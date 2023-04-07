#Big Swirl Island is the place to be.

#Clear blue skies and the ocean breeze.

#Adventure calls, gonna pass that test.

#Working as a team is the best.

#We're gonna touch the sky.

#Yet together we will learn to fly.

#We can do anything we dream.

#We're the rescue birds of Top Wing.

#Top Wing.

#Time to earn of wings.

#Top Wing.

#It's time to earn of wings##

Big Swirl Beach Watch

Is he here yet, Speedy?

Yeah! I can't wait any more!

Let's check in with Salty, Cadets. Hello Salty.

How close are you?

-I'm almost there, with your new life guard!

-Alright The Cadets will meet you on the beach.

-Aye aye! -The new lifeguard is almost here.

Why don't you go down to the beach and meet him?

Yes!

Let's get our life guarding lessons.

Yeah!

Let's gobba-gobbba-go, my little Turkskis.

Big Swirl's new lifeguard is coming to give

you swimming lessons!

Look, there’s Salty!

Hi Salty!

But where’s the new lifeguard? Cadets, meet David Hasselhawg!

-Oppsie! Wohoo!

Watch your step there, that's a doozie!

David Hasselhawg, lifeguard, at your service!

So, who's ready to learn to be a Lifeguard?

Can't wait.

Oh me!

I am!

Let's do it!

This lesson is going to be a day at the beach!

I already know how to do water rescues in my Splash-Wing!

Oh-ho...

Beach life guarding isn't all about vrooming around

in big vehicles! It isn't, Lifeguard Hasselhawg?

Please... Call me Davey!

Nope... The only thing a lifeguard needs is...

Keen eyesight, and a whistle.

-Here's your chair, Davey.

-Oh, and a chair...

-Enjoy your lessons, Cadets.

-Thank you Salty.

So, are you all ready to life guard?

Yeah! Let's do it!

Okay...

First rule of lifeguarding is don't go swimming without

a life guard around. Lucky for you, I'm here!

Hi!

Once we finish our lesson, we'll always have a life guard around

'cause we'll be eachothers’ life guards!

Okay, let's start by working on our swimming strokes.

Cool!

Let's hit the waves!

Woah! Err... What's wrong, Mr Davey?

Before you go in the water, you should practice your strokes

on land... just to be safe.

Now do what I do...

Come on little fishes... swim, swim, swim!

Breast Stroke! Back stroke!

Side stroke!

Other side stroke! Sunny side up stroke!

-Huh?

-Kidding!

There's not really a sunny-side up stroke!

Looks like you mastered that lesson...

That was easy. I can't wait for the next lesson.

Great. Ready to go into the water?

Uh...

Maybe we should practice here for a few more minutes...

or hours... or... well, forever...

I don't think you can become a Life Guard if you don't

get wet, Rod.

I know...

I just don't love the smell of wet feathers!

Before we get in the water, I want to show you the most advanced

Water Rescue System ever! The Surf Hawg!

A lifeguard's best friend!

It can pull a lifeguard to rescue someone in no time,

even in a tight space!

Wouldn't the Aqua-Wing or the Splash-Wing be faster,

Mr Hasselhawg?

I mean Mr Davey Hawg... I mean...

Mr Davey.

Ha! Not as fast the Surf Hawg!

Watch!

I'll show you in the water.

I'll just grab my lifesaver buoy...

Whoa!

-Whoa!

Davey! Watch out!

Whoooaaaa!

Hang on! I'll be right back!

Is this part of the swimming lesson?

Maybe... Davey's lessons are kinda...

Unusual?

Whaoooaaaaa...

This isn’t exactly how I planned it... Haha!

I don't think this is a lesson. I think Davey needs rescuing!

I think you're right, Brody! Let's go, Cadets!

Time to earn our wings!

Woah... Haha... Hang on, stop already!

-Huh? -Whoa...I just need to...

unhook it!

Whoaa-ho-ho. Whoopsies.

Hehe... Kinda spinning...

Oops... -By gum.

That there's some good water chair skiing!

Whu-oh! Not this way!

Look out! -Sorry!

Slightly out of control!

-Grab this!

Whu...? Whao noooo!

-Don't worry! I'm a life guard!

You're wellllcooooome!

-At least he didn't hit my boat.

Oh No! My boat!

Looks like Salty's in trouble too!

I'll get Salty back on his boat, you catch Davey!

Roger that!

If I wanted a bath, I'd have brought my rubber duckie!

Huh? Oh!

Thanks Penny, but I'm fine, it's my boat that needs rescuing!

Your boat needs its Captain! Hang on!

Hehe! Now This is the way to travel!

Whew! Thanks Penny!

-Don't worry... I'll get it under control...

in just a minute...

Mr Hasselhawg! Look out!

Whoa!

Hang on...

You're going to hit the beach!

Oh no... Swift!

Davey is headed for the jungle, can you catch him?

The jungle? I'm on it!

Hang on Davey!

Oh! Hi Swift! Ouch!

Not to worry.

I've got this completely. Waaa!

Almost sort-of under control!

Too many trees! I can't get him!

Rod? This is a job for you!

Roger that Swift! I’m on it

Blankets, bucket, sunscreen. Oh!

Beach ball! Where's the beach ball?

Oh Thank you my little Turkskis. That's everything...

to the beach!

You don’t want to be gobba-gobba late for our swimming lesson.

Whoooaa! Excuse meee!

This is not gobba-gobba-good...!

Brody! I'll get Davey!

But we need help in the water up here!!

On my way!

Hey Rod! Nice seeing you!

Got you!

Thanks for the help, Rod!

You're welcome...

But now we better help Commodore Smurkturkski!

Somebody gobba-gobba-get me out of this river!

I'm on it!

Yay Brody!

-Oh, this doesn't look too bad...

Oh dear... This doesn't look too good.

The Splash-Wing won't fit in there!

We have to swim for this rescue! Or...

We could use the Sea Hawg! Oh...

Great idea! Why didn't I think of that?

I'm going in!

Don't worry Commodore! I got you!

Brody! Hurry!

Grab hold!

Got him.

Davey, how do I make the Sea Hawg go backward?

Uh... It doesn't have reverse...

Don't worry, Brody!

The Surf Hawg doesn't have reverse, but I do!

Gobba-gobba-great job Rod. Wahoo!

Great driving, Rod!

Great life guarding Brody!

-Thanks for rescuing me, Cadets. You're welcome, Commodore!

No Problem! Okay, Commodore.

Are you and these little gobblers ready for your swimming lesson?

What about our lifeguard lesson?

That was the lesson!

And you passed with flying colors!

And I am proud to award you with these Official Davey Hasselhawg

Life Guard Badges.

See, that's me... on the badge.

Now when you're watching the beach, it'll be like I'm right

there with you. Hehe...

Way to go Cadets! We’re lifeguards now!

Woohoo! Awesome!

-Okay, Turkskis! Follow me!

We'll practice as we go! Side stroke!

Other side stroke! Sunny side up stroke!

Just kidding.

Sunny side up isn't a real stroke...

-Hahahaha...

Survivor Bear’s Adventure Tour

-There I was...

on a collision course with the biggest,

iciest iceberg I'd ever seen!

-Wow!

-What did you do, Survivor Bear?

-I turned my boat, bearly avoiding disaster... 'bearly'...get it?

And took this selfie! -Wow!

Cool! Awesome!

-I wish I could go on an adventure with you, Survivor Bear.

-You're in luck, Timmy!

The whole Island is invited to join me...

Survivior Bear!

On an Adventure Boat Tour to the Ice Berg Islands!

-No way!

-I'm in, I'm in, I'm in!

In a tub of ice. Brrr...

Can I get hand?

I got you. Shirley!

We'd love to go, Survivor Bear. But we have Top Wing training.

And training comes first.

Maybe we'll see you later, if we finish in time.

Bye. See you later.

Bye for now.

Ok, buckle up for the trip of a lifetime!

Shirley, my lucky hat, please?

Perfect! Thanks.

-I hope this isn't too adventurous?

What if something goes wrong? -What can go wrong?!

You're with Survivor Bear. Survivor is my middle name!

-Um, isn't Survivor your first name?

-Even better!

-C'mon along, my little Turkskis.

-This way to adventure!

-Excuse, me, Mr Survivor, Sir? Oof!

-Wha-What happened? What'd we hit?

-The boat's still tied up.

-You're showing some real 'Adventure Readiness.'

Here Timmy, have a hat!

-Woah! Thanks, Survivor Bear!

-Time to head for the High Seas!

-Ok, Cadets!

Today we're working on your 'Extreme Launch' skills.

-I built this practice launcher to feel just like you're being

launched from the HQ Command Flier.

-Wow! Cool!

Slick! Akawsome!

-Swift, you try a 'No Look' launch.

-With your windshield blacked out, you'll have to use your cockpit

screen to see. Ready and...

Launch!

But I can't see where I'm goooooiiinnnggg!

Use my cockpit screen to... Whoa...!

Kind of... Brody you’re up!

-Brody, you'll practice your 'Extreme Cannonball Launch.'

Cannonball my Splash-Wing? Ok...

First I need to move the launcher into the water.

-Ready and... Launch!

Huh? Wait for mmmmeeeeee!

Woah!

Keep practicing, Cadet!

-Penny, you’re next with the Extreme Land-slide Launch.

-Ready and... Launch!

Easy Freezeeeeeyyyyyy!

Ummm... I got this!

Made it!

Keep practicing, Cadet!

-Rod, let's try your 'Extreme Jump Launch.

Jumping from air to land!

-Ready and... Launch!

I can Cockadoodle-dooooo thiiiisss!

Yes! Oh no!!

These Cadets are going to need a little more launch practice.

Yeah...

I guess we're not going to be able to join

Survivor Bear's Adventure Tour...

There they are: Ice Berg Islands.

Ice bergs can be tricky, so we'll take it nice and slow.

-Wow! Look at that!

-That's just the tip of the iceberg.

Ice Bergs can be 10 times bigger under the water.

-Should we slow down?

Should we watch out for the other icebergs?

-Don't worry, you're with Survivor Bear?!

What could go wrong?

-Uh survivor bear don’t you think we’re getting too close to some

of these icebergs

-Haha... it’s all under control... Woah!

WHHOOAOAAAA! OMPF!

-I thought you said 'Nothing could go wrong'?

-Well, nothing else can, 'cause as any good Survivor knows...

it's time to call Top Wing!

-Good idea! -Yay!

-Hi Survivor Bear, how's the tour..?

-The tour is... uh...

adventurous! And uh...

-We're, stuck on an iceberg!

-And the boat is, uh, sinking, and...

we need HELP!!! -Don't worry, Survivor Bear.

Team Top Wing is on the way. Cadet's...

It's time for a real rescue!

-Yes! Alright!

Cool! Let's Jet!

-This is a big rescue.

We might need all your vehicles, so we're taking

the HQ Command Flier! -Report to Top Wing HQ

-Time to Earn our Wings!

-Please fasten your seat-belts.

-Let’s Fly! -Woohoo!

-Look! Up in the Sky!

It's a bird! -It's a blimp?!

-It's the Top Wing HQ Command Flier!

Whaaaa!

-Oh, my gobba-gobba-goodness!

-Cadets, get ready.

-Ready!

My window is frosted up... I can't see!

Wait... I can use my cockpit screen...

just like in training. I got this!

Wow! Thanks Swift!!

-Nice flying, Swift! Ready Rod?

Let's Cockadoodle-DOOOOOO-this!

Hi Rod! Nice driving!!

Thanks! Hop in!

Hahaha... My hat!!

-I’ll get it!

Ooph, got it! Oh no!

Timmy’s stuck on that iceberg!. Whoops!

Speedy, we need a Brody cannonball!

Roger that Rod. Ready Brody...?

Time to make a splash!

AKAW!

Got you!

Wheeeeeeeeeeee!

Here, Survivor Bear. Your lucky hat!

-It is a lucky hat. Lucky it has you around save it!

And to save me!!

-Oh my gobba gobba goodness!

We're going to gobba-gobba get wet!

-Ok Penny, it's up to you!

Gotta get this sub under control...

There! Chillin' and skillin'! Haha!

Let's get this boat back up on top of the water,

where it belongs!

Speedy, the boat's wedged against the ice berg.

I can't lift it.

Hang on, Penny.

We're coming down to help!

-Yes! Top Wing to the rescue!

Ok, let's get you back on board!

Yes... that was awesome!

-Woo! Now, that's what I call an un-BEAR-lievable Adventure!

-Can we go home now? This ice is a little ch-chilly.

-That'll hold the boat up, until we can get back to Big Swirl.

-Then I can patch up Survivor Bear's boat!

-Wow, Survivor Bear! That was the Best rescue ever!

-Absolutely photo-riffic!

Survivor Bear does it again!

Thanks to team Top Wing!

-You got that right!

-Hahahaha...