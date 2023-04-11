  1. TV Clan
  2. Series
  3. Top Wing en inglés
  4. Top Wing en inglés - Big Swirl 500
Facebook Twitter
Menú de navegación Desplegable

Bienvenido a Clan.

Elige usuario

  • Marta y Eva
  • El Reino Infantil
  • Los pitufos en inglés
  • Los pitufos
  • Big Blue
  • 10
    Seguir viendo Top Wing en inglés
    No te pierdas los nuevos episodios. De lunes a viernes a las 10.00 H. en clan
    Big Blue
  • Big Blue en inglés
  • Petronix
Especialmente recomendado para la infancia Big Swirl 500
Transcripción completa

Big Swirl 500

Woohoo!

I'm going to make it all the way to the finish line

this time!

That sounds like Rod's Rooster-Booster!

Whooaaaaa!

Rod!

Was that a new amazingly tricky spin-to-win race move?

Nah.

When I tried to take that last turn at top speed,

the Booster just spun out... Oh, I love racing!

And I'd love to be in the Big Swirl race...

just once! You should!

The Big Swirl 500 is super fun!

Yeah. You'd be a great racer.

You're right, I'll do it! I just need, well...

a racer.

Oh well. Maybe next time!

You should get a racer and drive in the next Big Swirl 500.

I'd better let Bea give my bike a last check up before this race!

Good luck!

Thanks!

Almost... Almost...

Perfect! Thanks Swift!

You're welcome! Penny, Brody, how's it going?

Almost done, Swift! Just checking the last bridge.

It's still kind of wobbly!

Whoaaa! Way too wobbly...

Don't worry Brody. I got this!

Woah, hold up. Penny is repairing the bridge.

That should hold the bridge up! Good job, Penny.

The Big Swirl 500 course is ready to go!

The next Big Swirl 500 I'll race and win!

Well, finish, anyway...

-Did you say race?

Woah! Got to work on that landing...

Are you racing in the Big Swirl 500 too, Shirley?

-Nah. I don't have a racer.

Hey Earl, could you help me build one for the next race?!

-Sure but... why wait for the next race?!

I can build it for this race!

-The race starts really soon. We don't have enough time.

-Time's no problem for a squirrel-venting certified

genius and his helper Shirley! Come on!

-Okay!

-You'd better not wreck my bike, Baddy.

-I won't crash your bike.

I'm the best pilot on Big Swirl!

-Hoo-hoo! We need this watchamazit for sure.

-What's this?

-It's a, um, some kind of a most certainly probably

a whozamawhatzits! It goes...

here!

-How about this one?!

-The perfect whatchamacallit!

Building is so much fun!

But we better hurry, the race starts soon.

-Feel the Big Swirl 500 excitement!

The gobba-gobba-greatest race ever!

Racers: Time to gobba-gobba-get to the starting line!

Here they come.

Grady Treegoat in his goat-cart!

Sandy Stork should really fly in that racer...

-Where's the award podium, 'cause I'm about to win it all!

-Baddy McBat on Betty's dirt bike!

He's gobba-gobba-got to be careful with that! Hehehe...

And Margo, Tad, Angel and Baxter driving the Monkeycart!

Cadet Rod on his Rooster-Booster.

Gobba-gobba-grab your seats, the Big Swirl 500 is about

to start! -Wait!

There's another racer!

Now Shirley remember, have fun, and try to keep the Coco-cruiser

on course.

-Got it! Thanks, Earl!

Look! I'm in the race, Rod!

All because of your great idea!

Way to go, Shirley! May the best racer win!

I don't need to win, I just want to finish the Big Swirl 500!

The toughest race there is!

-Our final entrant is Shirley Squirrely driving

the, uh..?

-Coco-cruiser!

Built by Shirley and certified genius, me!

-Time to start the Big Swirl 500!

Ready, set, gobba-gobba-go!

-Yaaaa!

Waa-hoo!!

-And Cadet Rod takes an early lead with Baddy Bat close behind!

-Might as well quit now, Rod.

I'm the fastest racer on Big Swirl,

in the air or on land. We'll see, Baddy.

I've been practicing a lot!

Oops, sorry Sandy!

-Not again!

-Hey Rod... Watch this!

Whoa. Watch where you're going!

We know where you're going, you're going to lose!

-Rod and Baddy are fighting for first but look... Shirley

is catching up! -Ha!

I'm racing! I'm doing it!

-Not if I can help it!

-Whoa-oaaaaa.

Oh no! Cadets!

The Coco-cruiser's off track and headed for the river!

I'm going to help.

Don't worry Rod! You stay in the race.

I got this.

Hmmm. This doesn't seem right.

Ahhh-h-h-hhhhh! Hang on, Shirley!

Hover-mode! Almost back on track!

Thanks Brody!

-I can fix that steering wheel, I hope!

Hrrrmm. What to do?

What to do?

-Banana! Banana!

Banana! Banana!

-Don’t turn that way! No!

-BANANA! BANANA!

BANANA!

-I knew I should have just driven it myself...

-If the thing-a-ma-wutz can hook on the whatzit...

whaaa! Oh good!

Now I can fix this!

Cadets!

Now Earl's squirrel-o-coptor is out of control!

Whoa! Wheelie-Mode!

Hey!

I can catch it, I hope! Stay in the race, Rod.

The Zip-Flash is made to catch runaway 'coptors!

On my way. Got it!

The Coco-cruiser is squirrel-tastic again!

-Thanks Earl!

Go for it, Shirley! Finish the race!

Yeah, go for it Shirley. I got the 'copter...

Got it!

Haha...

Looks like the winner is already out in front!

We're not done yet!

Rod! Look!

I'm still in the race!

Shirley! Hold on!

Time to win the Big Swirl 500 once and for all.

Now no one can win... haha! Except me!

Oh, Baddy... you are so bad! -Oh, Acorns!

I should've figured the Big Swirl 500 was too much race

for one little squirrel. Don't give up, Shirley!

We can both finish this race, together!

Problem solved. Now we're racing the Coco-Booster!

Ahhh! Rod, you're the best!

Cadets! Something's wrong.

The bridge is broken. Again?!

Don't worry. I know what to do.

Hang on, Shirley!

Hey! No fair!

I'm still winning! You'll never catch me... haha!

Whoa...! Abandon bike!!

My bike! I mean, Betty's bike!

Come back! I have a race to finish!

This is where I wiped out earlier.

Let's take it a little slower... Got it, Rod!

-Wait! Not so fast!!

Nooooo!

No! I was supposed to win!

Me, me, me, me, me!!!

-They're headed for the finish line!

Let’s go Shirley Go Rod Go.

-Yeah!

-First time driver Shirley Squirrely could

be Big Swirl 500 Champion!

Rod and Shirley are neck and nose!

Let's cockladoodle-do this!

A tie!

Rod and Shirley both won!

-Wait! No fair!

Re-race! Re-race!

-You said you never crash!

-How'd you do that? Wait for meeee!

-For the first time ever.

We have two winners of the Big Swirl 500!

Shirley and Rod.

-This is yours, Rod.

I wouldn't have made it without you.

We earned it together. We did!

Me, Earl and all of Team Top Wing! Thanks everyone!

Way to go! That was awesome!

Great race, Shirley.

We cock-a-doodle did it!

Top Wing en inglés

13 Episodios

  • Ker - Splash Canyon Tour

    Ker - Splash Canyon Tour

    Top Wing en inglés10 min, 47 sec
  • Big Swirl 500

    Big Swirl 500

    Top Wing en inglés10 min, 19 sec
  • Inspector Eagle - Eye returns

    Inspector Eagle - Eye returns

    Top Wing en inglés10 min, 47 sec
  • Lemon Shack Hijack

    Lemon Shack Hijack

    Top Wing en inglés10 min, 19 sec
  • Arrgh, mis peluches (en inglés)

    Arrgh, mis peluches (en inglés)

    Top Wing en inglés10 min, 47 sec
  • Earl the Gadget Squirrel

    Earl the Gadget Squirrel

    Top Wing en inglés10 min, 19 sec
  • Top Wing levels up

    Top Wing levels up

    Top Wing en inglés21 min, 7 sec
  • Survivor Bear's adventure

    Survivor Bear's adventure

    Top Wing en inglés10 min, 18 sec
  • Big Swirl Beach Watch

    Big Swirl Beach Watch

    Top Wing en inglés10 min, 47 sec
  • Timmy's pirate adventure

    Timmy's pirate adventure

    Top Wing en inglés10 min, 19 sec
  • Swift's family flying ace

    Swift's family flying ace

    Top Wing en inglés10 min, 47 sec
  • Amazing action rescue

    Amazing action rescue

    Top Wing en inglés10 min, 18 sec
  • Shirley's nutty vacation

    Shirley's nutty vacation

    Top Wing en inglés10 min, 47 sec

Top Wing en inglés - Big Swirl 500

Preescolar

Edad Recomendada:

Dentro de una misma calificación moral, “Todos los Públicos” por ejemplo, puede haber contenidos diseñados para niños de 4 años y otros para niños de 8. De la misma manera que todos los niños van a un mismo colegio, pero no tienen que entender las mismas asignaturas.

Con esta calificación buscamos agrupar contenidos de audiencias afines.

Según estos criterios, los contenidos de las plataformas digitales del canal Clan se clasifican en:

  • Preescolar: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños de 0 a 3 años
  • Infantil: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños de 4 a 6 años
  • Junior: Programas especialmente adecuados para niños mayores de 7 años

  • Calificación Moral:

    Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.

    Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:

    • ERI: Programas especialmente recomendados para la infancia
    • TP: Programas para todos los públicos
    • +7 Programas no recomendados para menores de 7 años (NR7)

  • Calificación Moral:

    Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.

    Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:

    • ERI: Programas especialmente recomendados para la infancia
    • TP: Programas para todos los públicos
    • +7 Programas no recomendados para menores de 7 años (NR7)

  • Calificación Moral:

    Clasificación del contenido audiovisual efectuada siguiendo la normativa vigente y el Código de Autorregulación sobre Contenidos Televisivos e Infancia.

    Según estos criterios, los contenidos del canal Clan y sus plataformas digitales se califican en las siguientes categorías:

    • ERI: Programas especialmente recomendados para la infancia
    • TP: Programas para todos los públicos
    • +7 Programas no recomendados para menores de 7 años (NR7)
Episodios

No te lo pierdas

Sobre Top Wing en inglés

Top Wing en inglés

Top Wing en inglés

Penny, Rod, Swift, y Brody son cuatro jóvenes pájaros que se convierten en cadetes de la academia Top Wing para ayudar a su comunidad.

Penny, Rod, Swift, y Brody son cuatro jóvenes pájaros que se convierten en cadetes de la academia Top Wing para ayudar a su comunidad.

En Clan TV De lunes a viernes a las 10.00 H..

Enlaces de interés