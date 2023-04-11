Vas a cerrar tu sesión de usuario. ¿Seguro que deseas continuar?Para entrar en la cuenta de Administrador, deberás iniciar sesión desde la Home.
Big Swirl 500
That sounds like Rod's Rooster-Booster!
Rod!
Was that a new amazingly tricky spin-to-win race move?
And I'd love to be in the Big Swirl race...
just once!
You're right, I'll do it! I just need, well...
a racer.
Oh well. Maybe next time!
Good luck!
Almost... Almost...
Perfect! Thanks Swift!
The next Big Swirl 500 I'll race and win!
Well, finish, anyway...
-Did you say race?
Woah! Got to work on that landing...
Are you racing in the Big Swirl 500 too, Shirley?
-Nah. I don't have a racer.
Hey Earl, could you help me build one for the next race?!
-Sure but... why wait for the next race?!
I can build it for this race!
-The race starts really soon. We don't have enough time.
-Time's no problem for a squirrel-venting certified
genius and his helper Shirley! Come on!
-Okay!
-You'd better not wreck my bike, Baddy.
-I won't crash your bike.
I'm the best pilot on Big Swirl!
-Hoo-hoo! We need this watchamazit for sure.
-What's this?
-It's a, um, some kind of a most certainly probably
a whozamawhatzits! It goes...
here!
-How about this one?!
-The perfect whatchamacallit!
Building is so much fun!
But we better hurry, the race starts soon.
-Feel the Big Swirl 500 excitement!
The gobba-gobba-greatest race ever!
Racers: Time to gobba-gobba-get to the starting line!
Here they come.
Grady Treegoat in his goat-cart!
Sandy Stork should really fly in that racer...
-Where's the award podium, 'cause I'm about to win it all!
-Baddy McBat on Betty's dirt bike!
He's gobba-gobba-got to be careful with that! Hehehe...
And Margo, Tad, Angel and Baxter driving the Monkeycart!
Cadet Rod on his Rooster-Booster.
Gobba-gobba-grab your seats, the Big Swirl 500 is about
to start! -Wait!
There's another racer!
Now Shirley remember, have fun, and try to keep the Coco-cruiser
on course.
-Got it! Thanks, Earl!
Look! I'm in the race, Rod!
All because of your great idea!
I don't need to win, I just want to finish the Big Swirl 500!
The toughest race there is!
-Our final entrant is Shirley Squirrely driving
the, uh..?
-Coco-cruiser!
Built by Shirley and certified genius, me!
-Time to start the Big Swirl 500!
Ready, set, gobba-gobba-go!
-Yaaaa!
Waa-hoo!!
-And Cadet Rod takes an early lead with Baddy Bat close behind!
-Might as well quit now, Rod.
I'm the fastest racer on Big Swirl,
in the air or on land.
Oops, sorry Sandy!
-Not again!
-Hey Rod... Watch this!
We know where you're going, you're going to lose!
-Rod and Baddy are fighting for first but look... Shirley
is catching up! -Ha!
I'm racing! I'm doing it!
-Not if I can help it!
-Whoa-oaaaaa.
Hmmm. This doesn't seem right.
Ahhh-h-h-hhhhh!
Thanks Brody!
-I can fix that steering wheel, I hope!
Hrrrmm. What to do?
What to do?
-Banana! Banana!
Banana! Banana!
-Don’t turn that way! No!
-BANANA! BANANA!
BANANA!
-I knew I should have just driven it myself...
-If the thing-a-ma-wutz can hook on the whatzit...
whaaa! Oh good!
Now I can fix this!
Hey!
The Coco-cruiser is squirrel-tastic again!
-Thanks Earl!
Haha...
Looks like the winner is already out in front!
Rod! Look!
I'm still in the race!
Time to win the Big Swirl 500 once and for all.
Now no one can win... haha! Except me!
Oh, Baddy... you are so bad! -Oh, Acorns!
I should've figured the Big Swirl 500 was too much race
for one little squirrel.
Ahhh! Rod, you're the best!
Hey! No fair!
I'm still winning! You'll never catch me... haha!
Whoa...! Abandon bike!!
My bike! I mean, Betty's bike!
Come back! I have a race to finish!
-Wait! Not so fast!!
Nooooo!
No! I was supposed to win!
Me, me, me, me, me!!!
-They're headed for the finish line!
-Yeah!
-First time driver Shirley Squirrely could
be Big Swirl 500 Champion!
Rod and Shirley are neck and nose!
A tie!
Rod and Shirley both won!
-Wait! No fair!
Re-race! Re-race!
-You said you never crash!
-How'd you do that? Wait for meeee!
-For the first time ever.
We have two winners of the Big Swirl 500!
Shirley and Rod.
-This is yours, Rod.
I wouldn't have made it without you.
Me, Earl and all of Team Top Wing! Thanks everyone!
Way to go! That was awesome!
Dentro de una misma calificación moral, “Todos los Públicos” por ejemplo, puede haber contenidos diseñados para niños de 4 años y otros para niños de 8. De la misma manera que todos los niños van a un mismo colegio, pero no tienen que entender las mismas asignaturas.
Top Wing en inglés
Penny, Rod, Swift, y Brody son cuatro jóvenes pájaros que se convierten en cadetes de la academia Top Wing para ayudar a su comunidad.
Penny, Rod, Swift, y Brody son cuatro jóvenes pájaros que se convierten en cadetes de la academia Top Wing para ayudar a su comunidad.
En Clan TV De lunes a viernes a las 10.00 H..