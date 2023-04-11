Big Swirl 500

Woohoo!

I'm going to make it all the way to the finish line

this time!

That sounds like Rod's Rooster-Booster!

Whooaaaaa!

Rod!

Was that a new amazingly tricky spin-to-win race move?

Nah.

When I tried to take that last turn at top speed,

the Booster just spun out... Oh, I love racing!

And I'd love to be in the Big Swirl race...

just once! You should!

The Big Swirl 500 is super fun!

Yeah. You'd be a great racer.

You're right, I'll do it! I just need, well...

a racer.

Oh well. Maybe next time!

You should get a racer and drive in the next Big Swirl 500.

I'd better let Bea give my bike a last check up before this race!

Good luck!

Thanks!

Almost... Almost...

Perfect! Thanks Swift!

You're welcome! Penny, Brody, how's it going?

Almost done, Swift! Just checking the last bridge.

It's still kind of wobbly!

Whoaaa! Way too wobbly...

Don't worry Brody. I got this!

Woah, hold up. Penny is repairing the bridge.

That should hold the bridge up! Good job, Penny.

The Big Swirl 500 course is ready to go!

The next Big Swirl 500 I'll race and win!

Well, finish, anyway...

-Did you say race?

Woah! Got to work on that landing...

Are you racing in the Big Swirl 500 too, Shirley?

-Nah. I don't have a racer.

Hey Earl, could you help me build one for the next race?!

-Sure but... why wait for the next race?!

I can build it for this race!

-The race starts really soon. We don't have enough time.

-Time's no problem for a squirrel-venting certified

genius and his helper Shirley! Come on!

-Okay!

-You'd better not wreck my bike, Baddy.

-I won't crash your bike.

I'm the best pilot on Big Swirl!

-Hoo-hoo! We need this watchamazit for sure.

-What's this?

-It's a, um, some kind of a most certainly probably

a whozamawhatzits! It goes...

here!

-How about this one?!

-The perfect whatchamacallit!

Building is so much fun!

But we better hurry, the race starts soon.

-Feel the Big Swirl 500 excitement!

The gobba-gobba-greatest race ever!

Racers: Time to gobba-gobba-get to the starting line!

Here they come.

Grady Treegoat in his goat-cart!

Sandy Stork should really fly in that racer...

-Where's the award podium, 'cause I'm about to win it all!

-Baddy McBat on Betty's dirt bike!

He's gobba-gobba-got to be careful with that! Hehehe...

And Margo, Tad, Angel and Baxter driving the Monkeycart!

Cadet Rod on his Rooster-Booster.

Gobba-gobba-grab your seats, the Big Swirl 500 is about

to start! -Wait!

There's another racer!

Now Shirley remember, have fun, and try to keep the Coco-cruiser

on course.

-Got it! Thanks, Earl!

Look! I'm in the race, Rod!

All because of your great idea!

Way to go, Shirley! May the best racer win!

I don't need to win, I just want to finish the Big Swirl 500!

The toughest race there is!

-Our final entrant is Shirley Squirrely driving

the, uh..?

-Coco-cruiser!

Built by Shirley and certified genius, me!

-Time to start the Big Swirl 500!

Ready, set, gobba-gobba-go!

-Yaaaa!

Waa-hoo!!

-And Cadet Rod takes an early lead with Baddy Bat close behind!

-Might as well quit now, Rod.

I'm the fastest racer on Big Swirl,

in the air or on land. We'll see, Baddy.

I've been practicing a lot!

Oops, sorry Sandy!

-Not again!

-Hey Rod... Watch this!

Whoa. Watch where you're going!

We know where you're going, you're going to lose!

-Rod and Baddy are fighting for first but look... Shirley

is catching up! -Ha!

I'm racing! I'm doing it!

-Not if I can help it!

-Whoa-oaaaaa.

Oh no! Cadets!

The Coco-cruiser's off track and headed for the river!

I'm going to help.

Don't worry Rod! You stay in the race.

I got this.

Hmmm. This doesn't seem right.

Ahhh-h-h-hhhhh! Hang on, Shirley!

Hover-mode! Almost back on track!

Thanks Brody!

-I can fix that steering wheel, I hope!

Hrrrmm. What to do?

What to do?

-Banana! Banana!

Banana! Banana!

-Don’t turn that way! No!

-BANANA! BANANA!

BANANA!

-I knew I should have just driven it myself...

-If the thing-a-ma-wutz can hook on the whatzit...

whaaa! Oh good!

Now I can fix this!

Cadets!

Now Earl's squirrel-o-coptor is out of control!

Whoa! Wheelie-Mode!

Hey!

I can catch it, I hope! Stay in the race, Rod.

The Zip-Flash is made to catch runaway 'coptors!

On my way. Got it!

The Coco-cruiser is squirrel-tastic again!

-Thanks Earl!

Go for it, Shirley! Finish the race!

Yeah, go for it Shirley. I got the 'copter...

Got it!

Haha...

Looks like the winner is already out in front!

We're not done yet!

Rod! Look!

I'm still in the race!

Shirley! Hold on!

Time to win the Big Swirl 500 once and for all.

Now no one can win... haha! Except me!

Oh, Baddy... you are so bad! -Oh, Acorns!

I should've figured the Big Swirl 500 was too much race

for one little squirrel. Don't give up, Shirley!

We can both finish this race, together!

Problem solved. Now we're racing the Coco-Booster!

Ahhh! Rod, you're the best!

Cadets! Something's wrong.

The bridge is broken. Again?!

Don't worry. I know what to do.

Hang on, Shirley!

Hey! No fair!

I'm still winning! You'll never catch me... haha!

Whoa...! Abandon bike!!

My bike! I mean, Betty's bike!

Come back! I have a race to finish!

This is where I wiped out earlier.

Let's take it a little slower... Got it, Rod!

-Wait! Not so fast!!

Nooooo!

No! I was supposed to win!

Me, me, me, me, me!!!

-They're headed for the finish line!

Let’s go Shirley Go Rod Go.

-Yeah!

-First time driver Shirley Squirrely could

be Big Swirl 500 Champion!

Rod and Shirley are neck and nose!

Let's cockladoodle-do this!

A tie!

Rod and Shirley both won!

-Wait! No fair!

Re-race! Re-race!

-You said you never crash!

-How'd you do that? Wait for meeee!

-For the first time ever.

We have two winners of the Big Swirl 500!

Shirley and Rod.

-This is yours, Rod.

I wouldn't have made it without you.

We earned it together. We did!

Me, Earl and all of Team Top Wing! Thanks everyone!

Way to go! That was awesome!

Great race, Shirley.