#Big Swirl Island is the place to be.

#Clear blue skies and the ocean breeze.

#Adventure calls, gonna pass that test.

#Working as a team is the best.

#We're gonna touch the sky.

#Yet together we will learn to fly.

#We can do anything we dream.

#We're the rescue birds of Top Wing.

#Top Wing.

#Time to earn of wings.

#Top Wing.

#It's time to earn of wings##

BIG SWIRL BLACKOUT

-Over here... Or...

maybe here!

That's perfect, Rhonda!

I want everything to be perfect for my nephew Niko!

Well, He'll have plenty to eat!

We made leaf muffins, leaf rolls and a leaf cake!

I can't leaf these leaf rolls alone!

Hahaha... Nice one

We've got lots of food.

I hope you're ready to play, Oscar.

Niko loves to dance.

-I've got enough songs to play all night!

Good. Niko loves dance parties!

Did someone say dance party?!

You need my super squirrelific patented portable dance party!

It has everything you need flashing colored lights

and a disco ball!

Everyone loves flashing dance party lights!

-I wonder if Niko's getting close. Let's check!

Hi Speedy! Any word from Sandy Stork?

Not in a while. Let's see where she is.

Hi Sandy...

-Hi ya Speedy!

On the way with my special delivery!

-Hi Speedy!

-Hey Niko!

Rhonda's wondering how long till you get to Big Swirl?

-We're getting closer... I think.

I got a little lost.

Then a little more lost getting un-lost, but I'm definitely

on the right track now... I think!

As soon as I see the lights of the Big Swirl landing strip

I'll let you know!

-I can't wait to see Auntie Rhonda!

-Ok. Call us when you're close.

-This over here.

-That's a lot of lights Earl...

-I think we're almost ready!

Time to get this party started!

Is everybody ready?!

Tada!

Oops.

Not again.

-Huh? Where did the lights go?

-Uh... Speedy.

I think the power just went out. -That's not good.

Earl... was that supposed to happen?

Oh not exactly.

I may have, uh, slightly overloaded something!

At least our watches still have battery power!

Cadets!

Did the lights go out at the Lemon Shack?

Not just the lights!

Earl thinks he overloaded something...

Earl overloaded Big Swirl's whole electrical grid?!

-It sort of seems that way... Can you fix it, Bea?

I'll try... As soon as the sun's up tomorrow.

Tomorrow? What about tonight?

Bea will need daylight to fix it.

At least anything that runs on batteries still work.

Watches. Vehicles...

-And The Lemon Shack?

-I'll need to fix the electricity before anything works

at the Lemon Shack. Aww... Feathers!

Oh no! Awww!

The party! -Oh my.

Niko will be so disappointed... -I forgot about Niko and Sandy!

Without lights, they won't be able to find the landing strip!

-We need to get landing strip lights up and running pronto!

-Swift, fly out and guide Sandy in.

Penny, Rod, and Brody,

we'll need lights for the landing strip!

On it, Speedy! Time to earn my wings.

I better contact Sandy before my Mission Pad battery runs out.

Sandy! Big problem.

The lights are out all across Big Swirl island.

-That's why I can't see anything!

-You'll have to land without landing strip lights.

-Oh... Ok...

But landing in the dark with no lights is kind of hard.

Especially if I can't even see the landing strip!

-Swift's on his way to guide you in.

-Oh good!

Cause I'm running just a teensy, weensy bit low on gas.

-How low? Don't worry!

We'll be fine... I think...

-Just hang on till Swift gets there!

-I think I can reconstruct the coconut disco lights into

squirrel-powered landing lights! Watch!

-Yay...!

Awww...

-Ok... maybe not...

So, it's really, really really dark all over the island.

And we have to get lights for the landing strip!

We have our vehicle's lights, but we need more.

Hmm... I'm going in the water! Uh...

Penny.

I don't think this is the best time to go for a swim

in the dark...

This is the perfect time to go underwater.

Huh? Why?

There are lots of light underwater, the glowing pearls!

Oh yeah!

We can line the runway with the glowing pearls!

Ok Penny, take the Aqua-Runner, find some Glowing Pearl Oysters.

I'll get the pearls from you and bring them

to Rod on the beach.

I'll race them right to the landing strip!

Speedy!

We're going to use glowing pearls to line the landing strip.

Great idea cadets! I'll meet you at the airport.

-Time to earn our wings!

-Hrm!

Might be a little lower on fuel than I thought!

-Are we okay, Sandy? Of course, Niko.

Swift's on his way and we'll just, uh, glide over the, uh,

very dark jungle in my plane with no fuel until he gets here.

Everything's a-ok... as long as Swift hurries...

-I see lights!

-I hope we have enough fuel to make it...

Hi Sandy! Follow me to the air strip!

Thanks... and let's take the short way.

I'm a little low on gas!

Follow me!

There's one! Found a Giant Oyster, Brody!

Cool! As you bring the glowing pearl up to me, I’ll vroom it over

to rod on the beach Excuse me Ms. Oyster,

may I borrow a pearl? Tickle Tickle...

Thank you!

I see it! There you go Brody!

I'll find the next Oyster. Got it!

Hover-mode!

Go for it Rod! I'll be back for the next one!

Cadets!

How's the air strip coming?

One glowing pearl on it's way.

We should have enough to light the runway soon.

Ok, I'm leading Sandy to Big Swirl but she's low on gas!

We have to be ready!

Yoo-hoo! Swift...

I don't think I'm low on gas any more...

You're not low on gas, Sandy? Nope...

I'm out of gas!... Oh my...

Hang on Sandy!

We need to get Sandy's plane on the ground in a hurry!

Roger that Team Top Wing? Roger that, Swift.

Here I come, Rod!

C'mon Oysters. I need to find a few more...

There's a whole row!

Got a whole bunch here!

Ok, Rod. Take those!

Let's cockledoodle-do it!

I'll hover these ones over!

And I'll bring these in runner-mode!

Almost there, Speedy.

I did it! Woo-hoo!

Here's some more. And the rest!

Here they come!

How about those runway lights, Swift?

Can you see them? Yes I see them!

Sandy, Niko, prepare for landing!

I wish I had Rod to bring me in.

It might get bumpy. You got it Swift.

Take a look!

Let's cockadoodle-doooo this!

Whoa...

Now we're coming too crooked and too fast!

You can do it, Swift. I know you can!

Uh-oh!

Rotor down hard left, Swift! Roger that!

That's... OOF!...

An... almost perfect...

OOF!... Landing!

-We did it!

Team Top Wing to the rescue!

Whoo-wee! That was super fun!

-Another successful Sandy Stork delivery, except this time

I was the package. Thanks for the help, Top Wing!

-I guess Rhonda has to cancel the party.

I guess so...

Yeah, the lights are out everywhere.

Everywhere except, here!

I know how we can still have a dance party for Niko!

Come on!

Ta-da!

Niko, the Cadets even rescued your party!

It's beautiful! -And delicious!

The only thing missing is dancing...

And flashing dance party lights...

I love flashing dance party lights...!

Did someone say dance party lights?!

My man!

Cool!

Yes! Go Rod! Great Moves! Slick Moves Rod!

There's some for everyone, until the batteries run out!

Auntie Rhonda, you have the best parties!

BRENDA’S GIFT

Woohoo, Brody!

Show 'em what the Splash-Diver can do!

Woohoo! The Splash-Diver is so wild!!

Hold on tight! Ready for hover-mode!

Ya! Let's Do it!

-Action selfie!

-Hang on, Finn! It's going to get bumpy!

-Beach action selfie!

WHOOPS!

My phone!!

-Brody!

I'm on it!

Got you!

Whoa! Great move, Brody!

Here you go, Dive-Mode!

Wahoo! Wow!!

Brody, it's your training alarm! You're right.

Time to head back to HQ!

Like the Cadet Code says: A good Top Wing Cadet...

is always on time for training!

You really do listen to us Cadets, huh sis?

Oh yeah!

I can tell you everything the Cadet Code says,

every badge you've earned, every adventure you've had.

Tell Finn about getting the jungle adventure badge.

That’s a good one. -A jungle adventure?

Yeah. Tell me about that!

Next time, Finn. Rod and I have to ge back to HQ.

Ready Rod? Roger that, Brody!

Glide-mode!

Bye Rod!!! Bye!!!

I have to go too. See you again soon!

Bye Brody! Bye!

-Wait!

I forgot to give them the presents I made!

-Those are for Rod and Brody?! -No. For all the cadets.

But now It's too late!

-Wait Brenda If we fly fast, maybe we can catch them at the last

pinnacle! Come on!

-Finn! Wait!

Woo-Hoo! Alright! Yes!

Brody! Rod!

Hey! Wait for us!

I don't think we can catch them, Finn.

-Brody wouldn't quit.

Besides, we're already part way to Top Wing headquarters.

We can just take your gifts right to Top Wing!

Let's go!

-Wait! Headquarters is too far!

Finn!

-Selfie...

-Finn! Slow down!

The jungle can be tricky! -Don't worry, Brenda.

I can handle it, puffin style.

-Finn! Are you okay?

-Fine!

Just a little... stuck.

-Oh no!...

I know what that is, a Big Bobbing Bloomer!

How did Brody say you can get out of the

Bloomer? Oh yeah!

If a Bloomer tries to eat you by mistake...

just tickle it. They love to laugh!

Tickle Tickle Tickle!

-Now I know how to handle bloomers, puffin style!

-We should call Brody before we get lost out here...

Oh no! I forgot my phone!

-Lucky I got mine! Selfie time!:

Brenda and Finn in the jungle braving the bloomers...

-I meant to call Top wing! Oh yeah, great idea!

-Okay, cadets! Today's training mission is...

-Hello Top Wing? Can you hear me

-Hang on. We're getting a call!

It's a pretty weak connection.

Finn?! Can you hear us, Top Wing?

-Just barely... It's Finn and Brenda!

We're deep in the jungle. -Can you repeat that Brenda?

We can’t quite hear you. -We have a bad signal!

-Maybe if I climb up this tree they'll hear us better.

What are Finn and Brenda doing in the jungle?!

still can't hear.

Maybe if I hold the phone a little further...

Whoa! Whoops!

Uh oh!

-Yeah.

-We lost the signal. Maybe I can map their location!

What are they doing way in the middle of the jungle?

We have to go find them! Ok Cadets.

Let's get those puffins back home safe and sound.

Roger that, Speedy! Time to earn our wings!

We have to hurry! The jungle has Bloomers...

And wavy vines! And Sneezy Flowers!

Don't worry, Brody.

We'll get Finn and Brenda home safe.

Time to go turbo, cadets!

I lost my phone! And I think it's past lunch!

What are we going to do, Brenda?

-What Brody would do: stay in the area so it's easier

to find us. -But that could be forever!

If Brody and Rod can get out of the jungle,

we can too! C'mon!

-Wait Finn! You have the presents!

What if we get lost?!

Ah... I know!

Finn! Wait up!

-Cadets!

I'm getting a signal from the phone again!

Why are they going... down river?!

Let's find them and ask. Follow that signal!!

Finn, wait! I'm running out of flowers!

-Stay close, Brenda!

I'm sure HQ is right around... Achoo! Achoo! Achoo!

Whoa! I'm stuck!

What... Happened?

-Those must be the Sneezy Flowers back there.

And this must be... A trapping tree!

-Gee...

You really do know a lot about the jungle!

-Now can we go back to the river?

Top Wing will probably look for us there!

-Ok... I think it's this way!

Or is it that way?

-We can just follow the flowers I dropped!

I made us a trail, just like Brody taught me.

-Flowers? Where?

Whoa! Oof...

Found them!

The maps says they're right here! Does anyone see them?

Negative, Brody! I don't either!

How about you Penny? I found something...

But I think we weren't following the kids!

Just the phone! They must have dropped it!

That means it floated here... From up river!

That's where Brenda will be!

She'll stay in the area so she's easier to find,

just like I taught her!

Phew! We did it.

I can't wait to give the cadets the gifts I made!

-It's so far past lunch it's almost time for dinner!

-Finn, I hear something! My tummy?

-No. It sounds like...

an engine!

If they're down there, I don't know how we'll see them

in all these trees! They can't see us!

-What did Brody do when he and Rod were in the jungle?

Oh yeah. They climbed a big tree! Come on!

It's... a...

Bouncy... Branch!

-Hold... on!

Brenda! Finn!

I see them!

Hey!

Swift! We're right here!

Hold my hand. Whoa!

Phew! That was close!

Hold on!

My backpack!

-The gifts!

-I got them! I got them.

I’m coming Finn!

Got it! Uh Oh...

Woohoo! That was really puffin style!

Mission accomplished! We're bringing two puffins to HQ.

A thank you hug for you.

And a thank you hug for you! We're so glad you're safe!

But Brenda, why were you and Finn way out in the woods?

Brenda forgot to give you the presents she made!

Presents?! I like presents!

I know, Rod.

And I made them myself, They’re friendship bracelets!

Aw! Sea shells!

You made these? That's so sweet!

Very sweet, lil' sis. But maybe next time...

you could mail them? If you say so, she will!

She listens to everything Brody says!

-Yeah!

Like the time you rescued the Turtle train!

And the time you rescued the Pirates.

And the time you got back all the lemons back!

-Lemons! That sounds delicious...

Maybe we should rescue these two some lunch?!

Yes please!

-Hahaha...!

Oh yeah!

Hahaha...!