescued the Little Eagle!

Thanks for rescuing me and saving Speedy's plane.

Without the four of you working together the plane, and I...

would have been lost. Always happy to help, Inspector.

We're Team Top Wing! That's what we do!

Guess we should go pack for our new assignments...

About the Lead Cadet assignments...

I've changed my mind.

But... I thought we did a great job?

Oh, you did!

You cadets work so well together that I can't break up the best

team I've ever inspected!

But since I did offer you the Lead Cadet positions...

it's your call.

If you want to go off and be lead cadets, you can.

But if you want to stay a team, you can.

Inspector Eagle-Eye, we'd love to become Lead Cadets...

someday.

But for now, we'd like to stay on Big Swirl Island...

And keep learning and improving... Like you and Speedy say...

Pilots of a feather, work best together!

-Big Swirl's lucky to have you, Team Top Wing.

-We sure are!