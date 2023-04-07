Vas a cerrar tu sesión de usuario. ¿Seguro que deseas continuar?Para entrar en la cuenta de Administrador, deberás iniciar sesión desde la Home.
#Big Swirl Island is the place to be.
#Clear blue skies and the ocean breeze.
#Adventure calls, gonna pass that test.
#Working as a team is the best.
#We're gonna touch the sky.
#Yet together we will learn to fly.
#We can do anything we dream.
#We're the rescue birds of Top Wing.
#Top Wing.
#Time to earn of wings.
#Top Wing.
#It's time to earn of wings##
Big Swirl Beach Watch
Let's check in with Salty, Cadets. Hello Salty.
How close are you?
-I'm almost there, with your new life guard!
-Alright The Cadets will meet you on the beach.
-Aye aye! -The new lifeguard is almost here.
Why don't you go down to the beach and meet him?
Let's gobba-gobbba-go, my little Turkskis.
Big Swirl's new lifeguard is coming to give
you swimming lessons!
-Oppsie! Wohoo!
Watch your step there, that's a doozie!
David Hasselhawg, lifeguard, at your service!
So, who's ready to learn to be a Lifeguard?
Oh-ho...
Beach life guarding isn't all about vrooming around
in big vehicles!
Please... Call me Davey!
Nope... The only thing a lifeguard needs is...
Keen eyesight, and a whistle.
-Here's your chair, Davey.
-Oh, and a chair...
-Enjoy your lessons, Cadets.
-Thank you Salty.
So, are you all ready to life guard?
Okay...
First rule of lifeguarding is don't go swimming without
a life guard around. Lucky for you, I'm here!
Hi!
Okay, let's start by working on our swimming strokes.
Before you go in the water, you should practice your strokes
on land... just to be safe.
Now do what I do...
Come on little fishes... swim, swim, swim!
Breast Stroke! Back stroke!
Side stroke!
Other side stroke! Sunny side up stroke!
-Huh?
-Kidding!
There's not really a sunny-side up stroke!
Looks like you mastered that lesson...
Great. Ready to go into the water?
Before we get in the water, I want to show you the most advanced
Water Rescue System ever! The Surf Hawg!
A lifeguard's best friend!
It can pull a lifeguard to rescue someone in no time,
even in a tight space!
Ha! Not as fast the Surf Hawg!
Watch!
I'll show you in the water.
I'll just grab my lifesaver buoy...
Whoa!
-Whoa!
Whoooaaaa!
Hang on! I'll be right back!
Whaoooaaaaa...
This isn’t exactly how I planned it... Haha!
Woah... Haha... Hang on, stop already!
-Huh? -Whoa...I just need to...
unhook it!
Whoaa-ho-ho. Whoopsies.
Hehe... Kinda spinning...
Oops... -By gum.
That there's some good water chair skiing!
Whu-oh! Not this way!
Look out! -Sorry!
Slightly out of control!
-Grab this!
Whu...? Whao noooo!
-Don't worry! I'm a life guard!
You're wellllcooooome!
-At least he didn't hit my boat.
Oh No! My boat!
If I wanted a bath, I'd have brought my rubber duckie!
Huh? Oh!
Thanks Penny, but I'm fine, it's my boat that needs rescuing!
Hehe! Now This is the way to travel!
Whew! Thanks Penny!
-Don't worry... I'll get it under control...
in just a minute...
Whoa!
Oh! Hi Swift! Ouch!
Not to worry.
I've got this completely. Waaa!
Almost sort-of under control!
Blankets, bucket, sunscreen. Oh!
Beach ball! Where's the beach ball?
Oh Thank you my little Turkskis. That's everything...
to the beach!
You don’t want to be gobba-gobba late for our swimming lesson.
Whoooaa! Excuse meee!
This is not gobba-gobba-good...!
Hey Rod! Nice seeing you!
Thanks for the help, Rod!
Somebody gobba-gobba-get me out of this river!
Yay Brody!
-Oh, this doesn't look too bad...
Oh dear... This doesn't look too good.
We have to swim for this rescue!
Great idea! Why didn't I think of that?
Brody! Hurry!
Uh... It doesn't have reverse...
Gobba-gobba-great job Rod.
Great life guarding Brody!
-Thanks for rescuing me, Cadets.
Are you and these little gobblers ready for your swimming lesson?
That was the lesson!
And you passed with flying colors!
And I am proud to award you with these Official Davey Hasselhawg
Life Guard Badges.
See, that's me... on the badge.
Now when you're watching the beach, it'll be like I'm right
there with you. Hehe...
Woohoo! Awesome!
-Okay, Turkskis! Follow me!
We'll practice as we go! Side stroke!
Other side stroke! Sunny side up stroke!
Just kidding.
Sunny side up isn't a real stroke...
-Hahahaha...
Survivor Bear’s Adventure Tour
-There I was...
on a collision course with the biggest,
iciest iceberg I'd ever seen!
-Wow!
-What did you do, Survivor Bear?
-I turned my boat, bearly avoiding disaster... 'bearly'...get it?
And took this selfie! -Wow!
Cool! Awesome!
-I wish I could go on an adventure with you, Survivor Bear.
-You're in luck, Timmy!
The whole Island is invited to join me...
Survivior Bear!
On an Adventure Boat Tour to the Ice Berg Islands!
-No way!
-I'm in, I'm in, I'm in!
In a tub of ice. Brrr...
Can I get hand?
Bye for now.
Ok, buckle up for the trip of a lifetime!
Shirley, my lucky hat, please?
Perfect! Thanks.
-I hope this isn't too adventurous?
What if something goes wrong? -What can go wrong?!
You're with Survivor Bear. Survivor is my middle name!
-Um, isn't Survivor your first name?
-Even better!
-C'mon along, my little Turkskis.
-This way to adventure!
-Excuse, me, Mr Survivor, Sir? Oof!
-Wha-What happened? What'd we hit?
-The boat's still tied up.
-You're showing some real 'Adventure Readiness.'
Here Timmy, have a hat!
-Woah! Thanks, Survivor Bear!
-Time to head for the High Seas!
-Ok, Cadets!
Today we're working on your 'Extreme Launch' skills.
-I built this practice launcher to feel just like you're being
launched from the HQ Command Flier.
-Wow! Cool!
Slick! Akawsome!
-Swift, you try a 'No Look' launch.
-With your windshield blacked out, you'll have to use your cockpit
screen to see. Ready and...
Launch!
Kind of... Brody you’re up!
-Brody, you'll practice your 'Extreme Cannonball Launch.'
First I need to move the launcher into the water.
-Ready and... Launch!
Keep practicing, Cadet!
-Penny, you’re next with the Extreme Land-slide Launch.
-Ready and... Launch!
Keep practicing, Cadet!
-Rod, let's try your 'Extreme Jump Launch.
Jumping from air to land!
-Ready and... Launch!
These Cadets are going to need a little more launch practice.
There they are: Ice Berg Islands.
Ice bergs can be tricky, so we'll take it nice and slow.
-Wow! Look at that!
-That's just the tip of the iceberg.
Ice Bergs can be 10 times bigger under the water.
-Should we slow down?
Should we watch out for the other icebergs?
-Don't worry, you're with Survivor Bear?!
What could go wrong?
-Uh survivor bear don’t you think we’re getting too close to some
of these icebergs
-Haha... it’s all under control... Woah!
WHHOOAOAAAA! OMPF!
-I thought you said 'Nothing could go wrong'?
-Well, nothing else can, 'cause as any good Survivor knows...
it's time to call Top Wing!
-Good idea! -Yay!
-Hi Survivor Bear, how's the tour..?
-The tour is... uh...
adventurous! And uh...
-We're, stuck on an iceberg!
-And the boat is, uh, sinking, and...
we need HELP!!! -Don't worry, Survivor Bear.
Team Top Wing is on the way. Cadet's...
It's time for a real rescue!
-Yes! Alright!
Cool! Let's Jet!
-This is a big rescue.
We might need all your vehicles, so we're taking
the HQ Command Flier! -Report to Top Wing HQ
-Time to Earn our Wings!
-Please fasten your seat-belts.
-Let’s Fly! -Woohoo!
-Look! Up in the Sky!
It's a bird! -It's a blimp?!
-It's the Top Wing HQ Command Flier!
Whaaaa!
-Oh, my gobba-gobba-goodness!
-Cadets, get ready.
-Ready!
Wow! Thanks Swift!!
-Nice flying, Swift! Ready Rod?
Hi Rod! Nice driving!!
Hahaha... My hat!!
-I’ll get it!
Ooph, got it!
Roger that Rod. Ready Brody...?
Wheeeeeeeeeeee!
Here, Survivor Bear. Your lucky hat!
-It is a lucky hat. Lucky it has you around save it!
And to save me!!
-Oh my gobba gobba goodness!
We're going to gobba-gobba get wet!
-Ok Penny, it's up to you!
Hang on, Penny.
We're coming down to help!
-Yes! Top Wing to the rescue!
Yes... that was awesome!
-Woo! Now, that's what I call an un-BEAR-lievable Adventure!
-Can we go home now? This ice is a little ch-chilly.
-That'll hold the boat up, until we can get back to Big Swirl.
-Then I can patch up Survivor Bear's boat!
-Wow, Survivor Bear! That was the Best rescue ever!
-Absolutely photo-riffic!
Survivor Bear does it again!
Thanks to team Top Wing!
-You got that right!
-Hahahaha...
Top Wing en inglés
10 Episodios
Survivor Bear's adventure
Top Wing en inglés10 min, 18 sec
Big Swirl Beach Watch
Top Wing en inglés10 min, 47 sec
Timmy's pirate adventure
Top Wing en inglés10 min, 19 sec
Swift's family flying ace
Top Wing en inglés10 min, 47 sec
Amazing action rescue
Top Wing en inglés10 min, 18 sec
Shirley's nutty vacation
Top Wing en inglés10 min, 47 sec
Rhonda's rockin' family
Top Wing en inglés10 min, 18 sec
Trouble with treegoats
Top Wing en inglés10 min, 47 sec
Penny rescues survivor bear
Top Wing en inglés10 min, 47 sec
Penny's jungle adventure
Top Wing en inglés10 min, 18 sec
Dentro de una misma calificación moral, “Todos los Públicos” por ejemplo, puede haber contenidos diseñados para niños de 4 años y otros para niños de 8. De la misma manera que todos los niños van a un mismo colegio, pero no tienen que entender las mismas asignaturas.
Con esta calificación buscamos agrupar contenidos de audiencias afines.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos de las plataformas digitales del canal Clan se clasifican en:
Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:
Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:
Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.
Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:
Top Wing en inglés
Penny, Rod, Swift, y Brody son cuatro jóvenes pájaros que se convierten en cadetes de la academia Top Wing para ayudar a su comunidad.
Penny, Rod, Swift, y Brody son cuatro jóvenes pájaros que se convierten en cadetes de la academia Top Wing para ayudar a su comunidad.
En Clan TV De lunes a viernes a las 10.00 H..