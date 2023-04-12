Vas a cerrar tu sesión de usuario. ¿Seguro que deseas continuar?Para entrar en la cuenta de Administrador, deberás iniciar sesión desde la Home.
#Big Swirl Island is the place to be.
#Clear blue skies and the ocean breeze.
#Adventure calls, gonna pass that test.
#Working as a team is the best.
#We're gonna touch the sky.
#Yet together we will learn to fly.
#We can do anything we dream.
#We're the rescue birds of Top Wing.
#Top Wing.
#Time to earn of wings.
#Top Wing.
#It's time to earn of wings##
BIG SWIRL BLACKOUT
-Over here... Or...
maybe here!
I want everything to be perfect for my nephew Niko!
Hahaha...
We've got lots of food.
I hope you're ready to play, Oscar.
Niko loves to dance.
-I've got enough songs to play all night!
Did someone say dance party?!
You need my super squirrelific patented portable dance party!
It has everything you need flashing colored lights
and a disco ball!
Everyone loves flashing dance party lights!
-I wonder if Niko's getting close.
Not in a while. Let's see where she is.
Hi Sandy...
-Hi ya Speedy!
On the way with my special delivery!
-Hi Speedy!
-Hey Niko!
Rhonda's wondering how long till you get to Big Swirl?
-We're getting closer... I think.
I got a little lost.
Then a little more lost getting un-lost, but I'm definitely
on the right track now... I think!
As soon as I see the lights of the Big Swirl landing strip
I'll let you know!
-I can't wait to see Auntie Rhonda!
-Ok. Call us when you're close.
-This over here.
-That's a lot of lights Earl...
-I think we're almost ready!
Time to get this party started!
Is everybody ready?!
Tada!
Oops.
Not again.
-Huh? Where did the lights go?
-Uh... Speedy.
I think the power just went out. -That's not good.
Oh not exactly.
I may have, uh, slightly overloaded something!
Cadets!
Did the lights go out at the Lemon Shack?
Earl overloaded Big Swirl's whole electrical grid?!
-It sort of seems that way...
I'll try... As soon as the sun's up tomorrow.
Bea will need daylight to fix it.
At least anything that runs on batteries still work.
Watches. Vehicles...
-And The Lemon Shack?
-I'll need to fix the electricity before anything works
at the Lemon Shack.
Oh no! Awww!
The party! -Oh my.
Niko will be so disappointed... -I forgot about Niko and Sandy!
Without lights, they won't be able to find the landing strip!
-We need to get landing strip lights up and running pronto!
-Swift, fly out and guide Sandy in.
Penny, Rod, and Brody,
we'll need lights for the landing strip!
I better contact Sandy before my Mission Pad battery runs out.
Sandy! Big problem.
The lights are out all across Big Swirl island.
-That's why I can't see anything!
-You'll have to land without landing strip lights.
-Oh... Ok...
But landing in the dark with no lights is kind of hard.
Especially if I can't even see the landing strip!
-Swift's on his way to guide you in.
-Oh good!
Cause I'm running just a teensy, weensy bit low on gas.
-How low? Don't worry!
We'll be fine... I think...
-Just hang on till Swift gets there!
-I think I can reconstruct the coconut disco lights into
squirrel-powered landing lights! Watch!
-Yay...!
Awww...
-Ok... maybe not...
Great idea cadets! I'll meet you at the airport.
-Time to earn our wings!
-Hrm!
Might be a little lower on fuel than I thought!
-Are we okay, Sandy? Of course, Niko.
Swift's on his way and we'll just, uh, glide over the, uh,
very dark jungle in my plane with no fuel until he gets here.
Everything's a-ok... as long as Swift hurries...
-I see lights!
-I hope we have enough fuel to make it...
Thanks... and let's take the short way.
I'm a little low on gas!
Yoo-hoo! Swift...
I don't think I'm low on gas any more...
I'm out of gas!... Oh my...
How about those runway lights, Swift?
Can you see them?
Take a look!
You can do it, Swift. I know you can!
Rotor down hard left, Swift!
That's... OOF!...
An... almost perfect...
OOF!... Landing!
-We did it!
Team Top Wing to the rescue!
Whoo-wee! That was super fun!
-Another successful Sandy Stork delivery, except this time
I was the package. Thanks for the help, Top Wing!
-I guess Rhonda has to cancel the party.
Ta-da!
Niko, the Cadets even rescued your party!
It's beautiful! -And delicious!
And flashing dance party lights...
I love flashing dance party lights...!
My man!
Cool!
Yes! Go Rod! Great Moves! Slick Moves Rod!
Auntie Rhonda, you have the best parties!
BRENDA’S GIFT
Woohoo! The Splash-Diver is so wild!!
Ya! Let's Do it!
-Action selfie!
-Hang on, Finn! It's going to get bumpy!
-Beach action selfie!
WHOOPS!
My phone!!
-Brody!
Whoa! Great move, Brody!
Wahoo! Wow!!
Brody, it's your training alarm!
Oh yeah!
I can tell you everything the Cadet Code says,
every badge you've earned, every adventure you've had.
Tell Finn about getting the jungle adventure badge.
That’s a good one. -A jungle adventure?
Yeah. Tell me about that!
Bye Rod!!! Bye!!!
Bye Brody! Bye!
-Wait!
I forgot to give them the presents I made!
-Those are for Rod and Brody?! -No. For all the cadets.
But now It's too late!
-Wait Brenda If we fly fast, maybe we can catch them at the last
pinnacle! Come on!
-Finn! Wait!
Brody! Rod!
Hey! Wait for us!
I don't think we can catch them, Finn.
-Brody wouldn't quit.
Besides, we're already part way to Top Wing headquarters.
We can just take your gifts right to Top Wing!
Let's go!
-Wait! Headquarters is too far!
Finn!
-Selfie...
-Finn! Slow down!
The jungle can be tricky! -Don't worry, Brenda.
I can handle it, puffin style.
-Finn! Are you okay?
-Fine!
Just a little... stuck.
-Oh no!...
I know what that is, a Big Bobbing Bloomer!
How did Brody say you can get out of the
Bloomer? Oh yeah!
If a Bloomer tries to eat you by mistake...
just tickle it. They love to laugh!
Tickle Tickle Tickle!
-Now I know how to handle bloomers, puffin style!
-We should call Brody before we get lost out here...
Oh no! I forgot my phone!
-Lucky I got mine! Selfie time!:
Brenda and Finn in the jungle braving the bloomers...
-I meant to call Top wing! Oh yeah, great idea!
-Okay, cadets! Today's training mission is...
-Hello Top Wing? Can you hear me
-Hang on. We're getting a call!
It's a pretty weak connection.
-Just barely... It's Finn and Brenda!
We're deep in the jungle. -Can you repeat that Brenda?
We can’t quite hear you. -We have a bad signal!
-Maybe if I climb up this tree they'll hear us better.
still can't hear.
Maybe if I hold the phone a little further...
Whoa! Whoops!
Uh oh!
-Yeah.
-We lost the signal. Maybe I can map their location!
Let's get those puffins back home safe and sound.
I lost my phone! And I think it's past lunch!
What are we going to do, Brenda?
-What Brody would do: stay in the area so it's easier
to find us. -But that could be forever!
If Brody and Rod can get out of the jungle,
we can too! C'mon!
-Wait Finn! You have the presents!
What if we get lost?!
Ah... I know!
Finn! Wait up!
-Cadets!
I'm getting a signal from the phone again!
Finn, wait! I'm running out of flowers!
-Stay close, Brenda!
I'm sure HQ is right around... Achoo! Achoo! Achoo!
Whoa! I'm stuck!
What... Happened?
-Those must be the Sneezy Flowers back there.
And this must be... A trapping tree!
-Gee...
You really do know a lot about the jungle!
-Now can we go back to the river?
Top Wing will probably look for us there!
-Ok... I think it's this way!
Or is it that way?
-We can just follow the flowers I dropped!
I made us a trail, just like Brody taught me.
-Flowers? Where?
Whoa! Oof...
Found them!
Phew! We did it.
I can't wait to give the cadets the gifts I made!
-It's so far past lunch it's almost time for dinner!
-Finn, I hear something! My tummy?
-No. It sounds like...
an engine!
-What did Brody do when he and Rod were in the jungle?
Oh yeah. They climbed a big tree! Come on!
It's... a...
Bouncy... Branch!
-Hold... on!
Hey!
Swift! We're right here!
Hold my hand. Whoa!
My backpack!
-The gifts!
-I got them! I got them.
Got it! Uh Oh...
Woohoo! That was really puffin style!
A thank you hug for you.
And a thank you hug for you!
Brenda forgot to give you the presents she made!
I know, Rod.
And I made them myself, They’re friendship bracelets!
She listens to everything Brody says!
-Yeah!
Like the time you rescued the Turtle train!
And the time you rescued the Pirates.
And the time you got back all the lemons back!
-Lemons! That sounds delicious...
Yes please!
-Hahaha...!
Oh yeah!
Hahaha...!
Dentro de una misma calificación moral, “Todos los Públicos” por ejemplo, puede haber contenidos diseñados para niños de 4 años y otros para niños de 8. De la misma manera que todos los niños van a un mismo colegio, pero no tienen que entender las mismas asignaturas.
Top Wing en inglés
Penny, Rod, Swift, y Brody son cuatro jóvenes pájaros que se convierten en cadetes de la academia Top Wing para ayudar a su comunidad.
Penny, Rod, Swift, y Brody son cuatro jóvenes pájaros que se convierten en cadetes de la academia Top Wing para ayudar a su comunidad.
